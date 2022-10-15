|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 1 w . . . | . . 1 0wd 4 4 4
|Last bat : Supun Nawarathnac Ullah Sana b Daeyeon Kim21(18b0x42x6) SR:116.67, FoW:64/2 (6.3 Ovs)
|9.2 : Gujar Kuldeep to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|9.1 : Gujar Kuldeep to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, No run.
|8.6 : Amir Lal to Sabaorish Ravichandran, No run, played towards mid off.
|8.5 : Amir Lal to Sabaorish Ravichandran, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|8.4 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, 1 run, played towards point.
|8.3 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|8.2 : Amir Lal to Sabaorish Ravichandran, Bye.
|8.1 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, 1 run, played towards point.
|7.6 : Iqbal Asif to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, 1 run, played towards point.
|7.5 : Iqbal Asif to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, No run, played towards mid off.
|7.4 : Iqbal Asif to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|7.3 : Iqbal Asif to Sabaorish Ravichandran, 1 run, played towards covers.
|7.2 : Iqbal Asif to Sabaorish Ravichandran, No run.
|7.1 : Iqbal Asif to Sabaorish Ravichandran, No run, played towards covers.
|6.6 : Daeyeon Kim to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Six! Played towards mid off.
|6.5 : Daeyeon Kim to Sabaorish Ravichandran, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.4 : Daeyeon Kim to Sabaorish Ravichandran, No run, played towards point.
|6.3 : Daeyeon Kim to Supun Nawarathna, OUT! c Ullah Sana b Daeyeon Kim.
|6.2 : Daeyeon Kim to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.1 : Daeyeon Kim to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, No run, played towards covers.
|5.6 : Ullah Sana to Supun Nawarathna, Six! Played towards mid on.
|5.5 : Ullah Sana to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.4 : Ullah Sana to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Four! Played towards mid on.
|5.3 : Ullah Sana to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, No run, played towards point.
|5.2 : Ullah Sana to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Six! Played towards mid on.
|5.1 : Ullah Sana to Supun Nawarathna, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.6 : Alam Nakash to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, 2 runs, played towards point.
|4.5 : Alam Nakash to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Six! Played towards covers.
|4.4 : Alam Nakash to Supun Nawarathna, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.3 : Alam Nakash to Supun Nawarathna, No run.
|4.2 : Alam Nakash to Supun Nawarathna, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|4.1 : Alam Nakash to Supun Nawarathna, No run, played towards covers.
|3.6 : Ullah Sana to Supun Nawarathna, 1 run, played towards covers.
|3.5 : Ullah Sana to Supun Nawarathna, No run.
|3.4 : Ullah Sana to Supun Nawarathna, No run, played towards covers.
|3.3 : Ullah Sana to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|3.2 : Ullah Sana to Supun Nawarathna, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.1 : Ullah Sana to Supun Nawarathna, No run, played towards covers.
|2.6 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, No run, played towards mid on.
|2.5 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Four! Played towards covers.
|2.4 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Four! Played towards square leg.
|2.3 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, No run, played towards mid on.
|2.2 : Amir Lal to Supun Nawarathna, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|2.1 : Amir Lal to Supun Nawarathna, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|1.6 : Iqbal Mudassir to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|1.5 : Iqbal Mudassir to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|1.4 : Iqbal Mudassir to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Four! Played towards mid on.
|Iqbal Mudassir to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Wide.
|1.3 : Iqbal Mudassir to Supun Nawarathna, 1 run, played towards point.
|1.2 : Iqbal Mudassir to Supun Nawarathna, No run.
|1.1 : Iqbal Mudassir to Supun Nawarathna, No run.
|0.6 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, No run.
|0.5 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, No run.
|0.4 : Amir Lal to Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, No run.
|0.3 : Amir Lal to Lachlan Lake, OUT! c Ullah Sana b Amir Lal.
|0.2 : Amir Lal to Supun Nawarathna, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|0.1 : Amir Lal to Lachlan Lake, 1 run, played towards mid off.