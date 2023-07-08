share
56052L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Inter-Insular Men's T20I Series, 2023 » Summary

vs Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20, Inter-Insular Men's T20I Series, 2023, July 8, 2023

GSY 137/7 (17)
Jersey elected to field
Live
CRR: 8.06
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : Martin Dale Bradleyc Benjamin Ward b Elliot Miles4(3b1x40x6) SR:133.33, FoW:120/7 (15.3 Ovs)