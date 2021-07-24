|0.0 : IrelandÂ (PLAYING XI) - Kevin O'Brien, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Craig Young, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Shane Getkate, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White.
|South AfricaÂ (PLAYING XI) - Temba Bavuma (C), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up and it lands in the favour of South Africa. They have opted to bat first.
|Hello and a warm welcome for the coverage of the third T20I between Ireland and South Africa. The latter have already won the series with a 2-0 lead. They will be looking forward to complete a whitewash. While, the hosts have struggled to find a rhythm with their bat in this T20I series. Will they suffer a clean sweep in their own backyard? They surely wouldn't want to end the series with a loss. Stay tuned for toss and more updates.