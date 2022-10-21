|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 2 . . 1 . . | 1 . . 1 . 4
|Last bat : Evin Lewisc Mark Adair b Gareth Delany13(18b0x40x6) SR:72.22, FoW:71/3 (10.5 Ovs)
|11.2 : Barry McCarthy to Brandon King, FOUR! That has been hammered and in the gap! Slightly shorter and on middle, King stays back and slams it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Barry McCarthy continues to give runs.
|11.3 : Barry McCarthy to Brandon King, Four!
|10.5 : Gareth Delany to Evin Lewis, OUT! CAUGHT! The spinner strikes again! Excellent catch from Adair! He had to cover a lot of ground there. This is floated very full and outside off, a googly.Â Lewis looks to go downtown over long off but toe ends his shot. The ball goes high and to mid off. Mark AdairÂ runs in from deep and puts in a dive to complete the catch. IrelandÂ strike just when West IndiesÂ were doing the repair work.
|11.1 : Barry McCarthy to Brandon King, Slightly fuller and on off, Brandon King drives it through covers and takes two.
|10.6 : Gareth Delany to Nicholas Pooran, On middle, defended out.
|10.5 : Gareth Delany to Evin Lewis, Wide! This is full and way outside off.Â Lewis looks to drive but misses.
|10.4 : Gareth Delany to Brandon King, On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for one.
|10.3 : Gareth Delany to Evin Lewis, Flatter and outside off.Â Lewis punches it to deep cover for a single.
|10.2 : Gareth Delany to Brandon King, Touch short and on off. King pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|10.1 : Gareth Delany to Brandon King, On middle, blocked out.
|9.6 : DRINKS! A watchful start from the Windies. The pitch is not easy to bat on and West IndiesÂ have done relatively well so far but now it's time for them to unleash. They bat very deep and with 10 overs remaining, West IndiesÂ will look to change the gears. IrelandÂ have bowled well so far but will look to take wickets.
|Mark Adair to Evin Lewis, This is again angled outside off,Â Lewis looks to cut but gets a bottom edge to the keeper.
|9.2 : Mark Adair to Evin Lewis, Outside off on a length,Â Lewis cuts it to point.Â
|9.5 : Mark Adair to Brandon King, Fullish ball, outside off, driven to long off for one more.
|9.4 : Mark Adair to Evin Lewis, Short of a length on middle.Â Lewis pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|9.3 : Mark Adair to Evin Lewis, This is very full and angling way outside off.Â Lewis leaves it alone. Well bowled.
|9.1 : Mark Adair to Brandon King, A length ball, outside off. King punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
|8.6 : Josh Little to Evin Lewis, A short ball to end the over! This is on middle.Â Lewis evades.
|8.5 : Josh Little to Brandon King, Outside off, guided to third man for a single.
|8.4 : Evin LewisÂ is suffering from a cramp on his left leg. The physio is out to check him. Halt in play...
|8.3 : Josh Little to Evin Lewis, Two runs in the gap! Short in length and on middle, this is pulled behind square on the leg side for a couple more.
|8.4 : Josh Little to Evin Lewis, On middle, drilled to long on for a single.
|8.2 : Josh Little to Brandon King, On middle, this is flicked to deep square leg for one.
|7.6 : Curtis Campher to Brandon King, TWO RUNS! Short in length and outside off. King waits and punches it to sweeper cover for a couple.
|8.1 : Josh Little to Evin Lewis, Length ball on middle.Â Lewis gets inside the line to hit to deep square leg for a single.
|7.5 : Curtis Campher to Brandon King, FOUR! Second in the over! Just what Windies wantes! King is enjoying the pace more! Short and outside off. King carves it through covers and the ball races away to the fence.Â
|7.4 : Curtis Campher to Evin Lewis, Short in length and outside off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|7.2 : Curtis Campher to Brandon King, FOUR! Good shot! A length ball, outside off. King slaps it through covers for a boundary. 50 up! It has not been easy for West IndiesÂ to find the gap! Brandon KingÂ looks in good touch after missing the last game.
|7.3 : Curtis Campher to Brandon King, A single as this is pushed through covers.
|7.1 : Curtis Campher to Brandon King, Outside off, defended from King.
|6.6 : Gareth Delany to Brandon King, On the pads, nudged to square leg for one more. Just 5 runs off the over.
|6.5 : Gareth Delany to Brandon King, Floated ball on middle. King blocks it out.
|6.4 : Gareth Delany to Evin Lewis, Another single asÂ Lewis hits it through covers.
|6.3 : Gareth Delany to Brandon King, Flatter and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for one.
|6.2 : Gareth Delany to Evin Lewis, Full and on off, knocked to deep cover for a single.
|6.1 : Gareth Delany to Brandon King, Flatter and on leg. King punches it to long on for a single.
|5.6 : Gareth DelanyÂ to bowl now.
|5.3 : Barry McCarthy to Brandon King, DROP AND RUN! Fuller ball, outside off. King pushes it to mid off for a quick single.
|5.6 : Barry McCarthy to Brandon King, Short and outside off. King steers it to short third man for a single. At the end of the Powerplay, West IndiesÂ are 41/2.
|5.5 : Barry McCarthy to Brandon King, FOUR! Well played! Pitched up, straight on the pads. King flicks it behind square leg for four runs.
|5.4 : Barry McCarthy to Evin Lewis, Outside off, guided to deep backward point for a single.
|5.2 : Barry McCarthy to Evin Lewis, Full and outside off. Evin drives to the right of mid off for a single.
|5.1 : Barry McCarthy to Brandon King, On a length and outside off. King guides it to point for a single.
|4.6 : Simi Singh to Brandon King, On middle, worked to mid-wicket for one.Â
|4.5 : Simi Singh to Brandon King, Dropped! Simi SinghÂ almost took the blinder! Flatter ball, outside off. King uses his feet and smashes it back to the bowler. Singh dives to his left and takes in the air one-handedly but loses the grip and eventually fumbles to hold it. AÂ spectacular effort.Â
|4.4 : Simi Singh to Brandon King, Around off, kept out.
|4.3 : Simi Singh to Brandon King, FOUR! That is a wonderful shot! Fuller ball, outside off. King leans and drives it through covers, beats the fielder for a boundary. Off the mark, King.Â
|4.2 : Brandon KingÂ is in the middle.Â
|Simi Singh to Johnson Charles, OUT! TAKEN!Â Charles goes now and West IndiesÂ are again on the back foot. Simi SinghÂ goes around the wicket and slows it up. This is short and outside off.Â Charles cuts on the up and straight in the hands of Curtis CampherÂ at point. Just when West IndiesÂ build some momentum they lose a wicket. A handy knock from Johnson CharlesÂ comes to an end.Â
|4.1 : Simi Singh to Johnson Charles, Flatter and outside off, cut to cover-point.
|3.6 : Simi SinghÂ to bowl now.
|Curtis Campher to Johnson Charles, Full and outside off.Â Charles mistimes his drive to mid-wicket for a single. 16 runs off the over. A big one for the Windies.
|3.5 : Curtis Campher to Johnson Charles, SIX! THIS TIME IT IS ALL THE WAY! What a shot! Enough of defense fromÂ Charles! This is full and outside off.Â Charles smacks it over long on for a biggie.Â
|3.4 : Curtis Campher to Johnson Charles, FOUR! Two in a row! Curtis CampherÂ again gives width, outside off.Â Charles drives it through covers for a boundary.
|3.3 : Curtis Campher to Johnson Charles, FOUR! A welcome boundary! You do not give that much free space toÂ Charles! This is way outside off, fuller and it is smashed over mid off for four.
|3.2 : Curtis Campher to Johnson Charles, On middle,Â Charles hits it to mid-wicket.
|3.1 : Curtis Campher to Evin Lewis, On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for one.
|2.6 : Barry McCarthy to Evin Lewis, Short in length and outside off. Lewis pulls it to deep mid-wicket. There is a fielder stationed but the ball bouncesÂ well in front of him.
|2.5 : Barry McCarthy to Evin Lewis, On middle, blocked out.
|2.4 : Evin LewisÂ is the new man in.Â
|Josh Little to Johnson Charles, FOUR!Â Charles is off the mark! This is full and outside off.Â Charles again looks to drive but slices it over point and the ball races into the fence.Â
|Barry McCarthy to Kyle Mayers, OUT! TAKEN! The pressure gets big on Mayers! He tries to go downtown but holes one out. Barry McCarthyÂ bowls it on a length and outside off. Kyle MayersÂ tries to play the lofted punch shot but toe ends his shot and Harry TectorÂ at mid off makes no mistake. IrelandÂ will be happy with this start.Â
|2.3 : Barry McCarthy to Johnson Charles, Just like this! A risky single but this helps the pressure to stay away from the batters! On middle, this is hit to mid-wicket for a single.
|2.2 : Barry McCarthy to Johnson Charles, A half-volley, around off.Â Charles pushes it back to the bowler. Four dots now. West IndiesÂ need to rotate the strike more.
|2.1 : Barry McCarthy to Johnson Charles, This is very full and outside off.Â Charles drives but straight to mid off.
|1.6 : Mark Adair to Kyle Mayers, Length and outside off. Mayers knocks it to point.
|1.5 : Mark Adair to Kyle Mayers, That was touch and go! On the pads, it is clipped to square leg. Mayers wants a single but is sent back and the left-hander puts in a dive to make his ground. Could have been home if that hit.
|1.4 : Mark Adair to Johnson Charles, Pulled hard but for one! Short of a length and on off.Â Charles hits it to deep square leg.
|1.3 : Mark Adair to Johnson Charles, A slower short ball now, outside off.Â Charles pulls it to mid on.
|1.2 : Mark Adair to Johnson Charles, Full ball, outside off.Â Charles pushes it back to Adair.
|1.1 : Mark Adair to Johnson Charles, Two runs! Good shot! Too much width, outside off.Â Charles slaps it through covers. The man from mid off runs across and cuts it off.Â
|0.6 : Mark AdairÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Josh Little to Kyle Mayers, Outside off, Mayers guides it straight to backward point. 6 off the first over.Â
|0.5 : Josh Little to Johnson Charles, A length ball, outside off.Â Charles punches it to sweeper cover for one.
|0.3 : Josh Little to Johnson Charles, Lovely delivery! Short of a length, much closer to the batter.Â Charles gets on his toes as he looks to defend but misses.
|0.2 : Josh Little to Johnson Charles, Little steams in and serves it across, outside off on the fuller side.Â Charles looks to drive but misses.
|0.1 : Josh Little to Kyle Mayers, West IndiesÂ are underway! Short in length and around off. Mayers taps it around the corner on the off side for a quick single.Â
|0.0 : It's time for action now. The Ireland players are out in the middle. Johnson CharlesÂ and Kyle MayersÂ to open for the Windies. Josh LittleÂ to start with the new ball. The players take a knee as they support the BLM movement. All set. Let's play....
|We are all set. The players are out in the middle as they line up for their respective national anthems. It will be West Indies' first followed by Ireland's.
|PITCH REPORT - Carlos Brathwaite is near the pitch. He saysÂ it's a different pitch. The batsman will target the leg side as it's short. Shares there are fewÂ cracks and the pitch looksÂ dry. Expect spin to dominate the game.
|Andy BalbirnieÂ says this is a do-or-die but they have the momentum as they won the last game. Adds they will have to bowl well and restrict West IndiesÂ as slow as possible. Informs they are playing the same team.Â
|Nicholas PooranÂ says they will bat first. Adds it is a fresh pitch. Tells they have the momentum and they know as a unit what to do. Reckons the straight boundaries are massive and they have to hit hard and in the gap. Informs Brandon KingÂ comes in and Shamarh BrooksÂ misses out
|Ireland (Unchanged Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Brandon King (In for Shamarh Brooks), Nicholas Pooran (C/WK), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.
|TOSS - West IndiesÂ have won the toss and they will BAT first!