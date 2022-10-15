share
Japan vs South Korea Live Cricket Score, Match 2, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B, 2022-23, October 15, 2022

JPN 94/2 (9.2)
CRR: 10.07
Recent overs : 1 1 w . . . | . . 1 0wd 4 4 4
Last bat : Supun Nawarathnac Ullah Sana b Daeyeon Kim21(18b0x42x6) SR:116.67, FoW:64/2 (6.3 Ovs)
9.2 : Gujar Kuldeep to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
9.1 : Gujar Kuldeep to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, No run.
8.6 : Amir Lal to Sabaorish Ravichandran, No run, played towards mid off.
8.5 : Amir Lal to Sabaorish Ravichandran, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
8.4 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, 1 run, played towards point.
8.3 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, 2 runs, played towards covers.
8.2 : Amir Lal to Sabaorish Ravichandran, Bye.
8.1 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, 1 run, played towards point.
7.6 : Iqbal Asif to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, 1 run, played towards point.
7.5 : Iqbal Asif to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, No run, played towards mid off.
7.4 : Iqbal Asif to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
7.3 : Iqbal Asif to Sabaorish Ravichandran, 1 run, played towards covers.
7.2 : Iqbal Asif to Sabaorish Ravichandran, No run.
7.1 : Iqbal Asif to Sabaorish Ravichandran, No run, played towards covers.
6.6 : Daeyeon Kim to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Six! Played towards mid off.
6.5 : Daeyeon Kim to Sabaorish Ravichandran, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.4 : Daeyeon Kim to Sabaorish Ravichandran, No run, played towards point.
6.3 : Daeyeon Kim to Supun Nawarathna, OUT! c Ullah Sana b Daeyeon Kim.
6.2 : Daeyeon Kim to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.1 : Daeyeon Kim to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, No run, played towards covers.
5.6 : Ullah Sana to Supun Nawarathna, Six! Played towards mid on.
5.5 : Ullah Sana to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.4 : Ullah Sana to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Four! Played towards mid on.
5.3 : Ullah Sana to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, No run, played towards point.
5.2 : Ullah Sana to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Six! Played towards mid on.
5.1 : Ullah Sana to Supun Nawarathna, 1 run, played towards covers.
4.6 : Alam Nakash to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, 2 runs, played towards point.
4.5 : Alam Nakash to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Six! Played towards covers.
4.4 : Alam Nakash to Supun Nawarathna, 1 run, played towards covers.
4.3 : Alam Nakash to Supun Nawarathna, No run.
4.2 : Alam Nakash to Supun Nawarathna, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
4.1 : Alam Nakash to Supun Nawarathna, No run, played towards covers.
3.6 : Ullah Sana to Supun Nawarathna, 1 run, played towards covers.
3.5 : Ullah Sana to Supun Nawarathna, No run.
3.4 : Ullah Sana to Supun Nawarathna, No run, played towards covers.
3.3 : Ullah Sana to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, 1 run, played towards square leg.
3.2 : Ullah Sana to Supun Nawarathna, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.1 : Ullah Sana to Supun Nawarathna, No run, played towards covers.
2.6 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, No run, played towards mid on.
2.5 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Four! Played towards covers.
2.4 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Four! Played towards square leg.
2.3 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, No run, played towards mid on.
2.2 : Amir Lal to Supun Nawarathna, 1 run, played towards square leg.
2.1 : Amir Lal to Supun Nawarathna, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
1.6 : Iqbal Mudassir to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Four! Played towards fine leg.
1.5 : Iqbal Mudassir to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
1.4 : Iqbal Mudassir to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Four! Played towards mid on.
Iqbal Mudassir to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Wide.
1.3 : Iqbal Mudassir to Supun Nawarathna, 1 run, played towards point.
1.2 : Iqbal Mudassir to Supun Nawarathna, No run.
1.1 : Iqbal Mudassir to Supun Nawarathna, No run.
0.6 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, No run.
0.5 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, No run.
0.4 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, No run.
0.3 : Amir Lal to Lachlan Lake, OUT! c Ullah Sana b Amir Lal.
0.2 : Amir Lal to Supun Nawarathna, 1 run, played towards mid on.
0.1 : Amir Lal to Lachlan Lake, 1 run, played towards mid off.