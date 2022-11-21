share
514614L
Kenya vs Lesotho Live Cricket Score, Match 14, ICC T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier A, 2022, November 21, 2022

KEN 67/0 (6.3)
Live
CRR: 10.31
6.3 : Mpiti Lerotholi to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
6.2 : Mpiti Lerotholi to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards covers.
6.1 : Mpiti Lerotholi to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
5.6 : Molai Matsau to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
5.5 : Molai Matsau to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid off.
5.4 : Molai Matsau to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards point.
5.3 : Molai Matsau to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards covers.
Molai Matsau to Rushab Patel, Wide.
5.2 : Molai Matsau to Rushab Patel, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
5.1 : Molai Matsau to Rushab Patel, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
4.6 : Mpiti Lerotholi to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
4.5 : Mpiti Lerotholi to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
4.4 : Mpiti Lerotholi to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards point.
4.3 : Mpiti Lerotholi to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
4.2 : Mpiti Lerotholi to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
4.1 : Mpiti Lerotholi to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards covers.
3.6 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Sukhdeep Singh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
3.5 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards point.
3.4 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
3.3 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
3.2 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards covers.
3.1 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Rushab Patel, 2 runs, played towards point.
2.6 : Waseem Yaqoob to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards covers.
2.5 : Waseem Yaqoob to Sukhdeep Singh, Four! Played towards covers.
2.4 : Waseem Yaqoob to Sukhdeep Singh, No run.
2.3 : Waseem Yaqoob to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
2.2 : Waseem Yaqoob to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
2.1 : Waseem Yaqoob to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards mid on.
1.6 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
1.5 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
1.4 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
1.3 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Sukhdeep Singh, No run, played towards mid on.
1.2 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
1.1 : Tsepiso Chaoana to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards covers.
0.6 : Waseem Yaqoob to Sukhdeep Singh, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
0.5 : Waseem Yaqoob to Rushab Patel, 1 run, played towards mid on.
0.4 : Waseem Yaqoob to Rushab Patel, Four! Played towards point.
0.3 : Waseem Yaqoob to Rushab Patel, No run, played towards covers.
0.2 : Waseem Yaqoob to Rushab Patel, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
0.1 : Waseem Yaqoob to Rushab Patel, Six! Played towards mid on.