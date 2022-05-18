|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 4 . . 1 | . 1 1 2 4 .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|15.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Quinton de Kock, Four!
|15.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Quinton de Kock, SIX!Â Chakaravarthy drags this one down on leg stump, Quinton de KockÂ rocks back and launches it over the mid-wicket fence for another maximum. Top shot!
|Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, Short and around off, KL turns and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|15.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Quinton de Kock, Length, on middle, de Kock can't get it away.
|15.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Quinton de Kock, SIX! This is carnage from Quinton de Kock! Down the leg side, de Kock gets low and dispatches it over the backward square leg fence for a biggie.
|14.2 : Sunil Narine to Quinton de Kock, Shortish and on off, it's fired in, de Kock rocks back and punches it to the off side. Sam BillingsÂ attacks the ball, has a shy at the bowler's end but misses the stumps. He nearly took out de Kock's head there who ducked to save himself.
|14.1 : Sunil Narine to Quinton de Kock, SIX! Great start to the over! Full and flighted, around leg, de Kock goes for the conventional sweep and powers it over backward square leg for a biggie.
|13.6 : Umesh Yadav to Quinton de Kock, A low full toss, on off, de Kock keeps his weight on the back leg and hits it to wide mid off. They cross for a run as Tim SoutheeÂ misses his shy at the bowler's end. 4-0-34-0, Yadav has bowled out.
|Sunil Narine to Quinton de Kock, Edgy! Dropped? Narine delivers it short and outside off, de Kock tries to play late and cut it through the line. But it takes the outside edge, Billings reacts late and it brushes his gloves before rollingÂ towards short third man. They cross for one. 11 from the over and Narine is done with the ball.
|14.5 : Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, Jumps down the track to a full ball around off and pushes it through mid off for a single.
|14.4 : Sunil Narine to Quinton de Kock, Drags his length short, around middle and leg, de Kock goes back and pulls it to deep square leg for another runs.
|13.5 : Umesh Yadav to KL Rahul, FIFTY FOR RAHUL! His fabulous season continues! Short in length, around off, KL goes on the back foot and strokes it through point for a run. He has done a great job in this stand.
|13.4 : Umesh Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Another delivery which is very full and in the line of the stumps, de Kock clears his front leg and forces it down to long on for a run.
|13.3 : Umesh Yadav to KL Rahul, Very full in length, on off, Rahul drives it to deep cover and picks up a single.
|13.2 : Umesh Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Top stop from Narine! Short in length, around leg, de Kock hammers his pull shot down to fine leg. Narine speeds across to his left, sticks his left hand out and stops the ball. Makes it look so casual. Only a run again.
|13.1 : Umesh Yadav to KL Rahul, Fractionally short in length, around off, KL Rahul sweetly times his punch from the back foot and sends it to deep cover. Only a run.
|12.6 : Strategic break! Lucknow are cruising at the moment and with both openers well-set, they will look to get to at least 180 from here. Kolkata, in a pressure game, haven't yet found their stride and desperately need wickets to pullÂ things back. With the wicket most likely to get a bit difficult to bat later on, Kolkata wouldn't want to be chasing a score in the range of 175 and above. A crucial phase in the first innings awaits. As Kolkata continue their search for a wicket, Umesh YadavÂ comes ba
|Sunil Narine to Quinton de Kock, Goes fuller and on off, this time de Kock forces it back to the right side of the bowler. Narine makes the stop.Â
|12.5 : Sunil Narine to Quinton de Kock, NarineÂ fires it flat, short and around off, skidding in, de Kock keeps it out to point.
|12.4 : Sunil Narine to Quinton de Kock, SIX! WHAT A SHOT! Floated and full, around off, Quinton de KockÂ brings out the reverse-batted shot and nails it over backward point for a maximum. 100 comes up!
|12.3 : Sunil Narine to Quinton de Kock, Loopy and full, around off, Quinton de KockÂ presents a straight bat in defense.
|12.2 : Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, The length is again short, around off, KL steps back and slaps it through cover-point for one.
|12.1 : Sunil Narine to Quinton de Kock, Short in length and outside off, de Kock cuts it past point and collects a single.
|11.6 : Sunil NarineÂ comes in to replace Nitish Rana.
|Varun Chakaravarthy to KL Rahul, Skidding off the surface, fuller in length, KL RahulÂ plays for the spin and is beaten. Sam BillingsÂ breaks the stumps and appeals but nothing from the square leg umpire.
|11.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to KL Rahul, Gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes it to the left of the bowler.
|11.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to KL Rahul, Flatter and shorter on off, Rahul gives himself room and clobbers it over extra cover. Rinku SinghÂ makes a good stop near the fence and saves two.
|11.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Quinton de Kock, FIFTY!Â Quicker through the air, short and around off, de Kock hangs back and drags his pull shot down to long on. A single to bring up his fifty, off 36 balls. A sensible knock on a tricky surface. He was dropped on 12 and is making Kolkata pay.
|11.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to KL Rahul, Loopy and full, outside off, KL brings out the slog sweep and sends it to deep mid-wicket. Only a run.
|0.0 : Varun ChakaravarthyÂ (2-0-15-0) is back on.
|11.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Quinton de Kock, Flatter and outside off, Quinton de KockÂ moves back and works it gently to square leg for a run.
|10.6 : Nitish Rana to Quinton de Kock, Fullish and around leg, it's clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 5 singles and a boundary from the over.
|10.5 : Nitish Rana to KL Rahul, Continues to fire it in. Full toss around leg, Rahul knocks it down to long on for a run.
|10.4 : Nitish Rana to Quinton de Kock, Fires it in, very full and around off, de Kock digs it out off the inner half and it rolls wide of mid on. They cross as Rana chases it down himself.
|10.3 : Nitish Rana to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Cracked away! Short again from Rana, around off, de Kock stays leg-side of this delivery and cracks it through extra cover for a boundary.
|10.2 : Nitish Rana to KL Rahul, Quicker through the air, around leg, KL moves back and tucks it behind square leg for one.
|10.1 : Nitish Rana to Quinton de Kock, Starts with a shorter delivery, outside off, de Kock cuts it to deep point for a single.
|9.6 : Change. Nitish RanaÂ to bowl now.
|Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock, Length again, sliding into the pads, de Kock clips it past backward square leg for a run. At the halfway mark, Lucknow are 83/0!
|9.5 : Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock, Slower delivery, angled into middle stump from 'round the wicket. De Kock defends it under his eyeline.
|9.4 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, Around the top of off, punched away down to long on for a single.
|9.3 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, SIX! Effortless! On the pads, Rahul picks it up and dispatches it a long way over the backward square leg fence for a biggie. He moves into the 40s now.
|9.2 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, SIX! Launched! Southee digs it in short and around off. KL RahulÂ takes it on but doesn't time it. Rahul gets a lot of height and just about manages to clear the wide long-on fence for a maximum. 500 runs in the season for KL Rahul, the fifth consecutive time he has achieved it. Consistency.
|0.0 : Tim SoutheeÂ comes back into the attack. His first over went for just 6 runs. Shreyas wants a breakthrough here from the Kiwi bowler.
|9.1 : Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock, A length ball, slanted across off. De Kock eases it through extra cover and rotates the strike.
|8.6 : Andre Russell to Quinton de Kock, On a short length, angling across the left-hander. De Kock punches it past point and picks up a single. 11 from the over!
|8.5 : Andre Russell to Quinton de Kock, SIX! Picks the slower ball this time and dispatches it! Russell goes shorter and around off, de Kock hangs deep and muscles it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|8.4 : Andre Russell to Quinton de Kock, Russell bowls it into the deck and pushes it outside off. Quinton de KockÂ doesn't move his feet and just clubs it off the toe end of the bat over the bowler's head. They come back for two.
|0.0 : Change in bowling. Andre RussellÂ is into the attack for the first time this evening.
|8.3 : Andre Russell to Quinton de Kock, No timing on that one. Length ball, on off. De Kock drives it straight to the man at mid off.
|8.2 : Andre Russell to KL Rahul, KL RahulÂ shuffles past the leg stump and Andre RussellÂ follows him with a shorter delivery. Rahul plays it behind point for one.
|8.1 : Andre Russell to Quinton de Kock, Back of a length, around off. Quinton de KockÂ with a back-foot punch towards deep point for a run.
|7.6 : Varun Chakaravarthy to KL Rahul, Good running! Shorter in length, turning into middle and leg. KL RahulÂ goes deep in his crease and works it behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
|7.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Quinton de Kock, On the pads, flicked away to deep square leg for a single.
|7.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Quinton de Kock, Surprise, surprise!Â Chakaravarthy bowls this one at around 109 kph and it is a bouncer. The ball is around off and just shoots off the surface. Quinton de KockÂ looks to pull it leg side but is completely beaten.
|7.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to KL Rahul, Quicker one, around off, Rahul pushes it out on the off side.
|7.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to KL Rahul, NO BALL! On middle, Rahul tucks it away towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike. A no ball is called asÂ Chakaravarthy oversteps and it will be a Free Hit to follow.
|0.0 : Strategic break. It has been a sensible start from Lucknow and it appears to be a conscious effort from them to preserve wickets and prepare a strong platform. The pitch is expected to suit the slower bowlers and it's not going to be easy for the new batters to come in and play their shots straightaway. KL RahulÂ and Quinton de KockÂ would have planned to start steadily and then we can expect either one of them to press on the accelerator and the other one to anchor till the end. It has gone wel
|7.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to KL Rahul, FOUR!Â Chakaravarthy goes fuller and on off, Rahul drills it right back past the bowler and picks up a boundary.
|7.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to KL Rahul, Nicely bowled! This is pushed through quicker on a length outside off. KL RahulÂ looks to cover-drive but doesn't get to the pitch of the ball and gets beaten past the outside edge.
|6.6 : Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, A tad bit shorter, around off. This is punched off the back foot through covers for a single.
|6.5 : Sunil Narine to Quinton de Kock, Angling onto middle, nudged away to the leg side for one more.
|6.4 : Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, This is around leg, Rahul just turns it past square leg and rotates the strike.
|6.3 : Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, This is darted across the off stump, Rahul rocks back and cuts it straight to the man at point.
|6.2 : Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, Flatter one, angled across the right-hander. Rahul punches it towards the cover region.
|5.6 : Change in bowling. Sunil NarineÂ returns to bowl his second over. His first went for 4 runs.
|6.1 : Sunil Narine to Quinton de Kock, Narine comes from 'round the wicket and angles it into middle and leg. De Kock works it off the back foot in front of square on the leg side for one.
|5.6 : Varun Chakaravarthy to KL Rahul,Â Chakaravarthy shortens his length and bowls it on middle. Rahul pushes it towards mid on off the back foot. At the end of the Powerplay, Lucknow are 44/0!
|5.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Quinton de Kock, On middle, pushed back past the bowler who makes a half-stop. Single taken.
|5.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Overpitched and punished! Varun ChakaravarthyÂ tosses it up on off, Quinton de KockÂ frees his arms and smokes it over extra cover for a glorious boundary.
|5.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to KL Rahul, On a length, around middle,Â Rahul tucks it onto the leg side and picks up a single.
|5.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to KL Rahul, Play and a miss! Nicely floated up outside off. KL RahulÂ shuffles a bit past the leg stump and looks to go over extra cover but gets beaten.
|5.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to KL Rahul,Â Chakaravarthy starts off with a flatter delivery, spinning in from middle. Rahul rocks back and nudges it towards mid-wicket.
|4.6 : Change in bowling. Varun ChakaravarthyÂ to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
|Umesh Yadav to KL Rahul, Shortish and close to off, KL plays close to his body and taps it down to backward point. The fielder stops it to his left and the batters get the chance to cross. 12 from the over!
|4.5 : Umesh Yadav to KL Rahul, MISFIELD AND FOUR! Back of a length, around off, slower in pace, KL RahulÂ steps back to make room and slaps it through the gap between mid off and extra cover. Tim SoutheeÂ moves across to his left, and puts in a slide but fails to stop it.Â
|4.4 : Umesh Yadav to KL Rahul, Around off, on a length, Rahul stays back and pushes it to covers. This has been a steady start from Lucknow.
|4.3 : Umesh Yadav to KL Rahul, SIX! Beautifully done. Umesh YadavÂ errs in line slightly. Bowls it on a length around middle and leg, Rahul takes a step across, picks it off his pads and flicks it nonchalantly over backward square leg. Effortless.
|4.2 : Umesh Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Digs it in short, around middle and leg, Quinton is hurried into his pull shot and mistimes it aerially. It goes safely to square leg and they cross.
|2.6 : Umesh Yadav to Quinton de Kock, SIX! Dismissed! This is what Quinton de KockÂ was trying to do when he was dropped on the second ball. This time he middles his attempted heave over mid-wicket and sends this shortish ball flying over the fence.
|Umesh YadavÂ to bowl a third over on the trot.
|4.1 : Umesh Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Completely beaten. Umesh YadavÂ delivers it on a length, around middle and leg, de Kock walks across the stumps with his attempted paddle shot but fails to connect.Â
|1.6 : Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock, Outside off, forced off the back foot to point. Slight fumble and they crossed.
|1.5 : Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock, Fullish and around off, this time de Kock drives it from the middle of the bat but picks up the mid off fielder.
|1.4 : Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock, Very full in length, around off, de Kock tries to drive but it takes the bottom half of his blade and rolls back towards the bowler.
|1.3 : Tim Southee to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! The second boundary for the South African and this one was in full control. Fuller in length, around leg, de Kock uses his wrists and whips it behind square leg for a boundary.
|1.2 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, Uses the angle of the bowler and eases a length ball down to fine leg for a run.
|1.1 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, Around middle and leg, KL stays back and plays it down to the leg side.
|3.6 : Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, Carrom ball, short and around off, Rahul goes back and packs a punch but finds the fielder at cover-point. A tidy start from the West Indian.
|3.5 : Sunil Narine to Quinton de Kock, Shortish and on off, de Kock goes back and taps it down to the right of the cover fielder. They steal a quick run.
|3.4 : Sunil Narine to Quinton de Kock, Flighted and full, around off from 'round the wicket, de Kock gets forward and pushes it defensively to point.
|3.3 : Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, Flatter through the air, short and on middle, Rahul uses the depth of his crease and nurdles it through square leg for one.
|3.2 : Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, Rahul uses his feet this time and once again works it with the spin on the leg side. Finds short mid-wicket.
|3.1 : Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, Sunil Narine begins with a fuller delivery, around off and spinning in, Rahul flicks it in front of square on the leg side and picks up a brace.
|2.5 : Umesh Yadav to KL Rahul, Good length, outside off, steered down to the right of third man for a run.
|2.4 : Umesh Yadav to KL Rahul, A touch short and on middle, KL stays back and defends it on the leg side.
|2.3 : Umesh Yadav to KL Rahul, Fullish and on middle, defended to mid on.
|2.2 : Umesh Yadav to Quinton de Kock, DROPPED! Abhijeet Tomar, playing his first game, has put down a skier.Â Umesh YadavÂ serves it on a length around off, andÂ Quinton de KockÂ hangs back to heave it over the leg side but gets a big top edge. It flies to third man where Tomar fails to hold on after putting in a dive. The batters cross.
|2.1 : Umesh Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Miscued! Fuller in length and outside off, de Kock walks across the stumps and tries to drive but ends up inside-edging it to mid on.
|0.6 : Tim SoutheeÂ to operate from the other end.
|Umesh Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Back of a length, on off, Quinton punches it from the back foot but finds the fielder at covers.
|0.5 : Umesh Yadav to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Not from the middle of the bat but a boundary nonetheless. Umesh YadavÂ bends his back to go short, it's around middle and leg, de Kock shapes up to pull but it perhaps takes his gloves and flies behind the keeper for a boundary.
|0.4 : Umesh Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Fuller in length and around off, Quinton de KockÂ inside-edges his attempted drive to the right of mid-wicket. He scoots to the other end and the fielder comes up with a direct hit there. The ball deflects to extra cover and they collect another run.
|0.3 : Umesh Yadav to KL Rahul, Serves it on a length and around off, KL Rahul brings down a straight bat in defense and it goes off the inner half to square leg. He calls his partner through for a single.
|0.2 : Umesh Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Yadav goes short, around middle and leg, de Kock awkwardly works it away and sends it down to fine leg for a run. Lucknow are underway.
|0.0 : We are ready for play! The two umpires make their way out to the middle followed by the players of Kolkata.Â KL RahulÂ and Quinton de KockÂ are the opening pair for Lucknow. Umesh YadavÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|0.1 : Umesh Yadav to Quinton de Kock, Umesh YadavÂ tries to use the yorker as a surprise delivery first up, it turns out to be a low full toss though, around leg and de Kock helps it with gentle hands to square leg.
|0.0 : Andre RussellÂ is down for a quick chat.Â Russell says that it's been going good so far and the stats are in their place but feels he could have done a bit better in the batting department. Mentions that he doesn't want to think too far ahead but personally would have liked to score a few more runs and will look to do so in this game. Adds that he tries to get a good base to hit boundaries and even if he faces a few dot balls, he doesn't get fazed by it because he has a clear mindset and it's al
|Kolkata skipper, Shreyas IyerÂ saysÂ they would have batted first as well. Adds that going by Lucknow's history they aren't the best chasers so wanted to bat first. Mentions that he had a word with the guys and told them that it is the last chance for them to put on a show for all the fans and for the coaching staff as well. Informs that they have just one change which is a forced one -Â Ajinkya RahaneÂ has been ruled out and Abhijeet TomarÂ comes in to replace him.
|KL Rahul, the captain of Lucknow, says that they want to bat as the surface looks dry and in the last few games here, it has been tough to chase. Adds that they want to stay positive and they have done well in the tournament, and a couple of bad games won't change anything. He wants to start fresh and focus on this game. Admits that the middle order has been a concern but at the same time, he adds that they have quality there and he trusts his batters to figure it out. Feels that the pitches hav
|KolkataÂ (Playing XI) - Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar (In for Ajinkya Rahane), Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sam Billings (WK), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee andÂ Varun Chakaravarthy.
|LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra (In for Ayush Badoni), Marcus Stoinis, Evin Lewis (In for Dushmantha Chameera), Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham (In for Krishnappa Gowtham), Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan andÂ Ravi Bishnoi.
|TOSS - Lucknow have won the toss and they will have a BAT first.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|We have some team news. As you're already aware thatÂ Ajinkya RahaneÂ has been ruled out for the rest of the season and we are seeing Abhijeet TomarÂ getting his Kolkata cap. He might replace him at the top, or maybe Sam Billings will go back to opening and Tomar will be in the middle order.Â We can also see Manan VohraÂ getting his Lucknow cap, so, he will be making his debut for the franchise.Â
|PITCH REPORT - Graeme Swann is pitchside. He says it's the last game at this ground. Mentions that theÂ pitch for tonight's game is bang in the middle of the ground with the square boundaries being around 70 meters. Adds that it is the 20th game on this ground so it has gotten a bit tired but because of the red soil, it is still hard. The former English spinner opines that the ball will grip and there will be a good amount of turn. Reckons the team winning the toss will look to bat first.
|Lucknow seemed to be cruising towards a place in the playoffs at one stage but inconsistent performances against good sides have seen them lose a bit of momentum. They are still sitting in the top fourÂ but a loss here can hurt their aspirations of finishing in the top two. Skipper KL RahulÂ will be looking to regain a bit of lost form himself and end the league stage on a high. Which side will come out on top? We shall find out soon. Stay tuned for toss and team news.
|It's matchday here in the Indian T20 League and in match number 66, two sides gunning for a playoffs spot go head-to-head as Lucknow take on Kolkata at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. This is a must-win for Kolkata to stay alive in the competition whereas Lucknow will officially qualify for the playoffs if they win. An exhilarating encounter awaits. On that note, welcome to the coverage.
|Kolkata have found a sort of a second wind in the last few matches and even without the services of their talisman Umesh Yadav, the rest of the players, especially Nitish RanaÂ and Andre RussellÂ have pulled up their socks. Yadav's return in the last game though has only strengthened the side. They are still in the playoffs race but need to win this game to bolster their chances. Kolkata did have a very poor run in the middle phase of the competition and they will hope it doesn't cost them dearl