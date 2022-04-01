|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . 1 4 | . . 1 1 . w
|Last bat : Shikhar Dhawanc Sam Billings b Tim Southee16(15b1x41x6) SR:106.67, FoW:62/3 (5.5 Ovs)
|5.5 : Raj BawaÂ will bat at number 5.
|5.6 : Tim Southee to Raj Bawa, Slower one and on off, Bawa pushes it to covers. A confident stroke from him to begin with, it will make him feel good as he got out on a duck on the last game. End of the first 6 and it is Kolkata who are on top. Punjab are 62 for 3.
|5.5 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Dhawan has to walk back and Southee gets his first. Excellent change from Iyer, got Southee on for the last over of the Powerplay, he did go for a few but now gets the big fish. Rolls his fingers on this one and bowls it wide outside off. Dhawan goes after it with a big drive but there is extra bounce. It goes off the outside edge and just about carries to Sam Billings who takes a good low catch.
|5.4 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! That goes just over! Dhawan steps out, and Southee bowls it wide outside off. Dhawan swings, it goes off the outer half and over point for a boundary.
|5.3 : Tim Southee to Liam Livingstone, Just above the mid-section! On middle, shorter, Liam Livingstone looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body. It rolls on the off side. A leg bye is taken.
|0.0 : Who will walk out to bat then now, also, who will bowl from the other end? Bhanuka Rajapaksa it is for Punjab whereas Tim Southee it is for Kolkata.
|5.2 : Tim Southee to Liam Livingstone, SIX! That is massive! Enough of sighters says Liam. He steps out, gets to the pitch of it and tonks it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|4.6 : Change! Tim SoutheeÂ to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
|5.1 : Tim Southee to Liam Livingstone, Fuller and on middle, Liam pushes it to mid on.Â Good from Liam here, taking some time to get his eye in.
|4.6 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Shikhar Dhawan, A muted appeal for an lbw! Sliding down. Quicker and fuller, around leg, Dhawan tries to sweep but misses. It goes off his pads to short fine leg. 8 from the over!
|4.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Liam Livingstone, Some extra bounce on this delivery as it lands on middle, Liam LivingstoneÂ goes on the back foot and flicks it wide of short fine leg for a run.
|0.0 : Change! Spinner for the first time in the game as Varun Chakaravarthy comes on.
|4.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Shikhar Dhawan, Skidding down towards leg, Dhawan works it through backward square leg and rotates the strike.
|4.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Shikhar Dhawan, Wide! Fires a quicker one down the leg side, Dhawan tries to paddle it around but misses.
|4.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Shikhar Dhawan, Wide! Quicker one, again down the leg side, Dhawan tries his best to paddle sweep but misses.
|4.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Shikhar Dhawan, Miscued! Short and on off, Dhawan goes back to pull but only manages to drag it off the inner half. It lands beside the pitch.
|4.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Liam Livingstone, Full and flighted outside off, Liam drives it through the line and finds the gap at covers. The mid off fielder chases it down and they get three runs.
|4.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Shikhar Dhawan, On the pads, helped to square leg for a run.
|3.6 : Shivam Mavi to Liam Livingstone, Pitches it up and around off, Liam drives it down to mid off. A dot ball to end a very eventful over!
|3.5 : Who will walk out to bat next? Liam Livingstone it is. He has time here, can get his eye in and once he does, we all know how dangerous he can be.
|Shivam Mavi to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, OUT! CAUGHT! Mavi gets his revenge after going for 22 runs in the over. A stunning cameo from Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ comes to an end. Shivam MaviÂ hurls it across on a length outside off at 139.2 kph, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ stands back and attempts to loft it over the infield on the off side. But it comes from the higher portion of his bat and flies towards wide mid off. Shreyas IyerÂ moves across to his left from extra cover, Tim SoutheeÂ goes for it from mid off,
|3.4 : Shivam Mavi to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, SIX!Â Mavi comes in from 'round the wicket and serves a slower full ball around off, Bhanuka picks it very early and hoicks it over mid-wicket for a maximum. 22 from the over already!
|3.3 : Shivam Mavi to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, SIX! That is a cracking shot. Even better. Bhanuka moves to 25 off just 7 balls. Mavi overcorrects his length and delivers it full around middle, Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ dismisses it from his presence and hammers it yet again over wide long on.
|3.2 : Shivam Mavi to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, SIX! The Sri Lankan is unstoppable. He will keep going! A touch short in length, around middle, Bhanuka dances down the track and launches it over wide long on for a maximum. Mavi is under pressure, 10 off his first two balls.
|3.1 : Shivam Mavi to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, FOUR! Shot! This boy is so powerful. Back of a length, around middle and off, Bhanuka stays back to power it on the leg side, doesn't get it from the middle of the bat but it still scoots away to the deep square leg fence.
|2.6 : Change! Shivam Mavi is on now!
|Umesh Yadav to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Another delivery which is served around middle and leg, the length is short again, Bhanuka tries to turn it on the leg side but misses. It goes off his thigh pad to short fine leg and they collect a leg bye. 14 from the over!
|2.5 : Umesh Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, Shortish and around leg, Dhawan tucks it to square leg and crosses for a run.
|2.4 : Umesh Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, SIX! Dismissive! Dhawan did struggle for timing in the previous over but has got his touch now. Fuller and on middle, Shikhar steps down the track and lifts it behind the bowler's head for a biggie.
|2.3 : Umesh Yadav to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shortish and around middle and leg, it's glanced behind square leg for a single.
|2.2 : Umesh Yadav to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, FOUR! Finds the gap with surgical precision. Fractionally short and around off, Bhanuka stays on the back foot and opens the face of his bat at the last moment. He threads the gap between backward point and short third man to find the fence.
|2.1 : Umesh Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, Around middle, on a length, Dhawan gives the charge and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|1.6 : Tim Southee to Bhanuka Rajapaksa, FOUR! Up and over the infield! This is how Bhanuka RajapaksaÂ bats. It's full and outside off, the Sri Lankan gets forward and lofts it cleanly over covers for a boundary.Â
|1.5 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Goes full and around middle, Dhawan clips it away off his pads and it goes to deep square leg. They cross for a run.
|1.4 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Fullish and around off, once again Dhawan plays a mistimed shot to mid off.
|1.3 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Shortish and on off, Dhawan steps down the track to punch but mistimes it towards covers.
|1.2 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, In the channel outside off, left alone.
|1.1 : Tim Southee to Shikhar Dhawan, Almost drags it on! Fuller in length, wide outside off, Dhawan tries to unveil a booming cover drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads. He searches for the ball for a while and then returns.
|0.6 : Umesh Yadav to Mayank Agarwal, OUT! Trapped in front! Umesh YadavÂ strikes early and gets his 50th wicket in the Powerplay. Beautiful change in length. After bowling short for almost all over, Yadav decides to spear in a length ball around off. It lands and skids in atÂ 141.2 kph, Mayank AgarwalÂ tries to work it on the leg side but misses. He is rapped on the pads, they appeal and the finger goes up. Mayank knows that he is gone for all money and walks away without even thinking about the
|0.5 : Umesh Yadav to Mayank Agarwal, Umesh continues to be short with his length. Outside off, Mayank chops his attempted square cut to covers.
|0.4 : Umesh Yadav to Shikhar Dhawan, Slightly short around leg, Dhawan taps it off his pads and sends it to deep mid-wicket. Shikhar is off the mark with a single.
|0.3 : Umesh Yadav to Mayank Agarwal, The length is short and the line is outside off, Mayank stays back and cuts it to deep point for a single. Punjab are underway!
|0.2 : Umesh Yadav to Mayank Agarwal, Back of a length, around middle and angling in, Mayank AgarwalÂ works it on the leg side but fails to beat Tim SoutheeÂ at square leg.
|0.1 : Umesh Yadav to Mayank Agarwal, Wow, Mayank wastes no time and tries to give himself room by stepping back. Umesh bowls it short and wide outside off, Agarwal flashes and misses. Yadav smiles.
|0.0 : All in readiness now! We're done and dusted with the build-up. The players walk out to the centre. Punjab have a task to put a total on the board that can be defended in the wet conditions later in the evening. Shikhar DhawanÂ and Mayank AgarwalÂ are the openers. Umesh Yadav, in scintillating form this season, will bowl the first over. Here we go...Â
|Anil Kumble, the head coach of Punjab, comes up for a chat. HeÂ says they were very confident in the last game with all the big hitters in and it was just a matter of adapting to the conditions and Shahrukh KhanÂ and Odean SmithÂ got them through. States they decided about the playing XI during the auction itself and they have an exciting bunch. Further adds thatÂ the overseas players are also joining now and it is a good team. Mentions they are taking one game at a time and it is good to begin
|KolkataÂ (Playing XI) - Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (WK), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi (In forÂ Sheldon Jackson), Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy.
|PunjabÂ (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (WK), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada (InÂ forÂ Sandeep Sharma), Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar.
|Mayank Agarwal, the skipper of Punjab, says they need to start well and assist the conditions and get going once they get their eye in. Mentions they are looking to tick a few boxes and will be looking to execute under pressure. Informs that Kagiso RabadaÂ comes in and Sandeep SharmaÂ sits out.
|Shreyas Iyer, the captain of Kolkata, says the reason for them bowling is the amount of dew that comes later on. Mentions the character and the attitude matter irrespective of the total they get on the board and they want to give it their all. Adds the players are focused to give their best and it has been really good in the last few games and they are looking forward to this game. Informs that Shivam MaviÂ comes in for Sheldon JacksonÂ as they want to strengthen their bowling.
|Toss - Shreyas IyerÂ and Mayank AgarwalÂ are out in the middle for the all-important toss. Given the trend so far, winning the toss could be half the battle. Iyer flips the coin, Agarwal calls 'Heads' but it has come down as 'Tails'. Kolkata elect to BOWL!
|... MATCH DAY ...
|The start time of the match is not far away, and we welcome you all for the coverage of the clash between Kolkata and Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium. So far, all the matches this season in Mumbai, across venues, have been won by the chasing team and that will make the toss very crucial. It's not been easy to bowl in the second innings and both teams would be hoping that the coin falls in their favour. Who will be lucky - Mayank or Shreyas? We will find out soon.
|Punjab have started their campaign with a dominating win. They flexed their muscles by chasing down a 200-plus target and everyone is talking about the fearless nature of their batting group. Odean Smith has emerged as the new Jamaican giant and Kolkata are going to have their task cut out against him. Under Brendon McCullum's guidance, Kolkata themselves adopt a fearless approach while batting and this clash between two powerhouse batting line-ups will surely make the mercury rise. Stay tuned f
|We might just see Kagiso Rabada play his first game for Punjab here tonight. That will really bolster the bowling attack of Punjab. He is warming up at the moment. In fact, the fresh picture shows that the South African speedster has been given his Punjab cap.