share
53683L
Home » Live Cricket Score » ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Playoff, 2023 » Summary

Jersey vs Canada Live Cricket Score, Match 3, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Playoff, 2023, March 27, 2023

CAN 35/3 (5.3)
Jersey elected to field
Live
CRR: 6.36
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 0wd 4 w 0wd . . 0wd . . . | . . . 1 . 4
Last bat : Pargat Singhc Nick Greenwood b Julius Sumerauer11(9b2x40x6) SR:122.22, FoW:30/3 (4.1 Ovs)
Commentary :
5.3 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, No run.
5.2 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, No run, played towards mid on.
5.1 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, No run.
4.6 : Julius Sumerauer to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.
4.5 : Julius Sumerauer to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards covers.
4.4 : Julius Sumerauer to Nicholas Kirton, 1 run, played towards square leg.
4.3 : Julius Sumerauer to Nicholas Kirton, Four! Played towards third man.
4.2 : Julius Sumerauer to Nicholas Kirton, No run.
4.1 : Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, OUT! c Nick Greenwood b Julius Sumerauer.
3.6 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, OUT! b Anthony Hawkins-Kay.
3.5 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.4 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, 1 run, played towards point.
3.3 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards square leg.
3.2 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, No run.
3.1 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards covers.
2.6 : Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, Four! Played towards third man.
2.5 : Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, Four! Played towards third man.
2.4 : Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
2.3 : Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run.
2.2 : Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.1 : Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, Wide.
1.6 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, Four! Played towards point.
1.5 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid on.
1.4 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
1.3 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, No run, played towards covers.
1.2 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
1.1 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.6 : Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid off.
0.5 : Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.4 : Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid off.
Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, Wide.
0.3 : Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run.
Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, 5 Wides.
Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, Wide.
0.2 : Julius Sumerauer to Aaron Johnson, OUT! lbw b Julius Sumerauer.
0.1 : Julius Sumerauer to Aaron Johnson, Four! Played towards third man.
Julius Sumerauer to Aaron Johnson, Wide.