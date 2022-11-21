|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 6 2 . 4 1 2 | 4 1 . 2 . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|6.3 : Mpiti Lerotholi to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|6.2 : Mpiti Lerotholi to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards covers.
|6.1 : Mpiti Lerotholi to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
|5.6 : Molai Matsau to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|5.5 : Molai Matsau to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|5.4 : Molai Matsau to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards point.
|5.3 : Molai Matsau to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards covers.
|Molai Matsau to Rushab Patel, Wide.
|5.2 : Molai Matsau to Rushab Patel, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|5.1 : Molai Matsau to Rushab Patel, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|4.6 : Mpiti Lerotholi to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
|4.5 : Mpiti Lerotholi to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|4.4 : Mpiti Lerotholi to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards point.
|4.3 : Mpiti Lerotholi to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.2 : Mpiti Lerotholi to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|4.1 : Mpiti Lerotholi to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|3.6 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|3.5 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards point.
|3.4 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
|3.3 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|3.2 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards covers.
|3.1 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Rushab Patel, 2 runs, played towards point.
|2.6 : Waseem Yaqoob to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards covers.
|2.5 : Waseem Yaqoob to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards covers.
|2.4 : Waseem Yaqoob to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
|2.3 : Waseem Yaqoob to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.2 : Waseem Yaqoob to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|2.1 : Waseem Yaqoob to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid on.
|1.6 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.5 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.4 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|1.3 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards mid on.
|1.2 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|1.1 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards covers.
|0.6 : Waseem Yaqoob to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|0.5 : Waseem Yaqoob to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|0.4 : Waseem Yaqoob to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards point.
|0.3 : Waseem Yaqoob to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards covers.
|0.2 : Waseem Yaqoob to Rushab Patel, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|0.1 : Waseem Yaqoob to Rushab Patel, Six! Played towards mid on.