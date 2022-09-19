share
50359L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2022 » Summary

Kenya vs Cameroon Live Cricket Score, Match 9, Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2022, September 19, 2022

CAM 29/2 (7.1)
Live
CRR: 4.05
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . 0wd 1 . . . . | . 1 . . . .
Last bat : Kulbhushan Jadhavc Irfan Karim b Lucas Ndandason2(14b0x40x6) SR:14.29, FoW:20/2 (5.1 Ovs)
Commentary :
6.6 : Yash Talati to Idriss Tchakou, 1 run, played towards square leg.
Yash Talati to Idriss Tchakou, Wide.
6.5 : Yash Talati to Idriss Tchakou, No run, played towards covers.
6.4 : Yash Talati to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
6.3 : Yash Talati to Idriss Tchakou, No run, played towards covers.
6.2 : Yash Talati to Idriss Tchakou, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
6.1 : Yash Talati to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
5.6 : Lucas Ndandason to Alain Toube, No run, played towards mid wicket.
5.5 : Lucas Ndandason to Alain Toube, No run.
5.4 : Lucas Ndandason to Alain Toube, Four! Played towards third man.
5.3 : Lucas Ndandason to Alain Toube, No run, played towards point.
5.2 : Lucas Ndandason to Idriss Tchakou, 1 run, played towards third man.
5.1 : Lucas Ndandason to Kulbhushan Jadhav, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
4.6 : Gerard Muthui to Bruno Toube, OUT! The batter has missed the ball and is hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for LBW and it is given.
4.5 : Gerard Muthui to Bruno Toube, Four! Played towards point.
4.4 : Gerard Muthui to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards third man.
4.3 : Gerard Muthui to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards covers.
4.2 : Gerard Muthui to Bruno Toube, No run.
4.1 : Gerard Muthui to Bruno Toube, No run.
3.6 : Emmanuel Bundi to Bruno Toube, Leg bye.
3.5 : Emmanuel Bundi to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards mid off.
3.4 : Emmanuel Bundi to Kulbhushan Jadhav, 1 run, played towards mid on.
3.3 : Emmanuel Bundi to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards square leg.
Emmanuel Bundi to Bruno Toube, Wide.
3.2 : Emmanuel Bundi to Bruno Toube, Four! Played towards point.
3.1 : Emmanuel Bundi to Bruno Toube, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
2.6 : Gerard Muthui to Kulbhushan Jadhav, No run.
2.5 : Gerard Muthui to Kulbhushan Jadhav, No run, played towards mid on.
2.4 : Gerard Muthui to Kulbhushan Jadhav, No run.
2.3 : Gerard Muthui to Kulbhushan Jadhav, No run, played towards covers.
2.2 : Gerard Muthui to Kulbhushan Jadhav, No run, played towards point.
2.1 : Gerard Muthui to Kulbhushan Jadhav, No run.
1.6 : Emmanuel Bundi to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards covers.
1.5 : Emmanuel Bundi to Bruno Toube, No run.
1.4 : Emmanuel Bundi to Bruno Toube, No run.
1.3 : Emmanuel Bundi to Bruno Toube, No run.
1.2 : Emmanuel Bundi to Kulbhushan Jadhav, 1 run, played towards third man.
1.1 : Emmanuel Bundi to Kulbhushan Jadhav, No run.
0.6 : Gerard Muthui to Kulbhushan Jadhav, Leg bye.
0.5 : Gerard Muthui to Kulbhushan Jadhav, No run, played towards point.
0.4 : Gerard Muthui to Kulbhushan Jadhav, No run.
0.3 : Gerard Muthui to Kulbhushan Jadhav, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.2 : Gerard Muthui to Bruno Toube, 1 run, played towards point.
Gerard Muthui to Bruno Toube, Wide.
0.1 : Gerard Muthui to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards point.