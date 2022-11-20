share
514610L
Kenya vs Mali Live Cricket Score, Match 10, ICC T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A, 2022, November 20, 2022

MLI 8/2 (1.4)
Live
CRR: 4.8
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . . . 2 . w | 2nb 3 w . .
Last bat : Mamadou Sidibeb Peter Langat0(1b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:8/2 (1.2 Ovs)
Commentary :
1.4 : Peter Langat to Lassina Berthe, No run, played towards third man.
1.3 : Peter Langat to Lassina Berthe, No run, played towards mid on.
1.2 : Peter Langat to Mamadou Sidibe, OUT! b Peter Langat.
1.1 : Peter Langat to Mohamed Coulibaly, 3 runs, played towards point.
Peter Langat to Mohamed Coulibaly, No ball! Played towards covers.
0.6 : Lucas Ndandason to Mahamadou Diaby, OUT! c Irfan Karim b Lucas Ndandason.
0.5 : Lucas Ndandason to Mahamadou Diaby, No run, played towards covers.
0.4 : Lucas Ndandason to Mahamadou Diaby, 2 runs, played towards third man.
0.3 : Lucas Ndandason to Mahamadou Diaby, No run, played towards covers.
0.2 : Lucas Ndandason to Mahamadou Diaby, No run.
0.1 : Lucas Ndandason to Mahamadou Diaby, No run.