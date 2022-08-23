|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 0wd 0wd 4 . 4 . . 1 | . . . w 0wd . .
|Last bat : Usman Patel (W)b Yasim Murtaza19(23b2x41x6) SR:82.61, FoW:56/4 (9.2 Ovs)
|9.2 : Yasim Murtaza to Usman Patel, OUT! BOWLED! That has gone through the batsmanâs defense.
|9.1 : Yasim Murtaza to Usman Patel, No run, played towards third man.
|8.6 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Usman Patel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|8.5 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Usman Patel, Four! Played towards point.
|8.4 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Mohammed Aslam, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|8.3 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Usman Patel, 1 run, played towards covers.
|8.2 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Mohammed Aslam, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|8.1 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Mohammed Aslam, No run, played towards third man.
|7.6 : Yasim Murtaza to Mohammed Aslam, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.5 : Yasim Murtaza to Usman Patel, Leg bye.
|7.4 : Yasim Murtaza to Usman Patel, No run.
|7.3 : Yasim Murtaza to Usman Patel, No run, played towards third man.
|7.2 : Yasim Murtaza to Mohammed Aslam, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|7.1 : Yasim Murtaza to Mohammed Aslam, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.6 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Mohammed Aslam, 1 run, played towards point.
|6.5 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Usman Patel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|6.4 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Usman Patel, No run, played towards point.
|6.3 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Usman Patel, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|6.2 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Mohammed Aslam, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|6.1 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Usman Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.6 : Ehsan Khan to Usman Patel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|5.5 : Ehsan Khan to Usman Patel, No run, played towards point.
|5.4 : Ehsan Khan to Usman Patel, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.3 : Ehsan Khan to Usman Patel, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|5.2 : Ehsan Khan to Mohammed Aslam, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|5.1 : Ehsan Khan to Mohammed Aslam, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.6 : Aizaz Khan to Usman Patel, No run, played towards covers.
|4.5 : Aizaz Khan to Usman Patel, No run, played towards covers.
|4.4 : Aizaz Khan to Usman Patel, 2 Byes.
|Aizaz Khan to Mohammed Aslam, No ball! Played towards square leg.
|4.3 : Aizaz Khan to Mohammed Aslam, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|Aizaz Khan to Mohammed Aslam, Wide.
|4.2 : Aizaz Khan to Ravija Sandaruwan, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|4.1 : Aizaz Khan to Ravija Sandaruwan, Four! Played towards square leg.
|3.6 : Ehsan Khan to Usman Patel, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.5 : Ehsan Khan to Usman Patel, No run, played towards covers.
|3.4 : Ehsan Khan to Ravija Sandaruwan, 1 run, played towards point.
|3.3 : Ehsan Khan to Ravija Sandaruwan, No run.
|3.2 : Ehsan Khan to Ravija Sandaruwan, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.1 : Ehsan Khan to Ravija Sandaruwan, No run, played towards fine leg.
|2.6 : Ayush Shukla to Usman Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.5 : Ayush Shukla to Usman Patel, No run.
|2.4 : Ayush Shukla to Ravija Sandaruwan, 1 run, played towards point.
|2.3 : Ayush Shukla to Adnan Idrees, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
|2.2 : Ayush Shukla to Adnan Idrees, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|Ayush Shukla to Adnan Idrees, Wide.
|2.1 : Ayush Shukla to Adnan Idrees, No run, played towards mid on.
|1.6 : Aizaz Khan to Adnan Idrees, Leg bye.
|1.5 : Aizaz Khan to Adnan Idrees, No run, played towards mid on.
|Aizaz Khan to Adnan Idrees, Wide.
|1.4 : Aizaz Khan to Meet Bhavsar, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
|1.3 : Aizaz Khan to Meet Bhavsar, No run, played towards point.
|1.2 : Aizaz Khan to Meet Bhavsar, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.1 : Aizaz Khan to Meet Bhavsar, No run.
|0.6 : Ayush Shukla to Meet Bhavsar, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.5 : Ayush Shukla to Meet Bhavsar, No run, played towards covers.
|0.4 : Ayush Shukla to Meet Bhavsar, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.3 : Ayush Shukla to Meet Bhavsar, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|0.2 : Ayush Shukla to Meet Bhavsar, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.1 : Ayush Shukla to Meet Bhavsar, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|Ayush Shukla to Meet Bhavsar, Wide.
|Ayush Shukla to Meet Bhavsar, Wide.