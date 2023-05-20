|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . . . . . | . 1 1 1 1 2
|Last bat : Karan Sharmac Shardul Thakur b Harshit Rana3(5b0x40x6) SR:60.00, FoW:14/1 (2.3 Ovs)
|2.6 : Harshit Rana to Prerak Mankad, 1 run.
|2.5 : Harshit Rana to Prerak Mankad, Persists on a hard length, on middle, Prerak MankadÂ looks to whip this one on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto his thigh pad. The ball rolls behind the wicket for a dot.Â
|2.4 : Harshit Rana to Prerak Mankad, On a good length, in the channel outside off, at 147.7 kph, Prerak MankadÂ gets on the front foot and keeps this one out on the off side.Â
|2.3 : Harshit Rana to Karan Sharma, OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Harshit RanaÂ draws first blood! Bends his back and bangs it in short at the batter, Karan SharmaÂ is no position to pull this one but still goes through with the shot. Gets hurried and the ball comes off the splice of the bat. Lobs the simplest of catches to Shardul ThakurÂ at mid-wicket who does the rest. Harshit RanaÂ is delighted and so are the home fans.Â
|Prerak MankadÂ makes his way out to the middle and will bat at number 3.Â
|2.2 : Harshit Rana to Quinton de Kock, On a shorter length and on off, Quinton de KockÂ runs this one down to third man and rotates the strike.Â
|2.1 : Harshit Rana to Quinton de Kock, SIX! Quinton de KockÂ goes huge! Full delivery and outside off, Quinton de KockÂ walks across and smokes this one with ease. Deposits it over deep mid-wicket for his first maximum.Â
|1.3 : Vaibhav Arora to Quinton de Kock, Quinton de KockÂ gets off the mark now! Fuller delivery, on off, Quinton de KockÂ drives this one a bit uppishly towards cover-point. The ball drops in front of the diving fielder and goes through his hands. The batters run two in the process.Â
|1.6 : Vaibhav Arora to Quinton de Kock, Good running! On a length and on off, Quinton de KockÂ drops this one in front of cover and scampers acrossÂ for a quick single.
|1.5 : Vaibhav Arora to Karan Sharma, Keeps it full and swinging in sharply, on off, Karan SharmaÂ looks to drive it on the up but gets an inside edge towards square leg for a single.
|1.2 : Vaibhav Arora to Karan Sharma, A reprieve for Quinton de Kock! Back of a length around off by Vaibhav Arora, Karan SharmaÂ stays on the back foot and taps it in front of backward point. He sets off for a quick single and Quinton de KockÂ obliges. The fielder misses the shy at the batter's end and the replays show that Quinton de KockÂ was a goner had the throw hit.Â
|1.4 : Vaibhav Arora to Quinton de Kock, On a good length and outside off, Quinton de KockÂ goes for the drive away from his body and gets an outside edge that rolls to third man for one.
|0.6 : Harshit Rana to Quinton de Kock, Make that five dots in a row! On a good length and swinging away, in the corridor of uncertainty on off, Quinton de KockÂ has a poke at the delivery and gets beaten once again. A probing first over by Harshit Rana.Â
|1.1 : Vaibhav Arora to Karan Sharma, Begins his spell with a full delivery, tailing in on off, Karan SharmaÂ uses his feet and drives it crisply to mid off.
|0.6 : Vaibhav AroraÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.
|0.5 : Harshit Rana to Quinton de Kock, Keeps it on a length and going away, outside off, Quinton de KockÂ reaches out to go through the off side but misses. Four dots on the trot by Harshit Rana.Â
|0.4 : Harshit Rana to Quinton de Kock, Beauty! Goes full and swinging away, in the channel outside off, Quinton de KockÂ gets lured into the drive and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.3 : Harshit Rana to Quinton de Kock, Bowls on a good length near the tramline on off, Quinton de KockÂ thinks its a wide and lets the ball go. The umpire doesn't think so and it is a fair delivery.Â
|0.2 : Harshit Rana to Quinton de Kock, On a hard length and angling across, outside off from over the wicket, Quinton de KockÂ watchfully leaves the ball alone.
|0.1 : Harshit Rana to Karan Sharma, Karan SharmaÂ and Lucknow are underway! Harshit RanaÂ starts on a back of a length, shaping in, around off, Karan SharmaÂ hangs back and guides it to third man for a single.
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin as the umpires make their way out to the middle. The Kolkata players walk onto the fieldÂ before taking their respective positions.Â Quinton de KockÂ and Karan SharmaÂ will open the inning for Lucknow and will want to get a good partnership going here.Â Harshit RanaÂ has the new ball in his hand and is ready to begin proceedings. Let's play...
|Krunal Pandya, the captain of LucknowÂ says that if they won the toss they would have fielded first as well but at the end of the day, they need to play good cricket. Mentions that theyÂ know where theyÂ stand so theÂ focus is on what theyÂ have to do tonight. Claims that it has been a complete team performance under pressure as a batting team and they haveÂ defendedÂ well.Â Reckons that the need to do the same by putting a good total on the board and then defending the target. Informs that the
|Nitish Rana, the skipper of KolkataÂ says that they will bowl first. Mentions that there isn't any strategy behind this decision. Adds that they need to win by a big margin and says that they want to finish the season on a good note with this being their final home game. Shares that there have been many positives such as Rinku Singh, their fast bowling, Jason Roy's starts, and Suyash Sharma. Ends by informing that they are going with the same team as the last game.
|Impact Players for Lucknow -Â Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers.
|Lucknow (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran,Â Krunal Pandya (C), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.
|Impact Players for Kolkata -Â Mandeep Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, David Wiese.
|Kolkata (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Nitish Rana (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.Â
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Kolkata. They have elected to BOWL first.