|0.0 : Away from the glamour of the World Cup, two Test teams are involved in an ODI series. We welcome you for the third ODI between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Belfast. The Irish have already taken an unassailable lead in the 3-match series and have a golden chance to inflict a whitewash. The Rhodesians haven't been at their best of late after showing steady progress last year. Today is the chance for them pull things back and get a win to take some momentum into the T20I series. Stay tuned for more.
|Toss - Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to bat! They have made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Chris Mpofu for Donald Tiripano. Ireland, on the other hand, are unchanged.
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Hamilton Masakadza (C), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor (WK), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Chris Mpofu (IN FOR DONALD TIRIPANO), Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara.
|Ireland (Unchanged Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andy Balbirnie, William Porterfield(C), Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker(WK), Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin.
|Both teams are out there in the middle for their respective national anthems. It was nice and sunny at the time of the toss but it has turned a bit gloomy now.
|Time to get into a customary huddle. Ireland are doing that ritual with William Porterfield sharing some words that he forgot to share in the dressing room. Anyway, let's get down to business. Hamilton Masakadza has a new opening partner in Ryan Burl today. Tim Murtagh to kickoff proceedings with the first new ball. Two slips in place.
|0.1 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Good first ball to start off for Ireland! Straight in the line of the wicket and Masakadza defends it out off his front foot.
|0.2 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Masakadza comes on the front foot and plays it to covers.
|0.3 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Full ball outside off, Hamilton plays it to mid off.
|0.4 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, The ball is pitched full and just outside off, Masakadza defends it off his front foot.
|0.5 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Again a dot. Murtagh has bowled well to start off for Ireland. Bowled outside off and it's pushed back presenting the full face off the bat.
|0.6 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. Great start for Ireland. A maiden bowled by Murtagh.
|Mark Adair to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : M Adair to R Burl, Starts with a wide! Shortish in length and down the leg side, Burl stands back inside the crease and allows it through.
|M Adair to R Burl, Well left! Trusted the length there. Back of a length and close to off, nipping in a bit, Ryan stays back again and shoulders arms.
|1.2 : M Adair to R Burl, Wide! Adair fails to control his line once more. Slips a good length ball down the leg side, further moving down, Burl tries to flick but misses.
|M Adair to R Burl, Straighter in line, Ryan eases it down to fine leg and picks up a single, first run off the bat.
|1.3 : M Adair to H Masakadza, Shortish on off, Masakadza plays it down from the crease to backward point.
|1.4 : M Adair to H Masakadza, Full and angling in on off, Hamilton covers the line and blocks it on the leg side.
|1.5 : M Adair to H Masakadza, Good length ball on middle, blocked again from the back foot.
|1.6 : M Adair to H Masakadza, Play and a miss! Adair delivers it short and wide outside off, Masakadza camps back to slam it over point but fails to connect. 3 from the over but it was a bit wayward from Adair.
|2.1 : Tim Murtagh to R Burl, Great bowling! The ball pitches just in middle and swings away from Burl. He goes onto the backfoot and is beaten.
|2.2 : Tim Murtagh to R Burl, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|2.3 : Tim Murtagh to R Burl, OUT! The move to open with Burl flops! Murtagh continues to pick wickets with the new ball. Beauty of a delivery by him. He delivers an outswinger around off, the line forces the batsman to play at it but the movement away from the bat results in an outside edge. A simple catch for Tucker and Zimbabwe lose an early wicket.
|Craig Ervine is in next.
|2.4 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, Outside off, left alone.
|2.5 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, Ervine has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|2.6 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, Length and on off, shaping away, Ervine blocks it off his front foot. Successful over, a wicket maiden!
|3.1 : M Adair to H Masakadza, Shortish and outside off, Masakadza slaps it off his back foot but finds the cover fielder.
|3.2 : M Adair to H Masakadza, Good length ball outside off, the ball swings away. Masakadza lets it be.
|3.3 : M Adair to H Masakadza, The batsman has played that off the front foot and to point. Takes a single.
|3.4 : M Adair to C Ervine, The ball is pitched outside off, Ervine lets it go to the keeper.
|3.5 : M Adair to C Ervine, Lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|3.6 : M Adair to C Ervine, Almost a wide. Too tight. Almost flirting with the tramline. Ervine has left it and the umpire has also called for the completion of the over.
|4.1 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Ooohhhh! Close. The ball is pitched full just outside off. Masakadza comes down the ground and almost chips it to the mid on fielder.
|4.2 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, FOUR! This time much more in control of the shot Masakadza. He again comes down the ground and this time drives it straight past the bowler for a boundary.
|4.3 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, CHANCE! The ball is pitched a bit shorter this time by Murtagh, Masakadza comes onto the backfoot and tries to pull but he mistimes it to mid-wicket. The fielder rushes in to catch it but he can not reach there in time and Masakadza survives.
|4.4 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, FOUR. Ervine now becomes the aggresor! The ball is in length and outside off, Ervine goes to the backfoot and cuts it cover point for a boundary.
|4.5 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, No run.
|4.6 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, FOUR.
|5.1 : M Adair to H Masakadza, FOUR! Runs are flowing now for Zimbabwe, four boundaries in the last six deliveries. Shortish and outside off, Hamilton keeps his weight on the back leg and slaps it through point.
|5.2 : M Adair to H Masakadza, Better line this time. Closer to off and on a length, Masakadza defends it on the off side.
|5.3 : M Adair to H Masakadza, Fuller and on off, a mistimed driven down to mid on. Two dots after a boundary.
|5.4 : M Adair to H Masakadza, On a good length and outside off, Hamilton steers it past the diving point fielder for a run.
|5.5 : M Adair to C Ervine, OUT! Drags it on! Extra bounce has undone the batsman. Adair delivers it a bit short and around off, gets it to lift a bit more than expected. Ervine decides to play it off the back foot but gets an inside edge onto the stumps. Big blow to Zimbabwe as a key batsman for them departs cheaply.
|Brendan Taylor arrives in the middle to bat at number 4.
|5.6 : M Adair to B Taylor, Beauty of a delivery to greet the new batsman. Bowls it on a good length and close to off stump, Taylor feels for it inside the line but the ball shapes away a shade to beat the outside edge. Top over by Mark, a single and a wicket from it.
|6.1 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Full and angling in on middle, pushed back towards the bowler.
|6.2 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes it past the bowler. The mid on fielder mops it up and they cross for a run.
|6.3 : Tim Murtagh to B Taylor, Aerial but safe! Full and angling in on middle, Brendan is early into the flick shot and hits it aerial to the right of mid-wicket. It falls safe and Taylor gets off the mark with a run.
|6.4 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, FOUR! Masakadza starting to find his touch. Shortish and on off, Hamilton sticks back and punches it sweetly through covers for a boundary.
|A silly mid on in place.
|6.5 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Length and around off, pushed straight to the fielder at silly mid on.
|6.6 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, On middle and leg, worked off the pads but straight to short fine leg.
|7.1 : M Adair to B Taylor, Defended from the back foot to mid on.
|7.2 : M Adair to B Taylor, Good length ball just out side off, Taylor plays it back to the bowler.
|7.3 : M Adair to B Taylor, This time on a length outside off, Taylor shoulders arms.
|7.4 : M Adair to B Taylor, Again length ball outside off. Taylor goes on the backfoot and plays it to cover.
|7.5 : M Adair to B Taylor, Chipped over the bowler for a couple.
|7.6 : M Adair to B Taylor, Driven back to the bowler, who failed to stop but did well to parry it behind to mid off.
|8.1 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|8.2 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Back of a length ball on middle, punched from the back foot through mid-wicket for a run.
|8.3 : Tim Murtagh to B Taylor, Leans forward to defend but misses and is hit high on the pads.
|8.4 : Tim Murtagh to B Taylor, OUT! Caught and caught well! Murtagh continues his fine form. The ball is pitched fullish and Taylor tries to play it towards the leg side. However, he just gets the leading edge and the ball skies behind the bowler where Porterfield runs in from mid off and takes a fine catch running back. Huge blow for Zimbabwe.
|Sean Williams is the new batsman.
|8.5 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Stays back footed and defends it to the off side.
|8.6 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Presses forward and pushes a full ball to the off side. Another fine over by Murtagh, successful one too.
|9.1 : M Adair to S Williams, Back of a length ball outside off, left alone.
|9.2 : M Adair to S Williams, Shortish on off, punched off the back foot in front of point for a couple of runs.
|9.3 : M Adair to S Williams, Drives a length ball off the front foot but he finds the fielder at cover-point.
|9.4 : M Adair to S Williams, Swing and a miss! Short and angling in, Sean tries pulling but misses. Needs to be careful on this pitch where there is some extra bounce.
|9.5 : M Adair to S Williams, The ball is on a length and outside off, pushed back off the back foot to mid off.
|9.6 : M Adair to S Williams, FOUR! The ball is on a length drifting inside and the batter flicks it to deep square leg through the gap for a boundary.
|Powerplay 2 begins! Ireland have the luxury now to have a maximum of 4 fielders outside the ring. Doubt they would like to do that at this stage.
|10.1 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Fullish ball outside off. Played off the front foot to the covers for a single.
|10.2 : Tim Murtagh to S Williams, Full length ball to Williams. A confident front foot push to mid off.
|10.3 : Tim Murtagh to S Williams, Length ball just outside off. Back foot defense to the off side.
|10.4 : Tim Murtagh to S Williams, Back foot punch to extra cover.
|10.5 : Tim Murtagh to S Williams, Good length ball on middle. Back foot defense back to the bowler.
|10.6 : Tim Murtagh to S Williams, Plays from the crease to point.
|Bowling change. Boyd Rankin is introduced into the attack.
|11.1 : B Rankin to H Masakadza, Back foot punch to point.
|11.2 : B Rankin to H Masakadza, Defended from the crease to covers.
|11.3 : B Rankin to H Masakadza, Fullish ball on off stump, it is pushed to mid-wicket for a single.
|11.4 : B Rankin to S Williams, Length ball outside off. Leading edge down to third man for a single.
|11.5 : B Rankin to H Masakadza, Pushed back past the bowler to mid off.
|11.6 : B Rankin to H Masakadza, Good fielding at point by Stirling. Saves at least a run for his side. He runs to his left and dives to save it going through the gap.
|Double change from Ireland. Shane Getkate is getting the first chance to bowl now.
|12.1 : S Getkate to S Williams, Driven off the front foot to mid off.
|12.2 : S Getkate to S Williams, Punches from the back foot to extra cover.
|12.3 : S Getkate to S Williams, Off drive, straight to mid off.
|12.4 : S Getkate to S Williams, Outside off, left alone.
|12.5 : S Getkate to S Williams, Gets forward and drives it off the inner half to mid on.
|12.6 : S Getkate to S Williams, Strokes from the back foot to point. Maiden.
|13.1 : B Rankin to H Masakadza, Good length just outside off, pushed to mid off.
|13.2 : B Rankin to H Masakadza, A silly run given. The ball is full and pushed to mid on. The fielder gathers it up and gives it to the keeper, he is not able to take it and it hits his pad, rolls away and the batters sneak a single.
|13.3 : B Rankin to S Williams, FOUR! The Irish pay the price for the misfield. The ball is short on his chest, Williams goes onto his back foot and pulls his shot near mid-wicket for a beautiful boundary.
|13.4 : B Rankin to S Williams, FOUR! Shot of the day! The ball is full outside off and Williams leans into the drive and the ball goes down to the long off fence.
|13.5 : B Rankin to S Williams, The batsman works it down the leg side. They manage to come back for the second. 2 runs.
|13.6 : B Rankin to S Williams, The batsman drives this through the covers. Good over for Zimbabwe, 11 runs off the over.
|14.1 : S Getkate to H Masakadza, Back of a length ball on off, defended back to the bowler.
|14.2 : S Getkate to H Masakadza, A bit short and angling in, turned on the leg side towards mid-wicket.
|14.3 : S Getkate to H Masakadza, Fullish on middle, pushed to mid on.
|14.4 : S Getkate to H Masakadza, Angling in a length ball on off, Hamilton heaves it off the inner half and it goes on one bounce to mid on. Good stop by Porterfield.
|14.5 : S Getkate to H Masakadza, The batsman guides it to third man. They pick up a single.
|14.6 : S Getkate to S Williams, A back foot punch to covers. No run to end a tidy over.
|15.1 : B Rankin to H Masakadza, The ball drifts onto the pads, hits the pads of Masakadza. The ball rolls down to fine leg for a single.
|15.2 : B Rankin to S Williams, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|15.3 : B Rankin to S Williams, Length ball outside off, hits the inside edge of Williams' bat and onto the ground.
|15.4 : B Rankin to S Williams, The ball is wide outside off and is cut to backward point for one by Williams.
|15.5 : B Rankin to H Masakadza, Wide! The ball is pitched outside leg, Masakadza tries to flick but misses. Wided by the umpire.
|B Rankin to H Masakadza, The ball is fullish outside off, it is driven to the cover fielder by the batter. However the fielder fumbles and they scamper through for a single.
|15.6 : B Rankin to S Williams, The ball is pitched short and is very close to the batsman's body. He tries to guide it to third man but misses and the ball goes through to the keeper.
|Drinks. Such a good feeling when a team maintains a good over-rate. It's a rarity these days. 16 overs in around 70 minutes. Not bad. Match situation tells that Zimbabwe are under pressure after losing three top order wickets. Skipper Hamilton Masakadza and Sean Williams are trying to bring the visitors on track and have built a 25-run stand. Let's see how they go from hereon.
|16.1 : S Getkate to H Masakadza, The ball is on a length on leg. It is on the legs of the batsman, he flicks it to fine leg for a single.
|16.2 : S Getkate to S Williams, Again on the legs of the batsman, Ervine flicks it to fine leg for a single.
|16.3 : S Getkate to H Masakadza, OUT! Bowled! What a ball by Getkate! The ball is pitched on a length just outside off and it nips just inside to clip the bails off the stumps. A huge blow for Zimbabwe. Their skipper is gone. Masakadza departs for 23 off 46 balls.
|Sikandar Raza is the new batsman.
|16.4 : S Getkate to S Raza, Outside off, angling away, it's left alone.
|16.5 : S Getkate to S Williams, Back of a length ball on middle and leg, helped down to fine leg for one. Raza opens his account.
|16.6 : S Getkate to S Williams, Gets behind the line of the ball and blocks it to extra cover.
|17.1 : B Rankin to S Raza, FOUR! Full length ball on the legs. Raza flicks it easily towards fine leg for a boundary. These are easy pickings for Zimbabwe.
|17.2 : B Rankin to S Raza, This time it's a bit fullish. He pushes it to mid on and scampers across for a run.
|17.3 : B Rankin to S Williams, Shortish and close to off, Williams stays back to cut but it's too close to his body and he ends up under edging it behind. Nearly carries to the Irish keeper.
|17.4 : B Rankin to S Williams, Pitched full on the off side, Williams drives it to the covers beautifully but it is well stopped by the fielder.
|17.5 : B Rankin to S Williams, Stays back footed and defends it to the off side.
|17.6 : B Rankin to S Williams, Width on offer outside off, it's steered behind point for a couple.
|18.1 : S Getkate to S Raza, OUT! LBW! Zimbabwe are crumbling here! Raza departs. Another great delivery by Getkate but this time to Raza. Ball is pitched on length just outside off and it nips just back in. It hits the pads of Raza and as soon as that happens, the Irish are convinced it is a wicket. The umpire agrees and he lifts his finger.
|0.0 : Solomon Mire walks in next at number 7 today.
|18.2 : S Getkate to S Mire, Wide! It is pitched very wide outside the reach of the batsman on the off side.
|S Getkate to S Mire, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|18.3 : S Getkate to S Williams, Wide. Down the leg side. Williams lets it be.
|S Getkate to S Williams, Played to the point region by the batsman.
|18.4 : S Getkate to S Williams, Good length ball, pushed towards the mid off region.
|18.5 : S Getkate to S Williams, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
|18.6 : S Getkate to S Mire, Ball is pitched outside off. Pushed off the front foot to the off side.
|Kevin O'Brien to have a go now.
|19.1 : K O'Brien to S Williams, Short of a length inside the line. Pushed towards mid off.
|19.2 : K O'Brien to S Williams, Good length ball wide outside off. Williams leaves it alone.
|19.3 : K O'Brien to S Williams, The ball is on off, Williams drives this towards the mid-off region.
|19.4 : K O'Brien to S Williams, It is a length ball outside off. Williams tries to push it to the off side, however it takes a thick inside edge off the bat and is almost chopped onto the stumps. The ball rolls down to fine leg and a single is taken.
|19.5 : K O'Brien to S Mire, Mire doesn't have a clue where this was. The ball was pitched outside off on a good length, he goes for the pull but it is way low and it hits his pads.
|19.6 : K O'Brien to S Mire, It is bowled on a length and it is angling into the pads of Mire, he flicks it towards deep fine leg for one.
|20.1 : S Getkate to S Mire, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|20.2 : S Getkate to S Mire, Stays on the back foot to a good length ball and pushes it out to covers.
|20.3 : S Getkate to S Mire, Shortish and close to off, Mire tries to cut but misses.
|20.4 : S Getkate to S Mire, Angling in from around off, Mire defends it from the crease to the leg side.
|20.5 : S Getkate to S Mire, Length ball close to the off stump line, Solomon delays his shot and deflects it down to third man for a run.
|20.6 : S Getkate to S Williams, Comes from around the wicket and angles in a full ball on middle, Williams offers a straight blade in defense.
|21.1 : K O'Brien to S Mire, Bowled at length just outside off. Pushed to the off side by Mire.
|21.2 : K O'Brien to S Mire, Good length ball on middle, Mire tries to heave it over mid-wicket but it takes the inner half and travels it to deep square leg for one.
|21.3 : K O'Brien to S Williams, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot
|21.4 : K O'Brien to S Williams, Play and a miss. Bowled outside off and it swung in. Williams tried to play at it but it curled back in and sneaked through the gap between bat and body.
|21.5 : K O'Brien to S Williams, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|21.6 : K O'Brien to S Williams, FOUR! Eased away! Width on offer outside off, Sean opens the face of his bat and runs it fine down to third man for a boundary.
|22.1 : S Getkate to S Mire, Good length ball on middle. He goes onto the back foot and punches it.
|22.2 : S Getkate to S Mire, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
|22.3 : S Getkate to S Mire, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|22.4 : S Getkate to S Mire, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot but finds the square leg fielder.
|22.5 : S Getkate to S Mire, Length ball on the pads off the batsman, he flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|22.6 : S Getkate to S Williams, On and around off, defended off the back foot.
|23.1 : K O'Brien to S Mire, Good ball. Consistent bowling. Length ball just outside off. He tries to play at it but misses.
|23.2 : K O'Brien to S Mire, he batsman fails to put bat on ball.
|23.3 : K O'Brien to S Mire, Good length ball on off. Defended off the front foot back to the bowler.
|23.4 : K O'Brien to S Mire, FOUR! A bad ball by O'brien, the ball is drifting down the leg side onto the pads of Mire, he just manages to get a touch on it and it runs down to fine leg for a boundary.
|23.5 : K O'Brien to S Mire, Defended off the front foot by the batsman, presenting the full face of the bat.
|23.6 : K O'Brien to S Mire, The batsman works it down the leg side. Mire picks up a single.
|Mark Adair is back on.
|24.1 : M Adair to S Mire, Mire has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|24.2 : M Adair to S Mire, On a length and outside off, steered behind backward point for two.
|24.3 : M Adair to S Mire, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|24.4 : M Adair to S Mire, Strides forward and drives it through covers for two.
|24.5 : M Adair to S Mire, OUT! Good bowling here by Adair. The ball is pitched just outside off on a good length, it swings in sharply. Mire looks to drive it through the cover region but he only manages to get the inside edge as he chops it onto the stumps. Zimbabwe lose their sixth wicket! They are in deep trouble here.
|Richmond Mutumbami is the new batsman.
|24.6 : M Adair to R Mutumbami, Mutumbami gets off the mark on the first ball. He shuffles across the wicket and plays it to the deep square leg region for a single. At the halfway mark, Zimbabwe are 89/6.
|25.1 : K O'Brien to R Mutumbami, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|0.0 : Sightscreen issues.
|25.2 : K O'Brien to R Mutumbami, Good length ball on off, defended off the front foot to the leg side, straight to mid-wicket.
|25.3 : K O'Brien to R Mutumbami, Gets behind the line and blocks it to the leg side.
|25.4 : K O'Brien to R Mutumbami, Short and outside off, cut off the back foot to sweeper cover for one.
|25.5 : K O'Brien to S Williams, Good length ball just outside off, Williams pushes it to covers.
|25.6 : K O'Brien to S Williams, Length ball, near the wide line. Williams leaves it alone. He looks like the sole warrior here for Zimbabwe.
|26.1 : M Adair to R Mutumbami, Good stop, Boyd! Shortish and outside off, Richmond chops his attempted cut down to third man. It speeds away and so does Rankin. The tall man does well to dive and pull the ball back in. Saves one for his team.
|26.2 : M Adair to S Williams, Short and on middle, pulled behind square leg for a run.
|26.3 : M Adair to R Mutumbami, Good ball. Length ball on the off stump line, it swings in a little bit towards the chest of the batter.
|26.4 : M Adair to R Mutumbami, The batter gets down a bit and guides the ball to third man.
|26.5 : M Adair to R Mutumbami, FOUR! Fortunate boundary for Mutumbami. The ball is a perfect one, length on the off stump and it drifts away from the batter. It takes the outside edge of the bat and goes through the empty slip region to the fence.
|26.6 : M Adair to R Mutumbami, FOUR! This time a much better shot. The ball is full and on middle and leg, Mutumbami takes a step ahead and punches it through the gap between mid on and mid-wicket for a boundary. This shot also brings up 100 runs for the Zimbabwe team.
|27.1 : K O'Brien to S Williams, Good length ball close to off, Sean keeps it out from the crease to the off side.
|27.2 : K O'Brien to S Williams, Some extra bounce from a length around off, Williams does well to tap it down safely on the leg side.
|27.3 : K O'Brien to S Williams, Angling down the leg side, it's helped to fine leg for a run.
|The keeper comes up to the stumps now.
|27.4 : K O'Brien to R Mutumbami, On a good length around middle, it's played down from the back foot to mid-wicket.
|27.5 : K O'Brien to R Mutumbami, Back of a length ball on off, staying low, Richmond crouches a bit and blocks it to the off side.
|27.6 : K O'Brien to R Mutumbami, On middle and leg, defended on the leg side. Another quiet over.
|Tim Murtagh is back into the attack.
|28.1 : Tim Murtagh to S Williams, Good length ball on off, Williams punches it off his back foot to mid off.
|28.2 : Tim Murtagh to S Williams, Very full and on middle, drilled down towards mid on.
|28.3 : Tim Murtagh to S Williams, Back of a length ball close to off stump, Sean sticks on the back foot and strokes it to covers.
|28.4 : Tim Murtagh to S Williams, A bit edgy! On a length around off, shaping away, Sean pushes inside the line and edges it towards short third man.
|28.5 : Tim Murtagh to S Williams, Shortish and the line is straight this time, Williams helps it through square leg for one.
|28.6 : Tim Murtagh to R Mutumbami, Bouncer around leg, Richmond sways away from the line of the delivery.
|29.1 : K O'Brien to S Williams, Lands it on a length and wide off, an easy leave for Williams.
|29.2 : K O'Brien to S Williams, A back foot punch through cover-point for a single.
|29.3 : K O'Brien to R Mutumbami, Fullish and close to off, Mutumbami defends it by getting forward.
|29.4 : K O'Brien to R Mutumbami, Wicket to wicket line, Mutumbami defends it from the back foot.
|29.5 : K O'Brien to R Mutumbami, Action replay of the previous delivery. O'Brien not allowing any width to work with.
|29.6 : K O'Brien to R Mutumbami, Fullish and on off, Richmond leans forward and eases it through backward point for a run.
|30.1 : Tim Murtagh to R Mutumbami, FOUR! Uses the angle of the bowler brilliantly. Murtagh slants in a length ball around off, Richmond heaves it wide of mid on and finds the fence. Good start to the over.
|30.2 : Tim Murtagh to R Mutumbami, Pitches it up and on off, Mutumbami drives it to the left of mid off and crosses.
|30.3 : Tim Murtagh to S Williams, Almost another drag on! Sean sticks back to push a shortish ball through the line but it takes the inner half and strikes him on the pads.
|30.4 : Tim Murtagh to S Williams, Fractionally short on middle, it's turned across the line with good timing through square leg. Two taken as the fielder makes a tumbling stop near the fence.
|30.5 : Tim Murtagh to S Williams, Shortish and on off, pulled straight to deep mid-wicket this time for one.
|30.6 : Tim Murtagh to R Mutumbami, Back of a length on off, it's punched from the crease to sweeper cover for a run.
|Drinks break. Sean Williams is seen hurrying to the dressing room. Probably to answer the call of nature. Game situation is that Ireland continue to be on top and have removed the cream of the Zimbabwean batting. The one in the loo at the moment is holding one end and currently is nicely partnered by Richmond Mutumbami. The visitors want more from this pair. Let's wait and watch how this inning ends.
|31.1 : B Rankin to R Mutumbami, Good length ball close to off stump, Mutumbami pushes at it and edges it down to third man for a run.
|31.2 : B Rankin to S Williams, Williams has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total.
|31.3 : B Rankin to R Mutumbami, Good length ball on middle, Mutumbami tries to work it around the corner but closes the face of the bat early. It rolls back off the leading edge to the keeper.
|31.4 : B Rankin to R Mutumbami, Full and angling down, it's flicked away stylishly to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|31.5 : B Rankin to S Williams, Good length ball close to off, Sean stays back and plays it down to point.
|31.6 : B Rankin to S Williams, Goes short and around off, Sean moves back and dabs it down to third man for a run.
|Shane Getkate is back into the attack.
|32.1 : S Getkate to S Williams, Starts his new spell with a full ball outside off, from 'round the wicket, Williams drives it through covers for a run.
|32.2 : S Getkate to R Mutumbami, Switches to over the wicket for the right-hander and serves a length ball on the pads. Richmond helps it behind square leg and rotates the strike.
|32.3 : S Getkate to S Williams, Nicely driven by Williams but he finds the mid off fielder.
|32.4 : S Getkate to S Williams, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|The keeper comes up...
|32.5 : S Getkate to R Mutumbami, Back of a length ball on off, it's punched from the crease to wide mid off.
|32.6 : S Getkate to R Mutumbami, Strides forward and pushes a length ball with an angled bat to point.
|33.1 : B Rankin to S Williams, Shortish and close to off, Williams plays from the back foot to point.
|33.2 : B Rankin to S Williams, Stays back and once again brings down an angled bat to push it out to point.
|33.3 : B Rankin to S Williams, Ranking gets closer to off stump this time, Williams moves back and eases it down to third man for one.
|33.4 : B Rankin to R Mutumbami, Bangs in a short delivery just outside off, Mutumbami leans back a bit and allows it through.
|33.5 : B Rankin to R Mutumbami, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, Richmond shoulders arms.
|33.6 : B Rankin to R Mutumbami, Fractionally short and on off, defended back from the crease.
|34.1 : S Getkate to S Williams, Full ball on the stumps, pushed to the off side
|34.2 : S Getkate to S Williams, On good length this time, played to the mid off fielder.
|34.3 : S Getkate to S Williams, The ball is just outside off and it goes to covers for a single.
|34.4 : S Getkate to R Mutumbami, FOUR! Full ball bowled to Mutumbami outside off, he powerfully plays it to the long on fence for a boundary.
|34.5 : S Getkate to R Mutumbami, Smart cricket. Ball pitches on a length outside off. Mutumbami follows the boundary up by a single down to third man.
|34.6 : S Getkate to S Williams, Full ball on off, Williams, chips it over the mid off fielder for a couple.
|35.1 : B Rankin to R Mutumbami, OUT! Caught behind! Getkate is bowling some super deliveries here. The ball is on a length just outside off, it hangs on Mutumbami and straightens as it reaches him. It takes the outside edge of his bat and carries to the keeper.
|0.0 : Kyle Jarvis walks in next. Sean Williams running out of partners. A slip is in place.
|35.2 : B Rankin to K Jarvis, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|35.3 : B Rankin to K Jarvis, Jarvis has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single. Jarvis is off the mark.
|35.4 : B Rankin to S Williams, The batsman fails to put bat on ball.
|35.5 : B Rankin to S Williams, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|35.6 : B Rankin to S Williams, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails.
|36.1 : M Adair to K Jarvis, Hangs on the back foot to a shortish delivery and punches it towards mid off.
|36.2 : M Adair to K Jarvis, Direct hit would have been close. Jarvis pushes it to covers, straight towards the fielder and attempts for a risky run. O'Brien misses his shy at the bowler's end, otherwise it could have been close.
|36.3 : M Adair to S Williams, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|36.4 : M Adair to S Williams, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|36.5 : M Adair to K Jarvis, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|36.6 : M Adair to K Jarvis, Bouncer, well-directed, Jarvis removes his head from the line of fire at the last moment.
|37.1 : B Rankin to S Williams, Length ball wide outside off stump, it is pushed to deep cover for a couple by Williams.
|37.2 : B Rankin to S Williams, FOUR! Beauty! A statement of intent here by Williams. It was a good length ball wide outside the off stump and he slashes his bat at it as the ball races through the gap at covers for a boundary. Moves to 49!
|37.3 : B Rankin to S Williams, The batsman drives this through the covers.
|37.4 : B Rankin to S Williams, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails.
|37.5 : B Rankin to S Williams, Williams shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|37.6 : B Rankin to S Williams, Play and a miss. Width outside off, Sean flashes and misses. Williams takes 6 runs off this over.
|Shane Getkate returns for another burst.
|38.1 : S Getkate to K Jarvis, Fullish and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket where the fielder slid to make the stop.
|38.2 : S Getkate to K Jarvis, Beaten! Good length ball around off, Kyle rocks back to punch it through covers but misses as it straightens after landing.
|38.3 : S Getkate to K Jarvis, Turns it off his pads to the leg side but finds mid-wicket.
|38.4 : S Getkate to K Jarvis, Good length ball on off, played to mid on.
|38.5 : S Getkate to K Jarvis, Slogged and missed. A wild slash in the air that by Jarvis. It misses everything and the ball goes to the keeper.
|38.6 : S Getkate to K Jarvis, FOUR! A great shot by Jarvis here. It is bowled short of a length outside off. Jarvis goes onto the back foot and plays it between mid off and covers for a boundary.
|39.1 : K O'Brien to S Williams, 31st ODI fifty for Sean Williams! He has been the lone man standing for Zimbabwe! Good length ball on middle and leg, Sean glances it through square leg for a run. For the good of the visitors, Williams lasting the distance is paramount.
|39.2 : K O'Brien to K Jarvis, Pitches it up and on off, driven down off the front foot to mid off.
|39.3 : K O'Brien to K Jarvis, Feels inside the line of a length ball and gets beaten.
|39.4 : K O'Brien to K Jarvis, Top edge but safe! Jarvis decides to swing his bat across the line rather than fiddling at delivering. He winds up for a big heave-ho over the leg side but ends up getting a top edge. It flies in the air and falls just in front of third man. They take a single.
|39.5 : K O'Brien to S Williams, 2 runs.
|39.6 : K O'Brien to S Williams, 1 run.
|40.1 : S Getkate to S Williams, No run.
|40.2 : S Getkate to S Williams, FOUR! Full ball outside off and Williams heaves it over mid on for a boundary. Signs of aggression from Williams.
|40.3 : S Getkate to S Williams, Driven through mid on by the batsman. One run added to the total.
|40.4 : S Getkate to K Jarvis, Length ball outside off. Played off the back foot to cover point
|40.5 : S Getkate to K Jarvis, Again similar ball, played to point off the back foot by Jarvis.
|40.6 : S Getkate to K Jarvis, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|41.1 : K O'Brien to S Williams, Fullish and on middle, forced to long on for a run.
|41.2 : K O'Brien to K Jarvis, Gets behind the line and pushes it out to mid off.
|41.3 : K O'Brien to K Jarvis, Tickles it fine down the leg side for a run.
|41.4 : K O'Brien to S Williams, On middle and off, Williams defends it from the crease to cover-point.
|41.5 : K O'Brien to S Williams, Shortish and on off, Sean turns and powers it over square leg. It goes on one bounce to the fielder in the deep for a run.
|41.6 : K O'Brien to K Jarvis, Good length and on off, Jarvis hits it down to long on and takes a single.
|42.1 : Tim Murtagh to K Jarvis, Full ball, Jarvis plays it down to long on for a single.
|42.2 : Tim Murtagh to S Williams, On the pads of Williams, he plays it to fine leg for a couple.
|42.3 : Tim Murtagh to S Williams, This time a shortish ball on the body, Williams swivels onto the back foot and plays it to deep square leg for two.
|42.4 : Tim Murtagh to S Williams, Drifting onto the pads of Williams, plays it to fine leg for one.
|42.5 : Tim Murtagh to K Jarvis, Pushed off the back foot to mid off.
|42.6 : Tim Murtagh to K Jarvis, On the pads of Jarvis, he flicks it square leg for a run.
|43.1 : B Rankin to K Jarvis, Nasty delivery by Boyd! It's short and it hits Jarvis on the hand. Thankfully no serious damage done.
|43.2 : B Rankin to K Jarvis, Appeal for a catch by Rankin, but the umpire is not interested. A length ball on leg stump, it clearly hits the pad of Jarvis. Don't know what the bowler saw there.
|43.3 : B Rankin to K Jarvis, The batsman has punched the ball off the backfoot. One run added to the total.
|43.4 : B Rankin to S Williams, Williams tries to play at it but fails to put bat on ball.
|43.5 : B Rankin to S Williams, The batsman fails to put bat on ball.
|43.6 : B Rankin to S Williams, The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|Mark Adair returns.
|44.1 : M Adair to S Williams, Full length ball played to deep cover for a single.
|44.2 : M Adair to K Jarvis, FOUR! A hint of a short ball and Kyle Jarvis hops onto the back foot and pulls the ball over the square leg fielder for a boundary. Kyle Jarvis supporting Williams very well here.
|44.3 : M Adair to K Jarvis, OUT! Unfortunate way to get run out! Adair first misses a caught and bowled chance but that doesn't cost his team much. In fact, they would any day prefer the wicket of Sean Williams over Kyle Jarvis. Fuller in length and around middle, Jarvis opens up and drives it straight back to the bowler. Adair brings both his hands together to catch it but it bursts through his hands and goes behind to hit the stumps. Sean Williams is backing up too much and has no chance of get
|Chris Mpofu is the new batsman.
|44.4 : M Adair to K Jarvis, SIX! Straight like an arrow over the bowler's head. It hits the sightscreen. Jarvis is playing a good innings here. The ball is full and Jarvis hits it straight back faster than it came to him. Good batting.
|44.5 : M Adair to K Jarvis, Top edge but it falls safe. Shortish ball here by Adair and Kyle tries to pull but gets a top edge. It flies to the deep fine leg region but falls safe.
|44.6 : M Adair to K Jarvis, FOUR! Adair bowls it full and Jarvis drives it through mid off for a boundary. Jarvis is playing very well here for a tail-ender!
|45.1 : B Rankin to C Mpofu, Sliding down the leg side, Mpofu tries flicking but misses. It goes off his pads on the leg side and the bowler appeals. They cross as the umpire shakes his head.
|45.2 : B Rankin to K Jarvis, OUT! Caught at backward point. Back of a length ball around off, Jarvis camps back to slap it over the off side but it takes the outer half of his bat and loops up straight to Tyron Kane (sub). He makes no mistake and it ends a good little knock from Jarvis.
|Tendai Chatara is the last batsman for Zimbabwe.
|45.3 : B Rankin to T Chatara, A fine yorker to greet the new batsman. Chatara tries to dig it out but is beaten for pace. It goes off his boot to fine leg and the batsmen cross as the bowler appeals. They take two leg byes. Impact outside leg.
|45.4 : B Rankin to T Chatara, Short of length delivery has been cut away through square on the off side. One run added to the total.
|45.5 : B Rankin to C Mpofu, On the pads, worked in front of square leg for a run.
|45.6 : B Rankin to T Chatara, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|Tim Murtagh is back on.
|46.1 : Tim Murtagh to C Mpofu, Full ball on the legs. It clips the pads of Mpofu.
|46.2 : Tim Murtagh to C Mpofu, Mpofu flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batters pick up a single.
|46.3 : Tim Murtagh to T Chatara, Defended off the front foot by Chatara presenting the full face of the bat.
|46.4 : Tim Murtagh to T Chatara, Short ball near the head of Chatara on the leg side. The batsman shuffles and tries to hook it but he doesn't get any bat at it.
|46.5 : Tim Murtagh to T Chatara, OUT! Zimbabwe are bowled out for 190! This ball just highlights the overall bowling performance by Murtagh in this ODI series. The ball is starts outside off and shapes inside the batsman to pitch right in the blockhole for Chatara. He is unable to get his bat down in time and the stumps are disturbed.
|Fine bowling show by Ireland to bundle out Zimbabwe under 200. They were right on the button from the start and continuously pegged Zimbabwe back by picking regular wickets. Hamilton Masakadza played a lacklustre knock up front which didn't give much confidence to his falling unit. Only Sean Williams showed some intent in his knock but he kept running out of partners. Towards the end, Richmond Mutumbami and Kyle Jarvis contributed vital runs that pushed Zimbabwe's final score near the 200-run ma
|It was a thoroughly professional bowling performance by the Irishmen. Tim Murtagh once again spearheaded the pace attack with a fine spell and returned figures of 9.5-2-39-3. He was ably assisted by his other partners and together they made life difficult for the visitors on a fairly decent batting surface.
|The hosts have batted nicely in this series so far and should chase down this low target with relative ease. Having said that, they cannot afford to get complacent as the Zimbabwean bowlers too are capable of creating early inroads. If they manage to do that, we can expect a tight run chase. Do join us in a short while.