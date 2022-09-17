share
Kenya vs Tanzania Live Cricket Score, Match 6, Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2022, September 17, 2022

KEN 119/2 (16.3)
Live
CRR: 7.21
Recent overs : . 4 1 4 1 1 | . 1 4 . . 3
Last bat : Rushab Patelc Kassim Nassoro Mussa b Ally Mpeka Kimote45(44b4x40x6) SR:102.27, FoW:99/2 (14.1 Ovs)
16.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Irfan Karim, 1 run, played towards covers.
16.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Irfan Karim, No run.
16.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Irfan Karim, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
16.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rakep Patel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
15.6 : Yalinde Maurice to Irfan Karim, Four! Played towards covers.
15.5 : Yalinde Maurice to Irfan Karim, No run.
15.4 : Yalinde Maurice to Rakep Patel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
15.3 : Yalinde Maurice to Rakep Patel, Four! Played towards fine leg.
15.2 : Yalinde Maurice to Irfan Karim, 1 run, played towards mid off.
15.1 : Yalinde Maurice to Irfan Karim, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
14.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Irfan Karim, 1 run, played towards mid off.
14.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rakep Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
14.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rakep Patel, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
14.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rakep Patel, No run.
14.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Irfan Karim, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
14.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rushab Patel, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
13.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Rakep Patel, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
13.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Rakep Patel, No run, played towards mid off.
13.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
13.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Vraj Patel, 1 run, played towards covers.
Harsheed Chohan to Vraj Patel, Wide.
13.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Vraj Patel, No run.
13.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Vraj Patel, Four! Played towards third man.
12.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
12.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
12.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
12.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
12.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards fine leg.
12.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
11.6 : Yalinde Maurice to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
11.5 : Yalinde Maurice to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
11.4 : Yalinde Maurice to Rushab Patel, 2 runs, played towards third man.
11.3 : Yalinde Maurice to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
11.2 : Yalinde Maurice to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
11.1 : Yalinde Maurice to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
10.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
10.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards fine leg.
10.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
10.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards point.
10.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
10.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards third man.
9.6 : Yalinde Maurice to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.5 : Yalinde Maurice to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9.4 : Yalinde Maurice to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.3 : Yalinde Maurice to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
9.2 : Yalinde Maurice to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
9.1 : Yalinde Maurice to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
8.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
8.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
8.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
8.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
8.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
8.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
7.6 : Akhil Anil to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
7.5 : Akhil Anil to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards point.
7.4 : Akhil Anil to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards point.
7.3 : Akhil Anil to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
7.2 : Akhil Anil to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
7.1 : Akhil Anil to Rushab Patel, No run.
6.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards mid on.
6.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
6.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
6.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
6.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards covers.
Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 Wides.
5.6 : Akhil Anil to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards fine leg.
5.5 : Akhil Anil to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
5.4 : Akhil Anil to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
5.3 : Akhil Anil to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.2 : Akhil Anil to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid off.
5.1 : Akhil Anil to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards covers.
4.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
4.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
4.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rushab Patel, No run.
4.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards covers.
4.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rushab Patel, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
4.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rushab Patel, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
3.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards covers.
3.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
3.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards third man.
3.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards square leg.
3.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards square leg.
2.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
2.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
2.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
2.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
2.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards fine leg.
1.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Sukhdeep Singh, 3 runs, played towards mid wicket.
1.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
1.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards point.
1.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards fine leg.
1.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards covers.
0.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
0.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards covers.
0.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
0.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
0.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.