|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 4 1 . 4 1 . | 4 2 . . 4
|Last bat : Lalit Yadavlbw b Sunil Narine1(4b0x40x6) SR:25.00, FoW:151/3 (13.5 Ovs)
|13.5 : Who will be the next batter in?
|Sunil Narine to Lalit Yadav, OUT! lbw b Sunil Narine.
|13.4 : Sunil Narine to Lalit Yadav, Quicker ball, on leg. Lalit YadavÂ looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.Â
|13.3 : Sunil Narine to David Warner, Full and on middle, pushed to long on for one. 150 up for Delhi!Â
|13.2 : Sunil Narine to Lalit Yadav, Loopy ball, around off. Lalit YadavÂ punches it to sweeper cover for a run.
|13.1 : Sunil Narine to David Warner, Flatter, on middle and leg. David WarnerÂ gets behind the line and pushes it to long off for a single.Â
|12.6 : Andre Russell to Lalit Yadav, Short of a length, outside off. Pulled to mid-wicket.Â
|12.5 : Lalit YadavÂ is the next man in.
|Andre Russell to Rishabh Pant, OUT! CAUGHT! Andre RussellÂ strikes and gets the breakthrough. Slower and short again from Andre Russell, outside off. Rishabh PantÂ rides the bounce and flays it over point. The ball goes high in the air towards deep point andÂ Umesh Yadav thereÂ comes forward and takes a simple catch. Rishabh PantÂ won't be too pleased about his shot selection. He has to depart though after playing a handy cameo.Â
|12.4 : Andre Russell to Rishabh Pant, A full toss, on off. Rishabh PantÂ pulls it to wide long on and calls for the second run immediately. Gets it easily.Â
|12.3 : Andre Russell to David Warner, Full and outside off, David WarnerÂ slices it to sweeper cover. Didn't quite time that and the ball drops just short of the fielder there.Â
|12.2 : Andre Russell to David Warner, SIX! Fifty for David WarnerÂ and he gets there in style! Slower ball from Andre Russell, on middle. David WarnerÂ picks it very well and smashes it over long on. Just beats Venkatesh IyerÂ there. His 51st fifty in Indian T20 League. What a player!Â
|12.1 : Andre Russell to David Warner, Length ball, outside off. David WarnerÂ cuts it past point for a couple of runs.Â
|11.6 : Andre RussellÂ is back on. He bowled a tidy first over.
|Pat Cummins to Rishabh Pant, SIX! HUGE SHOT! Right in the slot, outside off. Rishabh PantÂ says thank you very much and clubs it over the bowler's head for a cold-blooded maximum.Â
|Pat Cummins to Rishabh Pant, WIDE! Slower and short, on middle. Rishabh PantÂ looks to pull but misses. The umpire signals wide for height.Â
|11.5 : Pat Cummins to David Warner, Short again from Cummins, on leg. David WarnerÂ prods and mistimes his pull to long on for a run.
|11.4 : Pat Cummins to Rishabh Pant, Short of a length, on middle. Pulled to deep square leg for one.
|11.3 : Pat Cummins to David Warner, On a length, on leg. David WarnerÂ shapes up for the pull shot but misses. He gets hit near the box and the ball rolls to the off side. The batters steal a leg bye.Â
|11.2 : Pat Cummins to Rishabh Pant, Short of a length, outside off. Rishabh PantÂ slaps it to point. The fielder there half-stops it and the batters take a single.Â
|11.1 : Pat Cummins to David Warner, Length ball on leg, David WarnerÂ pulls it to deep square leg and crosses ends.Â
|10.6 : Pat CumminsÂ is back on. He went for 16 runs in his first over.
|Varun Chakaravarthy to David Warner, Flat and quick, on middle. Warner tucks it to mid-wicket for a single. He wanted the second run but Varun ChakaravarthyÂ was quick to get there. Warner moves to 45! A huge over for Delhi. 24 runs coming off it. Delhi are marching towards a huge total.Â
|10.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to David Warner, FOUR! All the hard work he did in the previous over and it's being undone now! Outside off, David WarnerÂ smacks it over covers and bags another boundary.Â
|10.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to David Warner, This is now worked to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.Â
|Varun Chakaravarthy to David Warner, NO BALL AND FOUR BYES! Spinner bowling a no ball is a crime and then they are leaking runs as well. Loopy ball down leg, David WarnerÂ misses his reverse sweep and Sam BillingsÂ fails to collect it as well. The ball races away to the fine leg fence.Â
|Varun Chakaravarthy to Rishabh Pant, NO BALL! On middle, nudgd to mid-wicket for a single. The bowler has overstepped and the umpire signals a free hit.Â
|10.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Rishabh Pant, Full and outside off, Rishabh PantÂ works it towards covers.Â
|10.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Rishabh Pant, FOUR! Pant is in the mood! Loopy ball, down leg. Rishabh PantÂ changes stance and brings out the reverse sweep. Connects it very well and hits it to third man for a boundary.Â
|10.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Rishabh Pant, SIX! Miles away! Tossed up, outside off. Rishabh PantÂ sits down on one knee and slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 85-metre hit!Â
|9.6 : Sunil Narine to Rishabh Pant, FiresÂ it quicker, around off. Pant skips down the track and pushes it to covers for a single.
|9.5 : Sunil Narine to Rishabh Pant, FOUR! First boundary for the Delhi skipper! This is full on middle and leg. Pant sweeps and gets it through the vacant region towards the backward square leg fence for a boundary.
|9.4 : Sunil Narine to David Warner, On the shorter side on middle. Warner looks to work it towards the leg side. He gets the leading edge and the ball goes in the air but falls in the vacant region towards long on for a single
|9.3 : Sunil Narine to David Warner, Another delivery on that tight line, on middle. Warner plays it back to the bowler.
|9.2 : Sunil Narine to Rishabh Pant, A flatter delivery on middle. Pant with a reverse hit to backward point for a single.
|9.1 : Sunil Narine to David Warner, Darted on leg. Warner looks to clip it away but the ball misses his blade and brushes his pads. The ball goes towards short fine leg and a leg bye is taken.
|8.6 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Rishabh Pant, An appeal from the bowler but it seems that he is the only one who is interested. This is pushed quicker and around off. Pant looks to paddle it away but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is an appeal. The umpire is not interested as the impact is outside off.
|8.4 : Rishabh PantÂ walks out to bat at No.3.
|8.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Rishabh Pant, A tossed up delivery, around off. Pant drives but ends up mistiming it.
|8.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Prithvi Shaw, OUT! BOWLED! A wicket against the run of play and Varun ChakaravarthyÂ provides the much-needed breakthrough! End of another brilliant knock from Shaw. This is a great ball from Varun ChakaravarthyÂ though, he lands it on off. Shaw plays for the ball that comes straight or goes away. The ball comes into him though and shatters the stumps as Shaw looks to defend it. Big wicket and can Kokata now bowl some tidy overs to put some pressure on Delhi?
|8.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to David Warner, A fuller delivery on off. Warner pushes it to long off for a single.
|8.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to David Warner, FOUR! Don't forget Warner here, it has been a great knock from the Aussie too. On off and fuller. Warner brings out a reverse-sweep here and gets it past backward point for a boundary.
|8.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Prithvi Shaw, Darts this on leg. Shaw works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|7.6 : Venkatesh Iyer to Prithvi Shaw, Fifty for Prithvi ShawÂ now! Second fifty in the row! He has givenÂ his teamÂ another good start. On a length, around off. Shaw works it to long on for a single. He would like to convert this into a big score.
|7.5 : Venkatesh Iyer to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Shaw is just one away from his fifty now. Short and wide outside off. Shaw cuts it through point for a boundary.
|7.4 : Venkatesh Iyer to Prithvi Shaw, SIX! Shaw launches this over the fence with disdain! A flat bullet from Shaw! It is full on off. Shaw whips it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
|7.3 : Venkatesh Iyer to David Warner, Back of a length, around off. Warner punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
|7.2 : Venkatesh Iyer to Prithvi Shaw, Goes fuller on middle. Shaw works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|7.1 : Venkatesh Iyer to David Warner, A slower shortÂ delivery at 110.5 kph, on off. Warner pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|6.6 : Andre Russell to David Warner, Russell sticks with bowling short and it is around off this time. Warner steers it towards third man for a single.
|6.5 : Andre Russell to Prithvi Shaw, A short delivery on off. Shaw pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|6.4 : Andre Russell to Prithvi Shaw, On the shorter side again, around leg. Shaw pulls it but straight to the short fine leg fielder. Shaw misses out there, it was there to hit with fine leg inside the circle.
|6.3 : Andre Russell to David Warner, Back of a length, on leg. Warner nudges it to deep backward square leg for a single.
|6.2 : Andre Russell to Prithvi Shaw, Back of a length, around off.Â Shaw pulls it to mid-wicket. The fielder there half-stops it and a single is taken.
|6.1 : Andre Russell to David Warner, Russell starts with a short delivery, outside off. Warner cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
|5.6 : Drinks! Delhi are off to a flying start and they have made full use of the Powerplay! Warner and Shaw are batting superbly at the moment and are looking dangerous. Kolkata need this break to revise some of their plans and quickly needs to break this partnership. Andre RussellÂ is brought into the attack now.Â
|Sunil Narine to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Boundary to end the Powerplay and Delhi'sÂ score races away to 68/0 at the end of 6 overs. This is fuller on middle. Shaw sweeps and sweeps it well towards deep backward square leg for a boundary.
|5.5 : Sunil Narine to Prithvi Shaw, Narine bowls it slower on off. Shaw looks to drive it away but gets a thick outside edge to short third man.
|5.4 : Sunil Narine to David Warner, A fuller delivery on middle. Warner works it to deep square leg for a single.
|5.3 : Sunil Narine to David Warner, FOUR! Good shot! This is fuller on off. Warner reverse-sweeps it over short third man for a boundary.
|5.2 : Sunil Narine to David Warner, Ohh..mix-up between the two batters but no daMage in the end. On middle and leg. Warner works it to mid-wicket and Warner first calls for a single but then sent Shaw back. He is almost halfway down the pitch by that time and there is a shy at the bowler's end from the fielder. It is missedÂ and Shaw comes back to his crease.
|5.1 : Sunil Narine to Prithvi Shaw, Narine starts with a full delivery on leg. Shaw works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|4.6 : Varun Chakaravarthy to Prithvi Shaw, Tossed up, on middle. Prithvi ShawÂ nudges it to deep mid-wicket and settles for a single.Â
|4.5 : Varun Chakaravarthy to David Warner, Floats it up, on off. David WarnerÂ chops it to the off side for one.
|4.4 : Varun Chakaravarthy to David Warner, Full and outside off, David WarnerÂ pushes it to mid off.Â
|4.3 : Varun Chakaravarthy to David Warner, Flatter ball, on middle. Warner keeps it out.Â
|4.2 : Varun Chakaravarthy to David Warner, SIX! Smoked! Loopy ball, wide outside off. David WarnerÂ kneels and reaches out for it. Sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. Cracking sound from the bat of Warner. These two are only dealing in boundaries at the moment.Â
|0.0 : Two expensive overs from Umesh Yadav. Will we see a bowling change? Yes, it is time for some spin. Varun ChakaravarthyÂ replaces Umesh Yadav.
|4.1 : Varun Chakaravarthy to David Warner, Tossed up, on middle. David WarnerÂ defends it on the leg side.Â
|3.6 : Pat Cummins to Prithvi Shaw, SIX! HIGH AND HANDSOME! This is some batting from Prithvi Shaw! Back of a length, on middle. Prithvi ShawÂ picks the length early and pulls it with disdain over deep mid-wicket. Enough power on that one and the ball goes the distance. 30 runs off the last two overs. Both the openers of Delhi are batting beautifully at the moment. 50 up for Delhi as well!Â
|Pat Cummins to Prithvi Shaw, WIDE! Length ball going down leg, Prithvi ShawÂ looks to tuck but misses. Wided.Â
|3.5 : Pat Cummins to Prithvi Shaw, Better from Pat Cummins! On a good length, on off. Prithvi ShawÂ blocks it from the crease.Â
|3.3 : Pat Cummins to David Warner, Pat CumminsÂ comes 'round the wicket and bowls a length ball, on off. David WarnerÂ looks to push but gets an outside edge. The ball though just falls short of the keeper there.Â
|3.4 : Pat Cummins to David Warner, On a length, on off. David WarnerÂ taps it to point for a single now.
|3.2 : Pat Cummins to David Warner, FOUR! Even better from Warner! Length ball, outside off. David WarnerÂ needs no second invitation as he stands tall and slaps it through covers this time. Hit that crisply and gets another boundary.Â
|0.0 : Pat CumminsÂ is into the attack now as he replaces Rasikh Dar.
|3.1 : Pat Cummins to David Warner, FOUR! Warner taking on his friend now! Back of a length, outside off. David WarnerÂ rides the bounce and lifts it well over covers for a boundary.Â
|2.5 : Shaw has been hit on his helmet here! The physio comes out for the mandatory concussion test and Shaw looks fine.Â He is all set to resume.
|2.6 : Umesh Yadav to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! This is the reply of the bouncer from Shaw! Classy! Length ball, on middle. Prithvi ShawÂ gets behind the line and smacks it over mid-wicket. The ball went to the fence in a jiffy! Huge over for Delhi. 14 runs off it.Â
|2.5 : Umesh Yadav to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR LEG BYES! Short again from Yadav, on middle. Prithvi ShawÂ looks to hook but misses. The ball was too quick though and it hits the top of the helmet and goes to the third man fence. A mandatory concussion check will take place.Â
|2.4 : Umesh Yadav to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Prithvi ShawÂ is on the charge! What a shot! Short ball from Yadav, on middle and leg, Prithvi ShawÂ is in no position to play that but makes the adjustment and pulls it nicely to fine leg for a boundary.Â
|2.3 : Umesh Yadav to David Warner, Fuller, on middle and leg. David WarnerÂ tucks it to square leg for a risky single. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses. A direct hit would have been interesting!Â
|2.2 : Umesh Yadav to Prithvi Shaw, Length ball, on the pads. Prithvi ShawÂ glances it to short fine leg for a single.Â
|2.1 : Umesh Yadav to Prithvi Shaw, Hits the length hard, on off, at 140 clicks. Prithvi ShawÂ punches it off the back foot to mid off.Â
|1.5 : Rasikh Dar to David Warner, Nicely bowled! Length ball, outside off, shaping away. David WarnerÂ is beaten by the swing as he looks to cut it away.Â
|1.4 : Rasikh Dar to Prithvi Shaw, Good-length ball, on off. Prithvi ShawÂ covers the line and punches it to mid on. Takes a single.Â
|1.3 : Rasikh Dar to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Prithvi ShawÂ is making full use of the Powerplay! Back of a length, on off. Prithvi ShawÂ charges down the track and slaps it through covers. He is a very good offside player and picks the gap to perfection. A boundary!Â
|1.2 : Rasikh Dar to Prithvi Shaw, An inswinging delivery, on off. Prithvi ShawÂ nudges it on the leg side.Â
|1.1 : Rasikh Dar to David Warner, Back of a length, outside off. Warner throws his bat at it and gets a single towards the third man region.
|0.6 : Umesh Yadav to Prithvi Shaw, Lands on a length, on off. Shaw defends it solidly from his crease. Better line and length from Yadav.Â Good start for Delhi. 10 runs from the first over.
|0.5 : Umesh Yadav to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! This is what Shaw can do, however, it is a very poor delivery! A length delivery, on leg. Shaw just clips it fine and it races away towards the fine leg fence.
|0.4 : Umesh Yadav to Prithvi Shaw, Back of a length, outside off. Shaw punches it to the cover fielder in the ring this time.
|0.3 : Umesh Yadav to Prithvi Shaw, Yadav sticks with slightly shorter length, on off. Shaw is well behind it and blocks it.
|0.2 : Umesh Yadav to Prithvi Shaw, Back of a length again, on middle. Shaw works it to fine leg for a couple.
|0.1 : Umesh Yadav to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Prithvi ShawÂ starts off the game inÂ style! Typical Prithvi ShawÂ this, back of a length, outside off. Shaw punches it through extra-cover for a boundary. Delhi and Prithvi ShawÂ are underway!
|1.6 : Rasikh Dar to David Warner, FOUR! This time David WarnerÂ connects and connects it well! Short of a length, on off. David WarnerÂ rides the bounce and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. The ball races away to the boundary. This is a good start from Delhi so far.Â
|Rasikh DarÂ will start from the other end.
|0.0 : We are set for the game to begin! The match officials make their way out to the middle. They are followed by the players of Kolkata and the two opening batters of Delhi, David WarnerÂ and Prithvi Shaw. It is Umesh YadavÂ who will start proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
|So Kolkata are going with an unchanged XI. Their skipper, Shreyas IyerÂ has not exactly fired the way his team would have been hoping from him at the start of the season and today might just be the day where he might unleash his true mightÂ against his former team. Delhi too would like their skipper, Rishabh PantÂ to play his natural game and let's hope we see the best of both the captains today.
|Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi, says that he does not mind batting first on this wicket. Adds that it gets frustrating when one loses the gameÂ but one needs to learn and keep improving. Mentions that it is a big relief that there is no dew and informs that they have one change in the playing XI with Khaleel AhmedÂ coming in for Anrich Nortje.
|DelhiÂ (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed (In place of Anrich Nortje).
|Kolkata (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sam Billings (WK), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Dar, Varun Chakaravarthy.Â
|Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Kolkata,Â says that they will bowl first. Adds that the pitch has a good covering of grass and it will get better as the game progresses. Tells that it is important to carry on with the momentum and says that he has been enjoying the captaincy. Informs that they are unchanged.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Kolkata. They have elected to BOWL first.
|... MATCH DAY â¦
|It is time for Super Sunday to unveil its colours as we get ready for another double-header day in this 15th edition of the Indian T20 League. First up, it will be Kolkata going head-to-head against Delhi and expect another mouth-watering contest between two quality sides.Â
|Kolkata have their issues to address but are still at the top of the table with 3 wins in 4 games so far. Their bowling unit and lower middle-order have bailed them out of the trouble on numerous occasions and the presence of quality all-rounders makes them a balanced unit. However, their top order has not fired in the way they would have expected at the start of the season and expect the skipper, Shreyas Iyer to take more responsibility going forward in the tournament.
|Delhi started off the season with a morale-boosting win against Mumbai. However, since then, they have failed to cross the line and they need their bowling and batting to fire in unison to come out with better results in the tournament. Prithvi ShawÂ was fantastic at the top of the order in the last game but they need the likes of Warner, Pant and Rovman PowellÂ to display their might with the bat. Anrich NortjeÂ looked rusty in his comeback game and Delhi need him and other bowlers to step up a
|PITCH REPORT - Daren Ganga is down for the pitch report. He says that this is the second afternoon game at BrabourneÂ and there will be no dew. Tells that there is even covering of grass and it is very hard. Mentions that there will be bounce and the batters can hit through the line and the pacers will come into the picture. Adds that the margin of error is very less and the average score at the venue is 189. Tells that the team that winÂ the toss can put pressure by putting a big score on the b
|David WarnerÂ is down for a chat. HeÂ says that as he is getting older, he has started doing longer runs. Adds that when he first started playingÂ T20 cricket it was lot different then and now it has become more professional. Tells that they want to get another win on the board and says that it about giving 100 percent on the fieldÂ and they want to outfield Kolkata and hopes that they canÂ play well.