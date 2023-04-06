|0.0 : Dinesh Karthik, aÂ commentator turned into a game-finisher in the shortest format is in for a flash interview. HeÂ says that BangaloreÂ are feeling excited and there is good nervous energy around the group. Adds that they know it is just the start and they know that they need to keep doing their process right. Mentions that in the Indian T20 League, the first month is all about doing the processes right and not getting ahead of ourselves and then taking on from there in the next phase. States th
|Nitish Rana, the skipper of KolkataÂ is in for a chat. He starts by saying that even they would've bowled first as well. Mentions, the new rule certainly lives up to its name, as it has a huge impact on the game and it helps the skipper as well to plan accordingly.Â
|Faf du Plessis, the captain ofÂ BangaloreÂ says that they will bowl first and says that there was a bit of misunderstanding with the accent. Mentions that there was dew last night and with new rules, he feels that there is an advantage to the team chasing the total. Adds that thinking about winning the championship at the moment is far off and it is a long way to go. Tells that it is a new game and they are motivated to do well. Informs that they have forced change with Topley missing out due to
|Impact Players for KolkataÂ - Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Narayan Jagadeesan, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese.
|Kolkata (Playing XI) - Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Nitish Rana (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Venkatesh IyerÂ (In for Anukul Roy),Â Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav,Â Varun Chakaravarthy.
|Impact Players for Bangalore -Â Â Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, and Anuj Rawat.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Bangalore. They will BOWL first. There was slight confusion as the match referee could not hear the call clearly with the crowd being very loud. Fortunately, Sanjay Manjrekar, present out there, clears out the confusion.Â
|Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, David WilleyÂ (In for Reece Topley), Mohammed Siraj, and Karn Sharma.