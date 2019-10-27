Photos
3424
40
L
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019
» Summary
Jersey vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Match 40, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019, October 27, 2019
OMA
65/3
(10)
Oman need 77 runs in 60 balls at 7.7 rpo
JER
141/7
(20)
Live
CRR:
7.05
Recent overs :
Last bat :
Aamir Kaleemc Nick Greenwood b Dominic Blampied0(3b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:6/3 (2 Ovs)