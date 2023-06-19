|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 1 . 4 . 1 | . 4 1 . . 4
|Last bat : Ameer Saiyedc Shem Ngoche b Vishil Patel44(42b4x40x6) SR:104.76, FoW:113/4 (17 Ovs)
|19.5 : Vraj Patel to Reginald Nehonde, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|19.4 : Vraj Patel to Reginald Nehonde, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|19.3 : Vraj Patel to Reginald Nehonde, No run.
|19.2 : Vraj Patel to Reginald Nehonde, No run.
|19.1 : Vraj Patel to Reginald Nehonde, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|18.6 : Vishil Patel to Boteng Maphosa, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
|18.5 : Vishil Patel to Boteng Maphosa, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|18.4 : Vishil Patel to Boteng Maphosa, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|18.3 : Vishil Patel to Boteng Maphosa, No run.
|18.2 : Vishil Patel to Boteng Maphosa, No run.
|18.1 : Vishil Patel to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|17.6 : Shem Ngoche to Boteng Maphosa, No run, played towards mid off.
|17.5 : Shem Ngoche to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards covers.
|17.4 : Shem Ngoche to Reginald Nehonde, No run, played towards covers.
|17.3 : Shem Ngoche to Reginald Nehonde, No run.
|17.2 : Shem Ngoche to Reginald Nehonde, No run.
|17.1 : Shem Ngoche to Reginald Nehonde, No run, played towards covers.
|16.6 : Vishil Patel to Ameer Saiyed, OUT! c Shem Ngoche b Vishil Patel.
|16.5 : Vishil Patel to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards point.
|16.4 : Vishil Patel to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards covers.
|16.3 : Vishil Patel to Reginald Nehonde, Four! Played towards covers.
|16.2 : Vishil Patel to Reginald Nehonde, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
|16.1 : Vishil Patel to Reginald Nehonde, 2 runs, played towards point.
|15.6 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|15.5 : Rakep Patel to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards point.
|15.4 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards covers.
|15.3 : Rakep Patel to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards covers.
|15.2 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards covers.
|15.1 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards covers.
|14.6 : Vraj Patel to Reginald Nehonde, No run, played towards point.
|14.5 : Vraj Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|14.4 : Vraj Patel to Ameer Saiyed, Four! Played towards square leg.
|14.3 : Vraj Patel to Ameer Saiyed, No run.
|14.2 : Vraj Patel to Ameer Saiyed, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|14.1 : Vraj Patel to Ameer Saiyed, No run.
|13.6 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.5 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards covers.
|13.4 : Rakep Patel to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards point.
|13.3 : Rakep Patel to Reginald Nehonde, No run, played towards point.
|13.2 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards covers.
|13.1 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|12.6 : Shem Ngoche to Reginald Nehonde, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|12.5 : Shem Ngoche to Karabo Motlhanka, OUT! c & b Shem Ngoche.
|12.4 : Shem Ngoche to Karabo Motlhanka, Four! Played towards square leg.
|12.3 : Shem Ngoche to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|12.2 : Shem Ngoche to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|12.1 : Shem Ngoche to Karabo Motlhanka, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|11.6 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards point.
|11.5 : Rakep Patel to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|11.4 : Rakep Patel to Karabo Motlhanka, No run, played towards square leg.
|11.3 : Rakep Patel to Karabo Motlhanka, No run, played towards covers.
|11.2 : Rakep Patel to Thatayaone Tshose, OUT! c Shem Ngoche b Rakep Patel.
|11.1 : Rakep Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, OUT! lbw b Rakep Patel.
|10.6 : Vraj Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|10.5 : Vraj Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|10.4 : Vraj Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, Four! Played towards square leg.
|10.3 : Vraj Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards point.
|10.2 : Vraj Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|10.1 : Vraj Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 2 runs, played towards point.
|9.6 : Rakep Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.5 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards covers.
|9.4 : Rakep Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.3 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.2 : Rakep Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards point.
|9.1 : Rakep Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards mid off.
|8.6 : Vishil Patel to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards point.
|8.5 : Vishil Patel to Ameer Saiyed, Four! Played towards mid on.
|8.4 : Vishil Patel to Ameer Saiyed, No run.
|8.3 : Vishil Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards covers.
|8.2 : Vishil Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run.
|8.1 : Vishil Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|7.6 : Shem Ngoche to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.5 : Shem Ngoche to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.4 : Shem Ngoche to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.3 : Shem Ngoche to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.2 : Shem Ngoche to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.1 : Shem Ngoche to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.6 : Vishil Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|6.5 : Vishil Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|6.4 : Vishil Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|6.3 : Vishil Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|6.2 : Vishil Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards covers.
|6.1 : Vishil Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.6 : Vraj Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards covers.
|5.5 : Vraj Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, Four! Played towards covers.
|5.4 : Vraj Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards mid on.
|5.3 : Vraj Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards covers.
|5.2 : Vraj Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards mid on.
|5.1 : Vraj Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run.
|4.6 : Shem Ngoche to Ameer Saiyed, No run.
|4.5 : Shem Ngoche to Ameer Saiyed, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|4.4 : Shem Ngoche to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards mid off.
|4.3 : Shem Ngoche to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards square leg.
|4.2 : Shem Ngoche to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.1 : Shem Ngoche to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.6 : Gerard Muthui to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards point.
|3.5 : Gerard Muthui to Vinoo Balakrishnan, Leg bye.
|Gerard Muthui to Vinoo Balakrishnan, Wide.
|3.4 : Gerard Muthui to Vinoo Balakrishnan, Four! Played towards third man.
|3.3 : Gerard Muthui to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards covers.
|3.2 : Gerard Muthui to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run.
|3.1 : Gerard Muthui to Vinoo Balakrishnan, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|2.6 : Emmanuel Bundi to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.5 : Emmanuel Bundi to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards point.
|2.4 : Emmanuel Bundi to Vinoo Balakrishnan, Six! Played towards mid off.
|2.3 : Emmanuel Bundi to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.2 : Emmanuel Bundi to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.1 : Emmanuel Bundi to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards covers.
|1.6 : Gerard Muthui to Ameer Saiyed, Four! Played towards third man.
|1.5 : Gerard Muthui to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards point.
|1.4 : Gerard Muthui to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards covers.
|1.3 : Gerard Muthui to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards point.
|1.2 : Gerard Muthui to Vinoo Balakrishnan, Four! Played towards covers.
|1.1 : Gerard Muthui to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards covers.
|0.6 : Emmanuel Bundi to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards third man.
|0.5 : Emmanuel Bundi to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run.
|0.4 : Emmanuel Bundi to Vinoo Balakrishnan, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|0.3 : Emmanuel Bundi to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards covers.
|0.2 : Emmanuel Bundi to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards point.
|0.1 : Emmanuel Bundi to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards covers.