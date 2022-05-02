|Batsmen
Recent overs : . . 4
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|0.3 : Umesh Yadav to Jos Buttler, Four!
|0.2 : Umesh Yadav to Jos Buttler, Touch fuller and around off. Buttler brings a straight bat down to defend on the off side.
|0.1 : Umesh Yadav to Jos Buttler, A length ball, outside off, bit of late swing there. Buttler shoulders arms to it.Â
|0.0 : We are ready for play! The two umpires are out in the middle and they are followed by the players of Kolkata. Rajasthan openers Jos ButtlerÂ and Devdutt PadikkalÂ stride out to the middle as well. Umesh YadavÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Shimron HetmyerÂ is down for a chat. Hetmyer says it is just about giving himself chance, earlier he was not taking time to get set but now he takes a couple of balls to see what the pitch is doing. Adds that his wife is his biggest supporter. Mentions that from Buttler, he tries to learn the reverse sweep and even the scoop. Shares that batting looks easy from the outside but he loves playing here and it is a nice ground for the batters.
|Rajasthan skipper, Sanju SamsonÂ says that they are looking forward to winning a few matches on the trot now. Adds that the margin of error in this tournament is so small that even after playing good cricket, they lost the previous match. Informs that Karun NairÂ comes in place of Daryl MitchellÂ and the reason for the change is the combination of the side and also the conditions.
|Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Kolkata says they will bowl first as the pitch looks like a used one and considering the dew factor helping in the second innings. Tells that they have lost too many close games but they try to play positive cricket and now they'll try to play fearless cricket. Informs there are two changes. Mentions it's important to have the right combinations and are trying to give players as many games as possible.
|KolkataÂ (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy (In place of Anukul Roy), Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee andÂ Shivam Mavi (in place of Harshit Rana).
|RajasthanÂ (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Karun Nair (In place of Daryl Mitchell), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna andÂ Yuzvendra Chahal.
|TOSS - The toss goes in the favour of Kolkata and they have elected to BOWL first.
|... MATCH DAY ...
After a fascinating Super Sunday that saw Lucknow inch closer to sealing a playoffs spot and also saw the return of MS Dhoni as Chennai skipper, leading them to a win that keeps their hopes alive comes Manic Monday. In match number 47, a struggling Kolkata side squares off against a Rajasthan team that is looking to bounce back after their loss against Mumbai last time around. It promises to be a fascinating encounter as desperation does bring out the best in players.
|Kolkata had three wins from their first four games but an abysmal run of five straight losses has put them on the brink. They still are in the mix for a playoff spot but they need to start winning soon. Umesh YadavÂ has been one bright light for them but they need more consistent performances from the experienced bunch of Shreyas Iyer, Andre RussellÂ and Sunil Narine.Â
Rajasthan were going toe-to-toe with Gujarat at the top of the table but currently sit in the third position on the table and they too need a win here in order to keep the chasing pack at bay. Jos Buttler continues to lead the scoring charts but needs more support from those around him if Rajasthan are to go the distance because the bowling has generally been very consistent with two experienced spinners bossing play.
|PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is near the pitch. He says it looks like a very hard surface and it's extremely dry. Adds that yesterday they saw a big total posted by Lucknow and with similar conditions, you can expect a high-scoring game tonight. Informs there will be a little bit of spin on offer and the captain winning the toss should elect to bat first.