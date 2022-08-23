share
Kuwait vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Match 4, Asia Cup Qualifier, 2022, August 23, 2022

KUW 56/4 (9.2)
Live
CRR: 6
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 0wd 0wd 4 . 4 . . 1 | . . . w 0wd . .
Last bat : Usman Patel (W)b Yasim Murtaza19(23b2x41x6) SR:82.61, FoW:56/4 (9.2 Ovs)
Commentary :
9.2 : Yasim Murtaza to Usman Patel, OUT! BOWLED! That has gone through the batsmanâs defense.
9.1 : Yasim Murtaza to Usman Patel, No run, played towards third man.
8.6 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Usman Patel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
8.5 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Usman Patel, Four! Played towards point.
8.4 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Mohammed Aslam, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
8.3 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Usman Patel, 1 run, played towards covers.
8.2 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Mohammed Aslam, 1 run, played towards square leg.
8.1 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Mohammed Aslam, No run, played towards third man.
7.6 : Yasim Murtaza to Mohammed Aslam, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.5 : Yasim Murtaza to Usman Patel, Leg bye.
7.4 : Yasim Murtaza to Usman Patel, No run.
7.3 : Yasim Murtaza to Usman Patel, No run, played towards third man.
7.2 : Yasim Murtaza to Mohammed Aslam, 1 run, played towards square leg.
7.1 : Yasim Murtaza to Mohammed Aslam, No run, played towards mid wicket.
6.6 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Mohammed Aslam, 1 run, played towards point.
6.5 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Usman Patel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
6.4 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Usman Patel, No run, played towards point.
6.3 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Usman Patel, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
6.2 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Mohammed Aslam, 1 run, played towards mid off.
6.1 : Mohammad Ghazanfar to Usman Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.6 : Ehsan Khan to Usman Patel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
5.5 : Ehsan Khan to Usman Patel, No run, played towards point.
5.4 : Ehsan Khan to Usman Patel, No run, played towards mid off.
5.3 : Ehsan Khan to Usman Patel, Four! Played towards fine leg.
5.2 : Ehsan Khan to Mohammed Aslam, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
5.1 : Ehsan Khan to Mohammed Aslam, No run, played towards mid wicket.
4.6 : Aizaz Khan to Usman Patel, No run, played towards covers.
4.5 : Aizaz Khan to Usman Patel, No run, played towards covers.
4.4 : Aizaz Khan to Usman Patel, 2 Byes.
Aizaz Khan to Mohammed Aslam, No ball! Played towards square leg.
4.3 : Aizaz Khan to Mohammed Aslam, No run, played towards mid wicket.
Aizaz Khan to Mohammed Aslam, Wide.
4.2 : Aizaz Khan to Ravija Sandaruwan, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
4.1 : Aizaz Khan to Ravija Sandaruwan, Four! Played towards square leg.
3.6 : Ehsan Khan to Usman Patel, No run, played towards mid off.
3.5 : Ehsan Khan to Usman Patel, No run, played towards covers.
3.4 : Ehsan Khan to Ravija Sandaruwan, 1 run, played towards point.
3.3 : Ehsan Khan to Ravija Sandaruwan, No run.
3.2 : Ehsan Khan to Ravija Sandaruwan, No run, played towards mid off.
3.1 : Ehsan Khan to Ravija Sandaruwan, No run, played towards fine leg.
2.6 : Ayush Shukla to Usman Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.5 : Ayush Shukla to Usman Patel, No run.
2.4 : Ayush Shukla to Ravija Sandaruwan, 1 run, played towards point.
2.3 : Ayush Shukla to Adnan Idrees, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
2.2 : Ayush Shukla to Adnan Idrees, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
Ayush Shukla to Adnan Idrees, Wide.
2.1 : Ayush Shukla to Adnan Idrees, No run, played towards mid on.
1.6 : Aizaz Khan to Adnan Idrees, Leg bye.
1.5 : Aizaz Khan to Adnan Idrees, No run, played towards mid on.
Aizaz Khan to Adnan Idrees, Wide.
1.4 : Aizaz Khan to Meet Bhavsar, OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
1.3 : Aizaz Khan to Meet Bhavsar, No run, played towards point.
1.2 : Aizaz Khan to Meet Bhavsar, No run, played towards mid off.
1.1 : Aizaz Khan to Meet Bhavsar, No run.
0.6 : Ayush Shukla to Meet Bhavsar, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.5 : Ayush Shukla to Meet Bhavsar, No run, played towards covers.
0.4 : Ayush Shukla to Meet Bhavsar, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.3 : Ayush Shukla to Meet Bhavsar, Four! Played towards fine leg.
0.2 : Ayush Shukla to Meet Bhavsar, No run, played towards mid off.
0.1 : Ayush Shukla to Meet Bhavsar, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
Ayush Shukla to Meet Bhavsar, Wide.
Ayush Shukla to Meet Bhavsar, Wide.