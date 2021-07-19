|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome to the first T20I between IrelandÂ and South Africa. I mean that quite literally as this is the first time that these two teams are facing off in the shortest format of the game. Both these teams are coming off of a drawn ODI series in which Ireland beat South Africa for the first time in ODIs. But South AfricaÂ won their recent T20 series against West Indies and in the last ODI, showed their strength. It's the T20 format, so making the prediction about who will winÂ is
|Toss - The coin lands in favour of IrelandÂ and they will bowl first!
|South AfricaÂ (Playing XI) -Â Quinton de KockÂ (WK), Temba BavumaÂ (C), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
|IrelandÂ (Playing XI) -Â Andy BalbirnieÂ (C), Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan TuckerÂ (WK), Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.
|Andy BalbirnieÂ says that it is a small ground and he backs his batters to chase down a target. Adds that aÂ big year of T20 cricket coming and it is a great way to get started.
|Temba BavumaÂ says that they are not too disappointed to bat first. AddsÂ that they don't take anything for granted and Ireland are quite smart. Adds that they will take the momentum from the West Indies series in this tour. Finishes by saying that they will assess what kind of total should be ideal but they will look to score at least 180.
|Time for the national anthems! First, it is South Africa's anthem followed by Ireland's. The players now disperse on the field. Temba BavumaÂ and Quinton de KockÂ will open for Proteas. Paul StirlingÂ to open the bowling. The players first take the knee to protest racial discrimination.
|0.1 : Weather - What lovely weather to play cricket. Nice and sunny, not too warm and not a cloud in sight!
|Paul Stirling to Temba Bavuma, Shorter ball, outside off. Cut away to covers.
|0.3 : Paul Stirling to Temba Bavuma, Fuller ball, on off. Pushed to covers for one.
|0.2 : Paul Stirling to Temba Bavuma, FOUR! Up and running! This time, Temba BavumaÂ puts it away. Cuts this past the diving cover fielder and gets a boundary.
|0.4 : Paul Stirling to Quinton de Kock, On the pads. Quinton de KockÂ tucks it to the leg side for one.
|0.5 : Paul Stirling to Temba Bavuma, FOUR! Lovely stroke! Full ball, on off. Temba BavumaÂ drives it to the left of mid off for a boundary.
|0.6 : Paul Stirling to Temba Bavuma, Just a single as this is tapped to long on. 11 from the first over!
|Barry McCarthyÂ to start from the other end.
|1.1 : Barry McCarthy to Temba Bavuma, Length ball, outside off. Bavuma punches it to covers.
|1.2 : Barry McCarthy to Temba Bavuma, Back of a length, outside off. Bavuma chops it to deep backward point for a single now.
|1.3 : Barry McCarthy to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Stand and deliver! Short of a length, on off. De Kock pulls it to the mid-wicket fence.
|1.4 : Barry McCarthy to Quinton de Kock, Good length ball, on leg. Quinton de KockÂ shuffles across to scoop it but gets no bat on it.
|1.5 : Barry McCarthy to Quinton de Kock, SIX! A conventional stroke! Length ball, around off. De Kock gets under it and hammers it over the wide long on fence.
|1.6 : Barry McCarthy to Quinton de Kock, Slower length ball, on the pads. Quinton de KockÂ clips it to mid on for one.
|Mark AdairÂ comes in the attack. Just the one over for Paul StirlingÂ then.
|2.1 : Mark Adair to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Runs are coming thick and fast!Â Full ball on off, Quinton de KockÂ slices thisÂ over point for a boundary.
|2.3 : Mark Adair to Quinton de Kock, Length ball on middle. Driven to the mid off fielder by Quinton de Kock. Temba BavumaÂ slipped at the non-striker end so there was no run taken.
|2.2 : Mark Adair to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Another one!Â Full ball outside off. Quinton de KockÂ outside edges it over the short third man fielder.
|2.4 : Janneman MalanÂ walks out to bat.
|Mark Adair to Quinton de Kock, OUT! CAUGHT! Big wicket!Â Good length ball on off. Quinton de KockÂ chips this one straight to mid off, where Paul StirlingÂ takes a dolly. Big wicket this for Ireland.
|2.5 : Mark Adair to Janneman Malan, Good length ball on off. Janneman MalanÂ pushes it to the extra cover fielder for a run. And he is off the mark.
|2.6 : Mark Adair to Temba Bavuma, Good length ball on off. Temba BavumaÂ taps it to point for an easy single.
|Simi SinghÂ comes in the attack now.
|3.1 : Simi Singh to Temba Bavuma, LoopyÂ ball, on off,Â turned to short mid-wicket.
|3.2 : Simi Singh to Temba Bavuma, Flatter ball, on stumps. Pushes it to long on for one does Temba Bavuma.
|3.3 : Simi Singh to Janneman Malan, Short ball, on off, worked towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs by Malan.
|3.4 : Simi Singh to Janneman Malan, Tossed up ball on off. Janneman MalanÂ pushes it to cover for a quick single.
|3.5 : Simi Singh to Temba Bavuma, Tossed up ball outside off. Temba BavumaÂ looks to heave it over mid-wicket but fails to connect well. The ball goes straight to the short mid-wicket fielder.
|3.6 : Simi Singh to Temba Bavuma, Flighted ball outside off. Temba BavumaÂ pushes it to point. Good start this from Simi SinghÂ .
|4.1 : Mark Adair to Janneman Malan, Short of a length, outside off. Cut away to point.
|4.2 : Mark Adair to Janneman Malan, OUT! TAKEN! What a start this is for Ireland! Slower length ball, on middle. Malan looks to go down the ground but gets the inner half of the bat. Simi SinghÂ moves to his right from mid on, he juggles the ball twice but takes the catch on the third attempt.
|Aiden MarkramÂ walks out to bat.
|4.3 : Mark Adair to Aiden Markram, Length ball, on middle. Markram gets hit on the pads as he misses his flick.
|4.4 : Mark Adair to Aiden Markram, Short ball, down the leg side. Markram misses his pull. Wide called.
|Mark Adair to Aiden Markram, Cut him in half! Length ball, lands outside off and nips back in. Aiden MarkramÂ looks to defend but the ball goes through the gate.
|4.5 : Mark Adair to Aiden Markram, Slower ball, short in length and outside off. Markram misses his pull.
|4.6 : Mark Adair to Aiden Markram, SIX! Connects this one alright! Short ball, on the body. Markam rocks back and pulls it all the way over the square leg fence.
|5.1 : Rassie van der DussenÂ is the new man in.
|Simi Singh to Temba Bavuma, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Oh dear, that is a poor stroke by the skipper. Fuller ball, outside off. Bavuma attempts the reverse sweep but only gets a feather on it. Lorcan TuckerÂ takes it with ease behind the stumps. What a start for Ireland!
|5.2 : Simi Singh to Rassie van der Dussen, Just a single as this is eased to long on.
|5.3 : Simi Singh to Aiden Markram, Flatter ball, on off. Markram blocks it.
|5.4 : Simi Singh to Aiden Markram, Flatter ball, on off. Aiden MarkramÂ works it to long on for one.
|5.5 : Simi Singh to Rassie van der Dussen, Shorter ball, on off. Markram clips it wide of long on for a couple.
|5.6 : Simi Singh to Rassie van der Dussen, Flatter ball, on off. Pushed back to the bowler. Powerplay is done and South AfricaÂ are 48 for 3! A good start for Ireland.
|Josh LittleÂ comes in the attack now.
|6.1 : Josh Little to Aiden Markram, Full and wide outside off. Aiden MarkramÂ digs it out to point.
|6.2 : Josh Little to Aiden Markram,Â Josh LittleÂ comes 'round the wicket. Good length ball on the pads, turned towards deep square leg for one.Â
|6.3 : Josh Little to Rassie van der Dussen, Short and wide outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ pushes it to cover for one.
|6.4 : Josh Little to Aiden Markram, Length ball, on off. Aiden MarkramÂ punches this to deep extra coverÂ for a single.
|6.5 : Josh Little to Rassie van der Dussen, Off cutter, wide outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ drives it to cover awkwardly.
|6.6 : More spin! George DockrellÂ comes in the attack.
|Josh Little to Rassie van der Dussen, Too full outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ slices it to the point fielder and that is a good diving stop there at point.
|7.1 : George Dockrell to Rassie van der Dussen, Tossed up outside off. Driven to covers for one.
|7.2 : George Dockrell to Aiden Markram, Flatter ball on off. Aiden MarkramÂ drillsÂ it to long off for one.
|7.3 : George Dockrell to Rassie van der Dussen, Tossed up outside off, driven hard to long off by Rassie van der Dussen. Another single.
|7.4 : George Dockrell to Aiden Markram, Short ball on leg. Aiden MarkramÂ misses the heave on the on side and gets hit on the pads.
|7.5 : George Dockrell to Aiden Markram, Flatter ball on off. Punched off the backfoot for one.
|7.6 : George Dockrell to Rassie van der Dussen, LEG BYE! Flatter on the pads, Rassie van der DussenÂ steps down and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls away to the mid-wicket region and they take one.
|Barry McCarthyÂ is back on. He went for 12 in his first over.
|8.1 : Barry McCarthy to Rassie van der Dussen, Slower length ball, around off. Defended out.
|8.2 : Barry McCarthy to Rassie van der Dussen, Length ball, on off. Rassie van der DussenÂ gets inisde edge on the pads. The ball rolls towards the keeper and they get one.
|8.3 : Barry McCarthy to Aiden Markram, Fuller ball, on off. Pushed to long off for one.
|8.4 : Barry McCarthy to Rassie van der Dussen, Back of a length, outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ gets the inside edge as he looks to drive. The ball goes past the stumps for one.
|8.5 : Barry McCarthy to Aiden Markram, A perfect yorker, on off. Blocked out.
|8.6 : Barry McCarthy to Aiden Markram, Short of a length, outside off. Markram pulls it to long on for one. Just the 4 singles from the over then.
|9.1 : George Dockrell to Aiden Markram,Â Markram comes down the track looking to heave it to the leg side. But gets the inside edge to square leg for one.
|9.2 : George Dockrell to Rassie van der Dussen, Dances down the track and clips it to the leg side for one.
|9.3 : George Dockrell to Aiden Markram, Flatter ball, outside off. Pushed past covers for one.
|9.4 : George Dockrell to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUR! Poor ball and punished! Down the leg side and Rassie van der DussenÂ sends it racing to the fine leg fence.
|9.5 : George Dockrell to Rassie van der Dussen, SIX! Up and away! Rassie van der DussenÂ comes down the track and takes it on the full, he then extends his arms and hits it all the way over the wide long on fence.
|9.6 : George Dockrell to Rassie van der Dussen, Shorter ball, outside off. Cut away past point for one.
|Josh LittleÂ is back on. He went for 4 in his first over.
|10.1 : Josh Little to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUR! Punished!Â Short and wide outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ cuts it hard pastÂ point for a boundary.
|10.2 : David MillerÂ comes to bat now.
|Josh Little to Rassie van der Dussen, OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust!Â Josh LittleÂ invites Rassie van der DussenÂ to drive the ball by pitching it full outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ looks to drive it through covers but finds the cover fielder. Andy BalbirnieÂ takes a simple catch. Another partnership isÂ broken by Ireland. Josh LittleÂ is delighted and so he should be!
|10.3 : Josh Little to David Miller, Sprays one down the leg side. Wide called.
|Josh Little to David Miller, Fuller ball, outside off. Pushed to cover.
|10.4 : Josh Little to David Miller, Full ball on pads. David MillerÂ flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|10.5 : Josh Little to Aiden Markram, Length ball outside off. Aiden MarkramÂ hits it to the deep extra cover for a single.
|10.6 : Josh Little to David Miller, Josh LittleÂ comes 'round the wicket and bowls aÂ short ball on off. David MillerÂ taps it to point for an easy single.
|Simi Singh (2-0-8-1)Â is back on.
|11.1 : Simi Singh to David Miller, Flatter ball, on off. David MillerÂ defends it to point for one.
|11.2 : Simi Singh to Aiden Markram, Short ball, outside off. Aiden MarkramÂ smashes it to extra over fielder for one.
|11.3 : Simi Singh to David Miller, Flatter ball, on off. David MillerÂ taps it to point for one.
|11.4 : Simi Singh to Aiden Markram, Flatter ball, on middle. Aiden MarkramÂ pushes it to long on for one.
|11.5 : Simi Singh to David Miller, Quicker ball, on the pads. David MillerÂ flicks it off the back foot for one towards deep mid-wicket.
|11.6 : Simi Singh to Aiden Markram, Tossed up ball on leg stump. Aiden MarkramÂ advances down the track and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|Barry McCarthyÂ is back on. He went for 16 in his first two overs.
|12.1 : Barry McCarthy to Aiden Markram, Slower shorter ball, outside off. Cut away past point for one.
|12.2 : Barry McCarthy to David Miller, Length ball, outside off. Miller whips it to the leg side for one.
|12.3 : Barry McCarthy to Aiden Markram, FOUR! Much-needed boundary! Shorter ball, on off. Markram pulls it to the mid-wicket fence.
|12.4 : Barry McCarthy to Aiden Markram, FOUR! And more! Full ball, on middle. Markam gets under it and powers it straight down the ground for a boundary.
|12.5 : Barry McCarthy to Aiden Markram, Slower length ball, outside off. Pushed to covers for one. 100 up for Proteas.
|12.6 : Barry McCarthy to David Miller, FOUR! Lovely work! Shorter ball, outside off. Third man is up so Miller opens the face of the bat and runs it past him for a boundary.
|Paul StirlingÂ is back on. He went for 11 in his first over.
|13.1 : Paul Stirling to Aiden Markram, Flatter ball, around off. Punched to sweeper cover. The fielder fumbles there and that allows the second.
|13.2 : Paul Stirling to Aiden Markram, SIX! All the way! South AfricaÂ are changing gears now! Shorter ball, outside off. Aiden MarkramÂ hits it all the way over the mid-wicket fence.
|13.3 : Paul Stirling to Aiden Markram, Just a single to long on now.
|13.4 : Paul Stirling to David Miller, Darted on the pads. Miller plays it to the left of the bowler.
|13.5 : Paul Stirling to David Miller, Flatter ball, on off. Miller turns it to the leg side for one.
|13.6 : Paul Stirling to Aiden Markram, Markram whips this off the pads. To deep mid-wicket for one.
|Simi SinghÂ to bowl out now. 3-0-14-1 are his figures so far.
|14.1 : Simi Singh to Aiden Markram, OUT! STUMPED! A wicket at the right time for the Irish!Â A surprise leg spinner from Simi Singh,Â pitched outside off. Aiden MarkramÂ steps down to slog this one over long on but misses it. Lorcan TuckerÂ whips off the bails in a flash and a well-set batsman departs.
|0.0 : George LindeÂ walks out to bat now.
|14.2 : Simi Singh to George Linde, FOUR! Boundary to get going! Shorter ball, outside off. Linde cuts it to third man fence.
|14.3 : Simi Singh to George Linde, Flatter ball on off. George LindeÂ looks to push it to the off side and getsÂ beaten.
|14.4 : Simi Singh to George Linde, Flatter ball on off. George LindeÂ blocks out this one.
|14.5 : Simi Singh to George Linde, Flatter ball, outside off. Punched to covers.
|14.6 : Simi Singh to George Linde, On the pads. Linde works it to the leg side for one.
|15.1 : Paul Stirling to George Linde, WIDE! Sprayed down the leg side. Wide called.
|Paul Stirling to George Linde, Tossed up on middle. Flicked to mid-wicket for one.
|15.2 : Paul Stirling to David Miller, Tossed up, on leg. Driven to long on for a run by Miller.
|15.4 : Paul Stirling to George Linde, Tossed up, on leg. George LindeÂ plays the on drive for a single.
|15.3 : Paul Stirling to George Linde, Loopy ball, on off. Blocked out.
|15.5 : Paul Stirling to David Miller, Flatter on off. David MillerÂ punches it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|15.6 : Paul Stirling to David Miller, Flatter on leg. David MillerÂ flicks this one off the back foot for one.
|Josh LittleÂ to bowl now. 2-0-12-1 so far.
|16.1 : Josh Little to David Miller, Shorter ball, down the leg side. Miller pulls it to fine leg for one.
|16.2 : Josh Little to George Linde, Back of a length, on off. Blocked towards point for one.
|16.3 : Josh Little to David Miller, FOUR!Â Pure timing! On the pads and Miller whips it away. The fielders from deep mid-wicket and deep square leg converge but the ball pierces the gap and runs to the fence.
|16.4 : Josh Little to David Miller, FOUR! Lovely touch! Slower shorter ball, outside off. Miller runs it past short third man for a boundary.
|16.5 : Josh Little to David Miller, Nails the yorker on the pads. Miller whips it to deep square leg for one.
|16.6 : Josh Little to George Linde, On the pads. Linde gets hit on the pads and they get a leg bye.
|Mark AdairÂ is back on. He went for 17 and picked 2 wickets in his first two.
|17.1 : Mark Adair to George Linde, Fuller ball, on off. Pushed to covers. They take the quick single and the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
|17.2 : Mark Adair to David Miller, Full toss, outside off. Miller hits it straight to deep point for one.
|17.4 : Mark Adair to David Miller, Just a single as this is pushed to long off by Miller.
|17.5 : Kagiso RabadaÂ is the new manÂ in.
|Mark Adair to George Linde, OUT! TAKEN! Change of pace does it again! Slower length ball, on off. Linde hits it high in the air towards long off. It went miles in the air, but Simi SinghÂ settled under it, kept his eyes on the ball and did the rest!
|17.6 : Mark Adair to David Miller, Yorker, on the pads. Miller clips it to the leg side for one.
|17.3 : Mark Adair to George Linde, Slower bouncer, on off. Linde misses his pull and gets hit on the body. They take a leg bye.
|18.1 : Lizaad WilliamsÂ comes to bat now.
|18.2 : Josh Little to Lizaad Williams, Good length ball on the pads. Lizaad WilliamsÂ flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|18.1 : Josh Little to David Miller, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Miller departs! Little does it again!Â Good length ball around off stump. David MillerÂ looks to slogÂ it hard and edges it to the keeper. Lorcan TuckerÂ takes an easy catch to send back the southpaw.
|18.3 : Josh Little to Kagiso Rabada, Short and wide. Kagiso RabadaÂ slashes hard but misses the cut.
|18.4 : Josh Little to Kagiso Rabada, In the blockhole now. Kagiso RabadaÂ digs it out to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|18.5 : Josh Little to Lizaad Williams, Good length ball on the pads. Lizaad WilliamsÂ tucks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|18.6 : Josh Little to Kagiso Rabada, Good length ball around off. Kagiso RabadaÂ hoicks to deep mid-wicket for one. Mistimes it completely as the bat turns in his hands.
|19.1 : Mark Adair to Kagiso Rabada, FOUR! Low full toss outside off. Kagiso RabadaÂ slices it over extra cover for a much-needed boundary.
|19.2 : Mark Adair to Kagiso Rabada, FOUR! Two in a row! Full ball on the leg stump. Kagiso RabadaÂ heaves it towards wide mid-wicket for another boundary.
|19.3 : Mark Adair to Kagiso Rabada, FOUR! Three in a row! Full ball on stumps. Kagiso RabadaÂ drives it straight down the ground for yet another boundary.
|19.4 : Mark Adair to Kagiso Rabada, FOUR! Slower ball pitched short. Kagiso RabadaÂ waits for it and pulls it towards square leg for his fourth boundary of the over. These are some valuable runs late in the innings for South Africa.
|19.5 : Mark Adair to Kagiso Rabada, Swing and a miss! Slower length ball, outside off. Rabada clears his front leg and looks to slog it but misses.
|19.6 : Mark Adair to Kagiso Rabada, Shorter ball, on leg. Pulled to deep square leg for one. South AfricaÂ end at 165 for 7!
|17 runs in the last over and South AfricaÂ have the momentum going in the break. This is not the easiest pitch to bat on and Ireland will have to bat really well against a top-class bowling attack to win this.
|South AfricaÂ did not have the greatest of starts with the bat. Quinton de KockÂ got off to a flier but fell for 20. After that, Temba BavumaÂ and Janneman MalanÂ fell soon and they were 3 down in the Powerplay. Aiden MarkramÂ and Rassie van der DussenÂ tried to stabilize things but the latter fell at the wrong time. Markram too fell while looking to up the ante in the last few overs. But some handy knocks by David MillerÂ and Kagiso RabadaÂ in the last few overs means that they have put on a de
|IrelandÂ were great with the ball from the start. Mark AdairÂ took two wickets in the Powerplay and Simi SinghÂ took one to rock the South African top order. In the middle overs, Simi SinghÂ took another one and Josh LittleÂ took two big wickets to make sure that South AfricaÂ never break free. They were on track to restrict Proteas to a low score but an expensive last over by Mark AdairÂ let the tourist get past 160.
|Simi Singh is down for a chat, he says that anything under 170 on this ground is chaseable. Adds that he bowled the leg-spinner as he had an intuition that Markram will come down the track. Says that they need to get a good Powerplay and then take it from there to chase it.
|Right then! 166 is what Ireland need to win the first T20I. They have a good batting line up but the Proteas bowling line up is top class. The pitch is a touch slower so expect Tabraiz ShamsiÂ and George LindeÂ to play a big role. This should be an exciting chase. So don't go anywhere is we will be back for the chase in a bit.
|We are set for the chase!