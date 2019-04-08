|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 4 1 1 1 | 6 . 2 . . 1 | 1 . 1 . . .
|Last bat : Mandeep Singhc Deepak Hooda b Siddarth Kaul2(3b0x40x6) SR:66.67, FoW:140/4 (19 Ovs)
|19.5 : Victorious Punjab captain, Ravichandran Ashwin, is all smiles.
|Mayank Agarwal now says that somebody had to take the chance and go for the big shot as they were looking to finish it 2-3 balls early but could not, yet he is happy with the win. Says that he enjoyed batting with Rahul and that they just batted themselves in. Feels happy that Rahul stayed there till the end and saw them through.
|Hyderabad skipper, Bhuvneshwar Kumar says it is hard to lose such a close game but he is happy with the way they bowled. Reckons it is difficult when there is dew and it is tough to bowl yorkers and slower balls. Tells that the dimension of the ground plays a big part and depending on that they decide where to bowl as it is difficult to bowl yorkers all the time. Feels that the break will help them freshen up.
|Another great outing for KL Rahul. As the tournament is wearing on, he is getting better and better which are good signs, not only for Punjab, but for India as well, with the World Cup looming closer. Agarwal continued his good run and if these two and the middle order can maintain their consistency, Punjab can finish in the top four.
|It is very rare that a team manages to defend a total in Mohali. They are due, aren't they? But not with this amount of dew. Hyderabad simply could not get their lines and lengths right and struggled throughout, except for the early wicket of Chris Gayle. The second-wicket stand of 114 between Rahul and Agarwal never let them be in the game and the last few moments were just because Punjab lost their cool. Sandeep Sharma was excellent with his 2/21 in his 4 overs while Rashid gave just 20 runs i
|They should have won and they did win but boy, did Punjab make a royal mess of a simple run chase. At the second strategic break, with 32 needed from 4 overs and 9 wickets in hand, it should not have gone down to 11 required in the final over. However, Rahul kept his cool in the end and saw his team through.
|M Nabi to L Rahul, That's the match! Rahul has seen his side through and taken them over the finish line. Tossed up on middle, Raul strikes it towards long on. Warner in the deep misfields which allows them to get the second. Punjab win by 6 wickets.
|19.4 : M Nabi to L Rahul, FOUR! Just 2 needed now! Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Rahul has taken all the pressure off and hit a superb boundary. Full on off, no spin on it. Rahul slaps it straight over the bowler's head and wide of long off for a boundary.
|19.3 : M Nabi to Sam Curran, 6 from 3! Yorker outside off, Curran plays it to cover and takes a single. Excellent ball under pressure from Nabi.
|19.2 : M Nabi to Sam Curran, Excellent fielding. Full and outside off, Sam comes down the track and hammers it back past the bowler through mid off. Manish Pandey races to his left and does very well to stop the ball, albeit partially. A couple taken. 7 needed from 4.
|19.1 : M Nabi to Sam Curran, Flighted on off, Curran swing shis bat. The ball goes to deep mid-wicket. Hooda there misfields and they take a couple. 9 needed off 5.
|18.6 : Sam Curran walks in. A massive last over at stake. That day he was bowling. Tonight, he will be batting. Punjab need 11 to win. Will they go through? Or a Super Over is in store? Big gamble. Mohammad Nabi to bowl.
|S Kaul to M Singh, OUT! Is that the twist in the tale? Have Punjab blown it away? Good length ball on off, Mandeep looks to go for the glory and send it over long off. He mistimes it and the ball goes straight to Deepak Hooda. He makes no mistake and takes an easy catch.
|18.5 : S Kaul to L Rahul, Full toss on off, Rahul nudges it to long on and rotates the strike.
|18.4 : S Kaul to M Singh, Back of a length, Mandeep pulls it to deep mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
|18.3 : S Kaul to L Rahul, Full and slow on off, Rahul tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|18.2 : S Kaul to M Singh, Bowls it on the fifth stump line, Mandeep flat-bats it towards cover and gets to the other end. He is off the mark.
|18.1 : S Kaul to L Rahul, Knuckle ball on off, Rahul strokes it to deep cover and takes a single.
|17.6 : Mandeep Singh is in. Siddarth Kaul has been given the ball. Risky...
|S Sharma to D Miller, OUT! Miller departs too! Is there a twist in the tale? Full and outside off, David looks to swing hard but is done in by the off-cutter. The shot comes before the ball and it goes off the top edge. Simple catch for David Hooda at long on. Excellent over from Sandeep - 3 runs and 2 wickets from it. 16 needed from 2 overs. Do we have a close finish?
|17.5 : S Sharma to L Rahul, Outside off, pushed down to long off for a run.
|17.4 : S Sharma to D Miller, Outside off, pushed down to mid off for a run.
|17.3 : S Sharma to D Miller, Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|17.2 : S Sharma to L Rahul, On middle, punched down to long on for a single.
David Miller walks in for the finishing duties...
|17.1 : S Sharma to M Agarwal, OUT! Agarwal holes out. Just moments before the game could have been done. Not a great delivery, not a bad shot, just the execution was not that great. Short ball, outside off, coming in, Agarwal looks to pull but the extra bounce does him in. Drags it to deep mid-wicket where Vijay Shankar takes a simple catch. Fine knock and end of a terrific stand. 19 needed from 17. Not a collapse, surely?
|16.6 : S Kaul to L Rahul, Full on middle, Rahul flicks it straight to mid-wicket. 13 runs off the over.
|16.5 : S Kaul to M Agarwal, Slammed but only a run. Good length ball outside off, Mayank slaps it to deep cover and gets to the other end.
|16.4 : S Kaul to M Agarwal, FOUR! Good effort from Manish Pandey but to no avail. Fuller length ball on middle and leg, Rahul lofts it over mid on. Manish Pandey runs to his left to stop the ball. He gets there and gets to the ball but cannot stop it from touching the rope.
|16.3 : S Kaul to L Rahul, On middle, Rahul looks to flick it but gets a leading edge and the ball goes to point. They take a single.
|16.2 : S Kaul to M Agarwal, FIFTY for Mayank Agarwal. His 5th in the Indian T20 League. This has been a superb knock from him. Punjab needed a match-winning knock from him. He gets there by flicking it to deep square leg.
|16.1 : S Kaul to M Agarwal, SIX! As a fast bowler you hate being hit over your head for a maximum but Agarwal does not care and hits Kaul straight over his head for a maximum. He moves to 49 with that sweet strike.
|15.6 : STRATEGIC BREAK. Punjab cruising through. Just 32 more needed to win. Not quite sure whether that dropped catch would have made any difference but maybe Hyderabad could have put some pressure on the new batsman. Anyways, another one-sided game on the cards...
|B Kumar to L Rahul, Full and outside off, Rahul walks into the shot and pushes it through the covers for a brace to bring up the 100-run stand.
|15.5 : B Kumar to M Agarwal, Fuller on middle and leg, Mayank strokes it long on for a run.
|15.4 : B Kumar to M Agarwal, DROPPED! Cheesy fingers. How has Yusuf dropped that? Hyderabad desperately needed a wicket and they have dropped a dolly. Shorter ball on off, Mayank goes for the uppercut. He gets no timing on it and it goes straight to Yusuf at third man. The ball goes in and out of his hand.
|15.3 : B Kumar to M Agarwal, Length ball on off, Agarwal punches it straight to cover.
|15.2 : B Kumar to L Rahul, Length ball on off, Rahul strokes it to deep cover for a single. They are getting runs with ease.
|15.1 : B Kumar to L Rahul, Good length ball on off, Rahul just places it to mid-wicket and gets a brace.
|14.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back on. 3-0-17-0 so far.
|S Sharma to L Rahul, Full on off, Rahul milks it to the on side and keeps the strike. Punjab are easily chasing this. Hyderabad need a wicket to change the fortune of this tie.
|14.5 : S Sharma to L Rahul, Knuckle ball on the pads, KL tucks it straight to mid-wicket.
|14.4 : S Sharma to L Rahul, On middle and leg, Rahul plays it straight to mid on.
|14.3 : S Sharma to L Rahul, On the pads, Rahul tucks it wide of backward square leg for a couple.
|14.2 : S Sharma to M Agarwal, Full toss. You need to have a very good luck to get wicket off it. It is on the pads, Agarwal lofts it towards mid-wicket. He hardly times it but gets a single.
|14.1 : S Sharma to M Agarwal, Good length ball on off, Mayank flat-bats it wide of deep cover and takes a couple.
|13.6 : Sandeep Sharma is back into the attack.
|R Khan to M Agarwal, Full and outside off, Agarwal lofts it towards long off for one.
|13.5 : R Khan to L Rahul, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a run.
|13.4 : R Khan to L Rahul, Goes back and pushes it towards the bowler.
|13.3 : R Khan to L Rahul, Full and outside off, Rahul has a tentative poke but misses.
|13.2 : R Khan to M Agarwal, Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
|13.1 : R Khan to M Agarwal, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|12.6 : M Nabi to L Rahul, FOUR! Fifty for KL Rahul. It has been a very good and sensible knock from him. He has looked in no danger and has done really well so far. Now he needs to stay there and see his team through. Shorter ball on off and middle, Rahul pulls it hard between deep mid-wicket and long on. Manish Pandey comes from long on and tries to save it with a dive. He misfields it and the ball goes away to the fence.
|12.5 : M Nabi to M Agarwal, Was that a nick? Nope. Leg bye signalled. Agarwal got a long way across to flick but missed. The ball hit his pads and went off Bairstow's pads towards fine leg. A leg bye taken.
|12.4 : M Nabi to L Rahul, Backs away and punches this down to long on for a single.
|12.3 : M Nabi to L Rahul, FOUR! That's cheeky and that is the shot of a confident man. Shorter on off, Rahul waits for it and then guides it late towards third man for a boundary.
|12.2 : M Nabi to M Agarwal, In the air...but safe. Flighted on off, Mayank goes over covers. He does not time it well but it helps his case as the ball falls way short of the fielder in the deep. Single taken.
|12.1 : M Nabi to L Rahul, Shorter on off, Rahul punches it to long on for a single.
|11.6 : Mohammad Nabi back on.
|R Khan to M Agarwal, Down the leg side, Mayank misses his flick and is hit on the pads. Wants a run but is sent back. Rashid gives the batsman a stare...
|11.5 : R Khan to L Rahul, Full and outside off, watchfully pushed towards point for one more.
|11.4 : R Khan to M Agarwal, Goes way too deep on the leg side, anticipates the googly and punches it wide of long off for a run.
|11.3 : R Khan to L Rahul, Short and around off, pushed towards point for a single. The stand is now worth 70 from 50 balls.
|11.2 : R Khan to L Rahul, Very full, on middle, pushed towards the bowler.
|11.1 : R Khan to M Agarwal, The googly, on middle, punched down to long off for a single.
|10.6 : S Kaul to L Rahul, Good length ball on middle, Rahul flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket. The batsmen run the first one hard and straightaway call for two. Rashid Khan gets to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end. He hits bull's eye. The umpire takes it upstairs but replays show Mayank was well in. 17 runs off the over. A very expensive one in the context of the game.
|10.5 : S Kaul to L Rahul, SIX! This is beautiful to watch and has also been timed to perfection. Fuller on off, Rahul gets on his front foot and delightfully sends it over long off for a maximum.
|10.4 : S Kaul to L Rahul, FOUR! A gorgeous shot to watch but it did not come off the middle. Back of a length ball on off, Rahul pulls it hard. It comes off the lower half of the bat but is wide of deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|10.3 : S Kaul to M Agarwal, On the pads, Mayank nudges it to the on side for a single.
|10.2 : S Kaul to M Agarwal, On middle and leg, Mayank flicks it but finds mid-wicket.
|10.1 : S Kaul to M Agarwal, FOUR! Tidy shot from Mayank. Good length ball on off, Mayank picks it on the up and slams it through covers for a boundary.
|9.6 : R Khan to M Agarwal, On middle and leg, Agarwal nudges it to mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
|9.5 : R Khan to L Rahul, Tossed up outside off, Rahul pushes it wide of cover and gets to the other end.
|9.4 : R Khan to L Rahul, On the pads, Rahul glances it wide of deep square leg and gets a brace.
|9.3 : R Khan to L Rahul, On off, Rahul gets on his front foot and defends it.
|9.2 : R Khan to L Rahul, Short on middle, Rahul moves to his off stump but then stays back and tucks it towards long on. He runs the first one hard and goes for the second. Vijay Shankar gathers the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end as they look for the second. He misses his shy though so it's a comfortable two in the end.
|9.1 : R Khan to M Agarwal, Short on the pads, Mayank tucks it towards backward square leg for a single.
|8.6 : Strategic Break - The contest is evenly poised at the moment. Punjab have lost Chris Gayle but Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have done well to steady the ship. Punjab require 89 in 66 so the run rate should not be a concern if these two go along. Hyderabad need to get wickets. They have done well to keep the run-flow at check but only wickets can see them win this game. Rashid Khan to bowl after the break.
|S Kaul to M Agarwal, Outside off, steered towards third man for a run.
|8.4 : DIRECT HIT! Rahul looks to be safe but the umpire wants to take a safe call and takes it upstairs...
|S Kaul to L Rahul, Around off, pushed straight to point.
|8.3 : S Kaul to L Rahul, FOUR! BEAUTY! Full and outside off, Rahul comes forward and just places it on the up wide of mid off. The ball races away.
|8.2 : S Kaul to M Agarwal, Waits for the ball to come to him and dabs it late to third man for a single.
|8.1 : S Kaul to M Agarwal, Full and straight, pushed wide of mid on.
|7.6 : Siddarth Kaul time.
|M Nabi to M Agarwal, On the pads, Mayank tucks it towards mid-wicket and keeps the strike. 12 off this Nabi over.
|7.5 : M Nabi to M Agarwal, DROPPED AND SIX! Mayank has not just got a life he has got a maximum as well. Tossed up on middle and off, Mayank looks to go over the fielder at deep mid-wicket. He swings his bat at it. He gets a lot of height in it. He does not time it well. Vijay Shankar at the edge of the rope tries to take it but the ball goes out of his hand and over the ropes for a six.
|7.4 : M Nabi to M Agarwal, On middle and leg, Agarwal flicks it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
|7.3 : M Nabi to M Agarwal, Tossed up on middle, Agarwal looks to sweep. He gets a feather on it and the ball hits him on the pads. There is an appeal from the bowler and keeper but it is turned down.
|7.2 : M Nabi to L Rahul, Now Rahul walks down and guides it to long on and takes a single. Smart batting.
|7.1 : M Nabi to L Rahul, FOUR! That was four the moment he hit it. Short and wide outside off. It was asking to be punished. Rahul obliges and slaps it through covers for a boundary.
|6.6 : S Sharma to L Rahul, On middle and leg, Rahul keeps the strike by glancing it to deep square leg.
|6.5 : S Sharma to L Rahul, Slower ball on off, Rahul taps it back towards the bowler. Sandeep does not gather it properly and Rahul looks for a single but Mayank says no.
|6.4 : S Sharma to M Agarwal, Easy single now. Full on middle, Mayank milks it to long on and gets to the other end.
|6.3 : S Sharma to M Agarwal, Good length ball on off, Mayank plays it straight to point.
|6.2 : S Sharma to M Agarwal, Shorter delivery on middle, Agarwal hooks it wide of fine leg. Yusuf Pathan runs to his left and stops the ball in a weird way. Couple taken.
|6.1 : S Sharma to L Rahul, Good length ball on middle, Rahul flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|5.6 : Sandeep Sharma is back on.
|M Nabi to M Agarwal, On middle and leg, helped straight to short fine leg. 38/1 in the Powerplay.
|5.5 : M Nabi to M Agarwal, SIX! What a shot! Trust me it is not easy to hit a short length ball over long on but Mayank has done that to an absolute ease. Short on middle, Agarwal hits it with straight bat over the long on fence for a maximum.
|5.4 : M Nabi to L Rahul, Flighted on leg, Rahul milks it to long on and rotates the strike.
|5.3 : M Nabi to M Agarwal, Shorter on middle, Agarwal pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
|5.2 : M Nabi to M Agarwal, On off, Agarwal punches it off his back foot but straight to cover.
|5.1 : M Nabi to M Agarwal, Starts with a tossed up ball on middle and leg, Mayank taps it back to the bowler.
|4.6 : Mohammad Nabi introduced into the attack.
|B Kumar to L Rahul, Lands it on a good length on off, Rahul punches it off his back foot but finds the cover fielder this time. 3-0-17-0, a good effort from the skipper.
|4.5 : B Kumar to L Rahul, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|4.4 : B Kumar to L Rahul, The line is straight from Kumar and Rahul turns it on the leg side. Finds mid-wicket this time.
|4.3 : B Kumar to M Agarwal, Serves it around off, Mayank gets forward and closes the face of his bat to work it through mid-wicket for one.
|4.2 : B Kumar to L Rahul, Angles in a length ball on middle, it's worked in the gap at mid-wicket for a run.
|4.1 : B Kumar to L Rahul, FOUR! Sliced over backward point! Bhuvneshwar into his third over serves a delivery on a length around off. He gets it to shape away a shade as Rahul mistimed his drive through the line. It flies off the outer half of his bat and goes over the infield. Kaul runs across to his right from third man, puts in a dive but ends up pushing it towards the rope.
|3.6 : R Khan to M Agarwal, Flatter on the stumps, Agarwal calmly blocks it to see off the over. 6 runs and a big wicket off Gayle from Rashid's first. Good start for him.
|3.5 : R Khan to L Rahul, On the pads, Rahul nudges it off his pads and gets to the other end.
|3.4 : R Khan to M Agarwal, Flighted on middle and leg, Agarwal strokes it towards mid on and gets a single.
|3.3 : R Khan to M Agarwal, FOUR! Just over! Tossed up on middle, Mayank slaps it just over Rashid Khan. The ball races away to the fence at long off. Agarwal gets off the mark in style. The onus will now be on these two batsmen.
|3.2 : R Khan to M Agarwal, Shorter and quicker on middle, Mayank does well to block it.
|0.0 : Mayank Agarwal is the new batsman.
|3.1 : R Khan to C Gayle, OUT! Rashid Khan strikes straightaway. What a catch! Deepak Hooda you beauty! What a strategy from Bhuvneshwar! He brings Rashid inside the Powerplay and Rashid gives him the prized scalp of Gayle. Rashid floats it full on middle, Gayle clears his front leg and looks to clear long on. Deepak Hooda runs to his right and slides to take a wonderful catch. Just the start Hyderabad wanted. Not the start Punjab wanted though.
|2.6 : There is a bowling change. Rashid Khan is on!
|B Kumar to C Gayle, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total. End of an eventful over, 9 from it.
|2.5 : B Kumar to C Gayle, Beaten all ends up! Kumar angles across a length ball around off, Gayle tries to heave it big across the line but it beats the inside edge and goes perilously close past the off pole.
|2.4 : B Kumar to C Gayle, Short in length and outside off, Gayle reaches out for it and cuts it through the line. Finds point.
|2.3 : B Kumar to C Gayle, A mishit but safe! Kumar digs in a short ball on middle, Gayle top edges his attempted pull shot and it flies over short fine leg. The fielder gives it the chase and pulls it back just inside the rope. The umpire checks it upstairs and finds that Kaul has done a clean job. Two runs saved.
|2.2 : B Kumar to C Gayle, This one pitches around leg and follows the batsman down, Gayle tries to work it around but misses and wears it on his pads.
|2.1 : B Kumar to C Gayle, SIX! The Jamaican giant explodes and sends this one packing over long on. That's humongous. The delivery is in the line of the stumps and is a bit on the shorter side. Enough for the West Indian to swing his big biceps. He makes extraordinary connection and it goes deep into the stand at long on.
|1.6 : S Sharma to C Gayle, Back of a length ball on middle and off, Gayle defends it with soft hands and keeps the strike.
|1.5 : S Sharma to L Rahul, On middle and leg, Rahul flicks it to mid-wicket and gets a single.
|1.4 : S Sharma to C Gayle, Brilliant fielding from Vijay Shankar. Full length ball on off, Gayle drives it through covers. Vijay Shankar inside the circle dives to his right and saves a boundary.
|1.3 : S Sharma to C Gayle, FOUR! Not off the middle but Gayle will take it. Mid-wicket and long on are inside the circle so Gayle just has to clear them. Full length ball on off, Gayle moves his front leg away and swings it away over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|1.2 : S Sharma to C Gayle, Good length ball just outside off. It keeps straight after hitting the deck. Gayle leaves it alone.
|1.1 : S Sharma to C Gayle, Sandeep bowls it full on leg, Gayle flicks it but finds the fielder at mid-wicket. Sandeep Sharma hesitantly appeals but the umpire is not interested.
|0.6 : Sandeep Sharma to bowl from the other end.
|B Kumar to L Rahul, Outside off, watchfully pushed towards cover by Rahul. Tight start from Bhuvneshwar. Just 2 off it.
|0.5 : B Kumar to L Rahul, Full and outside off, KL walks down the track and then shoulders arms
|0.4 : B Kumar to L Rahul, Good length ball on off, Rahul solidly blocks it.
|0.3 : B Kumar to C Gayle, Back of a length on middle, Gayle gets off the mark by tucking it towards mid-wicket.
|0.2 : B Kumar to C Gayle, Excellent ball! Good length ball on off, the ball moves away from the southpaw. Gayle tries to play at it but misses. The ball just about beats his outside edge.
|0.1 : B Kumar to L Rahul, Punjab are off the mark straightaway. Good length ball on off and middle from Bhuvneshwar. There is a hint of swing on it. Rahul tucks it on the on side and gets to the other end.
|0.0 : We are back for the chase. The Hyderabad team is out on the field. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul are the openers for Punjab. Hyderabad skipper, Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start the proceedings with the new ball.