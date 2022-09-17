|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 4 1 4 1 1 | . 1 4 . . 3
|Last bat : Rushab Patelc Kassim Nassoro Mussa b Ally Mpeka Kimote45(44b4x40x6) SR:102.27, FoW:99/2 (14.1 Ovs)
|16.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Irfan Karim, 1 run, played towards covers.
|16.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Irfan Karim, No run.
|16.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Irfan Karim, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|16.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rakep Patel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|15.6 : Yalinde Maurice to Irfan Karim, Four! Played towards covers.
|15.5 : Yalinde Maurice to Irfan Karim, No run.
|15.4 : Yalinde Maurice to Rakep Patel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|15.3 : Yalinde Maurice to Rakep Patel, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|15.2 : Yalinde Maurice to Irfan Karim, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|15.1 : Yalinde Maurice to Irfan Karim, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|14.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Irfan Karim, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|14.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rakep Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|14.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rakep Patel, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|14.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rakep Patel, No run.
|14.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Irfan Karim, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|14.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rushab Patel, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
|13.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Rakep Patel, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|13.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Rakep Patel, No run, played towards mid off.
|13.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|13.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Vraj Patel, 1 run, played towards covers.
|Harsheed Chohan to Vraj Patel, Wide.
|13.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Vraj Patel, No run.
|13.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Vraj Patel, Four! Played towards third man.
|12.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|12.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
|12.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|12.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|12.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|12.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|11.6 : Yalinde Maurice to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
|11.5 : Yalinde Maurice to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|11.4 : Yalinde Maurice to Rushab Patel, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|11.3 : Yalinde Maurice to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|11.2 : Yalinde Maurice to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|11.1 : Yalinde Maurice to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|10.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|10.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|10.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|10.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards point.
|10.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|10.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards third man.
|9.6 : Yalinde Maurice to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards covers.
|9.5 : Yalinde Maurice to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.4 : Yalinde Maurice to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards covers.
|9.3 : Yalinde Maurice to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|9.2 : Yalinde Maurice to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|9.1 : Yalinde Maurice to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
|8.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
|8.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|8.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|8.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.6 : Akhil Anil to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|7.5 : Akhil Anil to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards point.
|7.4 : Akhil Anil to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards point.
|7.3 : Akhil Anil to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
|7.2 : Akhil Anil to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|7.1 : Akhil Anil to Rushab Patel, No run.
|6.6 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards mid on.
|6.5 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|6.4 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|6.3 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.2 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|6.1 : Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards covers.
|Kassim Nassoro Mussa to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 Wides.
|5.6 : Akhil Anil to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|5.5 : Akhil Anil to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.4 : Akhil Anil to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|5.3 : Akhil Anil to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.2 : Akhil Anil to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.1 : Akhil Anil to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards covers.
|4.6 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|4.5 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|4.4 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rushab Patel, No run.
|4.3 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards covers.
|4.2 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rushab Patel, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|4.1 : Ally Mpeka Kimote to Rushab Patel, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|3.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|3.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|3.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards third man.
|3.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|3.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|2.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
|2.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
|2.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|2.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|2.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|1.6 : Harsheed Chohan to Sukhdeep Singh, 3 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|1.5 : Harsheed Chohan to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|1.4 : Harsheed Chohan to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards point.
|1.3 : Harsheed Chohan to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|1.2 : Harsheed Chohan to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.1 : Harsheed Chohan to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards covers.
|0.6 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.5 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.4 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards covers.
|0.3 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.2 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|0.1 : Salum Jumbe Ally to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid wicket.