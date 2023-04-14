|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 3 1 . 1 . 4 . | 4 1 1 4 4 .
|Last bat : Rahul Tripathic Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Andre Russell9(4b2x40x6) SR:225.00, FoW:57/2 (5 Ovs)
|5.6 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Aiden Markram, No run.
|5.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Harry Brook, Turning into middle and leg. Brooks works it to leg side for a single.
|5.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Harry Brook, FOUR! Gets this one away! Short and outside off. Brook rocks back and cuts it past the point fielder who could have done better there as the ball races away towards the fence.
|5.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Harry Brook, Angles it on leg. Brook tries to clip it but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|Varun Chakaravarthy to Harry Brook, WIDE! Short and way down the leg side. Brook tries to pull it but misses. The keeper though goes up in appeal but the umpire says no.
|5.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Aiden Markram, Serves a fullish delivery, outside off. Markram drives it off the outside half of his blade to backward point for a single.
|5.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Harry Brook, Starts off with a short delivery on middle. Brook pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|4.6 : Aiden MarkramÂ is the next man in.
|Andre Russell to Rahul Tripathi, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Two wickets in the over and Kolkata are well and truly back into this game! What a decision this has been to get Andre RussellÂ into the attack! He bangs this in short and just outside the off pole. Rahul TripathiÂ looks to keep playing his shots and pulls this away into the leg side. He manages to top edge this high into the air on the leg side and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ calls for the catch. He runs to his left and settles under the ball to
|4.5 : Andre Russell to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Rahul Tripathi uses his wrists wonderfully here! This is really full and on the pads. Rahul TripathiÂ flicks this towards deep backward square leg and collects yet another boundary.Â
|4.4 : Andre Russell to Harry Brook, Continues to bowl on a length and into the stumps. Harry BrookÂ clips this towards deep square leg for one.Â
|Andre Russell to Harry Brook, WIDE! Strays down leg on a length. Harry BrookÂ misses his flick and the umpire calls this one wide.Â
|4.3 : Andre Russell to Rahul Tripathi, Back of a length this time and outside the off stump. Rahul TripathiÂ stands tall and cuts this towards deep point for one.Â
|4.2 : Andre Russell to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Rahul TripathiÂ is off the mark in style! This is on a good length and in line with the stumps. Rahul TripathiÂ whips this towards deep square leg and collects four runs.Â
|0.0 : Rahul TripathiÂ walks out at number 3!
|4.1 : Andre Russell to Mayank Agarwal, OUT! CAUGHT! Andre RussellÂ has been brought into the attack and he gets a breakthrough right away! He bowls this slightly back of a length and outside the off stump. Mayank AgarwalÂ goes on the back foot and looks to cut this late but gets a thick outside edge that flies to Varun ChakaravarthyÂ at short third man. Kolkata have drawn first blood inside the Powerplay and will look to bring things under control now.
|3.6 : Sunil Narine to Mayank Agarwal, Fires it on middle and leg. Agarwal clips it wide of long on for a single. End of a brilliant first over from Narine!
|3.5 : Sunil Narine to Harry Brook, In the line of the stumps again on off. Brook knocks it down to long on for a single.
|3.4 : Sunil Narine to Mayank Agarwal, Shortish and on off. Agarwal goes back and slaps it to long on for a single.
|3.3 : Sunil Narine to Mayank Agarwal, Turning into the pads and Agarwal tries to work it towards the leg side but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|0.0 : Sunil NarineÂ is into the attack now.
|3.2 : Sunil Narine to Mayank Agarwal, Bowls it quicker again on off. Bowls it flat again and Agarwal pushes it back to the bowler.
|3.1 : Sunil Narine to Mayank Agarwal, A flatter and quicker one on off. Mayank tucks it to short fine leg.
|2.6 : Umesh Yadav to Harry Brook, SIX! Back-to-back sixes! Harry BrookÂ is definitely making a mark here! This is on a length and outside the off pole. Harry BrookÂ backs away once again and slaps this over deep point for six more runs.Â
|2.5 : Umesh Yadav to Harry Brook, SIX! Harry BrookÂ has cleared the fenceÂ with ease! Umesh YadavÂ bowls a low full toss outside the off stump. Harry BrookÂ steps towards the leg side and deposits this over deep cover for six runs.Â
|2.4 : Umesh Yadav to Mayank Agarwal, Goes full and into the pads. Mayank AgarwalÂ flicks this to the right of mid on and takes one.Â
|2.3 : Umesh Yadav to Harry Brook, Bowls this on a yorker length and outside the off stump. Harry BrookÂ digs this one into the pitch and they steal a single.Â
|2.2 : Umesh Yadav to Mayank Agarwal, Continues to bowl on a good length and outside off. Mayank AgarwalÂ pushes at this and gets an outside edge towards short third man. They take a run.
|2.1 : Umesh Yadav to Mayank Agarwal, Umesh YadavÂ delivers this on a good length and outside the off pole. Mayank AgarwalÂ shimmies down the wicket and knocks this toward cover-point.Â
|1.6 : Lockie Ferguson to Harry Brook, Bowls this full as well and outside the off stump. Harry BrookÂ strokes this straight to the cover fielder.Â
|1.5 : Lockie Ferguson to Harry Brook, FOUR! Harry BrookÂ is in quite a mood! Lockie FergusonÂ goes for the slower ball this time and serves this at the stumps. Harry BrookÂ makes room for himself and creams this towards deep point for four runs.Â
|Lockie Ferguson to Harry Brook, FIVE WIDES! Bangs this in short at 142 clicks as the ball goes way over the batter's head. The keeper is unable to get to this and it goes to the boundary for five wides.Â
|1.4 : Lockie Ferguson to Mayank Agarwal, Slightly short and into the pads. Mayank AgarwalÂ clips this towards deep square leg for one.Â
|1.3 : Lockie Ferguson to Mayank Agarwal, This is bowled on a good length and outside the off pole. Mayank AgarwalÂ shoulders his arms to this one.Â
|1.2 : Lockie Ferguson to Harry Brook, Bowls this back of a length and into the batter. Harry BrookÂ gets on his toes and tucks this towards deep square leg and takes one.Â
|0.6 : Lockie FergusonÂ to share the new ball with Umesh Yadav.
|1.1 : Lockie Ferguson to Mayank Agarwal, Lockie FergusonÂ bowls this full and into the pads. Mayank AgarwalÂ clips this towards deep mid-wicket and the ball races towards the fence. The fielder manages to pull this back but the batters take three runs.Â
|0.6 : Umesh Yadav to Harry Brook, Bangs this in short and in line with the stumps. Harry BrookÂ ducks under this one and it will be a dot ball to end the over. 14 runs off it, a brilliant start from Hyderabad.
|0.5 : Umesh Yadav to Harry Brook, FOUR! Make that the third boundary! Umesh YadavÂ goes full and outside the off stump. Harry BrookÂ shuffles across the off stump and paddles this over the fielder towards fine leg for four more runs.Â
|0.0 : KolkataÂ (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Narayan Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma.Â
|0.4 : Umesh Yadav to Harry Brook, FOUR! Harry BrookÂ gets his second boundary of the over! This is bowled back of a length and outside the off stump. Harry Brook gets across the line and pulls this towards deep mid-wicket for four runs.Â
|0.3 : Umesh Yadav to Mayank Agarwal, Serves it on a length, on middle. Agarwal too gets off the mark as he tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|0.2 : Umesh Yadav to Harry Brook, Back of a length and angling into leg. Brook clips it off the inside edge to thigh pad and a single is taken as the ball rolls towards the leg side.
|0.1 : Umesh Yadav to Harry Brook, FOUR! Oh, Harry BrookÂ and Hyderabad are underway in style! A fullish delivery and outside off. Brook leans forward and drives it crisply through covers for a boundary.
|0.0 : Â The traditional Bell rings and outwalk the two on-field umpires. The Kolkata players are in the huddle and they disperse now to take their respective positions. Harry BrookÂ and Mayank AgarwalÂ are the openers for Hyderabad. Umesh YadavÂ to start the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
|So, here we are at Eden Gardens. The atmosphere is electric as it always is at the Eden Gardens and let's hope for another last-over thriller! Can the sleeping giant, Andre RussellÂ fire today? Let's find out.
|Rahul TripathiÂ is up for a chat and he says that he is happy he could contribute in the last game and would like to continue that process. Adds that it is a different opposition and it would be a new challenge. Mentions that he played for Kolkata during the covid days and says that he played the situation better in the last game. Tells that their bowlers bowled pretty well in the last game and they had the target in their sights which helped them. Feels that T20 is about taking risks and puttin
|Aiden Markram the captain of Hyderabad says that they would have looked to bowl first but looks like a good wicket so he does not mind batting first as well. Claims that he is happy with the win in the last game but feels that the players were doing well either way. Informs that Abhishek SharmaÂ comes into the side in place of Washington Sundar. Mentions that they do not have a target in mind but they will get out there toÂ assess the conditions and whatever they put on the board, they will look
|Nitish RanaÂ the skipper of Kolkata says that they will bowl first. Tells that they saw some dew during practice in the last few games and so have decided to bowl first. Informs that they are going with an unchanged XI.
|Impact Players for Kolkata - Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya.
|Impact Players for Hyderabad -Â Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Washington Sundar.
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abhishek Sharma (In place of Washington Sundar), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Kolkata. They have elected to BOWL first.