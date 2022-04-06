|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 1 1 1 . | . . . . 1 .
|Last bat : Ishan Kishan (W)c Shreyas Iyer b Pat Cummins14(21b1x40x6) SR:66.67, FoW:55/3 (11 Ovs)
|14.5 : Sunil Narine to Suryakumar Yadav, 1 run.
|14.4 : Sunil Narine to Tilak Varma, 1 run.
|14.3 : Sunil Narine to Suryakumar Yadav, Much straighter this time, shorter ball, around middle. Suryakumar YadavÂ knocks it towards long on for a single.Â
|14.2 : Sunil Narine to Suryakumar Yadav, Quicker, flatter, outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ lifts it over cover. Two taken!
|14.1 : Sunil Narine to Suryakumar Yadav, Fuller ball, outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ looks to sweep this, but he misses and gets rapped on the pads.Â
|13.6 : Sunil NarineÂ is back into the attack.
|Rasikh Dar to Suryakumar Yadav, Another fuller length delivery, around off. Suryakumar YadavÂ drives uppishlyÂ past the bowler, towards mid off for a single. Dar was going down with his momentum so was a hard one to catch it.
|13.5 : Rasikh Dar to Tilak Varma, Pitches it up again, outside off. Tilak VarmaÂ pushes it towards mid off and takes a single.Â
|13.4 : Rasikh Dar to Suryakumar Yadav, On a length, outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ punches it towards cover for a single.Â
|13.3 : Rasikh Dar to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR! Lovely shot! Fuller ball again, outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ sweeps it towards deep square leg for a boundary.Â
|13.2 : Rasikh Dar to Tilak Varma, Shorter ball, around middle. Tilak VarmaÂ drags it with the inner half of his bat towards deep square leg for a single.Â
|0.0 : Drinks! It is high time for Mumbai to change the gears now. Yadav is just finding his groove at the moment while Varma needs to help him and release some pressure. So far, it's all good for Kolkata and they would like to end the innings in the same way. Also, Rasikh DarÂ is back on.
|13.1 : Rasikh Dar to Tilak Varma, Fuller ball, darting it on the pads. Tilak VarmaÂ looks to flick this but he misses.Â
|12.6 : Umesh Yadav to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX! WOW! What a shot by Suryakumar Yadav! Umesh YadavÂ drops it short again, outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ hops and upper cuts it over third man for a biggie! Good over forÂ Mumbai!
|12.5 : Umesh Yadav to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR! Pulled away! A slower ball, short in length, around middle. Suryakumar YadavÂ waits for it and smashes it over deep mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|12.4 : Umesh Yadav to Tilak Varma, Fuller delivery, darting it on the pads. Tilak VarmaÂ flicks it towards fine leg for a single.Â
|12.3 : Umesh Yadav to Tilak Varma, In the air.....and SAFE! Oh, dear! Kolkata have missedÂ a golden opportunity there! A shorter ball, around middle. Tilak VarmaÂ pulls, but he gets a top edge high just behind the stumps. Sam BillingsÂ runs forward for the catch, but he leaves it for Ajinkya RahaneÂ who runs from point to grab the ball. That has to be the keeper's catch there! Nothing wrong from Billings, Rahane called for it but misjudged it completely.Â
|12.2 : Umesh Yadav to Suryakumar Yadav, Back of a length, around middle. Suryakumar YadavÂ pulls it towards deep square leg. Single taken!
|12.1 : Umesh Yadav to Tilak Varma, On a length, outside off. Tilak VarmaÂ taps it towardsÂ point and takes a quick single.Â
|11.6 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Suryakumar Yadav, Back of a length, spinning in, on the pads. Suryakumar YadavÂ clears his front foot and tries to pull this but he misses and gets hit on his thigh pad.Â
|11.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Tilak Varma, Shorter ball, around middle and leg. Tilak VarmaÂ pushes it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|11.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Tilak Varma, Tosses it up, full, around the pads. Tilak VarmaÂ tucks it towards square leg and they take two runs. But, Tilak VarmaÂ has taken one short run. Single!
|11.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Tilak Varma, Tad shorter, outside off, quicker as well. Tilak VarmaÂ cuts it towards point.Â
|11.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Tilak Varma, Full again, around middle. Tilak VarmaÂ leans and blocks it out.
|0.0 : Tilak VarmaÂ comes in.
|11.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Suryakumar Yadav, Fuller delivery, around middle. Suryakumar YadavÂ knocks it towards long on for a single.Â
|10.6 : Pat Cummins to Ishan Kishan, OUT! CAUGHT! Ishan Kishan's struggle at the crease ends! This over has just got a lot better for Pat Cummins! He grabs his first wicket of the match. Mumbai are three down now. A shorter ball, outside off. Ishan KishanÂ pulls this, but the ball goes off the inner half of the bat toward Shreyas IyerÂ at mid-wicket who pouches it safely.Â
|10.5 : Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav, Another length delivery, around middle. Suryakumar YadavÂ chips it over for a single.Â
|10.4 : Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav, On a length, outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ taps it towards point. No run there!Â
|10.3 : Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav, And again! Good bowling by Pat Cummins! Back of a length, outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ once again tries to cut this but he fails to get any bat on it.Â
|10.2 : Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav, Swing and a miss! Shorter ball now, width on offer. Suryakumar YadavÂ looks to cut this away but he misses.Â
|0.0 : Pat CumminsÂ comes back to bowl. He went for 12 runs in his first over!
|10.1 : Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav, A fuller ball, around middle. Suryakumar YadavÂ pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|9.6 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Suryakumar Yadav, Floated, full and on off. Yadav tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|9.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Ishan Kishan, This is full and on middle. Kishan paddles it to deep backward square leg for a single.
|9.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Suryakumar Yadav, Fuller ball, outside off. Yadav drives it to the right of cover where the fielder makes a half-stop and allows a single.
|9.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Suryakumar Yadav, Full and outside off. Yadav pushes it straight to covers.
|9.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Ishan Kishan, Tad short and on middle. Kishan hits it in front of square leg for one.
|9.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Suryakumar Yadav, Quicker, flatter and comes with the angle, around off. Yadav pushes it through covers for a single. 50 up for Mumbai!
|Umesh Yadav to Dewald Brevis, Beaten! Tad shorter, outside off. Dewald BrevisÂ stays in his crease and looks to defend this but he misses.
|3.6 : Rasikh Dar to Dewald Brevis, Length delivery, outside off. Dewald BrevisÂ guides it towards third man for a single. He retains the strike!
|Time-Out! Kolkata haveÂ been brilliant with the ball so far. They gotÂ rid of Rohit SharmaÂ early and sent backÂ Dewald Brevis as well, who was looking quite dangerous. Ishan KishanÂ has still not found his groove, but he will want to stick around with Suryakumar YadavÂ and put a big partnership.Â
|3.5 : Rasikh Dar to Ishan Kishan, Fuller ball, around middle and leg. Ishan KishanÂ pushes it towards mid on for a single.Â
|3.4 : Rasikh Dar to Ishan Kishan, Tad fuller, shaping away, outside off. Ishan KishanÂ advances down the pitch and swings his bat it but he misses.Â
|3.3 : Rasikh Dar to Dewald Brevis, Outside off, on a length. Dewald BrevisÂ once again tries to block this, but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man for a single.Â Â
|3.2 : Rasikh Dar to Dewald Brevis, Beaten! Good comeback from Rasikh Dar! A shorter ball, outside off, nipping away a tad. Dewald BrevisÂ looks to defend this but he gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|3.1 : Rasikh Dar to Dewald Brevis, FOUR! Up and over! A fuller ball, around middle. Dewald BrevisÂ lifts it over mid on for a cracking boundary.Â
|2.6 : Umesh Yadav to Dewald Brevis, On a length, around middle. Dewald BrevisÂ tucks it towards square leg for a single.Â
|2.3 : Umesh Yadav to Ishan Kishan, On a length, around off. Ishan KishanÂ blocks it out.Â
|2.2 : Umesh Yadav to Rohit Sharma, Leg bye! Nipping back in, on a length, around the thigh pads. Rohit SharmaÂ looks to flick this but he misses, the ball brushes off his thigh pads and goes towards short fine leg. Leg bye taken!Â
|1.5 : Rasikh Dar to Rohit Sharma, Shortish delivery again, tailing back in, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ punches it towards cover-point.Â Rohit is shaking his head after playing the ball, not quite sure why.Â
|1.4 : Rasikh Dar to Ishan Kishan, Marginally short, shaping away, outside off. Ishan KishanÂ taps it on the left of mid off and takes a single.Â
|0.5 : Umesh Yadav to Ishan Kishan, Another length delivery, around middle. Ishan KishanÂ taps it towards square leg. He wanted a single there, but he is sent back by Rohit Sharma.
|0.4 : Umesh Yadav to Rohit Sharma, Fuller ball now, around middle and off. Rohit SharmaÂ once again advances down the pitch and tries to drive this but the ball goes off the inside edge towards fine leg for a single. Mumbai and Rohit SharmaÂ are underway!Â
|0.3 : Umesh Yadav to Rohit Sharma, A yorker-length delivery, around middle. Rohit SharmaÂ steps down, makes room, and he does well to dig it out at the end.
|0.1 : Umesh Yadav to Rohit Sharma, Umesh YadavÂ begins with a length ball, nipping back in, around middle. Rohit SharmaÂ looks to defend this but he gets an inside edge back onto his pads.Â
|8.6 : Sunil Narine to Ishan Kishan, Tossed up, on off. Kishan keeps it out to covers.
|4.1 : Stumping chance! The replays roll in and confirm that Dewald Brevis fails to get hisÂ back foot in the crease on time!
|8.5 : Sunil Narine to Ishan Kishan, The pressure is building on Kishan here! Around off. Blocked out.
|8.4 : Sunil Narine to Suryakumar Yadav, Flatter and around off. Yadav works it to long on for one.
|8.3 : Sunil Narine to Suryakumar Yadav, Fuller and on the pads. Yadav whips it to wide of long on and will come back for the second run.
|8.2 : Sunil Narine to Suryakumar Yadav, A googly, around off. Yadav chops it to point.Â
|8.1 : Sunil Narine to Suryakumar Yadav, Short, slower and outside off. Yadav dabs it to backward point but fails to get it past the fielder there.
|7.5 : Suryakumar YadavÂ comes to the crese now.
|7.6 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Suryakumar Yadav, Around off, pushed to long off and Yadav is off the mark with a single.
|7.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Dewald Brevis, OUT! STUMPING! Good comeback from Varun ChakaravarthyÂ after going for a six!Â A flighted ball, outside off, this one keeps low. Brevis goes for the slog-sweep but misses it completely. The keeper collects the ball and whips the bails off. Sam BillingsÂ was confident with the appeal and the replay shows Brevis dragged his back foot out and failed to come back inside the line. An easy decision for the third umpire and smart work from Sam BillingsÂ behind
|7.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Dewald Brevis, Shorter again around middle. Brevis makes room and punches it to cover. No run there.Â
|7.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Dewald Brevis, Quicker and outside off, on the shorter side. Brevis looks to cut it but misses.
|7.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Dewald Brevis, Flatter and around off. Brevis slaps it hard but straight to cover.
|7.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Dewald Brevis, SIX! Brevis has a license to take on everyone here! Fuller and around off, a bit of flight and was the googly. Brevis flicks it with the turn and all the way over mid-wicket for a biggie.Â
|6.6 : Varun ChakaravarthyÂ comes to bowl.
|Sunil Narine to Dewald Brevis, Length ball, on middle. Dewald makes room and punches it to long on to end the over with a single.
|6.5 : Sunil Narine to Ishan Kishan, On middle, it is tucked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|6.4 : Sunil Narine to Ishan Kishan, Floated, outside off. Kishan reaches to it and hits it to covers. Nice stop there.
|6.3 : Sunil Narine to Ishan Kishan, Tossed up, full and outside off. Kishan smashes it back to the bowler. Narine does well to get a hand on it and stop the batters from stealing a single.
|6.2 : Sunil Narine to Dewald Brevis, Flatter and outside off, cut away to deep point for a single.
|6.1 : Sunil Narine to Ishan Kishan, Angles a full ball from round the wicket.Â Kishan drills it to long off for a single.
|5.6 : Sunil NarineÂ comes into the attack.
|Pat Cummins to Dewald Brevis, SIX! Mumbai ending the Powerplay on a high! Not conventional but they will take it. A beautifully targeted short ball, on middle. Brevis looks to pull but gets a top edge and it goes all the way behind the keeper for a maximum. Mumbai are 35Â for 1 at the end of the Powerplay!
|5.5 : Pat Cummins to Ishan Kishan, Length ball, on middle, this one nips back in. Kishan gets cramped for the room and chops it to short third man for a single.
|5.4 : Pat Cummins to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Muscled! This is on a length and outside off. Kishan flat bats it past the bowler and wide of mid on for a boundary. Much needed.
|5.3 : Pat Cummins to Ishan Kishan, This is short and across, outside off, extra pace and bounce there. Kishan has a feel for it and misses.
|5.2 : Pat Cummins to Dewald Brevis, A length ball, on middle. A flick of the wrists from Brevis to deep square leg for a single.
|5.1 : Pat Cummins to Dewald Brevis, Short of a length and angling around off. Brevis punches it to covers.
|4.6 : Pat CumminsÂ is into the attack.
|Umesh Yadav to Ishan Kishan, Shorter ball again, outside off. Ishan KishanÂ miscues his cut shot towards cover.Â
|4.5 : Umesh Yadav to Ishan Kishan, Shorter ball now, darting it on the thigh pads. Ishan KishanÂ looks to pull this but the ball goes off teh inside edge towards fine leg for a brace.Â
|4.4 : Umesh Yadav to Dewald Brevis, Very full again, on middle. Dewald BrevisÂ drives it straight down the ground. The ball deflects off the stumps at the non-striker's end and goes towards mid off for a single.Â
|4.3 : Umesh Yadav to Dewald Brevis, FOUR! Lovely shot! Pitches it up again, around middle. Dewald Brevis lifts it over mid on for a boundary. He is looking in some fine touch!Â
|4.2 : Umesh Yadav to Dewald Brevis, Fuller ball, outside off. Dewald BrevisÂ drives it uppishly over cover for a brace.Â
|2.5 : Dewald BrevisÂ is the new batter in.
|Umesh Yadav to Rohit Sharma, OUT! TAKEN! Umesh YadavÂ strikes and he continues his good form! He draws first blood and gets rid of the dangerous, Rohit Sharma! A shorter ball, around off. Rohit SharmaÂ looks to pull this but the ball goes off the top edge over the keepers head. Sam BillingsÂ runs towards the ballÂ and pouches it safely at the end. An early breakthrough for Kolkata!
|2.4 : Umesh Yadav to Ishan Kishan, Shorter ball, around middle. Ishan KishanÂ crouches down awkwardly and tries to leave this one, but the ball takesÂ his bat and lobs towards short fine leg for a single.
|2.1 : Umesh Yadav to Rohit Sharma, On a length, around middle. Rohit SharmaÂ looks to flick this, but he gets a leading edge onto the deck.Â
|1.6 : Rasikh Dar to Rohit Sharma, On a length, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ pushes it towards cover-point for a single. Tidy start for Rasikh DarÂ as well. 3Â runs off the over!
|1.3 : Rasikh Dar to Rohit Sharma, This one nips back in around middle, on a fuller length. Rohit SharmaÂ tucks it towards mid on and scampers through to the other end.Â
|1.2 : Rasikh Dar to Rohit Sharma, Another outswinger, outside off, length delivery. Rohit SharmaÂ pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|1.1 : Rasikh Dar to Rohit Sharma, Rasikh DarÂ begins with a length delivery, shaping away a tad, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ hangs back and pushes it towards point.Â
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Rasikh Dar.
|Umesh Yadav to Ishan Kishan, Good-length delivery, outside off. Ishan KishanÂ leans and blocks it out. Good start from Umesh Yadav, just 1 run off it!
|0.2 : Umesh Yadav to Rohit Sharma, Good-length delivery, around middle. Rohit SharmaÂ stays in his crease and blocks this, but the ball goes off the toe-end, bounces on the deck, and goes just over the leg pole.Â
|0.0 : We are all set for the action. The players of Kolkata are out in the middle. Ishan KishanÂ and Rohit SharmaÂ to open for Mumbai. 50% crowd allowed from now on so, it almost feels like a full capacity here at Pune. The man in form, Umesh YadavÂ will start the proceedings. Here we go...
|Pat Cummins is down for a chat. HeÂ says he is feeling good and he had a good time resting as well. Adds that he is happy whenever the skipper asks him to bowl. Tells he has played along for many years and you tend to know the opposition after so many years. On Shreyas Iyer, he says he has played alongside him for many years and he is ready to help him.Â
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says that they were looking to bat first, and they are not looking at what happened in the last two games, they are justÂ looking forward to winning games. Mentions that they have done well in patches but if they have to win, they have to perform as a team. Informs that they have two changes, Suryakumar YadavÂ comes in for Anmolpreet SinghÂ and Dewald BrevisÂ makes his debut. He replaces Tim David.
|Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Kolkata,Â says they will bowl first. Adds that they have been comfortable chasing the total and they are just keeping the winning mindset and admits that all the teams are equally strong. Informs there are two changes - Cummins and Rasikh replace Southee and Mavi. He says Southee was very supportive and they had a good conversation about the team change
|MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav (In for Anmolpreet Singh), Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis (In for Tim David), Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.
|KolkataÂ (Playing XI) - Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sam Billings (WK), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins (In for Tim Southee), Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rasikh Dar (In for Shivam Mavi).Â Â
|TOSS - Kolkata have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
|Live visuals seeÂ Dewald BrevisÂ getting his debut cap. He is all set to make his debut for Mumbai.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and welcome folks to match number 14, where Kolkata will be taking on Mumbai at the Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune. Both teams are currently at different ends in the points table. Mumbai are languishing in the bottom half after back-to-back defeats. They will be desperate to open their account in the tournament. While Kolkata are currently at the top half of the table with 4 points by their side. Kolkata will beÂ riding high on confidence and will want to carry on with their winning
|We have all witnessed in the past few years that Mumbai do start slowly. But they have already lost two of their games and will be hoping they can turn things quickly before it gets too late. They will be hoping that Suryakumar YadavÂ returns to the playing XI today and solve their batting woes.
|PITCH REPORT - Deep Dasgupta says it is a fresh pitch. Adds as compared to other venues, the pace and bounce is a lot quicker. Tells there is a lot of live grass and it sounds firm. Mentions theÂ team batting first has won both the games.
|Kolkata are coming into this game after an exceptional win. They will be hoping to carry on the same way. Their main weapon so far has been Umesh Yadav andÂ Mumbai will have to think of ways to tackle him. We have an exciting battle ahead of us. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.