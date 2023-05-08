|0.0 : We are all set for the start of the play and it isÂ Sunil Joshi who rings the bell as is the custom on this ground. The two umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Kolkata. Skipper, Shikhar DhawanÂ will open the innings alongside Prabhsimran SinghÂ for Punjab. Vaibhav AroraÂ has been handed the new ball and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Varun ChakaravarthyÂ is in for a spot interview. He says the plan was simple in the last game and the captain told him to challenge the batters on the longer side of the field and that's what he did. Adds that he is keeping things a bit simple this time and has gone with just three variations this time around. Mentions that the ground here is smaller and it is tougher to defend but that's the challenge and sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn't.
|Nitish Rana, tha captain of Kolkata starts by saying that the wicket looks to be dry, hopes that it does not change a lot. Informs that he is sticking to the same side. Adds that they wanted to bat first, so that spin could come into play later on, although the toss did not go their way.
|Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of PunjabÂ says that they will bat first as the wicket looks a bit dry and will look to put runs on the board. Adds that the wickets have been good and because of the Impact Player, they have been able to do well with the bat. Informs that Bhanuka comes in for Matthew Short.
|Impact Players forÂ Kolkata - Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson and Kulwant Khejroliya.
|Kolkata (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash SharmaÂ (In for Jason Roy),Â Varun Chakaravarthy.
|Impact Players for Punjab -Â Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Matthew Short.
|PunjabÂ (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ (In for Matthew Short), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Punjab. They will BAT first.