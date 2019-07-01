|0.0 : Hello we had a slight delay but now we are back for the live coverage. A warm welcome to the first ODI between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Northern Ireland. Zimbabwe are coming on the back of a series loss against Netherlands and would look to start fresh in this tournament. On the other hand, Ireland squared the two-match ODI series against Afghanistan and would look to put a solid performance against Zimbabwe. It is going to be a test of character for both the teams. The toss has been delayed due
|TOSS - Ireland have won the toss and elected to field first.
|Ireland Playing XI - Paul Stirling, William Porterfield (C), James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie, Kevin O Brien, Mark Adair, Shane Getkate, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin.
|Zimbabwe Playing XI - Hamilton Masakadza (C), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor (WK), Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara.
|The players are out for the national anthem. First up it will be Zimbabwe's followed by Ireland's.
|Done and dusted with the national anthems. We are all set to begin now. Hamilton Masakadza and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe walk out to open the innings for Zimbabwe. Tim Murtagh to start for Ireland with the first new ball.
|0.1 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Murtagh starts with a good length delivery on middle, Masakadza defends it off the back foot.
|0.2 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, On a good length on middle, Masakadza keeps it out.
|0.3 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Hamilton looks to go after it but misses it. First run for Zimbabwe.
|Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Good length delivery on middle, Masakadza defends it out.
|0.4 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, On a good length on leg, Masakadza looks to defend but gets hit on the pads.
|0.5 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Good length delivery on middle, Masakadza defends it off the back foot.
|0.6 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, On a good length on off, Masakadza keeps it out.
|Boyd Rankin to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
|1.1 : M Adair to T Kamunhukamwe, OUT! BOWLED! Ireland get their first breakthrough. On a good length on middle, Kamunhukamwe looks to defend but misses it and gets bowled. This is a very good delivery by Mark Adair.
|Craig Ervine is the new man in.
|1.2 : M Adair to C Ervine, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Ervine looks to defend but misses it due to the away movement on this one.
|1.3 : M Adair to C Ervine, Full on off, Ervine drives it to mid off.
|1.4 : M Adair to C Ervine, Good length delivery on off, Ervine blocks it well.
|1.5 : M Adair to C Ervine, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Ervine looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
|1.6 : M Adair to C Ervine, Good length delivery on off, Ervine defends it off the back foot.
|2.1 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Good length and on off, this is kept out.
|2.2 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Another good length and on off, this is puhed to covers.
|2.3 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Back of a length on off, this is defended.
|2.4 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Length delivery on off, Masakadza plays it to covers.
|2.5 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, On a good length and outside off, Masakadza plays it towards point.
|2.6 : Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Length delivery on middle, Hamilton plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
|3.1 : M Adair to H Masakadza, On a length on off, Masakadza plays it to point.
|3.2 : M Adair to H Masakadza, On a good length on off, Masakadza defends it off the back foot.
|3.3 : M Adair to H Masakadza, Length delivery on middle, Masakadza flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|3.4 : M Adair to H Masakadza, Outside off, Masakadza offers no shot to this one.
|3.5 : M Adair to H Masakadza, Play and a miss! On a good length and outside off, Masakadza looks to defend but misses it.
|3.6 : M Adair to H Masakadza, On a good length and outside off, Hamilton shoulders arms to this one.
|4.1 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, Good length ball on middle and leg, Ervine looks to defend but gets beaten. The ball hits him high on his thigh pad.
|4.2 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, Fuller on the pads, Ervine flicks but finds the man at mid-wicket.
|4.3 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, On the line of middle stump, Craig tucks it to mid-wicket.
|4.4 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, On a good length and just outside off, Ervine looks to pull but misses it.
|4.5 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, Good length delivery on off, Ervine defends it out.
|4.6 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, FOUR! Poor ball from Murtagh. He bowls it on the pads, Ervine has no problems in just flicking it through square leg for a boundary. First one of the day.
|5.1 : M Adair to H Masakadza, FOUR! Terrific shot. On a length and outside off, Masakadza drives it through point for a boundary.
|5.2 : M Adair to H Masakadza, Outside off, Masakadza leaves it alone.
|5.3 : M Adair to H Masakadza, FOUR! Second boundary of the over. Length delivery on off, Masakadza drives it through point for a boundary.
|5.4 : M Adair to H Masakadza, FOUR! Third boundary of the over. Short of a length delivery, Masakadza pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
|5.5 : M Adair to H Masakadza, OUT! LBW! On a good length on middle, Masakadza looks to defend but misses it and gets hit on the pads. Adair appeals and the umpire raises his finger immediately. Zimbabwe lose their second wicket in quick succession.
|5.6 : M Adair to B Taylor, On a good length and outside off, Taylor lets it go. 12 runs and a wicket from the over.
|6.1 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, On the fuller side, Ervine hits it to mid on.
|6.2 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, Good length and on off, Ervine pushes it to mid off.
|6.3 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, Good stop! This is fuller and outside off, Ervine hits it towards mid off. The fielder runs to his left and dives to stop it. A single taken.
|6.4 : Tim Murtagh to B Taylor, On a good length on off, Taylor defends it off the back foot.
|6.5 : Tim Murtagh to B Taylor, Length delivery on middle, Taylor tucks it towards square leg for a run.
|6.6 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, On a good length on off, Ervine keeps it out.
|7.1 : M Adair to B Taylor, On a good length on off, Taylor defends it out.
|7.2 : M Adair to B Taylor, FOUR! Cracking shot. Short and outside off, Taylor cuts it through point for a boundary.
|7.3 : M Adair to B Taylor, Outside off, Taylor leaves it alone.
|7.4 : M Adair to B Taylor, FOUR! Second boundary of the over. Full on off, Taylor drives it straight down the ground for a boundary.
|7.5 : M Adair to B Taylor, Play and a miss! On a good length and outside off, Brendan looks to defend but misses it due to the inward movement on this one.
|7.6 : M Adair to B Taylor, On a good length on middle, Taylor blocks it off the back foot. 8 runs have come from the over.
|8.1 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, Down the leg side, Ervine looks to flick but misses. The ball brushes the pads and goes to the keeper.
|8.2 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, Good length on off, this is pushed to covers.
|8.3 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
|8.4 : Tim Murtagh to B Taylor, Back of a length on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|8.5 : Tim Murtagh to B Taylor, On a good length on middle, Taylor defends it off the back foot.
|8.6 : Tim Murtagh to B Taylor, On a good length and outside off, Taylor shoulders his arms to this one.
|9.1 : S Getkate to C Ervine, On a length on middle, Ervine flicks it to short fine leg.
|9.2 : S Getkate to C Ervine, Full on off, Ervine drives it to covers.
|9.3 : S Getkate to C Ervine, FOUR! Good shot. Length delivery on off, Ervine drives it through covers for a boundary.
|9.4 : S Getkate to C Ervine, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Craig Ervine. Full on middle, Ervine drives it through mid on for a boundary.
|9.5 : S Getkate to C Ervine, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Ervine looks to defend but misses it.
|9.6 : S Getkate to C Ervine, Full on middle, Ervine drives it straight back towards the bowler.
|10.1 : Tim Murtagh to B Taylor, On a good length and outside off, Taylor offers no shot.
|10.2 : Tim Murtagh to B Taylor, Second consecutive leave from Brendan Taylor. Good length delivery outside off, Taylor lets it go.
|10.3 : Tim Murtagh to B Taylor, Good length delivery on off, Taylor defends it off the front foot.
|10.4 : Tim Murtagh to B Taylor, On a length on off, Brendan defends it towards the off side for a single.
|10.5 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, On a length on middle, Ervine flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|10.6 : Tim Murtagh to B Taylor, Good length delivery on middle, Taylor defends it off the back foot.
|11.1 : S Getkate to C Ervine, Full on off, Ervine hits it over covers for a single.
|11.2 : S Getkate to B Taylor, Length delivery on middle, Taylor flicks it towards fine leg for a run.
|11.3 : S Getkate to C Ervine, On a length on middle, Ervine tucks it to the leg side.
|11.4 : S Getkate to C Ervine, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Ervine looks to defend but misses it.
|11.5 : S Getkate to C Ervine, Good length delivery on off, Ervine defends it off the back foot.
|11.6 : S Getkate to C Ervine, FOUR! Length delivery on middle, Ervine flicks it through square leg for a boundary. 12 runs have come from the over.
|Boyd Rankin is on now!
|12.1 : B Rankin to B Taylor, Length delivery on off, Taylor plays it to point.
|12.2 : B Rankin to B Taylor, Play and a miss! Good shape on this one. On a good length and outside off, Taylor looks to fend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
|12.3 : B Rankin to B Taylor, WIDE! Bowls it wide outside off, Taylor lets it go.
|B Rankin to B Taylor, On a length on off, Taylor plays it towards point. The fielder fires a direct hit at the bowler's end but the batsman was well in. The batsmen cross ends.
|12.4 : B Rankin to B Taylor, Good length delivery on off, Taylor keeps it out.
|12.5 : B Rankin to B Taylor, On a good length on middle, Brendan keeps it out.
|12.6 : B Rankin to B Taylor, On a length on off, Taylor plays it towards the off side for a single.
|13.1 : S Getkate to B Taylor, On a good length on off, Taylor blocks it well.
|13.2 : S Getkate to B Taylor, OUT! CAUGHT! On a good length on middle, Taylor flicks it over square leg but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards Kevin O'Brien who takes a comfortable catch. Zimbabwe can't afford to lose wickets.
|Sean Williams is the new batsman in.
|13.3 : S Getkate to C Ervine, Outside off, Ervine offers no shot to this one.
|13.4 : S Getkate to C Ervine, Length delivery on middle, Ervine flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|13.5 : S Getkate to S Williams, On a length on off, Williams plays it to point.
|13.6 : S Getkate to S Williams, Good length delivery on middle, Williams blocks it off the back foot.
|14.1 : B Rankin to C Ervine, On a good length on middle, Ervine looks to defend but misses it and gets hit on the thigh pad. Rankin appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Probably height could have been the factor.
|14.2 : B Rankin to C Ervine, On a length on off, Ervine plays it to mid off.
|14.3 : B Rankin to C Ervine, On a good length and outside off, Ervine lets it go.
|14.4 : B Rankin to C Ervine, Outside off, Ervine shoulders his arms to this one.
|14.5 : B Rankin to C Ervine, Length delivery on middle, Ervine flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|14.6 : B Rankin to C Ervine, Length delivery on off, Ervine plays it towards point. The batsmen cross ends.
|15.1 : S Getkate to C Ervine, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Ervine looks to play inside the line but misses it.
|15.2 : S Getkate to C Ervine, FOUR! Terrific shot. On a length on off, Ervine drives it through covers for a boundary.
|15.3 : S Getkate to C Ervine, On a length on middle, Ervine flicks it towards square leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|15.4 : S Getkate to S Williams, Good length delivery on off, Williams blocks it well.
|15.5 : S Getkate to S Williams, Length delivery on middle, Williams plays it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
|15.6 : S Getkate to S Williams, On a good length on off, Williams defends it off the back foot.
|16.1 : B Rankin to C Ervine, Length delivery on off, Ervine guides it towards third man. The batsmen cross ends.
|16.2 : B Rankin to S Williams, Length delivery on off, Williams defends it towards the off side for a run.
|16.3 : B Rankin to C Ervine, On a length on off, Ervine plays it to point.
|16.4 : B Rankin to C Ervine, Short delivery, Ervine pulls it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|16.5 : B Rankin to S Williams, FOUR! Cracking shot. Short and outside off, Williams cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
|16.6 : B Rankin to S Williams, Full on off, Williams drives it to covers.
|DRINKS!
|Mark Adair is back into the attack.
|17.1 : M Adair to C Ervine, FOUR! Nice shot. Full on middle, Ervine flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|17.2 : M Adair to C Ervine, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Craig Ervine. Full on middle again, Ervine flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|17.3 : M Adair to C Ervine, On a good length on off, Ervine drives it to covers.
|17.4 : M Adair to C Ervine, Full on off, Ervine drives it towards covers for a run.
|17.5 : M Adair to S Williams, FOUR! Third boundary of the over. Short and outside off, Williams cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
|17.6 : M Adair to S Williams, Full on off, Williams drives it to covers.
|Andy McBrine is into the attack.
|18.1 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Tossed up on middle, Ervine looks to flick but gets hit low on the pads.
|18.2 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Flighted delivery on off, Ervine defends it off the back foot.
|18.3 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Floated delivery on middle, Ervine drives it towards mid on for a single.
|18.4 : A McBrine to S Williams, Flighted delivery on off, Williams comes down the track and plays it towards wide mid off for a single.
|18.5 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Floated delivery on off, Ervine defends it off the front foot.
|18.6 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Flighted delivery on off, Ervine defends it off the front foot.
|Boyd Rankin is back into the attack.
|19.1 : B Rankin to S Williams, Outside off, Williams lets it go.
|19.2 : B Rankin to S Williams, Length delivery on off, Williams plays it to point.
|19.3 : B Rankin to S Williams, On a length and outside off, Williams plays it through point. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|19.4 : B Rankin to S Williams, Outside off, Williams lets it go.
|19.5 : B Rankin to S Williams, FOUR! Excellent shot. Short and outside off, Williams cuts it through point for a boundary.
|19.6 : B Rankin to S Williams, FOUR! Second boundary of the over. On a good length on off, Williams looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes past the second slip towards third man for a boundary.
|20.1 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Tossed up on off, Ervine drives it towards mid off for a run.
|20.2 : A McBrine to S Williams, Flighted delivery on middle, Williams defends it off the back foot.
|20.3 : A McBrine to S Williams, Floated delivery on off, Williams defends it out.
|20.4 : A McBrine to S Williams, Full on off, Williams drives it through covers. The batsmen cross ends.
|20.5 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Tossed up on off, Ervine defends it off the front foot.
|20.6 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Flighted delivery on middle, Ervine comes down the track and drives it to long on for a single.
|21.1 : B Rankin to C Ervine, This is around off, the batter works it through mid-wicket for three.
|21.2 : B Rankin to S Williams, Good fielding! This is driven through covers. The fielder in the deep runs to his left, dives and stops it.
|21.3 : B Rankin to S Williams, On a good length and outside off, Williams shoulders his arms to this one.
|21.4 : B Rankin to S Williams, Length delivery on off, Williams plays it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
|21.5 : B Rankin to S Williams, Outside off, Williams leaves it alone.
|21.6 : B Rankin to S Williams, On a length on off, Williams plays it to covers off the back foot.
|22.1 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Tossed up on off, Ervine plays it to covers.
|22.2 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Flighted delivery on off, Ervine defends it off the front foot.
|22.3 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Tossed up on off, Ervine looks to play a reverse sweep but gets a bottom edge on this one.
|22.4 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Full on off, Ervine drives it towards mid off for a run.
|22.5 : A McBrine to S Williams, Floated delivery on off, Williams drives it to long off for a single.
|22.6 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Flighted delivery on middle, Ervine defends it off the back foot.
|23.1 : S Getkate to S Williams, On a length on middle, Williams flicks it to mid-wicket.
|23.2 : S Getkate to S Williams, Length delivery on middle, Williams nudges it to the leg side.
|23.3 : S Getkate to S Williams, APPEAL FOR LBW! OUT! Zimbabwe lose their fourth wicket. On a good length on middle, Williams looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals and the umpire raises his finger. That looked as plumb as it gets.
|Sikandar Raza walks out to bat next.
|23.4 : S Getkate to S Raza, On a good length and outside off, Raza offers no shot.
|23.5 : S Getkate to S Raza, Outside off, Raza lets it go.
|23.6 : S Getkate to S Raza, Flighted delivery on off, Raza defends it out.
|24.1 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Tossed up on off, Ervine drives it to covers.
|24.2 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Flighted delivery on off, Ervine defends it off the front foot.
|24.3 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Floated delivery on off, Ervine comes down the track and defends it.
|24.4 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Flighted delivery on off, Ervine defends it off the front foot.
|24.5 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Full on middle, Ervine drives it to long on for a single.
|24.6 : A McBrine to S Raza, Flighted delivery on off, Raza keeps it out.
|25.1 : S Getkate to C Ervine, On a good length on leg, Ervine looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the thigh pad.
|25.2 : S Getkate to C Ervine, Length delivery on off, Ervine dabs it towards third man for a single.
|25.3 : S Getkate to S Raza, On a length on off, Raza plays it to point.
|25.4 : S Getkate to S Raza, Good length delivery on off, Raza blocks it off the back foot.
|25.5 : S Getkate to S Raza, Length delivery on off, Raza guides it towards third man for a run.
|25.6 : S Getkate to C Ervine, 50 for Craig Ervine. Fine innings from him. Full on off, Ervine drives it through mid off. The fielder does well to stop it. The batsmen get two runs.
|26.1 : A McBrine to S Raza, Tossed up on leg, Raza flicks it towards short fine leg.
|26.2 : A McBrine to S Raza, Flighted delivery on off, Raza blocks it off the back foot.
|26.3 : A McBrine to S Raza, Floated delivery on middle, Raza keeps it out.
|26.4 : A McBrine to S Raza, Tossed up on off, Raza guides it to short third man.
|26.5 : A McBrine to S Raza, Loopy delivery on off, Raza plays it towards covers for a single.
|26.6 : A McBrine to C Ervine, FOUR! Nice shot. Tossed up on middle, Ervine comes down the track and lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
|27.1 : S Getkate to S Raza, On a length on off, Raza plays it to point.
|27.2 : S Getkate to S Raza, Length delivery on middle, Raza flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get three runs.
|27.3 : S Getkate to C Ervine, Full on middle, Ervine flicks it towards square leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|27.4 : S Getkate to S Raza, On a length on middle, Raza drives it to mid on.
|27.5 : S Getkate to S Raza, Length delivery on off, Raza dabs it towards third man. The batsmen cross ends.
|27.6 : S Getkate to C Ervine, Length delivery on middle, Ervine flicks it towards square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|28.1 : A McBrine to S Raza, Flighted delivery on leg, Raza looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a run. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
|28.2 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Flighted delivery on off, Ervine looks to defend but misses it and gets hit on the pads. It goes towards the off side where the fielder fires a direct hit at the bowler's end but Raza was well in.
|28.3 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Tossed up on middle, Ervine plays a paddle sweep towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|28.4 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Floated delivery on off, Ervine keeps it out.
|28.5 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Flighted delivery on leg, Ervine looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head.
|28.6 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Short and outside off, Ervine cuts it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
|29.1 : Tim Murtagh to S Raza, Good length on off, this is defended.
|29.2 : Tim Murtagh to S Raza, Fuller and on middle, this is hit towards mid on for one.
|29.3 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, A little too straight, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
|29.4 : Tim Murtagh to S Raza, On a good length on off, Raza defends it off the front foot.
|29.5 : Tim Murtagh to S Raza, Length delivery on middle, Raza flicks it to mid-wicket.
|29.6 : Tim Murtagh to S Raza, On a length and outside off, Raza dabs it towards third man for a single.
|30.1 : A McBrine to S Raza, Flighted delivery on middle, Raza plays it to mid-wicket.
|30.2 : A McBrine to S Raza, APPEAL FOR STUMPING! OUT! Tossed up on off, Raza comes down the track to play a lofted shot but misses it. It goes towards Lorcan Tucker who quickly removes the bails in a flash.
|Peter Moor walks out to bat next.
|30.3 : A McBrine to P Moor, Flighted delivery on middle, Moor flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|30.4 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Full on middle, Ervine drives it to long on for a run.
|30.5 : A McBrine to P Moor, Tossed up on leg, Moor nudges it to leg side.
|30.6 : A McBrine to P Moor, Floated delivery on off, Moor keeps it out.
|31.1 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, On middle, the ball is hit back to the bowler.
|31.2 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, FOUR! Uppish but wide! Full and on middle, this is flicked over mid-wicket and a boundary results.
|31.3 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, Good length and on off, this is defended towards cover for one.
|31.4 : Tim Murtagh to P Moor, Length delivery on off, Moor plays it to point.
|31.5 : Tim Murtagh to P Moor, Full on off, Moor drives it through covers. The batsmen cross ends.
|31.6 : Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, FOUR! Nice shot. Full on off, Ervine drives it through mid off for a boundary. 10 runs have come from the over.
|32.1 : A McBrine to P Moor, Flighted delivery on middle, Moor nudges it to the leg side.
|32.2 : A McBrine to P Moor, Tossed up on middle, Moor drives it towards mid on for a run.
|32.3 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Floated delivery on off, Ervine defends it out.
|32.4 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Loopy delivery on middle, Ervine defends it off the back foot.
|32.5 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Flighted delivery on middle and leg, Ervine plays a paddle sweep towards fine leg. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|32.6 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Tossed up on off, Ervine plays it towards point for a run.
|Boyd Rankin is back into the attack.
|33.1 : B Rankin to C Ervine, Length delivery on off, Ervine guides it towards third man for a run.
|33.2 : B Rankin to P Moor, On a good length on leg, Moor looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head.
|33.3 : B Rankin to P Moor, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Moor looks to defend but misses it.
|33.4 : B Rankin to P Moor, On a good length on off, Moor blocks off the back foot.
|33.5 : B Rankin to P Moor, Full on middle, Moor drives it to mid on.
|33.6 : B Rankin to P Moor, On a good length on middle, Moor defends it off the back foot.
|34.1 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Full on middle, Ervine drives it towards mid on for a single.
|34.2 : A McBrine to P Moor, Tossed up on off, Moor defends it off the front foot.
|34.3 : A McBrine to P Moor, FOUR! Excellent shot. Flighted delivery on off, Moor lofts it over mid off for a boundary. 150 up for Ireland.
|34.4 : A McBrine to P Moor, Floated delivery on middle, Moor defends it off the back foot.
|34.5 : A McBrine to P Moor, FOUR! Second boundary of the over. Tossed up on off, Moor lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
|34.6 : A McBrine to P Moor, Floated delivery on off, Moor keeps it out.
|35.1 : B Rankin to C Ervine, Bowls a yorker on middle, Ervine does well to dig it out. Good delivery from Rankin.
|35.2 : B Rankin to C Ervine, On a length on off, Ervine plays it to point.
|35.3 : B Rankin to C Ervine, FOUR! Terrific shot. Short of a length delivery, Ervine pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|35.4 : B Rankin to C Ervine, On a length on middle, Ervine flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
|35.5 : B Rankin to P Moor, On a good length on off, Moor defends it off the back foot.
|35.6 : B Rankin to P Moor, FOUR! Second boundary of the over. Short delivery outside off, Moor cuts it through point for a boundary. 9 runs have come from the over.
|DRINKS!
|Andy McBrine is into the attack.
|36.1 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Tossed up on off, Ervine blocks it off the front foot.
|36.2 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Flighted delivery on middle, Ervine defends it off the back foot.
|36.3 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Full on middle, Ervine drives it to long on for a single.
|36.4 : A McBrine to P Moor, Floated delivery on off, Moor drives it back towards the bowler.
|36.5 : A McBrine to P Moor, Flighted delivery on off, Moor plays it towards point for a single.
|36.6 : A McBrine to C Ervine, Tossed up on off, Ervine drives it straight back towards the bowler.
|Mark Adair is back into the attack.
|37.1 : M Adair to P Moor, On a length on off, Moor plays it towards point for a single.
|37.2 : M Adair to C Ervine, Length delivery on middle, Ervine flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|37.3 : M Adair to P Moor, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! On a good length and outside off, Moor looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes towards Lorcan Tucker who takes a simple catch. A much-needed breakthrough for Ireland.
|Ryan Burl is the next batsman in.
|37.4 : M Adair to R Burl, Good length delivery on off, Burl defends it off the back foot.
|37.5 : M Adair to R Burl, On a good length on middle, Burl blocks it off the back foot.
|37.6 : M Adair to R Burl, WIDE! Bowls a bouncer, Burl does well to duck under it. The umpire gives wide for height.
|M Adair to R Burl, Length delivery on middle, Burl nudges it towards square leg for a run.
|38.1 : B Rankin to R Burl, Length delivery on middle, Burl flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|38.2 : B Rankin to C Ervine, On a length on middle and leg, Ervine flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|38.3 : B Rankin to R Burl, Bowls a bouncer outside off, Burl lets it sail through to the keeper.
|38.4 : B Rankin to R Burl, Good length delivery on off, Burl blocks it off the back foot.
|38.5 : B Rankin to R Burl, On a good length on off, Burl keeps it out.
|38.6 : B Rankin to R Burl, Bowls a bouncer, Burl does well to duck under it.
|39.1 : M Adair to C Ervine, On a length on off, Ervine plays it towards point for a run.
|39.2 : M Adair to R Burl, Length delivery on middle, Burl flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|39.3 : M Adair to C Ervine, FOUR! Nice shot. Full on middle, Ervine drives it straight through mid off for a boundary.
|39.4 : M Adair to C Ervine, Length delivery on middle, Ervine flicks it to mid-wicket.
|39.5 : M Adair to C Ervine, On a length on off, Ervine guides it to short third man.
|39.6 : M Adair to C Ervine, Short delivery on middle, Ervine pulls it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|Powerplay 3 is signaled. Maximum of 5 fielders can be outside the circle till the end of the innings.
|Paul Stirling is into the attack.
|40.1 : P Stirling to C Ervine, Flighted delivery on middle, Ervine flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|40.2 : P Stirling to R Burl, Full on middle, Burl drives it to long on for a run.
|40.3 : P Stirling to C Ervine, Floated delivery on middle, Ervine flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|40.4 : P Stirling to R Burl, Tossed up on off, Burl defends it off the back foot.
|40.5 : P Stirling to R Burl, Flighted delivery on off, Burl defends it off the back foot.
|40.6 : P Stirling to R Burl, Tossed up on off, Burl plays it towards point for a run.
|41.1 : M Adair to R Burl, Full on off, Burl drives it to long off. The batsmen get two runs.
|41.2 : M Adair to R Burl, On a good length on off, Burl keeps it out.
|41.3 : M Adair to R Burl, On a length on leg, Burl nudges it towards square leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|41.4 : M Adair to C Ervine, Length delivery on middle, Ervine flicks it to mid-wicket.
|41.5 : M Adair to C Ervine, Short of a length delivery, Ervine pulls it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
|41.6 : M Adair to R Burl, Length delivery on off, Burl defends it off the back foot.
|42.1 : P Stirling to C Ervine, Flatter and on middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
|42.2 : P Stirling to R Burl, This time he finds mid-wicket as he works it with the angle.
|42.3 : P Stirling to R Burl, Floats it up on off, this is driven back to the bowler.
|42.4 : P Stirling to R Burl, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|42.5 : P Stirling to C Ervine, Tossed up on middle, Ervine looks to play a reverse sweep but gets bottom edge on this one. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|42.6 : P Stirling to C Ervine, Flighted delivery on middle, Ervine flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run. Craig Ervine moves to 99.
|43.1 : B Rankin to C Ervine, On a good length on off, Ervine defends it out.
|43.2 : B Rankin to C Ervine, FOUR! 100 for Craig Ervine. It is his 3rd hundred. This has been a terrific knock from him. Short and outside off, Ervine cuts it hard through point for a boundary to get to a well deserved ton. He came out to bat at a time when Zimbabwe were struggling and he has done well to bat well beautifully throughout the innings.
|43.3 : B Rankin to C Ervine, Length delivery on middle, Ervine nudges it towards square leg for a run.
|43.4 : B Rankin to R Burl, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Burl looks to defend but misses it.
|43.5 : B Rankin to R Burl, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|43.6 : B Rankin to R Burl, Length delivery on leg, Burl looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen cross ends. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
|44.1 : P Stirling to R Burl, Floated on off and middle, Burl nudges it towards mid on and gets a single.
|44.2 : P Stirling to C Ervine, WIDE! This has gone past everyone. Stirling bowls it down the leg side, Ervine looks to play the paddle but misses. The keeper too misses and they take two. It brings 200 for Zimbabwe.
|P Stirling to R Burl, SIX! Burl has buried that! Short around off, Burl unleashes a lethal cut over the point fence for a big six.
|44.3 : P Stirling to R Burl, On the pads, Burl looks to flick but the ball rolls on to the on side. They take a leg bye.
|44.4 : P Stirling to C Ervine, Tossed up on off, Ervine comes down the track and milks it to long on for another run.
|44.5 : P Stirling to R Burl, Short around off, Burl pulls it away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|44.6 : P Stirling to C Ervine, OUT! End of an excellent innings from Ervine. Stirling gets his first of the game and a big wicket too. Floated ball on middle, Ervine goes for the big heave over mid-wicket, against the strong breeze. Craig does not get the desired distance on it. Andy Balbirnie in the deep knows where the rope is and takes a well judged catch. Ervine walks to an applause from the fans. He has single-handedly taken his side to a respectable and competitive score.
|Donald Tiripano walks out to bat next.
|45.1 : M Adair to D Tiripano, Length delivery on off, driven straight to covers.
|45.2 : M Adair to D Tiripano, Length delivery outside off, played to point.
|45.3 : M Adair to D Tiripano, WIDE! Bumper outside off, Wide given for height by the umpire.
|M Adair to D Tiripano, On a good length and outside off, The batsman defends it by showing the full face of the bat.
|45.4 : M Adair to D Tiripano, Tiripano plays this length ball outside off through covers for a single.
|45.5 : M Adair to R Burl, SIX! In the slot and inviting to be hit. Burl obliges by handsomely lofting it over the long on fence for a maximum.
|45.6 : M Adair to R Burl, FOUR! Length ball outside off, Burl drives it through covers for a boundary. 11 runs from the over. Good finish to the over though Zimbabwe have lost Ervine they would look to finish on top.
|Tim Murtagh is back into the attack.
|46.1 : Tim Murtagh to D Tiripano, Play and a miss! On a good length and outside off, Tiripano looks to defend but misses it.
|46.2 : Tim Murtagh to D Tiripano, Length delivery on off, Tiripano plays it towards covers for a single.
|46.3 : Tim Murtagh to R Burl, Short delivery outside off, Blur lets it sail through to the keeper.
|46.4 : Tim Murtagh to R Burl, On a length on middle, Burl flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|46.5 : Tim Murtagh to D Tiripano, OUT! CAUGHT! Good short ball from Murtagh. Short of a length delivery, Tiripano pulls it over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards Shane Getkate who in the deep takes a comfortable catch. Ireland picking wickets now.
|Kyle Jarvis walks out now.
|46.6 : Tim Murtagh to R Burl, WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Burl does not bother to play at that.
|Tim Murtagh to R Burl, FOUR! Excellent shot. Short of a length delivery, Burl pulls it through square leg for a boundary. 7 runs have come from the over. Zimbabwe need more big overs from here.
|Boyd Rankin is back on now.
|47.1 : B Rankin to K Jarvis, Length delivery outside off, Jarvis throws the bat and the ball goes past point. The batsmen take a couple.
|47.2 : B Rankin to K Jarvis, Defended this length ball to covers by the batsman.
|47.3 : B Rankin to K Jarvis, Jarvis looks to heave this length ball outside off but gets beaten.
|47.4 : B Rankin to K Jarvis, Jarvis this time pulls this length delivery outside off to mid wicket for a single.
|47.5 : B Rankin to R Burl, Burl looks to play this length ball towards the off side but gets beaten and the ball goes past the bat.
|47.6 : B Rankin to R Burl, Burl again looks to go big on this length delivery but is late into the shot and can in the end just connect with thin air.
|48.1 : Tim Murtagh to K Jarvis, On a good length on middle, Jarvis looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards covers for a single.
|48.2 : Tim Murtagh to R Burl, FOUR! Bowls a perfect yorker outside leg, Jarvis looks to dig it out but gets an inside edge on it. It goes towards fine leg for a boundary.
|48.3 : Tim Murtagh to R Burl, SIX! WHAT A SHOT! Short delivery, Burl pulls it beautifully over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|48.4 : Tim Murtagh to R Burl, On a good length and outside off, Burl does not bother to play at that.
|48.5 : Tim Murtagh to R Burl, Play and a miss! On a good length and outside off, Burl looks to go big but misses it.
|48.6 : Tim Murtagh to R Burl, Length delivery on middle, Burl plays it to off side.
|49.1 : M Adair to K Jarvis, Good delivery. Bowls a fuller length delivey wide of off stump. The batsman looks to hit it but doesn't connect it and the ball goes to the keeper.
|49.2 : M Adair to K Jarvis, OUT! 4-fer for Mark Adair! Excellent day in the office for the tall lanky pacer. Adair bowls it full outside off, Jarvis looks to go over on the off side but he gets a leading edge which goes only as far as to cover-point. Andy McBrine at point moves to his right and takes an excellent catch.
|Tendai Chatara is the last man in.
|49.3 : M Adair to R Burl, Good length ball on off, Burl looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|49.4 : M Adair to R Burl, SIX! Burl is not going to hold back. He gets one in his arc and just lofts it beautifully over the long on fence for a biggie.
|49.5 : M Adair to R Burl, Plays this length delivery outside off through covers and gets a single to move on to 49.
|49.6 : M Adair to T Chatara, FOUR! What a finish to the innings. Chatara drives this length delivery outside off through mid off,the fielder dives but cannot save and the ball goes past him to the boundary. ZIMBABWE END on 254/9.
|What a finish to the innings from Ryan Burl! 11 runs off the last over and Zimbabwe have just about to got over the 250-run mark.
|After being put into bat, Zimbabwe's innings got off to a disastrous start, losing Tinashe Kamunhukame early. Then out walked Craig Ervine. Though he kept losing partners, Ervine hung in there and played a wonderful knock. Fighting off the tough phase, Ervine got a crucial century and took his side over 200. Then Ryan Burl came in and it was his unbeaten cameo of 49 which propelled the visitors reach 254.
|As for Ireland's bowling, Mark Adair was the star. He gave Ireland the perfect start and got a well deserved 4-fer. Though it came at a cost as he went for 73 from his 10 overs. Shane Getkate was good with the ball too as he picked up two. Murtagh, McBrine and Paul Stirling all chipped in with a wicket each. But Ireland will be disappointed to let Zimbabwe cross 250.
|So, 255 is the target for the hosts. It won't be an easy target to chase down as there is movement on offer for the bowlers. Zimbabwe have a total to fight with and now the onus will be on their bowlers to deliver. Join us after break for the chase.