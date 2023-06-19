share
554117L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Africa T20 Continent Cup, 2023 » Summary

vs Live Cricket Score, Match 17, Africa T20 Continent Cup, 2023, June 19, 2023

BOT 131/4 (19.5)
Botswana elected to bat
Live
CRR: 6.61
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . 1 . 4 . 1 | . 4 1 . . 4
Last bat : Ameer Saiyedc Shem Ngoche b Vishil Patel44(42b4x40x6) SR:104.76, FoW:113/4 (17 Ovs)
Commentary :
19.5 : Vraj Patel to Reginald Nehonde, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
19.4 : Vraj Patel to Reginald Nehonde, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
19.3 : Vraj Patel to Reginald Nehonde, No run.
19.2 : Vraj Patel to Reginald Nehonde, No run.
19.1 : Vraj Patel to Reginald Nehonde, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
18.6 : Vishil Patel to Boteng Maphosa, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
18.5 : Vishil Patel to Boteng Maphosa, 2 runs, played towards covers.
18.4 : Vishil Patel to Boteng Maphosa, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
18.3 : Vishil Patel to Boteng Maphosa, No run.
18.2 : Vishil Patel to Boteng Maphosa, No run.
18.1 : Vishil Patel to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
17.6 : Shem Ngoche to Boteng Maphosa, No run, played towards mid off.
17.5 : Shem Ngoche to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards covers.
17.4 : Shem Ngoche to Reginald Nehonde, No run, played towards covers.
17.3 : Shem Ngoche to Reginald Nehonde, No run.
17.2 : Shem Ngoche to Reginald Nehonde, No run.
17.1 : Shem Ngoche to Reginald Nehonde, No run, played towards covers.
16.6 : Vishil Patel to Ameer Saiyed, OUT! c Shem Ngoche b Vishil Patel.
16.5 : Vishil Patel to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards point.
16.4 : Vishil Patel to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards covers.
16.3 : Vishil Patel to Reginald Nehonde, Four! Played towards covers.
16.2 : Vishil Patel to Reginald Nehonde, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
16.1 : Vishil Patel to Reginald Nehonde, 2 runs, played towards point.
15.6 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 2 runs, played towards third man.
15.5 : Rakep Patel to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards point.
15.4 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards covers.
15.3 : Rakep Patel to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards covers.
15.2 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards covers.
15.1 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards covers.
14.6 : Vraj Patel to Reginald Nehonde, No run, played towards point.
14.5 : Vraj Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards square leg.
14.4 : Vraj Patel to Ameer Saiyed, Four! Played towards square leg.
14.3 : Vraj Patel to Ameer Saiyed, No run.
14.2 : Vraj Patel to Ameer Saiyed, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
14.1 : Vraj Patel to Ameer Saiyed, No run.
13.6 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
13.5 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards covers.
13.4 : Rakep Patel to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards point.
13.3 : Rakep Patel to Reginald Nehonde, No run, played towards point.
13.2 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards covers.
13.1 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
12.6 : Shem Ngoche to Reginald Nehonde, 2 runs, played towards third man.
12.5 : Shem Ngoche to Karabo Motlhanka, OUT! c & b Shem Ngoche.
12.4 : Shem Ngoche to Karabo Motlhanka, Four! Played towards square leg.
12.3 : Shem Ngoche to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards square leg.
12.2 : Shem Ngoche to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards square leg.
12.1 : Shem Ngoche to Karabo Motlhanka, No run, played towards mid wicket.
11.6 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards point.
11.5 : Rakep Patel to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
11.4 : Rakep Patel to Karabo Motlhanka, No run, played towards square leg.
11.3 : Rakep Patel to Karabo Motlhanka, No run, played towards covers.
11.2 : Rakep Patel to Thatayaone Tshose, OUT! c Shem Ngoche b Rakep Patel.
11.1 : Rakep Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, OUT! lbw b Rakep Patel.
10.6 : Vraj Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 2 runs, played towards third man.
10.5 : Vraj Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
10.4 : Vraj Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, Four! Played towards square leg.
10.3 : Vraj Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards point.
10.2 : Vraj Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards square leg.
10.1 : Vraj Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 2 runs, played towards point.
9.6 : Rakep Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards mid wicket.
9.5 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.4 : Rakep Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9.3 : Rakep Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
9.2 : Rakep Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards point.
9.1 : Rakep Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards mid off.
8.6 : Vishil Patel to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards point.
8.5 : Vishil Patel to Ameer Saiyed, Four! Played towards mid on.
8.4 : Vishil Patel to Ameer Saiyed, No run.
8.3 : Vishil Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards covers.
8.2 : Vishil Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run.
8.1 : Vishil Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 2 runs, played towards covers.
7.6 : Shem Ngoche to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.5 : Shem Ngoche to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.4 : Shem Ngoche to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.3 : Shem Ngoche to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.2 : Shem Ngoche to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.1 : Shem Ngoche to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
6.6 : Vishil Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards square leg.
6.5 : Vishil Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 2 runs, played towards third man.
6.4 : Vishil Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards mid on.
6.3 : Vishil Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 2 runs, played towards covers.
6.2 : Vishil Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards covers.
6.1 : Vishil Patel to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.6 : Vraj Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards covers.
5.5 : Vraj Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, Four! Played towards covers.
5.4 : Vraj Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards mid on.
5.3 : Vraj Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards covers.
5.2 : Vraj Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards mid on.
5.1 : Vraj Patel to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run.
4.6 : Shem Ngoche to Ameer Saiyed, No run.
4.5 : Shem Ngoche to Ameer Saiyed, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
4.4 : Shem Ngoche to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards mid off.
4.3 : Shem Ngoche to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards square leg.
4.2 : Shem Ngoche to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
4.1 : Shem Ngoche to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards mid off.
3.6 : Gerard Muthui to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards point.
3.5 : Gerard Muthui to Vinoo Balakrishnan, Leg bye.
Gerard Muthui to Vinoo Balakrishnan, Wide.
3.4 : Gerard Muthui to Vinoo Balakrishnan, Four! Played towards third man.
3.3 : Gerard Muthui to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards covers.
3.2 : Gerard Muthui to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run.
3.1 : Gerard Muthui to Vinoo Balakrishnan, Four! Played towards fine leg.
2.6 : Emmanuel Bundi to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
2.5 : Emmanuel Bundi to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards point.
2.4 : Emmanuel Bundi to Vinoo Balakrishnan, Six! Played towards mid off.
2.3 : Emmanuel Bundi to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
2.2 : Emmanuel Bundi to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
2.1 : Emmanuel Bundi to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards covers.
1.6 : Gerard Muthui to Ameer Saiyed, Four! Played towards third man.
1.5 : Gerard Muthui to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards point.
1.4 : Gerard Muthui to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards covers.
1.3 : Gerard Muthui to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards point.
1.2 : Gerard Muthui to Vinoo Balakrishnan, Four! Played towards covers.
1.1 : Gerard Muthui to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards covers.
0.6 : Emmanuel Bundi to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards third man.
0.5 : Emmanuel Bundi to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run.
0.4 : Emmanuel Bundi to Vinoo Balakrishnan, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
0.3 : Emmanuel Bundi to Vinoo Balakrishnan, No run, played towards covers.
0.2 : Emmanuel Bundi to Ameer Saiyed, 1 run, played towards point.
0.1 : Emmanuel Bundi to Ameer Saiyed, No run, played towards covers.