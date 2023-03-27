|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 0wd 4 w 0wd . . 0wd . . . | . . . 1 . 4
|Last bat : Pargat Singhc Nick Greenwood b Julius Sumerauer11(9b2x40x6) SR:122.22, FoW:30/3 (4.1 Ovs)
|5.3 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, No run.
|5.2 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, No run, played towards mid on.
|5.1 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Nicholas Kirton, No run.
|4.6 : Julius Sumerauer to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.
|4.5 : Julius Sumerauer to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards covers.
|4.4 : Julius Sumerauer to Nicholas Kirton, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|4.3 : Julius Sumerauer to Nicholas Kirton, Four! Played towards third man.
|4.2 : Julius Sumerauer to Nicholas Kirton, No run.
|4.1 : Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, OUT! c Nick Greenwood b Julius Sumerauer.
|3.6 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, OUT! b Anthony Hawkins-Kay.
|3.5 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.4 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, 1 run, played towards point.
|3.3 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards square leg.
|3.2 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, No run.
|3.1 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards covers.
|2.6 : Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, Four! Played towards third man.
|2.5 : Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, Four! Played towards third man.
|2.4 : Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.3 : Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run.
|2.2 : Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.1 : Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
|Julius Sumerauer to Pargat Singh, Wide.
|1.6 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, Four! Played towards point.
|1.5 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid on.
|1.4 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|1.3 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|1.2 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.1 : Anthony Hawkins-Kay to Pargat Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.6 : Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.5 : Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.4 : Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid off.
|Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, Wide.
|0.3 : Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, No run.
|Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, 5 Wides.
|Julius Sumerauer to Matthew Spoors, Wide.
|0.2 : Julius Sumerauer to Aaron Johnson, OUT! lbw b Julius Sumerauer.
|0.1 : Julius Sumerauer to Aaron Johnson, Four! Played towards third man.
|Julius Sumerauer to Aaron Johnson, Wide.