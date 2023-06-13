share
55295L
Home » Live Cricket Score » ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2023 » Summary

vs Live Cricket Score, Match 5, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2023, June 13, 2023

USA 59/0 (12.5)
Ireland elected to field
Live
CRR: 4.6
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)