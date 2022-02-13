|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 0wd . 0wd 4 4 . . 0wd . | 0wd . . . . . 4
|Last bat : Chirag Suric Shane Getkate b Craig Young13(14b3x40x6) SR:92.86, FoW:29/2 (3.4 Ovs)
|14.1 : Curtis Campher to Vriitya Aravind, Four! Played towards third man.
|13.6 : Change in bowling.
|Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa, Singh sees Mustafa coming down the track and serves it way outside off. Mustafa adjusts late and hits it towards deep point for a brace.Â
|13.5 : Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa, Tossed up, full and outside off. Rohan MustafaÂ reverse-sweeps it straight to point.Â
|13.4 : Simi Singh to Vriitya Aravind, A single as this is eased down to long on.
|13.3 : Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa, Tossed up, fuller and on off. Rohan MustafaÂ thumps it past the bowler and to long off for a single.
|13.2 : Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa,Â Rohan again givesÂ the charge as he comes down the track and slaps this short ball to long off. A little fumble there and a couple of runs are taken.Â
|13.1 : Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa, SIX! BANG! A loopy ball, full and on middle,Â Rohan comes down the track and whacks it all the way over square leg for a maximum.Â
|12.6 : Mark Adair to Vriitya Aravind,Â Dropped! A length ball, on off. Vriitya AravindÂ chips it aerially and towards long off. The fielder there, Josh Little,Â charges forward but fumbles as he tries to catch it by going down low. A chance has gone to get a breakthrough. Two taken.Â
|12.5 : Mark Adair to Vriitya Aravind, A short ball, on middle Vriitya AravindÂ evades it.Â
|12.4 : Mark Adair to Rohan Mustafa, Around off, Rohan eases it through covers for a single.Â
|12.3 : Mark Adair to Rohan Mustafa, FOUR! Welcome boundary! Short of a length, on middle. Rohan MustafaÂ gets across and goes deep inÂ his crease as he pulls it over backward square leg for a boundary.Â
|12.2 : Mark Adair to Vriitya Aravind, Length ball, outside off. Vriitya AravindÂ drives it to deep point for a single.
Mark Adair is back into the attack. Just one over before this and it went for 11 runs.
|12.1 : Mark Adair to Rohan Mustafa, Length and on middle. Rohan MustafaÂ defends it under his eyes. The ball rolls on the deck and they take a quick run. Mark AdairÂ tries to flick with his boot but misses the stumps at the striker's end.
|Mark Adair to Rohan Mustafa, WIDE! Length ball but down the leg side. Rohan misses his flick.Â
|11.6 : Simi Singh to Vriitya Aravind, Full and on middle, drilled down to long on for a couple of runs.Â
|11.5 : Simi Singh to Vriitya Aravind, Flatter and on off. Vriitya AravindÂ keeps it out.
|11.4 : Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa, Shorter and on off. Rohan MustafaÂ knocks it to deep cover for a single.Â
|11.3 : Simi Singh to Vriitya Aravind, Fuller and skidding through onÂ the pads. Vriitya AravindÂ skips down and turns it to square leg for a single.
|11.2 : Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa, Flights this one, outside off. Rohan taps it to point for a single.
|11.1 : Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa, A slower ball, angling on the pads. Mustafa makes room and looks to work it on the leg side but misses.Â
|10.6 : Gareth Delany to Rohan Mustafa, A single to end the over! Both the batters are happy to rotate the strike at the moment. A single as this is hit to point.Â
|10.5 : Gareth Delany to Rohan Mustafa, Shorter and on the pads. Rohan MustafaÂ looks to pull but misses.
|10.4 : Gareth Delany to Vriitya Aravind, A loopy ball, outside off. Vriitya AravindÂ works it through covers for a single. The 50-run stand comes up!
|10.3 : Gareth Delany to Rohan Mustafa, An appeal for LBW but not given! A flighted ball, full and on middle. Rohan MustafaÂ looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. Given as a run means there was some bat on it.Â
|10.2 : Gareth Delany to Vriitya Aravind,Â Too short and outside off, cut away to deep point for a single.Â
|10.1 : Gareth Delany to Vriitya Aravind,Â Flatter and outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ slaps it to deep cover. The fielder runs to his right and stops it. Two runs.
|9.6 : Simi Singh to Vriitya Aravind, Flatter and on middle, Vriitya AravindÂ goes back and helps it to mid-wicket for a single. At the halfway mark, United Arab EmiratesÂ are 74/2.
|9.5 : Simi Singh to Vriitya Aravind, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it back.
|9.4 : Simi Singh to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR! Classy! Loopy and full, landing around off, Vriitya AravindÂ lofts it inside-out over covers and finds the fence with ease. Beautiful.
|9.3 : Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa, Mustafa gives the charge and Simi follows him down the leg side with a flat delivery. It's kept out towards mid-wicket for one. Given as a leg bye.
|9.2 : Simi Singh to Vriitya Aravind, Flatter and shorter outside off, cut towards point for a single.
|9.1 : Simi Singh to Vriitya Aravind, Lucky there. Full and flighted around leg, Vriitya AravindÂ stays back to force it through the line but it beats his bat and goes closely past the leg stump.
|8.6 : Gareth Delany to Rohan Mustafa, Loopy and full around middle, Rohan MustafaÂ works it through mid-wicket and comes back for the second run.
|8.5 : Gareth Delany to Vriitya Aravind, Perhaps this one turns the other way. Around middle, Vriitya AravindÂ tries playing from the crease but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It deflects to backward point and they cross.
|8.4 : Gareth Delany to Rohan Mustafa, Full and around leg, eased with soft hands to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|8.3 : Gareth Delany to Vriitya Aravind, Presses forward and pushes it wide of mid off for a run. Some confusion regarding the second run and Rohan MustafaÂ is sent back.
|8.2 : Gareth Delany to Vriitya Aravind, Almost drags it on! Delany gets this one to go straight on after landing around off, it stays a bit low too, Vriitya AravindÂ gets back to play but it takes the inner edge and goes past the keeper to fine leg for two.
|8.1 : Gareth Delany to Rohan Mustafa, Flighted and on middle, landing on a fuller length and turning in, Rohan flicks it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
Change from both ends as Gareth Delany to bowl now.
|Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa, Skidding back in from around off again, Mustafa tucks it in the gap at mid-wicket and will get a single.
|7.5 : Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa, Skidding in from around off, Rohan works it on the leg side. His partner wants a run but is sent back.
|7.4 : Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa, Leans forward to a full ball and drives it to covers. Not in the gap.
|7.3 : Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa, Loopy and full around off, Mustafa gets forward and defends it back.
|7.2 : Simi Singh to Vriitya Aravind, Serves it short and on middle, Vriitya AravindÂ goes on the back foot and punches it down to long on for one.
|7.1 : Simi Singh to Vriitya Aravind, Flatter and a touch shorter around off, Aravind plays late and guides it wide of short third man for a couple of runs.
Change. Simi Singh is into the attack.
|Curtis Campher to Vriitya Aravind, Shortish and outside off, Aravind goes on his toes and runs it down to third man for a single.
|6.5 : Curtis Campher to Vriitya Aravind, Back of a length, outside off, played down from the back foot to point.
|6.4 : Curtis Campher to Rohan Mustafa, Delivers it on a length around middle, Rohan MustafaÂ works it in the gap at mid-wicket and calls for two. He will get only a run.
|6.3 : Curtis Campher to Vriitya Aravind, Short and on middle, Vriitya AravindÂ plays a mistimed pull shot over square leg. Gets a run.
|6.2 : Curtis Campher to Rohan Mustafa, Drifting down the leg side, nudged down to fine leg for one.
|6.1 : Curtis Campher to Vriitya Aravind, Some acrobatic effort! Angling down the leg side, Aravind whips it down to long leg. It drops in front of Simi Singh and changes direction. He dives to his left to stop the ball. A single is taken.
|5.6 : Craig Young to Rohan Mustafa, Another delivery in the zone outside off, Rohan MustafaÂ shoulders arms. At the end of the Powerplay, United Arab EmiratesÂ are 50/2.
|5.5 : Craig Young to Rohan Mustafa, In the channel outside off, Rohan MustafaÂ offers no shot.
|5.4 : Craig Young to Vriitya Aravind, Appeal for an lbw! This one starts from middle and angles down, Aravind tries to flick but misses. It pings him on the pads and deflects wide of backward point. The bowler appeals and the batters cross. Given as a leg bye.
|5.3 : Craig Young to Vriitya Aravind, Extra pace on this occasion, full and around leg, Vriitya AravindÂ tries to flick but gets a soft leading edge to covers.
|5.2 : Craig Young to Vriitya Aravind, Presses forward to a full ball and pushes it gently to cover-point.
|5.1 : Craig Young to Vriitya Aravind, SIX! Nailed! Full in length and angling down the leg side, Vriitya AravindÂ picks it off his pads and powers it behind square leg for a biggie.
|4.6 : Curtis Campher to Rohan Mustafa, This is touch fuller, on off. Mustafa keeps it out.Â
|4.5 : Curtis Campher to Rohan Mustafa,Â Around off. Blocked out.
|4.4 : Curtis Campher to Rohan Mustafa,Â FOUR! Powered! Length ball, width on offered and Rohan MustafaÂ slashes it through point for a boundary.Â
|4.3 : Curtis Campher to Rohan Mustafa,Â Around middle, on a length. Mustafa knocks it to covers.
|4.2 : Curtis Campher to Rohan Mustafa,Â Length and on off. Blocked out.
Curtis Campher to bowl now.
|Craig Young to Vriitya Aravind, Length and on off. Vriitya AravindÂ hits it to covers. Rohan MustafaÂ wanted a single but was sent back clearly.
|3.4 : Two wickets in 5 balls and Ireland are on top. In walks Rohan Mustafa to arrest the slide.Â
|3.5 : Craig Young to Vriitya Aravind, SIX! Some start by Vriitya Aravind! This is short and on middle. Vriitya AravindÂ hooks it late and all the way over the fine leg fence. First biggie of the innings.Â
|3.4 : Craig Young to Chirag Suri, OUT! CAUGHT!Â Now Craig YoungÂ gets the wicket and the other opener falls as well. Good start from Ireland. Short of a length, angling on the hips. Chirag whips it nicely but hits it to the longer side of the ground. Shane GetkateÂ stationed at deep square leg takes it easily.
|3.3 : Craig Young to Chirag Suri, Young follows Suri on the leg side. He hits it to mid on.Â
|3.2 : Craig Young to Chirag Suri, FOUR! Well played! On a length and angling on leg. Chirag backs away and tucks it past mid-wicket and the ball races away to the mid-wicket fence.Â
|3.1 : Craig Young to Chirag Suri, Full and on off, pushed to the right of the cover fielder and Paul StirlingÂ puts a dive to stop it. Saved a certain boundary there.Â
|2.6 : The new batsman is walking in and it's Vriitya Aravind at number 3.
|Josh Little to Waseem Muhammad, OUT! TAKEN!Â Josh Little gets the opening wicket and after a good start, Waseem MuhammadÂ perishes. A length ball, angling outside off. Waseem MuhammadÂ looks to loft it over mid off but it takes the outer half of the bat.Â Andy Balbirnie,Â at extra cover, runs across to his right and takes a sharp catch.Â
|2.5 : Josh Little to Waseem Muhammad, FOUR! GloriousÂ shot! Over-pitched, on middle. Waseem MuhammadÂ on-drives it through mid on for a boundary.Â
|2.4 : Josh Little to Chirag Suri, On middle, shorter length. Suri mistimes his pull to mid-wicket for a single. Was in the air but over the fielder inside the ring.Â
|2.3 : Josh Little to Chirag Suri, FOUR! Edged away! Short of a length, on off. Chirag looks to hook but gets an under edge, just past the leg stump and away from short fine leg as well. A boundary.Â
|2.2 : Josh Little to Chirag Suri, Bangs a length ball, outside off. Chirag looks to slash at it but misses.Â
|2.1 : Josh Little to Chirag Suri, Josh LittleÂ continues to serve away from the arc, outside off. Suri swings and misses.Â
|1.6 : Mark Adair to Waseem Muhammad, On a length, around off. Waseem MuhammadÂ defends it towards covers. 11 coming off the over.
|Mark Adair to Waseem Muhammad, WIDE! Too many extras from IrelandÂ already! Short in length, slanting around leg. Waseem MuhammadÂ misses his pull.Â
|1.5 : Mark Adair to Waseem Muhammad, Length and angling on middle. Blocked out.
|1.4 : Mark Adair to Waseem Muhammad, Length and on off. Waseem MuhammadÂ works it to point.
|1.3 : Mark Adair to Waseem Muhammad, FOUR! Beautiful shot! This is again on the fuller side, on middle. Waseem MuhammadÂ lifts it nicely over mid on for a boundary.Â
|1.2 : Mark Adair to Waseem Muhammad, FOUR! Good shot! Pitches it up, outside off. Waseem MuhammadÂ leans and drives it through covers for a boundary.Â
|Mark Adair to Waseem Muhammad, WIDE! Length ball, straying down the leg side. Waseem MuhammadÂ misses his whip.Â
|1.1 : Mark Adair to Waseem Muhammad, Almost a yorker, on middle, pushed to mid on.
|Mark Adair to Waseem Muhammad, WIDE! Fuller ball, bit of swing there, but way down the leg side. Waseem MuhammadÂ misses his flick.Â
Who will bowl from the opposite end? As always, it's going to be Mark Adair.
|Josh Little to Chirag Suri, FOUR! Streaky and Chirag SuriÂ is off the mark! On a length, outside off. Chirag looks to push but it takes the outside edge and the ball races away to the third man fence.Â
|0.5 : Josh Little to Chirag Suri, Josh keeps the same line, outside off. Chirag has a poke at it and gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|0.4 : Josh Little to Chirag Suri,Â Fuller and outside off, this is hit to covers.
|0.3 : Josh Little to Chirag Suri, Fullish delivery, slanting outside off. Chirag SuriÂ drives it straight to the fielder at point.
|0.2 : Josh Little to Chirag Suri, Fuller, outside off, pushed to point.Â
|0.1 : Josh Little to Chirag Suri, Better from Little! Again outside off, on a fuller length. Chirag lets it through.Â
|0.0 : Time to get underway! Waseem MuhammadÂ and Chirag SuriÂ are the openers for United Arab Emirates.âÂ Josh LittleÂ toÂ steam in with the new ball. One slip in place. Here we go...
|0.1 : Josh Little to Chirag Suri, WIDE! Josh LittleÂ starts with a full ball but angling way outside off. Suri leaves it alone and a wide is given.
|0.0 : Ahmed Raza, the captain of United Arab Emirates,Â says that he would have bowled as well but the wicket won't change much. Adds that they have spoken to the top order and there is nothing in the morning for the fast bowlers. Informs that they have made one change and the leg spinner, Karthik Meiyappan,Â is playing today. Shares that they have talked about their fielding and would like to do better in this match.
|Andy Balbirnie, the captain of Ireland, says that he is bowling first as it's an early morning start, it's a touch tacky and they chased well last time. Adds that they have had a good series leading to this one and it's nice to get on the park and play the game. Mentions that United Arab EmiratesÂ are a good team and they will have to play well to beat them.
|Pitch report - A sunny morning here. The same pitch is to be used that was used on the first day. The deck has some brown patches - an area of interest for the spinners. Looks like a belter on the whole.
|United Arab Emirates (Playing XI) - Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan (In for Muhammad Usman), Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Mohammad Boota.
|Ireland (Unchanged playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Craig Young.Â
|TOSS - IrelandÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!Â
|... Match Day ...
|If you consider the match-ups for this contest, it's basically going to be between the fiery batting of Ireland and the spinners of United Arab Emirates. The Irish players have spent some time in this part of the world and have got accustomed to the conditions as well. It goes without saying that once again all the eyes will be on Paul StirlingÂ who has been in scintillating form of late and he will hold the key. Ireland registered a thumping win in their first match and UAE also did the same. H
|Hello, folks! It's a lovely morning inÂ Al Amerat and we are getting ready for Match 1 of theÂ Quadrangular T20I Series in Oman, 2022. This game was supposed to be the opener of this quadrangular series but due to the logistic issues, it was not possible on Friday. As you are already aware, four teams are participating here and the main aim is to getÂ prepared for the T20 World Cup Global Qualifier Group A which isÂ one of two global tournaments that together form the final stage of the qualific