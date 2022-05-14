|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 1 6 . 1 w | 1 . 0wd . . 4 0wd 1
|Last bat : Rinku Singhlbw b T Natarajan5(6b0x40x6) SR:83.33, FoW:94/5 (11.3 Ovs)
|11.3 : T Natarajan to Rinku Singh, OUT! LBW! What has happened there!
|T Natarajan to Rinku Singh, Wide! A bouncer but too high and Singh ducks under it. A wide signaled by the umpire.Â
|11.2 : T Natarajan to Rinku Singh, Two again! Fuller and outside off, it is driven to deep cover for a couple.
|11.1 : T Natarajan to Rinku Singh, Length ball, on middle. Singh pulls it to deep square leg where Jansen runs to his right and dives to save a couple of runs.Â
|10.6 : Washington Sundar to Rinku Singh, Darted on the pads, it is flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|10.5 : Washington Sundar to Rinku Singh, An arm ball, flatter and outside off. Singh looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge and the ball bounces well in front of short third man.
|10.4 : Washington Sundar to Rinku Singh, Floated and on off. Blocked out.
|10.3 : Washington Sundar to Sam Billings, On middle. Billings put his skate on and drills it to long on for a single.
|10.2 : Washington Sundar to Sam Billings, FOUR! Improvisation! This is full and around off. Sam BillingsÂ reverse-sweeps it and hits it wide of deep point for a boundary. Abhishek SharmaÂ could have put in a dive there.
|10.1 : Washington Sundar to Sam Billings, Straight on middle. Sam rocks back and tucks it to square leg.Â
|9.6 : Rinku SinghÂ walks out.
|Umran Malik to Shreyas Iyer, OUT! CAUGHT! Umran MalikÂ gets another one and this time it is the Kolkata skipper, Shreyas IyerÂ who has to walk back. A full delivery on leg. Good pace on it and Shreyas IyerÂ flicks it aerially towards deep mid-wicket. Rahul TripathiÂ there runs forward and takes a good low catch diving forward. Big, big wicket this and Kolkata are in hugeÂ trouble now.
|9.5 : Umran Malik to Shreyas Iyer, Pulls his length back a bit, on off. Iyer defends it off the back foot.
|9.4 : Umran Malik to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! Wonderful shot, that's a glorious drive! Overpitched on middle. Iyer shows the full face of his blade and drives it past the bowler for a boundary.
|9.3 : Umran Malik to Shreyas Iyer, Here we go again, a short ball on off. Iyer backs away a bit and looks to late cut it but misses.
|9.2 : Umran Malik to Sam Billings, On the shorter side, around off. Billings looks to pull it but gets the inside edge. The ball goes towards fine leg and a single is taken,
|0.0 : Drinks! Kolkata have lost two quick wickets but still are placed nicely to toll up a big total. Iyer and Billings have to do the repair work and allow the likes of Russell and Narine finish it. Hyderabad have done well in patches but they have to continue to pick wickets.Â
|9.1 : Umran Malik to Sam Billings, Malik with a pacy length delivery on off. Billings blocks it out.
|8.6 : Washington Sundar to Sam Billings, Slightly on the shorter side, around off. Billings punches it to long off for a single.
|8.5 : Washington Sundar to Sam Billings, Tossed up, outside off. Billings reverse sweeps it but straight to short third man.
|8.4 : Washington Sundar to Shreyas Iyer, Flatter and on off, eased down to long on for one.
|8.3 : Washington Sundar to Shreyas Iyer, Goes fuller on off. Iyer drives wide of deep extra-cover for a couple.
|8.2 : Washington Sundar to Sam Billings, A fuller delivery on middle. Billings pushes it to long on for a single.
|8.1 : Washington Sundar to Shreyas Iyer, A fuller delivery on middle. Iyer works it to deep backward square leg for a single.
|7.6 : Sam BillingsÂ comes in.Â
|Umran Malik to Ajinkya Rahane, OUT! CAUGHT! What a catch by Shashank Singh! His second in the over and second wicket for Malik in his first over! It is short and wide outside off. Rahane upper cuts it and hits it quite well. The ball goes in the air towards deep cover-point. Singh runs to his right and takes a brilliant catch diving to his rightÂ keeping the ropes in mind. The umpires check whether it is a fair catch or not and it is a very good one as replays confirm it.
|7.5 : Is that a clean catch? It looks like a fair catch from Shashank SinghÂ in the deep and the third umpire confirms with the replay. Ajinkya RahaneÂ has to walk back.
|Umran Malik to Shreyas Iyer, Good stop by Bhuvneshwar Kumar! A fullish delivery on middle this time. Iyer flicks it through mid on pocket and Kumar chases it. He puts in a dive near the fence and keeps it to three runs.
|7.4 : Umran Malik to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! Edgy but Iyer and Kolkata will take it! A fullish delivery, around off. Iyer drives away from his body. The ball goes off the thick outside edge and towards the third man fence for a boundary.
|7.3 : Shreyas IyerÂ is the new man in.
|Umran Malik to Nitish Rana, OUT! CAUGHT! Umran MalikÂ strikes in his first over and brings out a big roar! Big wicket this as Rana was looking good out there. Malik goes slightly short angling into middle from 'round the wicket. Rana just half-pulls it aerially and the ball goes in the air towards deep backward square leg. Shashank SinghÂ there runs forward a bit and takes the catch. Kolkata lose their second and Hyderabad have an opening now!
|7.2 : Umran Malik to Ajinkya Rahane, Goes fuller on middle at 150.4 kph. Rahane flicks it firmly to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|7.1 : Umran Malik to Nitish Rana, Malik starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, around leg. Rana makes room and steers it towards third man for a single. Malik starts with the pace of around 146 clicks!
|6.6 : Umran MalikÂ is brought into the attack.
|Washington Sundar to Ajinkya Rahane, A flatter one on off. Rahane goes for a reverse-sweep but ends up hitting it straight to short third man. Rahane is struggling to run here and looks like there is only one way he is going to bat now.
|6.5 : Washington Sundar to Ajinkya Rahane, SIX! Looks like Rahane has decided to take on the bowling now. A fuller ball on off. In the slot for Rahane and he smashes it over long on for a maximum.
|6.4 : Washington Sundar to Nitish Rana, A low full toss on leg. Rana works it to deep square leg for a single.
|6.3 : Ajinkya RahaneÂ is not looking fully fit. He is still limping.
|Washington Sundar to Ajinkya Rahane, On the shorter side, on off. Rahane chips it over the extra-cover fielder in the ring for a single.
|6.2 : Washington Sundar to Ajinkya Rahane, Pushed quicker again on off. Rahane goes for a big heave across the line. He gets the inside edge onto his pads.
|0.0 : Ajinkya RahaneÂ was struggling a bit while running across. He might need some assistance. He is ready to continue. Washington SundarÂ is into the attack.
|6.1 : Washington Sundar to Ajinkya Rahane, Sundar starts with a fuller one on middle. Rahane plays it back to the bowler.
|5.6 : Marco Jansen to Ajinkya Rahane, On a length, on middle. Rahane works it to deep backward square leg for a single. 17 from the over and Kolkata are 55/1 after the Powerplay.
|5.5 : Marco Jansen to Nitish Rana, Back of a length, around off. Rana steers it towards deep backward pointÂ for a single.
|5.4 : Marco Jansen to Nitish Rana, SIX! This is turning out to be another good over for Kolkata! 50 up now! A short ball on off. Rana makes room and just opens the face of his blade. The ball goes all the way over the third man fence because of the pace of the ball and Rana is looking in good touch here.
|5.3 : Marco Jansen to Ajinkya Rahane, Slightly on the shorter side again, around off. Rahane steers it towards third man for a single.
|0.0 : Marco JansenÂ to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
|5.2 : Marco Jansen to Ajinkya Rahane, Back of a length, on middle and leg. Rahane works it to deep backward square leg for a couple.
|5.1 : Marco Jansen to Ajinkya Rahane, SIX! Ajinkya RahaneÂ gets into the act now! On a length, on off. Rahane picks the length early and hits it through the line over long on for a maximum.
|4.6 : T Natarajan to Ajinkya Rahane, 18 off the over! Just what Kolkata ordered! Full and around middle. Rahane nudges it in front of square on the leg side for one.Â
|4.5 : T Natarajan to Nitish Rana, On middle, it is flicked to deep square leg for a single.
|4.4 : T Natarajan to Nitish Rana, SIX! Not a good welcome for T Natarajan! Rana just uses the pace here! On a length and tailing on leg. Rana swivels and pulls it all the way over deep backward square leg for a maximum.Â
|4.3 : T Natarajan to Nitish Rana, Natarajan drags his length back and keeps it around off. Rana has a poke at it but misses.
|4.2 : T Natarajan to Nitish Rana, SIX! HUGE! Full again, in the slot. Rana swings his bat across and hits it over long on for a biggie.Â
|0.0 : T NatarajanÂ is into the attack.
|4.1 : T Natarajan to Nitish Rana, FOUR! Little fuller, around off. Rana makes the most of it as he smashes it past the bowler for a boundary. Welcome boundary.
|3.5 : Marco Jansen to Nitish Rana, Leg bye! Angling on the pads. Rana misses his flick. It rolls off the pads to mid-wicket for a leg bye.
|3.4 : Marco Jansen to Nitish Rana, Make it three in a row now! Jansen keeps it tight around off. Rana plays it to the cover fielder.
|3.3 : Marco Jansen to Nitish Rana, Kolkata are soaking in some pressure, at least they should try and rotate the strike. Another dot as Rana taps this length ball to cover.Â
|3.2 : Marco Jansen to Nitish Rana, Angling around off, on a length. Rana dabs it straight to backward point.
|2.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Nitish Rana, Length ball, angling across and Rana lets it through.
|3.1 : Marco Jansen to Ajinkya Rahane, Full ball, on off.Â Rahane steps across and works it to the right of mid on for a quick single.
|2.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Nitish Rana, A single off the over! Excellent stuff from Bhuvi! A length ball, outside off. Rana again leaves it alone.
|2.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ajinkya Rahane, A single then! Length and on off. Rahane knocks it to covers for a single.
|2.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ajinkya Rahane, Length ball, on middle.Â Rahane shuffles across and wrists it to mid-wicket. Pressure onÂ Rahane, three dots now.
|2.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ajinkya Rahane, Around off,Â Rahane strokes it to covers.
|0.0 : Nitish RanaÂ walks out at number 3.
|2.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ajinkya Rahane, On a length and on off.Â Rahane defends it back to the bowler.
|1.6 : Marco Jansen to Venkatesh Iyer, OUT! CHOPPED ON! Hyderabad get the breakthrough! Venkatesh IyerÂ was struggling a bit to time his shots and gives away his wicket here. Short of a length, outside off. Iyer on his toes is late as he tries to punch through covers but gets a thick inside edge and the ball ricochets onto the stumps. Marco JansenÂ jumps in the air with delight.Â
|1.5 : Marco Jansen to Ajinkya Rahane, Soft hands from Rahane! Length and on off.Â Rahane taps it on the off side and takes a single.
|1.4 : Marco Jansen to Ajinkya Rahane, Fuller ball, around off. Defended to covers.
|1.3 : Marco Jansen to Ajinkya Rahane, SIX! Ajinkya RahaneÂ is off the mark in style! Jansen goes short on leg. Rahane picks the length quickly and pulls it over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
|0.0 : Hyderabad are back with the playing XI that brought them someÂ success this season. They are bowling first and will be raring to go as Hyderabad players walk out to the middle. Venkatesh IyerÂ and Ajinkya RahaneÂ are the openers for Kolkata. Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ will start with the ball for Hyderabad. Here we go...
|1.2 : Marco Jansen to Venkatesh Iyer, Touch fuller and on middle, It is hit to mid on for a quick single.
|0.6 : Marco JansenÂ will startÂ from the other end.
|1.1 : Marco Jansen to Venkatesh Iyer, Full and on off, pushed to covers.
|0.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Venkatesh Iyer, Short in length and outside off. Iyer looks to cut but gets an inner edge, past the stumps and to fine leg for a single. He played it touch late there.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Venkatesh Iyer, Wide! Short but down the leg side. Iyer misses his flick.Â
|0.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Venkatesh Iyer, FOUR! Good shot! Overpitched from Kumar, just outside off. Iyer punches it through mid off for a boundary. Confident shot from Venkatesh Iyer!
|0.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ajinkya Rahane, Leg bye! This is straight and around middle and leg.Â Rahane misses his flick. It went off the pads and to square leg for a leg bye. Kumar puts a muted appeal for LBW but nothing given.
|0.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ajinkya Rahane, Full ball on off.Â Rahane leans and blocks it out.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ajinkya Rahane, Wide! Similar delivery as the previous one but this is just over the tramline. Ajinkya RahaneÂ fails to cut it. Wided.
|0.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ajinkya Rahane, Length ball, wide outside off. Rahane slashes his bat at it but misses.
|0.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Venkatesh Iyer,Â Short of a length, on the hips. Iyer tucks it to fine leg and gets off the mark with a single.
|0.0 : Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar (In place of Jagadeesha Suchith), Marco Jansen (In place of Fazalhaq Farooqi), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan (In place of Kartik Tyagi), Umran Malik.
|The captain of Hyderabad, Kane WilliamsonÂ says they played on the surface earlier so they were looking to bat first as well. Informs that there are three changes, T Natarajan, Washington SundarÂ and Marco JansenÂ come in. Adds that every game carries point, they haven't been at their best in the past few games but they want to turn things around now.Â
|Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Kolkata,Â says that they will bat first and tells that the recordÂ in the previous games here has seen the team winning after batting first and it suits them as well. Mentions that Umesh and Sam Billings come in. Says that they had ups and downs in the tournament and they madeÂ changes thisÂ season that they do not want to. States that they have gone back to their core team and they had a good start with the ball and bat in the Powerplay in the last game.
|Pitch report -Â Deep Dasgupta is down near the pitch. He saysÂ that the pitch has a fair bit of grass and it is lively as well. It looks quite firm and in the last few games spinners had some help on this pitch but he feels that there will not be much help today. Mentions that while the bowlers have enjoyed on this ground in the last few games, the batters will have the last laugh here.
|KolkataÂ (Playing XI) - Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sam Billings (WK) (In for Sheldon Jackson), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav (In for Pat Cummins).Â
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Kolkata. They have elected to BAT first!
|... MATCH DAY â¦
|Hello and a warm welcome to our coverage as Pune get ready to host its final game of this season of the Indian T20 League. It is a crucial encounter as Kolkata will be up against Hyderabad in game number 61 of the season. A loss for Kolkata will end their playoff hopes while a loss for Hyderabad will also put them on the verge of elimination.Â
|Kolkata have been pretty inconsistent this season both in terms of results and their team combination. The constant chopping and changing have not helped their cause but they will be happy with their performance in the last game with Venkatesh IyerÂ and Varun Chakaravarthy, their retained players showing some form. Pat CumminsÂ has been ruled out for the remainder of the season and will be interesting to see how Kolkata go about their business in this must-win game.
|Hyderabad, on the other hand, have been doing things in clusters this season. They went on a five-match winning streak earlier this season but since then fallen off the radar with four losses on the trot. The injuries to T NatarajanÂ and Washington SundarÂ have been a big problem for them and that has made their bowling vulnerable which was their stronger suit earlier. They are, however, expected to be back for this game. They registered a comfortable win against Kolkata earlier this season and