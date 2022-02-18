|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . 1 . . | . . 0wd . 4 1 w
|Last bat : Waseem Muhammadc Gareth Delany b Craig Young7(12b1x40x6) SR:58.33, FoW:20/2 (4.1 Ovs)
|9.5 : Andy McBrine to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run.
|9.4 : Andy McBrine to Rohan Mustafa, Another single now as this is flicked towards mid-wicket.
|9.3 : Andy McBrine to Vriitya Aravind, Tossed up, outside off. Vriitya AravindÂ opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
|9.2 : Andy McBrine to Rohan Mustafa, Angled into the pads. Mustafa clips it through square leg for a single.
|9.1 : Andy McBrine to Vriitya Aravind, Slower through the air, on off. Vriitya AravindÂ chips it to mid on for a single.
|8.6 : Simi Singh to Vriitya Aravind, Another single as Vriitya AravindÂ eases it towards mid on. 9 runs off the over.
|8.5 : Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa, Darted on the pads. Mustafa clips it to the leg side. One run.
|8.4 : Simi Singh to Vriitya Aravind, Fuller and on off. Vriitya AravindÂ flicks it to mid on for another single.
|8.3 : Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa, On middle and leg. Mustafa clips it through mid-wicket for a single.
|8.2 : Simi Singh to Vriitya Aravind, Good running! Flatter and on off. Vriitya Aravind works it down to third man for three runs.
|8.1 : Simi Singh to Vriitya Aravind, Floated, full and on off. Vriitya AravindÂ makes room and drives it to wide long off for a brace.Â
|7.6 : Andy McBrine to Rohan Mustafa, Flatter and on the stumps. Mustafa defends it out to the off side.
|7.5 : Andy McBrine to Vriitya Aravind, A single as this is worked to mid on.
|7.4 : Andy McBrine to Vriitya Aravind, Back of a length, on off. Vriitya AravindÂ punches it to point.
|7.3 : Andy McBrine to Rohan Mustafa, Tossed up, outside off. Mustafa defends it to cover for a single.
|7.2 : Andy McBrine to Vriitya Aravind, On a length, on off. Vriitya AravindÂ plays late and steers it to backward point for a single.
|7.1 : Andy McBrine to Vriitya Aravind, Full and on off, blocked back to the bowler.
|6.6 : Andy McBrineÂ comes into the attack now.
|Craig Young to Vriitya Aravind, Length ball, outside off. Vriitya AravindÂ leans in and drives it through point for a single.
|6.5 : Craig Young to Vriitya Aravind, A short ball, on the body, Vriitya AravindÂ pulls it to deep square leg for a brace.
|6.4 : Craig Young to Rohan Mustafa, Back of a length, on off. Rohan MustafaÂ guides it down to third man for a single.
|6.3 : Craig Young to Vriitya Aravind, Fuller, on off. Vriitya AravindÂ pushes it to mid on for a run.
|6.2 : Craig Young to Rohan Mustafa, Fuller, wide outside off. Rohan MustafaÂ throws his bat at it and hits it towards mid off for a single.
|6.1 : Craig Young to Rohan Mustafa, Full length, on leg. Rohan MustafaÂ nudges it to the leg side. No run.
|5.6 : Simi Singh to Vriitya Aravind, Full, on the stumps. Vriitya AravindÂ stays back and defends it to cover. Not in the gap though. At the end of Powerplay. United Arab EmiratesÂ are 34/2.
|5.5 : Simi Singh to Vriitya Aravind, Tossed up, on off. Vriitya AravindÂ blocks it towards mid off.
|5.4 : Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa, Fuller, on off. Mustafa helps it towards mid on for a single.
|Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa, WIDE! Angled down the leg side. Mustafa leaves it alone. Wided.
|5.3 : Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa, Looped up, around off. This one turns away off the deck. Mustafa looks to chase it but misses. This was very close.
|5.2 : Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa, A single as this is eased down to mid off.
|Simi Singh to Rohan Mustafa, WIDE! Quicker and flatter, sliding down leg. Mustafa looks to flick but misses. Wide called.
|5.1 : Simi Singh to Vriitya Aravind, Fuller and on the pads. Vriitya AravindÂ flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|4.6 : Craig Young to Rohan Mustafa,Â A length ball, around off. Mustafa dabs it to backward point.
|Craig Young to Rohan Mustafa,Â Full length, wide outside off. Mustafa does not chase it. Wide called.
|4.5 : Craig Young to Vriitya Aravind, Fuller, on the pads. Vriitya AravindÂ flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|4.4 : Craig Young to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Vriitya AravindÂ gets lucky this time. It is full, on middle and leg. Vriitya AravindÂ gets an inside edge towards fine leg for a boundary.
|0.0 : Rohan MustafaÂ is the new man in.
|4.3 : Craig Young to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR! Nicely played. A full-length ball, on off. Vriitya AravindÂ drives it through the cover region for a boundary.
|4.2 : Craig Young to Vriitya Aravind, Full length, on off. Vriitya AravindÂ pushes it to cover.
|4.1 : Craig Young to Waseem Muhammad, OUT! CAUGHT! Gareth DelanyÂ with a blinder. What a catch. Craig YoungÂ strikes immediately. A full-length ball, on off. Waseem MuhammadÂ hits it high in the air off the outside edge. It goes over point. Gareth DelanyÂ runs backwards and takes a good catch over his shoulder. He cannot believe how he hold onto the catch.
|3.6 : Josh Little to Vriitya Aravind, Full length, outside off. Vriitya AravindÂ drives it to the off side. Not in the gap. 11 runs off it. A good over for United Arab Emirates.
|3.5 : Josh Little to Vriitya Aravind, Back of a length, outside off. Vriitya AravindÂ cuts it through backward point. The fielder does well to make a stop. They take two.
|Josh Little to Vriitya Aravind, WIDE! Josh LittleÂ now comes 'round the wicket and starts with a loosener. A length ball, wide outside off. Vriitya AravindÂ leaves it alone. Wide called.
|3.4 : Josh Little to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR! This is much better from Vriitya Aravind. A full-length ball, outside off. Vriitya AravindÂ leans in and creams it through covers for a boundary.
|3.3 : Josh Little to Vriitya Aravind, Back of a length, around off. Vriitya AravindÂ leaves it alone.
|3.2 : Josh Little to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR! Streaky! Good length, outside off. Vriitya AravindÂ looks to chase it but only manages to outside edge it past the slip and into the boundary at third man.
|3.1 : Josh Little to Vriitya Aravind, Length and on off, blocked out.
|2.6 : Mark Adair to Vriitya Aravind, LEG BYE! A length ball, on leg. Vriitya AravindÂ looks to flick it away but misses. It rolls out of the pads. A leg bye collected.
|2.5 : Mark Adair to Vriitya Aravind, Three dots in a row now! This is really good bowling by Adair. On a length, around off. Aravind pushes it out.
|2.4 : Mark Adair to Vriitya Aravind, A length ball, on off. Vriitya AravindÂ blocks it out solidly.
|2.3 : Mark Adair to Vriitya Aravind, Good length, on off. Vriitya AravindÂ gets it to point off the outer half.
|2.2 : Mark Adair to Waseem Muhammad, A length ball, on off. Waseem MuhammadÂ taps it to point for a single.
|2.1 : Mark Adair to Waseem Muhammad, Back of a length, on off. Waseem MuhammadÂ sways away from the line of the delivery.
|1.6 : Josh Little to Vriitya Aravind, Full length, outside off. Vriitya AravindÂ looks to go for the booming drive but misses. Big swing and a miss this time.
|1.5 : Josh Little to Vriitya Aravind, Back of a length, outside off, shaping in late. Vriitya AravindÂ stays back and looks to chase it but gets beaten.
|1.4 : Josh Little to Waseem Muhammad, Full length, on off, bit to straight this time. Waseem MuhammadÂ pushes it to covers for a quick single.
|1.3 : Josh Little to Waseem Muhammad, Good length, on off. Waseem MuhammadÂ plays it back towards the bowler. Little fails to pick it up but it goes straight to the man at mid on.Â
|0.6 : Vriitya AravindÂ is the new man in. Also, Josh LittleÂ to share the new ball.
|1.2 : Josh Little to Waseem Muhammad, Length and on the stumps. Waseem MuhammadÂ defends it out solidly.
|1.1 : Josh Little to Waseem Muhammad, Good-length ball, outside off, shaping across the right-hander. Waseem MuhammadÂ leaves it alone for the keeper.
|0.6 : Mark Adair to Chirag Suri, OUT! TIMBER! Mark AdairÂ draws the first blood and sends back Suri on a golden duck. This is a peach of a delivery to get rid of Suri. A full-length ball, outside off. swinging in late. Suri gets undone by the movement. He tries to push it through the off side but misses it completely. The ball goes through to rattle the stumps.
|0.5 : Mark Adair to Waseem Muhammad, Fuller, on the pads. Waseem MuhammadÂ flicks it to square leg for just a single.
|0.4 : Mark Adair to Waseem Muhammad, FOUR! First runs off the blade for United Arab Emirates. A full-length ball, on leg. Waseem MuhammadÂ stays back and flicks it aerially to deep square leg for a boundary.Â
|0.3 : Mark Adair to Waseem Muhammad, Length ball, on middle and leg. Waseem MuhammadÂ tucks it to mid-wicket.
|Mark Adair to Waseem Muhammad, WIDE! A length ball, sliding down leg. Waseem MuhammadÂ tries to flick it away but misses. Wide called.
|0.2 : Mark Adair to Waseem Muhammad, A length ball, on the stumps. Waseem MuhammadÂ watchfully blocks it out.
|0.0 : The game is set to begin. The Ireland players stride out to the middle. Followed by Waseem MuhammadÂ and Chirag SuriÂ who walk out to open for United Arab Emirates. Mark AdairÂ to start with the new ball.
|0.1 : Mark Adair to Waseem Muhammad, A dot to start with! A good-length ball, outside off. This is shapes away a hint. Waseem MuhammadÂ leans forward and tries to defend it out but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|0.0 : Andy Balbirnie, the skipper of Ireland says the side would look to gel well and start on a good note. Mentions, he would've loved to bowl first anyways/ Adds, the wicket is dry here and they would look to restrict the opposition to a low score.
|Ahmed Raza, the skipper of United Arab Emirates,Â is in for a chat. He says, they will bat first. Adds putting the runs on the board is really important and hopes the team can defend this target. Laughs and says he did not win a single toss in the last series and have managed to defend every single time. He hopes the players do well.
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Andy Balbirnie (C), Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Craig Young.
|United Arab Emirates (Playing XI) - Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of United Arab Emirates. They have elected to BAT first.
|UAE are coming into this campaign much high on confidence after an excellent quadrangular T20 series. They have a unit with a lot of potential and can turn the game on itâs head if required. Ireland, on the flip side, are a side with a lot of experience on their back. Even though they havenât been in top form recently, one cannot write them off. This should be a mouth-watering clash. Fasten you seat belts, as we move closer to the toss.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to game number 3 of the T20 World Cup Qualifiers. This game sees a clash between two heavyweights of Group A, Ireland and United Arab Emirates. These two are the favourites to lift the title and this opening fixture of the campaign is a vital one. Both teams would be eager to get off to a winning start but who will it be? Stay tuned to find out.