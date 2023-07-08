Photos
Video
Search...
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
IPL
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
share
search
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
Photos
Offers
arrow_drop_down
Videos
Topics
5605
2
L
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
Inter-Insular Men's T20I Series, 2023
» Summary
vs Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20, Inter-Insular Men's T20I Series, 2023, July 8, 2023
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
GSY
137/7
(17)
Jersey elected to field
Live
CRR:
8.06
share
share
Google +
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Batsmen
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat :
Martin Dale Bradleyc Benjamin Ward b Elliot Miles4(3b1x40x6) SR:133.33, FoW:120/7 (15.3 Ovs)