|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 2 4 1 . | w . 2 4 0wd 4 .
|Last bat : Shubman Gillc Sam Billings b Tim Southee7(5b1x40x6) SR:140.00, FoW:8/1 (1.1 Ovs)
|4.2 : Shivam Mavi to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run.
|4.1 : Shivam Mavi to Hardik Pandya, Length and outside off. Hardik dabs it to deep backward point for a single.
|3.6 : Shivam MaviÂ comes into the attack now.
|Tim Southee to Hardik Pandya, Outside off, fuller, driven to deep point for a single.
|3.5 : Tim Southee to Hardik Pandya, A slower, length ball, on off. Pandya guides it to cover-point. No run.
|3.4 : Tim Southee to Wriddhiman Saha, Slanting on the hips, Saha clips it to square leg for one.
|Tim Southee to Wriddhiman Saha, Wide! Length and down the leg side. Saha lets it through. Wided.
|3.3 : Tim Southee to Hardik Pandya, On middle, tucked to mid-wicket for yet another easy single. Words exchanged between Pandya and Southee.Â
|3.2 : Tim Southee to Hardik Pandya, Length and outside off, worked to mid off.
|3.1 : Tim Southee to Hardik Pandya, Angling on the pads, it is flicked behind square on the leg side for a couple.
|2.6 : Umesh Yadav to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Yet another brilliant over for Gujarat! Short in length and on off. Saha pulls it along the ground and to mid-wicket for a boundary.
|2.5 : Umesh Yadav to Wriddhiman Saha, SIX! BANG! Short and on middle. Saha rides the short ball as he pulls it over square leg for a biggie. There is a fielder stationed but that went flat and all the way. Short boundary as well.Â
|2.4 : Umesh Yadav to Wriddhiman Saha, Length again, on off. Saha is late as he punches this to mid off.
|2.3 : Umesh Yadav to Wriddhiman Saha, On a length and outside off, pushed to covers.
|2.2 : Umesh Yadav to Hardik Pandya, Good timing but good fielding as well. Length and on middle. Pandya wrists it to mid-wicket where the fielder dives to his left and half-stops it. A single is taken.Â
|1.6 : Tim Southee to Hardik Pandya, CHANCE! A run out chance for Southee but he misses. Short in length and on middle. Pandya skips down and tries to tickle it away but misses and the ball drops near the pitch. Tim SoutheeÂ charges forward, collects and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Pandya had already given up there.Â
|2.1 : Umesh Yadav to Wriddhiman Saha, Full and on middle, flicked to mid on for a single.
|1.5 : Tim Southee to Hardik Pandya, FOUR! He means business! Touch fuller and outside off. Pandya drives it on the up and over covers for a boundary.
|Tim Southee to Hardik Pandya, Wide! Short of a length and around leg. Hardik shuffles across and looks to flick but misses.
|1.4 : Tim Southee to Hardik Pandya, FOUR! Good shot! A length ball, way outside off. Pandya uses the width onÂ offer as he hits this through point for a boundary.Â
|1.3 : Tim Southee to Hardik Pandya, On a driving length, outside off, away shape again. Pandya drives it in the gap, throughÂ covers and collects a brace.
|1.1 : The skipper, Hardik PandyaÂ walks in early at number 3.
|1.2 : Tim Southee to Hardik Pandya, Hint of swing here, fuller and on off. Pandya leans and blocks it.
|1.1 : Tim Southee to Shubman Gill, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Southee comes back into the team and strikes straightaway! Not a wicket taking delivery though! This is on a length and down the leg side. Gill tries to tickle it away but gets a faint edge to Sam BillingsÂ who dives to his left and pouches it.Â
|0.6 : Tim SoutheeÂ to share the new ball along with Umesh Yadav.
|Umesh Yadav to Wriddhiman Saha, Hits the hard length, outside off. Saha punches it off the back foot but straight to point.
|0.5 : Umesh Yadav to Shubman Gill, Drags his length back, around middle. Gill works it to mid-wicket for a single.
|0.4 : Umesh Yadav to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Not a great start from Yadav! This is easy for Gill, no movement and he easily clips this length ball throughÂ square leg for a boundary.Â
|0.3 : Umesh Yadav to Shubman Gill, Length ball, on middle.Â Gill flicks it wide of the fielder at deep square leg and the batters will easily get a couple of runs.Â
|0.2 : Umesh Yadav to Shubman Gill, On a length and outside off. Gill leaves it alone.
|0.1 : Umesh Yadav to Wriddhiman Saha, Leg bye! Starts with a full ball, angling on the pads. Saha misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. It rolls to square leg for a leg bye.
|0.0 : We are ready for play! The umpires make their way out to the middle, followed by the Kolkata players. The openers for Gujarat, Shubman GillÂ and Wriddhiman SahaÂ also stride out to the middle and take guard. Umesh YadavÂ has the new ball in hand and is ready to steam in. Let's play...
|Tim SoutheeÂ is up for a quick chat. He says as a bowler there are plenty of opportunities to bowl in the nets and be ready for whenever the chance comes. Adds that balance of overseas players and Indian players is important. Mentions that they let the last match slip away but it's a long tournament and hopefully they do get the win here.
|So, Gujarat becomeÂ the first team to bat first after winning the toss this season.Â
|Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Kolkata,Â says they would have batted first as the last game was bit draining fielding first. Adds that the spirit is high, haven't played that badly but they have rectified the issue and it is just a matter of changing the momentum. Informs that there are three changes.Â
|Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat,Â says that they will bat first. Adds that he is absolutely fine and it was just a precautionary measure to have a bit more rest. Mentions that they will bat first just to see how the wicket behaves. Informs that there is only one change in the side as he himself comes in for Vijay Shankar.
|KolkataÂ (Playing XI) - Sunil Narine, Sam Billings (WK) (In for Aaron Finch), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rinku Singh (In for Sheldon Jackson), Tim Southee (In for Pat Cummins).Â
|Gujarat (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C) (In for Vijay Shankar), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami, Yash Dayal.
|TOSS - Gujarat have won the toss and they have elected to BATÂ first!
|...Match Day...
|Super Saturday it is! There are two games coming your way and we welcome you to the coverage of the first, a clash between Gujarat and Kolkata. One teamÂ is at the higher end of the table and the other is at the 7th spot. This game is a very important one for Kolkata but theyâll need to be at their best against a high-flying Gujarat side. Can they get the better of them?
|Kolkata began well but have not been at their best in the last few games. Especially their bowling which has really taken a pounding. If they are to turn it around, they need the likes of Cummins and Varun ChakaravarthyÂ to step up. Their batting will also be put to the test here against a quality bowling attack.
|Gujarat on the other hand, have been brilliant, they even managed to win the previousÂ game without their skipper Pandya. They are filled with match winners and someone or the other manages to step up when needed. Can they make it another win?
|PITCH REPORT -Â Nick Knight is pitchside. Knight mentions that this is the fourth time this pitch is being used. Mentions that there's a good covering of grass and pacers will enjoy but there are a few more cracks which will help the spinners a bit. Also mentions that Kolkata have lost most wickets against spinners and Rashid KhanÂ will play a key role. He ends by saying that the team winning the toss should bat first.