|0.0 : Pitch Report - Murali Kartik and Matthew Hayden are the pitch masters for the day.Â Murali Kartik says that the trackÂ being used in this gameÂ is the adjacent one to the one used in the last game. It is the black soil pitch and it will be interesting to see how it plays. Hayden says that the pitch looks very similar and tells it is very dry. Hayden thinks it will be very difficult in the middle overs and says that Powerplay will be crucial. Hayden says personally he would love to chase.Â
|Hello and welcome to game 5 of this season and it sees two heavyweights collide against each other. Kolkata, after their opening game victory against Hyderabad would look to make it 2 out of 2 with a win over Mumbai. The defending champions continued their tradition of losing their first game of the season and now would be looking to get their first win of the season. Rohit Sharma and co. have a brilliant record against Kolkata and they will look to make it even better. Can Morgan and his troops
|TOSS - We are all in readiness for the spin of coin. Kolkata captain, Eoin Morgan is out in the middle with Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma. This is Kolkata's designated home game so Morgan has the coin in hand. Up it goes. Rohit calls Heads but it comes down as Tails. KOLKATA OPT TO BOWL!
|Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma, says that they would have fielded first as well. Rohit tells the couple of games they saw there was some dew. Tells the ball was turning against Bangalore despite of the dew. Rohit feels they were 20 runs short in the last game. Tells they have the bowling attack to defend targets. Rohit says he is not bothered losing the first game as they have gone onto win the championship which is important. Rohit tells they need to bat well and tells they made mistakes with the
|Kolkata (Unchanged Playing XI) - Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
|Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK) (IN FOR CHRIS LYNN), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
|Mumbai's star South African, Quinton de KockÂ is caught for a chat. De Kock says that he has not done anything special. Tells he has been trying to make sure his rhythm is all good. De Kock says that he comes along if they need something. Tells their team has a lot of leaders and tells he looks to add any value wherever he can.
|Kolkata's star pacer, Pat CumminsÂ is caught for a chat.Â Cummins says that Mumbai have a strong side but adds they have added players who have strengthened them. Adds they need to bowl well. Cummins says he is good and tells he had a month's rest and he feels fresh. Cummins says he tries to help the team out wherever he can. Tells he learns a lot more from the guys in the team who have played a lot more on these surfaces.Â
|Eoin Morgan, Kolkata skipper, says they would look to bowl first. Adds that they played aggressive and positive cricket in the last game. Mentions that he will look to improve their record against Mumbai. Further says that Shakib is playing his 50th game for Kolkata and adds it is a big achievement. Informs they are unchanged from the last game.
|We are all set for the action to begin! The men who matter the most, the two umpires, stride out to the middle. Kolkata players are in a huddle with their skipper revisiting the plan one last time before they take to the field. Mumbai skipper, Rohit SharmaÂ walks out with the returning Quinton de KockÂ to open the innings for Mumbai. Kolkata will begin with spin. Former Mumbai player and skipper, Harbhajan SinghÂ is all set to operate with the new ball first up. Bhajji vs Rohit will be an intere
|0.1 : Harbhajan Singh to Rohit Sharma,Â Run straightaway! Rohit is off the mark! Harbhajan starts with a floated delivery on middle and off. Rohit tucks it to the leg side and takes a quick run. De Kock was slightly hesitant but he goes with his skipper's call.
|0.2 : Harbhajan Singh to Quinton de Kock, Flat and short outside off to welcome de Kock this season. He punches it but finds cover.Â
|0.3 : Harbhajan Singh to Quinton de Kock, De Kock gets his first runs of the season!Â A loopy low full toss on off. De Kock whips it through mid-wicket and gets two as Shakib cleans it up.
|0.4 : Harbhajan Singh to Quinton de Kock,Â Confusion but luckily for Mumbai no damage done! Short and slow on middle, de Kock turns it behind square leg and calls for a quick run. He comes down but Rohit sends him back.Â
|0.5 : Harbhajan Singh to Quinton de Kock, Floated delivery on middle, de Kock pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|0.6 : Harbhajan Singh to Quinton de Kock, Very good first over from Bhajji! Just three off it. The last ball is a flighted delivery on middle. De Kock looks to play it through mid on but closes the face of the bat a fraction early. The ball takes the leading edge and goes to the left of short cover. Captain Morgan there dives and saves runs for his side.
|1.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Rohit Sharma, Varun ChakaravarthyÂ starts with a flattish delivery around off. Rohit dabs it towards backward point. He looks for a run but de Kock turns it down.
|1.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Poor ball and punished! Mumbai get their first boundary of the game and it comes from the bat of their skipper. Chakaravarthy eers on the shorter side on off. Rohit pulls it with ease over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|1.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Rohit Sharma, Good placement. Short and on the pads, Rohit clips it through the leg side and gets a brace.
|1.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Rohit Sharma, Good shot but straight to the fielder. Flighted fuller outside off, Rohit plays a wonderful drive but straight to the man at cover.Â
|1.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Rohit Sharma, Tossed up on middle, Rohit whips it to the left of deep mid-wicket. That should have been two but the batters are off to a nervy start in terms of their running and they take just one.
|0.6 : Varun Chakaravarthy to bowl from the other end.
|Varun Chakaravarthy to Quinton de Kock,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Very good catch from Rahul Tripathi and Morgan's plan to start with two spinners has been rewarded. De Kock's start to the 2021 season is not a glorious one. It is very short and he is out of here. Varun Chakaravarthy, who was the star last season strikes early in this game. Tossed up fuller on middle, de Kock looks to slog it over mid-wicket. The ball though is a fraction slow. He mistimes it high in the air. Rahul TripathiÂ runs to his
|Suryakumar Yadav is the new batsman in.
|2.1 : Harbhajan Singh to Suryakumar Yadav, Floated delivery on off, Suryakumar YadavÂ starts his innings with a good looking push to mid off.
|2.2 : Harbhajan Singh to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR! Suryakumar YadavÂ is off the mark with a boundary! Premeditated but well placed. Flighted delivery wide outside off. Suryakumar stretches out and sweeps it over the square leg umpire's head for a boundary.
|2.3 : Harbhajan Singh to Suryakumar Yadav, WIDE! The previous ball forces Bhajji to change his line and commit a mistake. He gets a lot of turn but it is down the leg side. SKY leaves it alone.
|Harbhajan Singh to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR! Perfectly placed! Suryakumar is looking in excellent touch here. Flighted delivery on middle and off, Surya comes inside the line of his stumps and picks it up in Calypso style. There is a long on and deep mid-wicket but SKY places it right between them for a boundary.
|2.4 : Harbhajan Singh to Suryakumar Yadav, Short, and wide but straight to the fielder. Short and wide outside off. Suryakumar gets the width and cuts it powerfully but straight to the man at point.
|2.5 : Harbhajan Singh to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR! This time through the off side! Straighter one on off, it is not a bad ball but Suryakumar is in such form that even the good balls are made to look ordinary. It is on off, Suryakumar gets on his front foot and drives it uppishly but well away from short cover and through extra cover for a boundary.Â
|2.6 : Harbhajan Singh to Suryakumar Yadav, Single to end the over. Expensive second over for Harbhajan. On the pads, SKY works it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike. 14 off the over and Mumbai have got rhythm as soon as Surya has come out to bat.
|3.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Suryakumar Yadav, Tossed up delivery on off, Yadav pushes it through mid off for a single.
|0.0 : Shakib Al Hasan is on.
|3.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma, Flighted delivery on middle, Sharma flicks it through mid on for a single.
|3.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Suryakumar Yadav, Short delivery outside off, Yadav punches it to covers.
|3.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Suryakumar Yadav, Full on off, Suryakumar drives it through mid off for a single.
|3.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma, Tossed up delivery outside off, Sharma drives it towards covers where Morgan dives and does well to stop it. The batsmen cross ends.
|3.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Suryakumar Yadav, Googly on middle, Yadav looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes past the stumps towards the leg side.
|4.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Rohit Sharma, Floated on middle, Rohit looks to defend off his front foot but the ball drifts and takes the inside edge. It goes to the left of short fine leg and they take a single.
|4.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Suryakumar Yadav, Floated on off, no spin on this. Suryakumar pushes it to mid off.
|4.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Suryakumar Yadav,Â Short and quicker on middle and leg. Yadav knocks it to long on and trudges to the other end.Â
|4.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Suryakumar Yadav, WIDE! SKY looks to paddle but Varun ChakaravarthyÂ bowls it well down the leg side. Wided by the umpire.Â
|4.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Rohit Sharma,Â Poor from Kolkata! Extra run for no reason. Short and quick outside off. Rohit punches it to the right of point. Rana there dives and saves runs. Good job but then he sends a poor and unnecessary throw well away from Karthik. He cannot stop it and it allows them to take the run.Â
|4.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Suryakumar Yadav, Flighted on off, Suryakumar YadavÂ strokes it away from mid off and gets a single.Â
|4.6 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Excellent shot to finish the over. Spoils the over for Varun Chakaravarthy. Tossed up outside off, Rohit gets down on his knee and drags his sweep over square leg for a boundary.Â
|5.1 : Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav,Â Cummins starts with a good length delivery which comes in with the angle. It is on middle and off. Cramps Suryakumar for room. He punches it to point.Â
|0.0 : Pat Cummins is into the attack.
|5.2 : Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav, Cummins goes fuller on off. Suryakumar looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|5.3 : Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav, Cummins rolls his fingers on this one. It is on a length outside off. Suryakumar chops it to cover.Â
|5.4 : Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR! Cummins gives width and gets punished. One thing you certainly do not do against Suryakumar Yadav is give him width. He will punish you. Length ball outside off, Suryakumar YadavÂ says thank you very much and slashes it through covers for a boundary.Â
|5.5 : Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav, Better now. This is closer to the off pole. Yadav plays it to mid off.Â
|5.6 : Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav, Single to end the over. Tidy start from Cummins. JustÂ 5 off his first over. End of the Powerplay and Mumbai are 42/1!Â Once again Cummins gives width but this time there is protection in the deep. Surya punches it to the right of sweeper cover. Rahul Tripathi gets to the ball quickly and stops the Mumbai pair from getting the second.
|6.1 : Shakib Al Hasan is back on.
|6.2 : Run out chance! Suryakumar Yadav is the man in question. Replays show that Yadav was well inside his crease.
|7.1 : Prasidh Krishna is into the attack.
|Shakib Al Hasan to Suryakumar Yadav,Â Darted fuller and quicker on middle. Suryakumar milks it to long off for one.Â
|6.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma,Â NOT OUT! Direct hit but safe! Floated delivery on off, Rohit taps it to the left of the bowler and calls for a run. Shakib gets to the ball quickly and scores a direct hit at the keeper's end. Surya though is well in as confirmed by the replay.Â
|6.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma, Floated on off, Yadav milks it to long off and rotates the strike.
|6.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma,Â Darted on middle. Rohit turns it to the right of short fine leg and gets a single.Â
|6.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Suryakumar Yadav,Â Slightly shorter around off. Suryakumar gets on his back foot and punches it to sweeper cover for a single.Â
|6.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma,Â Flighted on off, Rohit walks down the trackÂ and places it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike.Â
|7.1 : Prasidh Krishna to Rohit Sharma,Â Prasidh starts with a full ball on off. Rohit strokes it to sweeper cover for one.
|7.2 : Prasidh Krishna to Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh bowls quick and slightly fuller. Suryakumar pushes it to mid off.Â
|7.3 : Prasidh Krishna to Suryakumar Yadav,Â SIX! What a delightful shot! Prasidh rolls his finger on this as he bowls it on off. Suryakumar comes inside the stumps and lifts his flick elegantly over mid-wicket. The ball hits the advertising cushion on the full.
|7.4 : Prasidh Krishna to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR! RightÂ off the middle! Cracking noise as the ball hit the bat! That was cricketing poetry! Length ball on off, Suryakumar gets on top of the bounce and crunches it through extra cover for a classy boundary.
|7.5 : Prasidh Krishna to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR! Now smartness! This is superb from SKY! Good length ball closer to off pole, Suryakumar deftly places it fine to the third man fence for a boundary.Â
|7.6 : Prasidh Krishna to Suryakumar Yadav,Â Expensive start for Prasidh! 16 off his first over. The last ball is around off, Suryakumar runs it down to third man and keeps the strike. He moves to 40 with that.
|8.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Suryakumar Yadav, Flatter on middle and leg, Surya punches it to long off for one.
|8.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma, On middle, Rohit works it to mid-wicket for one.
|0.0 : STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! It has been a good partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma. They would want this pair to carry on. On the other hand, Kolkata would look to break this partnership and put pressure on Mumbai.
|8.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Suryakumar Yadav, Short and flat outside off, Suryakumar punches it to cover-point and rotates.
|8.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma, Flatter on off, Rohit milks it to long off and gets a single.
|8.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Suryakumar Yadav, Another single. This one is through covers.Â
|8.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma, Good over from Shakib. Just 6 off the over. On middle, Ro comes down the track and nudges it to long on and keeps the strike.
|9.1 : Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, Length delivery outside off, Sharma guides it towards third man for a single.
|9.2 : Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav, BEATEN! Good length delivery on off, Yadav looks to push but misses it due to the inward movement on this one.
|9.3 : Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav, Back of a length on middle, Yadav looks to flick but gets an inside edge. It goes towards point. The batsmen cross ends.
|9.4 : Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, Length delivery on off, Rohit guides it through point for a single.
|9.5 : Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav,Â SIX! That is out of here! New ball please! Suryakumar gets to his fifty with a monstrous biggie. Tremendous knock from the Mumbai batter. He has continued his rich vein of form. Fuller on off, Suryakumar shuffles inside the stumps and lifts it over the backward square leg fence and sends it into the stands and outside the stadium for a gigantic biggie.Â
|9.6 : Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav, Short delivery on middle, Yadav pulls it through square leg. The batsmen get a couple.
|9.2 : Mumbai coachÂ Mahela Jayawardene is caught for a chat at the sideline.Â Jayawardene says that he would like to take the first win as he feels it is important to keep the winning habit. Admits they made mistakes in the first game and hopes to rectify them in this game. Jayawardene says they just need to be patient and tells they do not need to panic. Mahela says they needed to weather the storm and get over the par score they have in their head. Jayawardene says that one needs to be consistent an
|10.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma, Floated delivery outside off, Sharma pushes it through covers for a single.
|10.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Suryakumar Yadav, FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery on off, Yadav looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes past short third man for a boundary.
|10.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Suryakumar Yadav, OUT! CAUGHT! Suryakumar departs soon after getting a fifty but take nothing away from this innings. A fabulous innings from SKY comes to an end. Floated delivery on off, Suryakumar looks to deposit it over the long on fence. The ball comes slower than he anticipated. He comes down the track but does not time it well. It goes very high in the air. Shubman Gill comes running in from long on and takes the skier very nicely.Â
|10.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma, Floated delivery on middle, Rohit flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|10.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ishan Kishan, On off, Kishan defends it to covers.
|10.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ishan Kishan, Loopy delivery on middle, Kishan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|10.3 : Who will walk out to bat now? It will be Ishan Kishan!
|10.6 : Pat Cummins continues.
|11.1 : Pat Cummins to Ishan Kishan,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Cummins gets his first of the game and Ishan Kishan's stay in the middle is a very brief one. The short ball has done the trick and this is a good comeback from the Australian after being hit for a massive biggie in the last ball of his previous over. Cummins bangs it in short and directs it well too. It is right on the body. Ishan Kishan loves to hook. He goes for it but he is not in control of it. It goes to the right of fine leg. Prasidh Krishn
|0.0 : The new man in is Hardik Pandya!
|11.2 : Pat Cummins to Hardik Pandya, Good length delivery outside off, Pandya leaves it alone.
|11.3 : Pat Cummins to Hardik Pandya, Short ball outside off, Pandya punches it through point for a single.
|11.4 : Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length on off, Sharma guides it towards third man for a run.
|11.5 : Pat Cummins to Hardik Pandya, Short delivery on off, Hardik pushes it to point.
|11.6 : Pat Cummins to Hardik Pandya, Short of a length on middle, Pandya pulls it through square leg for a run.
|12.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Hardik Pandya, BEATEN! Short delivery outside off, Pandya looks to cut but misses it.
|12.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Hardik Pandya, Floated delivery on middle, Pandya pushes it through mid on for a single.
|12.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Rohit Sharma, Loopy delivery on off, Rohit looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It goes safely towards third man.
|12.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Rohit Sharma, Short ball outside off, Sharma punches it through covers for a single.
|12.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Hardik Pandya, Floated delivery on off, Pandya defends it to covers.
|12.6 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Hardik Pandya, Full delivery outside off, Pandya drives it through mid off for a single.
|13.1 : Prasidh Krishna to Hardik Pandya, Good length delivery on middle, Pandya mistimes it to mid-wicket.
|13.2 : Prasidh Krishna to Hardik Pandya, Good length delivery on off, Pandya punches it to point.
|13.3 : Prasidh Krishna to Hardik Pandya, FOUR! That is smashed! Full delivery on middle, Pandya flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|13.4 : Prasidh Krishna to Hardik Pandya, Short ball on middle, Hardik pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
|13.5 : Prasidh Krishna to Rohit Sharma, SIX! That is dispatched! Short again on middle, Sharma pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum. 100 up for Mumbai!
|13.6 : Prasidh Krishna to Rohit Sharma, Good length delivery on off, Rohit plays it towards point for a single.
|0.0 : Change in bowling. Prasidh KrishnaÂ is back for his second over.
|Change in bowling. Varun ChakaravarthyÂ is back on. 1/16Â from his 2 overs so far.
|13.6 : Strategic Time Out! Mumbai have set the platform for a grandstand finish here. 6 overs remain in this game and they have their skipper, Rohit Sharma who has faced enough balls and now will look to spread his wings along with Hardik Pandya. With Krunal and Pollard still to come, sky can be the limit for them but they will be looking to get at least 60-65 in the last 6. Kolkata have done a decent job so far but that all might go in vain if they cannot finish this innings well.
|14.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Rohit Sharma, Floated delivery on middle, Sharma plays a paddle sweep towards short fine leg.
|14.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Rohit Sharma, Short delivery on off, Sharma punches it through mid off for a single.
|14.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Hardik Pandya, Loopy delivery on middle, Pandya flicks it towards the leg side. Rohit wants the single but Hardik Pandya sends him back.
|14.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Hardik Pandya, Tossed up delivery outside off, Pandya drives it through covers for a single.
|14.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Nicely played! Floated delivery outside off, Sharma waits and then guides it past short third man for a boundary.
|14.6 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Rohit Sharma, On middle, Sharma plays a paddle sweep through square leg. Two runs taken.
|15.1 : Pat Cummins to Hardik Pandya, Short delivery on off, Pandya pushes it towards point for a single.
|0.0 : Change in bowling. Pat CumminsÂ is brought back on for his final over. He has been brilliant so far. Can he finish off well?
|15.2 : KP will walk out to bat now. But the question is which KP? Will it be Krunal Pandya or Kieron Pollard? It is going to be the West Indian KP!
|15.3 : Pat Cummins to Kieron Pollard, Short delivery on off, Pollard defends it off the back foot and looks for a run but Hardik Pandya sends him back.
|15.4 : Pat Cummins to Kieron Pollard, BEATEN! Good length delivery on middle, Pollard looks to defend but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
|15.5 : Pat Cummins to Kieron Pollard, FOUR! Good length ball on middle, Pollard comes forward and looks to flick but gets an inside edge. It goes past the keeper towards fine leg for a boundary.
|15.2 : Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma,Â OUT! CHOPPED ON! Cummins was brought in to do the damage and that is exactly what he has done. A very non-fluent innings from Rohit comes to an end. Not often do we say that but tonight the Mumbai skipper just was not at his usual best. Pacy good length delivery around off. Cummins hits the deck hard and makes the ball come back in. Rohit looks to play it away from his body but ends up getting a thick inside edge onto the stumps. Massive wicket for Kolkata as
|15.6 : Pat Cummins to Kieron Pollard, Back of a length outside off, Pollard offers no shot to this one.
|16.1 : Prasidh Krishna to Hardik Pandya, FOUR! Nice shot! Length delivery outside off, Pandya lofts it over point for a boundary.
|0.0 : Change in bowling. Prasidh KrishnaÂ is back. He has not had a good evening so far but can he make comeback?Â
|16.2 : Prasidh Krishna to Hardik Pandya,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Finally some success for Prasidh and he has got the dangerous Hardik Pandya. He is not ready to leave the field. A very good comeback from Prasidh after being hit for a boundary. He has been expensive so far but has got the big fish now. A nice change up from Prasidh. He rolls his fingers on this one and bowls it on off. Hardik looks to go over mid off but the bat turns in his hands and the lack of pace sees him just hit it in the air and str
|One Pandya replaces another as Krunal Pandya walks out to bat.
|16.3 : Prasidh Krishna to Krunal Pandya, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Pandya looks to guide but misses it.
|16.4 : Prasidh Krishna to Krunal Pandya, Length delivery on off, Pandya guides it towards third man for a run.
|16.5 : Prasidh Krishna to Kieron Pollard, Short delivery on off, Pollard comes forward and blocks it well.
|16.6 : Prasidh Krishna to Kieron Pollard, Length delivery on middle, Pollard flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|17.1 : Andre Russell to Kieron Pollard, Short ball outside off, Pollard looks to cut but misses it.
|16.6 : Cummins is done for the evening so who will bowl now? Will it be Andre RussellÂ or will Morgan gamble with a spinner? It is going to be Dre Russ!
|17.2 : Andre Russell to Kieron Pollard,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Pollard disappoints! Russell gets the big man! He gets the dangerous Kieron Pollard. Kolkata are doing a fantastic job with the ball here. They have made a strong comeback in this game. Mumbai, a side famed for their destruction in the death are being destructed in the death so far this season. Russell goes full and wide outside off. He makes Pollard try and use his reach. Pollard stretches and looks to hit it over long off. KP cannot get enou
|17.3 : Andre Russell to Marco Jansen, WIDE! Bouncer on leg, Jansen does well to duck under it.
|Andre Russell to Marco Jansen,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Second wicket in the over for Russell and Jansen is yet to get his first runs in this league. Back-to-back ducks for the lanky South African. Fullish and wide outside off. Jansen stays on the leg stump and stretches out. He looks to carve it over cover but ends up picking out Cummins in the deep. The Australian makes no mistake and takes the catch with his fingers pointing towards the sky.Â
|17.2 : Who will walk in to bat next? It will be Marco Jansen!
|17.4 : Andre Russell to Krunal Pandya, Length delivery on off, Pandya punches it through covers for a single.
|17.3 : Who comes in now? It is Rahul Chahar!
|17.5 : Andre Russell to Rahul Chahar, Back of a length outside off, Chahar guides it towards third man. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. Two runs taken.
|17.6 : Andre Russell to Rahul Chahar, Length ball on off, Chahar pushes it through covers for a single.
|18.1 : Prasidh Krishna to Rahul Chahar, Full delivery on middle, Chahar flicks it through square leg for a couple.
|18.2 : Prasidh Krishna to Rahul Chahar, Length delivery on off, Chahar defends it towards point for a single.
|18.3 : Prasidh Krishna to Krunal Pandya, FOUR LEG BYES! Length delivery on leg, Pandya looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards fine leg for a boundary.
|18.4 : Prasidh Krishna to Krunal Pandya, FOUR! Short delivery on leg, Pandya looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes over the keeper towards fine leg for a boundary.
|18.5 : Prasidh Krishna to Krunal Pandya, Full delivery outside off, Krunal drives it through covers for a single.
|18.6 : Prasidh Krishna to Rahul Chahar, Full toss outside off, Chahar pushes it to point. 12 runs from the over. Good one for Mumbai!
|19.1 : Andre Russell to Krunal Pandya, FOUR! Excellent shot! Full delivery on middle, Pandya lofts it over wide mid on for a boundary.
|19.2 : Andre Russell to Krunal Pandya, FOUR! Short delivery outside off, Pandya looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes past short third man for a boundary.
|19.3 : Andre Russell to Krunal Pandya, OUT! CAUGHT! Russell gets his third wicket! Short delivery on middle, Pandya pulls it uppishly towards short fine leg where Prasidh Krishna takes a comfortable catch.
|Bumrah is out to bat.
|19.4 : Andre Russell to Jasprit Bumrah, OUT! CAUGHT! Two-in-two for Russell! Short delivery on middle, Bumrah looks to pull it over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Shakib Al Hasan takes a good catch.
|19.5 : Andre Russell to Rahul Chahar, Short delivery on middle, Chahar pulls it over mid-wicket. It lands safely there. The batsmen get two runs.
|19.4 : Trent Boult is the last man out to bat. He will face the hat-trick ball.Â
|19.6 : Andre Russell to Rahul Chahar, OUT! CAUGHT! Andre Russell gets a five-fer! Length delivery on middle, Chahar slogs it over mid on but does not get the timing on it. It goes towards long on where Shubman Gill takes a good catch by coming forward. MUMBAI ARE BOWLED OUT FOR 152!
|The star of the show for Kolkata, Andre RussellÂ is caught for a chat. He says that he is happy with his performance. Adds that he tried to execute his skills and it paid off. Mentions that they are confident of chasing this total. Further says that he is happy with the Purple Cap.
|So 153 is what Kolkata need to get only their second win in 13 games against Mumbai. They have momentum on their side and will hope the batters can finish the job now. The pitch is not an easy one to bat on and Mumbai will hope their bowlers can hide their batters flaws and manage them get their first win of the season. Can Bumrah and co. do some magic or will Kolkata finally get one over the side that has had their numbers for a long time now?Â Join us for the chase to find out.
|A very good bowling display from Kolkata especially at the death. Once again Mumbai falter in the final 6 overs. A thing we usually do not see from the defending champions. They are known for their power-hitting prowess but so far that has not arrived this season. 33/6 in the final 5 overs sums up the story in itself.
|After being put into bat, Mumbai did not get off to a good start as they lost the returning de Kock very early. Suryakumar Yadav though continued his sublime form. His 36 ball, 56 put Mumbai in a strong position. Rohit played second fiddle but failed to take charge of things after the departure of Surya. The Mumbai batters faltered abysmally. Thanks to some streaky boundariesÂ from Krunal Pandya towards the end, the defending champions managed to get past 150.
|A phenomenal bowling performance from Kolkata and the star of the show, without a doubt is Andre Russell. He bowled the 18th and the 20th over. Those two overs were enough for Dre Russ to finish with a 5-fer. 5/15 pulled the handbrake from Mumbai's innings. Cummins too was fantastic finishing with 2/24 from his four. Varun Chakravarthy and Sjhakib were fantastic as well getting one wicket a piece. Prasidh Krishna though had a tough evening as he was the most expensive bowler. But those flaws wer
|We are back for the chase. The Mumbai players are out in the middle. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana will open the innings for Kolkata.