|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 2 . w | 2nb 3 w . .
|Last bat : Mamadou Sidibeb Peter Langat0(1b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:8/2 (1.2 Ovs)
|1.4 : Peter Langat to Lassina Berthe, No run, played towards third man.
|1.3 : Peter Langat to Lassina Berthe, No run, played towards mid on.
|1.2 : Peter Langat to Mamadou Sidibe, OUT! b Peter Langat.
|1.1 : Peter Langat to Mohamed Coulibaly, 3 runs, played towards point.
|Peter Langat to Mohamed Coulibaly, No ball! Played towards covers.
|0.6 : Lucas Ndandason to Mahamadou Diaby, OUT! c Irfan Karim b Lucas Ndandason.
|0.5 : Lucas Ndandason to Mahamadou Diaby, No run, played towards covers.
|0.4 : Lucas Ndandason to Mahamadou Diaby, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|0.3 : Lucas Ndandason to Mahamadou Diaby, No run, played towards covers.
|0.2 : Lucas Ndandason to Mahamadou Diaby, No run.
|0.1 : Lucas Ndandason to Mahamadou Diaby, No run.