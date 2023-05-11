|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin as the umpires make their way out to the middle.Â
|Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult (In for Kuldip Yadav),Â Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|Nitish Rana, the skipper of Kolkata, says that he is happy with this pitch. Mentions that it's a new day and they are taking one game at a time. Informs that Anukul RoyÂ comes in for Vaibhav Arora. Reckons that the pitch is on the drier side and hence they have added a spinner and an all-rounder. Ends by saying that they do not have a target in mind but hopes to score 10 runs more than the expected score.
|Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan,Â says that will like to bowl first. Mentions that it is a long tournament and explains that the plans keep changing so if they go according to this pitch, they would like to field first. Informs that Trent BoultÂ comes in place of Kuldip YadavÂ and KM AsifÂ comes in place of Murugan Ashwin. Adds that Joe RootÂ is the third spin bowling option and also bats at number 4. Claims that the nature of this format and this tournament is that no matter what steps y
|Kolkata (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.Â
|Impact Players nominated by Rajasthan - Donovan Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin and Navdeep Saini.
|Impact Players nominated by Kolkata - Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Narayan Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav and Lockie Ferguson.
|TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle. The coin toss lands in the favour of Sanju SamsonÂ and RajasthanÂ have opted to BOWL first.