|0.0 : Ravindra Jadeja, the skipper of Chennai,Â says they wanted to bowl first too as there is some grass on the wicket but now they need to bat well. Tells that they they are blessed to have a huge fan following.Â Informs that Moeen AliÂ is back and Milne is outÂ due to an injury and they have three changes in their team.
|Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali (In place of Devon Conway), Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius (In place of Mitchell Santner), Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary (In place of Adam Milne).
|LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye (In place of Mohsin Khan), Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.Â
|KL Rahul, the skipper of Lucknow,Â says they need to play good cricket at the end of the day and they have been watching the other games and the ball really gets wet and hence, they want to bowl first. States he really enjoyed the last game, the boys showed a lot of fight and they showed great character but they are looking forward to this game. Informs they have one change, Andrew TyeÂ comes in for Mohsin Khan.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Lucknow. They have elected to BOWL first.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|The high-octane action in the 15th edition of the Indian T20 League continues as the defending champions, Chennai get ready to lock horns against a star-studded Lucknow team. Both teams started their campaign with a loss in the opening game and it is an opportunity for them to get their house in order tonight. If Lucknow win, it will be the first victory for the new franchise and they will surely be looking to notch it up against one of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian T20
|PITCH REPORT - Graeme Swann is down for a pitch report. Tells that one side boundaryÂ is shorter and the other side is longer. He says that there was a bit of extra bounce in the first game on this venue. Tells that the batters were not able to get off the front foot so adds that expect a bit of halfway magic. He tells that the water has been put on the surface since the other day and saysÂ that it is a bit greener. Mentions that the pitch is good to bat onÂ but the seamers might get help here.
|Lucknow have one of the most celebrated opening pair of the tournament with KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. However, Â it was the depth in their squad that came to their rescue when the top-order faltered in the opening game. The bowling group too showed tremendous fight defending a modest total in wet conditions and despite a loss, the first game must have surely given them a lot of confidence and we can expect a more clinical display from KL Rahul and his boys in this game.
|Chennai, on the other hand, just could not assess the conditions and adapt quickly on a fresh wicket in their opening game. The top-order faltered and after that, they were always behind the game despite MS DhoniÂ displaying some of his vintage finishing skills. In the bowling department, apart from Dwayne Bravo, everyone else had an ordinary outing but with Moeen AliÂ all set to be back for this encounter, expect Chennai to come out all guns blazing. Will we see Chennai opening their account on