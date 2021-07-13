|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome to the second ODI between IrelandÂ and South Africa. It is essentially a two-match series as the first game was washed out due to rain. The teams will have to win both games if they want to win the series. Will we see changes being made in the sides? Who will win the toss and will rain play a part in the game? We will find out and once again a very warm welcome!
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of South Africa. They have ELECTED TO BOWL FIRST!
|South AfricaÂ (Playing XI) - Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Temba BavumaÂ (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle VerreynneÂ (WK), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (In forÂ Lungi Ngidi), Tabraiz Shamsi.
|IrelandÂ (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Curtis CampherÂ (In forÂ William Porterfield), Andy BalbirnieÂ (C), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan TuckerÂ (WK), Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Josh Little, Craig Young, Mark Adair.
|PITCH REPORTÂ - Nial O'Brien says that the pitch is dry. Says the pacers will benefit at the start and later it will be better to bat on.
|Temba Bavuma, the South AfricaÂ skipper, says that the first game gave them a chance to understand the conditions. Adds that it might be difficult to defend so they will bowl first. Informs that Anrich NortjeÂ is in for Lungi Ngidi.
|Andy Balbirnie, the Irish skipper, says that the first game went pretty well but it wasn't easy with the overhead conditions. Informs that Potterfield misses out due to an infection on his fingerÂ and Curtis CampherÂ comes in. Informs that he will bat at the top of the order.
|We are set for the action to begin! The South African fielders jog out to the middle. Paul StirlingÂ and Andy BalbirnieÂ walk out to bat. The players take the knee to protest against racial discrimination. Kagiso RabadaÂ to start with the ball!
|0.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Paul Stirling, Kagiso RabadaÂ starts withÂ a wayward delivery, outside off. Paul StirlingÂ leaves it alone to the keeper.
|0.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Paul Stirling, IrelandÂ and Paul StirlingÂ are off the mark! A length ball, on middle. Stirling flicks it on the leg side of a single.
|0.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, Good length ball, wide outside off, shapes away as well. Andy BalbirnieÂ leaves it to the keeper.
|0.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, A length ball, angling on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to defend from his crease but gets an inside edge towards leg side forÂ a single. He is off the mark as well.
|0.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Paul Stirling, Touch fuller, on middle and leg. Paul StirlingÂ looks to flick but misses, gets hit on the pads and the ball rolls over to the off side. Looks like he got an inside edge on that one.
|0.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Paul Stirling, FOUR! First boundary of the innings! A short ball, outside off. Paul StirlingÂ hops and slashes it over the point fielder for a boundary.
|1.1 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, A good length ball, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it off the outer half of his balde towards point.
|0.6 : Who will use the other new ball? Anrich NortjeÂ it is! Two slips in place.
|1.2 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Good shot! Andy BalbirnieÂ picking it up from where he left off in the last game! Nortje pitches it up, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ lunges forward and creams it through covers for a boundary.
|1.3 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, A good length ball, around middle. Defended back to the bowler.
|1.4 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, A pacy short ball, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ ducks under it.
|1.5 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, LEG BYE! A back of a length ball, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ hops and looks to clip it but misses. Gets hit on the pads and the boll rolls over to the leg side.
|1.6 : Anrich Nortje to Paul Stirling, BEATEN! Nortje bowls a length ball, just around off, straightens up off the deck. Paul StirlingÂ plays inside the line and misses it.
|2.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, Touch fuller, around off. This is pushed to covers for a single.
|2.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Paul Stirling, Another full ball, on off. Paul StirlingÂ drives it straight to mid off.
|2.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Paul Stirling, Outside off, on a length. Paul StirlingÂ shoulders arms to it.
|2.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Paul Stirling, Just a single! A good length ball, outside off. Paul StirlingÂ opens his bat face and steers it down to third man for one.
|2.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, BEATEN! A good length ball, angling around off. Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to defend inside the line but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|2.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, A length ball, way outside off. Left alone.
|3.1 : Anrich Nortje to Paul Stirling, A full ball, on middle. Paul StirlingÂ looks to push it down the ground but gets inner half towards mid-wicket.
|3.2 : Anrich Nortje to Paul Stirling, Again beaten! Beauty of a delivery from Anrich Nortje! A short of a length ball, outside off. Paul StirlingÂ looks to defend but misses it.
|3.3 : Anrich Nortje to Paul Stirling, DROPPED AT SECOND SLIP! Aiden MarkramÂ just can't stick the ball to his hands!Â Â A back of a length ball, on middle. Paul StirlingÂ looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge towards the second slip where Aiden MarkramÂ dives across the first slip gets his hand on the ball but pops it out on the first attempt, attempts againÂ but drops it again. Paul StirlingÂ survives.
|3.4 : Anrich Nortje to Paul Stirling, Length ball, way outside off. Left alone.
|3.5 : Anrich Nortje to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Insult to injury for Anrich Nortje! But this is a lovely shot by Paul Stirling. Good length ball, on off. Stirling leans into it and punches it to the extra cover fence.
|3.6 : Anrich Nortje to Paul Stirling, Back of a length, on off. Angling back in and Stirling gets hit on the pads.
|4.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, A length ball, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to push at it but misses.
|4.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, Tad fuller, around off. Andy pushes it on the off side.
|4.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, Another full ball, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes it wide of covers for a single.
|4.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Paul Stirling, Again a fuller delivery, around off. Pushed to mid off.
|4.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Paul Stirling, DROPPED AGAIN! Paul StirlingÂ gets a second life and it's hard to believe that David MillerÂ dropsÂ it! A length ball, outside off. Paul StirlingÂ drives it uppishly towards cover. David MillerÂ there leaps up, gets his hand on the ball but can't grab it. How costly will this SECOND life prove to be?
|5.1 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, Back of a length, around off. Blocked from the crease by Andy Balbirnie.
|5.2 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, Shorter ball, outside off. Left alone.
|5.3 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Welcome boundary! A short of a length ball, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ stands tall and pulls it away, not quite from the middle of the bat but enough for it to race away to the fence.
|4.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Paul Stirling, A length ball, outside off. Shoulders arms to it.
|5.4 : Review time! South AfricaÂ have reviewed this for caught behind. There is a gap between the bat and the ball, there is a spike as the ball passes the pads. They check for LBW, but the ball is going over the stumps.
|Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, NOT OUT! South AfricaÂ lose their review!Â A back of a length ball, angling on middle. Balbirnie looks to push from his crease. Gets something on it as the ball goes to the keeper, who takes the catch and immediately appeals for caught behind, but the umpire is unmoved. South AfricaÂ takeÂ the review. But the Ultra Edge shows it clipped the pads. Ball Tracker confirms wickets missing as they check for LBW.
|5.5 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Crunched!Â A length ball, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ punches off the back foot through covers for a boundary.
|5.6 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! A length ball, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ dabs it past point for four runs.
|6.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Up and over! Full and wide outside off. Stirling goes for it and hits it over the point fielder for a boundary.
|6.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Paul Stirling, Good length ball, around off. Blocked out.
|6.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Paul Stirling, On middle, on a length, flicked away to square leg for a single.
|6.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, A length ball, on middle. Defended out.
|6.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Boundaries are flowing now with ease for the Irish batters! A length ball, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ clips it past short fine leg for a boundary.
|6.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, Touch fuller, on middle. Kept out watchfully.
|7.1 : Anrich Nortje to Paul Stirling, A good length ball, angling down. Paul StirlingÂ misses his flick.
|7.2 : Anrich Nortje to Paul Stirling, Too full in length, on off. Paul StirlingÂ pushes it to mid off.Â
|7.3 : Anrich Nortje to Paul Stirling, Length ball, on off. Defended out to cover.
|7.4 : Anrich Nortje to Paul Stirling, Yorker length, on leg pole. Stirling digs it out in time.
|7.5 : Anrich Nortje to Paul Stirling, Goes for the short ball, on the bodyline. Paul StirlingÂ sways away from it.
|7.6 : Anrich Nortje to Paul Stirling, Just a single to end the over! On the pads, this is flicked away to mid-wicket for one.
|Andile PhehlukwayoÂ comes in the attack for the first time today.
|8.1 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Paul Stirling, WIDE! Starts with an illegal delivery as this is full and way down the leg side.
|Andile Phehlukwayo to Paul Stirling, Good length ball, outside off. Played to the off side for nothing.
|8.2 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Paul Stirling, Slower, full ball, on middle. Pushed to mid on.
|8.3 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Paul Stirling, Good fielding! Fuller ball, way outside off. Paul StirlingÂ slaps it to covers where the fielderÂ dives to his left and saves a boundary.Â
|8.4 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Paul Stirling, Another good looking shot but for nothing! Full ball, around off, driven straight to covers.
|8.5 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Paul Stirling, Tap and run! A length ball, on off. Stirling taps it to point and takes a quick single.
|9.1 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, Around off. Blocked out.
|8.6 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy Balbirnie, A full ball, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes it to covers where Keshav MaharajÂ fumbles as he looks to stop itÂ and allows the batters to take a single.
|9.2 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, A back of a length ball, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ stands tall and looks to push but misses.
|9.3 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, On middle, on a length. Clipped wide of mid-wicket for a couple of runs by Andy Balbirnie.
|9.4 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, A length ball, on middle. Kept out nicely.
|9.5 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Anything short and that has been dispatched for boundaries! A short ball, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ slashes it over point for a boundary.
|9.6 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, Full ball, on middle. Blocked out. End of the Powerplay, IrelandÂ are 49 without a loss of wicket.
|Powerplay 2 time! Now, 4 fielders can stay outside the ring till the 40th over.
|10.1 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Paul Stirling, Fuller ball, outside off. Pushed to covers now.
|10.2 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Paul Stirling, Full ball, on the pads. Paul StirlingÂ clips it towards deep mid-wicket for one. 50 up for the hosts!
|10.3 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy Balbirnie, Fuller ball, on the pads. Dug away by Andy Balbirnie.
|10.4 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy Balbirnie, Full and wide outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes it to sweeper cover for one now.
|10.5 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Paul Stirling, Well bowled. Back of a length, around off. Paul StirlingÂ looks to defend it but the ball nips away and goes past the outside edge.
|10.6 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Paul Stirling, Full and on the pads. Stirling works it down to fine leg for one.Â
|11.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Paul Stirling, Flatter ball, outside off. Punched to deep point for one.
|0.0 : Spin for the first time as Keshav MaharajÂ is into the attack.
|11.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Loopy ball, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ defends it off the front foot.
|11.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Flatter and quicker on off. Cut away to point.
|11.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Darted on the pads. Andy BalbirnieÂ clips it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|11.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Paul Stirling, Shorter ball, around off. Paul StirlingÂ pushes it to sweeper cover for one.
|11.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Just a single now as Andy BalbirnieÂ works it towards deep backward square leg.
|12.1 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy Balbirnie, Full ball, on the pads. Andy BalbirnieÂ clips it past mid-wicket. The man from mid on runs across and keeps it down to one.
|12.2 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Paul Stirling, Good shot. Full ball, outside off. Stirling punches it past covers. The man in the deep runs to his right and dives to stop the ball. While his partner throws it back in. Two runs taken.
|12.3 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Paul Stirling, Length ball, on off. Blocked out by Paul Stirling.
|12.4 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Paul Stirling, A slower bouncer, outside off. Left alone by Paul Stirling.
|12.5 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Paul Stirling, Back of a length, outside off. Stirling goes for the cut but gets the under edge back on the pitch. Good bowlingÂ by Andile Phehlukwayo.
|12.6 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Paul Stirling, Good length ball, on off. Punched towards point now.
|13.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Loopy ball, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes it past covers for one.
|13.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Good shot! Tossed up, on off. Stirling gets low and sweeps it past mid-wicket for a boundary.
|13.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Paul Stirling, OUT! BOWLED! That is beautifully done by Keshav Maharaj! He bowls it much slower than the last one and a little shorter. Paul StirlingÂ is years early in his sweep shot and the ball goes onto hit the stumps. Finally, South AfricaÂ get a wicket and they would look to pick up a few more now!
|Andy McBrineÂ walks out to bat.
|13.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, Nicely tossed up, on off. Andy McBrineÂ defends it off the front foot.
|13.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, A solid front foot push towards point by McBrine.
|13.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, A dot to end the over! Fuller ball, on off. Andy McBrineÂ clips it to the leg side.
|14.1 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy Balbirnie, Full ball, on off. Pushed towards mid on for one.
|14.2 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy McBrine, Well bowled. Bowls a nice tempter, on a length and outside off. Andy McBrineÂ goes at it with his hands but fails to get any bat on it.
|14.3 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy McBrine, Good shot to get off the mark! Back of a length, outside off. Andy McBrineÂ punches it past the diving point fielder. The man from third man runs across and dives to keep it down to a couple.
|14.4 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy McBrine, Full and wide outside off. McBrine fails to dig it out.
|14.5 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy McBrine, Serves a full one, on off. Pushed to covers now.
|14.6 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy McBrine, Back of a length, outside off. Andy McBrineÂ punches it to point.
|15.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Loopy ball, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to push but gets an inside edge to the leg side.
|15.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Around off, pushed to covers.
|15.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Flatter ball, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ punches it off the back foot through covers for one run.
|15.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, Tossed up, on off. Andy clips it to mid-wicket for one.
|15.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Darted on the pads, flicked away to mid-wicket for a single.
|15.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, Nicely bowled. Flighted delivery, on middle. Andy McBrineÂ dives it straight to cover.
|16.1 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy Balbirnie, SIX! First maximum ofÂ the innings, thanks to the Irish captain! A short ball, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ swivels and pulls it away over square leg for a flat six.
|16.2 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy Balbirnie, Goes slower now, outside off. Pushed to point for a single.
|16.3 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy McBrine, Sloppy from South Africa! Andile PhehlukwayoÂ comes 'round the wicket and bowls a length ball, on middle. Andy McBrineÂ flicks it in front of square leg. The fielder there fumbles to collectÂ it and the batters collect a brace.
|16.4 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy McBrine, A length ball, outside off. Andy McBrineÂ misses his drive.
|16.5 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy McBrine, A length ball, angling down. Andy McBrineÂ looks to push but gets an inside edge towards fine leg for a single.
|16.6 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy Balbirnie, A length ball, outside off. Crisped away to deep coverÂ for a couple of runs.
|Drinks break!Â Ireland are off to a decentÂ start. They started really well but in the middle, they lostÂ their rhythm and the boundaries have been tough to come by in the last few overs. Stirling was dropped two times as well but Maharaj made sure he doesn't make most of it. The Irish captain is looking in good form as he is middling everything and keeping the scoreboard ticking. For the South Africans,Â they have to be stronger in the fielding department and start chipping wickets in regular i
|17.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, Flatter ball, on middle. Blocked out on the leg side.
|17.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, Another flatter ball, on off. Andy McBrineÂ makes room and cuts it away wide of sweeper cover for two runs.
|17.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, On middle, clipped to mid-wicket.
|17.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, Good bowling. Tossed up, outside off, rises off the deck. Andy McBrineÂ looks to cut but misses.
|17.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|17.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, TidyÂ over, just two from it! Loopy ball, on middle, flicked towards mid-wicket.Â
|Tabraiz ShamsiÂ comes in the attack now!
|18.1 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie,Â Tossed up, on middle, tucked away on the leg side.
|18.2 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, WIDE! Too straight this time, down the leg side. Wide given.
|Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, Loopy ball, on middle. Pushed to mid off by Andy Balbirnie.
|18.3 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, A flatter ball, on middle, it stays low. Andy BalbirnieÂ gets his bat down in time and tucks it to the leg side for a single.
|18.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy McBrine, On middle, pushed to mid on.
|18.6 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy McBrine, On middle. Blocked out. Good start from Tabraiz Shamsi, just two runs off it.
|18.5 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy McBrine, Flighted delivery, outside off. Andy McBrineÂ cuts it just past the first slip towards backward point.
|19.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Tossed up, on off. Defended from by the crease by Andy Balbirnie.
|19.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Short and outside off. Cut awayÂ to point for a single.
|19.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, Loopy ball, angling on middle. Pushed to mid on.
|19.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, On middle, eased down to long on for a single.
|19.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, 50 up for the Irish captain, Andy Balbirnie. Playing a handy knock for his team and leading from the front. On middle, pushed to deep point for a single.
|19.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, Flatter ball, on middle. Pushed to mid off. Another tidy over from the Saffas.
|20.1 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, On the pads. Andy BalbirnieÂ blocks it out.
|20.2 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, Flighted delivery, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ again blocks it out.
|20.3 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, Flatter ball, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes it to cover.
|20.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, Another flatter ball, on middle. Andy McBrineÂ tucks it to the right of Tabraiz Shamsi, as he dives and saves some runs.
|20.5 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, On middle. Another solid block from Andy Balbirnie. The other Andy wanted the single as the ball went towards covers but the skipper sent him back.
|20.6 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, Flighted ball, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge towards point. Maiden from Tabraiz Shamsi.
|21.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, On middle, flicked to square leg by McBrine.
|21.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, Flatter ball, on middle. Andy McBrineÂ rocks back and tucks it to square leg. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Andy McBrineÂ would have been a goner if that hadÂ hit the stumps.
|21.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Full ball, on off. Pushed to cover.
|21.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Loopy ball, on middle. Driven to mid off.Â
|21.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, FOUR! Much needed boundary for Ireland! Flatter ball, on off. Andy McBrineÂ comes down the track, reaches to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over covers for a one-bounce four.
|21.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, On middle. Solidly defended out.
|22.1 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, Tossed up, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ flicks it off the back foot to square leg for one.
|22.2 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy McBrine, Full ball, on middle. Andy McBrineÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
|22.3 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy McBrine, Bowls a short ball, outside off. Cuts it away to point forÂ a single.
|22.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, On middle, eased down to long on for a single by Andy Balbirnie.
|22.5 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy McBrine, Flighted delivery, on middle. Driven to covers for a single. IrelandÂ need to rotate the strike much more frequently against the spinners.
|22.6 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, Dot to end the over! Flatter, quicker on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
|23.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, 100 up for Ireland. Tossed up, on off. Andy McBrineÂ pushes it to covers and takes a quick single.
|23.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, around off, pushed to sweeper cover for another single.
|23.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, Flatter ball, on leg pole. Andy McBrineÂ rocks back and flicks it to mid-wicket.
|23.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, Another flatter ball, on middle. McBrine rocks back and tucks it to square leg.
|23.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy McBrine, Around off, driven to covers for a single.
|23.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, IrelandÂ dealing in singles for now! Darted on the pads, flicked to square leg for a single.
|24.1 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, Angles it on the pads. Andy BalbirnieÂ flicks it off the back foot to square leg for a single.
|24.2 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy McBrine, Loopy ball, on off. Andy McBrineÂ reaches to the pitch of the ball and gets an outside edge to point for a single.
|24.3 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, On middle, defended to mid on.
|24.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, Fraction short, on off. Andy pushes it to covers. McBrine looks to take a single but was sent back by the skipper.
|24.5 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, Outside off. Cut away to the off side for another single.
|24.6 : A slip in pace still for Andy McBrine.
|Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy McBrine, On middle. Blocked out carefully.
|25.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, Back of a length, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to punch it but gets the inside edge back on the pads.
|0.0 : Kagiso RabadaÂ is back on. His figures till now read 4-0-18-0.
|25.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, Fuller ball, outside off. Pushed past covers for a single now.
|No slip in place now.
|25.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy McBrine, Back of a length, outside off. Andy McBrineÂ runs it down to third man for one.
|25.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, Fuller ball, on off. Punched towards short cover.
|25.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, Good length ball, around off. Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes it past point for one.
|26.1 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Good shot! Fuller ball, outside off. Andy Balbirnie leans into it and drives it to the cover fence.
|26.2 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, Follows the boundary with a single as this is clipped past mid-wicket.
|25.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy McBrine, Full ball, just outside off. Andy McBrineÂ digs it out to covers.
|26.3 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy McBrine, Fuller ball, on off. Pushed down to long off for one.
|26.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, Loopy ball, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ blocks it off the front foot.
|26.5 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, Fuller ball, on off. Pushed to mid off.
|26.6 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, Another full one, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ hits it towards mid off.
|27.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy McBrine, Serves a length ball, on off. Defended out.
|27.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy McBrine, Back of a length, on off. Andy McBrineÂ goes for the pull but gets the top edge back on the helmet.
|27.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy McBrine, This time, pulls it nicely towards deep square leg for one.
|27.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, Shorter ball, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ leaves it.
|27.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, Back of a length ball, on off. Blocked out.
|27.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, Yorker, on off. Pushed towards point now.
|28.1 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy McBrine, FOUR! Shot! Andy McBrineÂ comes down the track and lofts it to the wide long on fence.
|28.2 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy McBrine, FOUR! Runs down the track now and smacks it over mid on for a boundary.
|28.3 : IrelandÂ have taken a review for LBW. Ultra Edge confirms no bat. Ball Tracker shows three red. On-field decision stays.Â
|Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy McBrine, OUT! LBW! Three reds and Tabraiz ShamsiÂ has the last laugh! Fuller ball, on off. Andy McBrineÂ goes for the reverse sweep but gets no bat on it. The ball hits him in front of off stump. South AfricaÂ appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Andy McBrineÂ has a chat with his skipper and decides to review. But it is three reds on Ball Tracker and he is gone!
|Who will walk out to bat now? It is Harry Tector.
|28.6 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Harry Tector, He gets off the mark now as he pushes it down to long on for one.
|28.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Harry Tector, DROPPED! Full ball, outside off. Tector gets the outside edge as he looks to defend but the keeper drops it.
|28.5 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Harry Tector, Appeal for LBW! Fuller ball, on off. Tector gets hit on the pads as he misses his flick. The appeal for LBW is turned down. Probably because there was some bat on that.
|29.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Harry Tector, Sharp bouncer, on the stumps. Tector ducks under it.
|29.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Harry Tector, Back of a length, on off. Pushed towards point now.
|29.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Harry Tector, Fuller ball, on off. Punched to mid off now.
|29.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Harry Tector, Back of a length, outside off. Tector punches it to deep cover for a single now.
|29.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, A good length ball, just outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ runs it down to third man for one.
|29.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Harry Tector, A sharp bouncer to end the over. Tector ducks under it and Rabada says a few friendly words to the batter.
|30.1 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, On middle, flicked to mid-wicket for one run.
|30.2 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Harry Tector, Tossed up, outside off, pushed to covers.
|30.3 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Harry Tector, Fuller length ball, on off. Tector steps down and pushes it to covers for a quick single.
|30.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, Another single as this is pushed away to point by Andy Balbirnie.
|30.5 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Harry Tector, Darted on the pads, tucked towards square leg for a single.
|30.6 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, LEG BYE! A flatter ball, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to flick but misses, gets hit on the pads and scampers through for a leg bye as the ball rolls over to the off side.
|31.1 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, Good length ball, on off. Defended on the off side.
|0.0 : Anrich NortjeÂ is back on. He has bowled 5 overs for 27 runs so far.
|31.2 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, Full ball, on middle. Andy flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|31.3 : Anrich Nortje to Harry Tector, Pacy bouncer, on middle. Tector ducks under it.
|31.4 : Anrich Nortje to Harry Tector, FOUR! First boundary for Harry TectorÂ and a muchÂ needed one! A full toss, on middle. Tector works it wide of mid-wicket for a boundary.
|31.5 : Anrich Nortje to Harry Tector, Another pacy bouncer on middle. Ducked under it.
|31.6 : Anrich Nortje to Harry Tector, Another short ball and another leave from Tector to end the over.
|Andile PhehlukwayoÂ comes back on. He went for 24 in his 5 so far.
|32.1 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy Balbirnie, A length ball, on off. Tapped to point.
|32.2 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Good shot! A good length ball, on middle. Andy makes room on the legÂ side and slashes itÂ square of the wicket on the off side for a boundary.
|0.0 : It is cloudy out there, but the sun is peeking through at times. It is expected to stay the same throughout the course of the game.
|32.3 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy Balbirnie, Around off, pushed to covers for a single.
|32.4 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Harry Tector, Good delivery. A length ball, just around 4th stump. Tector looks to defend inside the line but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|32.6 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Harry Tector, Another short ball, around off. Tector drops his wrists and sways away from it.
|32.5 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Harry Tector, Length ball, on middle. Blocked out.
|33.1 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, On a length, on middle. Kept out.
|33.2 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, A short of a length ball, around off. Andy looks to push but misses it.
|33.3 : Anrich Nortje to Andy Balbirnie, Length ball, on middle. Tucked to square leg for a single.
|33.4 : Anrich Nortje to Harry Tector, Goes fuller, on middle. Pushed to mid on.
|33.5 : Anrich Nortje to Harry Tector, Ouchh! That might hurt! A pacy short ball, on middle. Tector looks to duckÂ under it, but the ball does not bounce that much and he gets hit on the helmet.Â
|The physio comes in the middle as Tector is hit on the helmet. The umpires have decided to take drinks! A good fightback by South AfricaÂ as their spinners are keeping things really tight. They would want to do well in the last phase of the game to restrict the Irish to a low score. For the hosts, Andy BalbirnieÂ remains the key as he would look to put on a big score and take his team to a good total.
|33.6 : Anrich Nortje to Harry Tector, Dot to end the over! Another short ball, on middle. Harry TectorÂ sits under it.
|34.1 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy Balbirnie, A length ball, outside off. Andy slaps it straight to the point fielder.
|34.2 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy Balbirnie, DROPPED! Hard chance but should be taken! A length ball, outside off. Andy steps down the track and slashes it towards cover. Kagiso RabadaÂ in the deep charges ahead and dives forward but fails to catch it. Single taken.
|34.3 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Harry Tector, Length ball, on off. Tector gets hit on the pads as he looks to flick it.
|34.4 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Harry Tector, Length ball, around off. Tector clips it to fine leg for one.
|34.5 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Up and over! Short ball, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ lifts it over point and gets another boundary.
|34.6 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy Balbirnie, On a length, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to slash but gets inner half of the bat towards cover.
|35.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Harry Tector, On middle, pushed back to the bower.
|35.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Harry Tector, SIX! That's out of the ground! Maharaj goes full and outside off. Tector gets on his kneeÂ and slogs it over the mid-wicket for a biggie.
|0.0 : Keshav MaharajÂ is back on. 7-0-27-1 for him so far.
|35.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Harry Tector, Short, on middle. Tector punches off the back foot to long off for a single. Smart cricket.
|35.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Around off, pushed through covers for one.
|35.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Harry Tector, Darted on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
|35.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Single to end the over as this is pushed towards covers for a single.
|36.1 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy Balbirnie, Good length ball, on off. Slapped to sweeper cover for a single.
|36.2 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Harry Tector, SIX! Up and over! A short of a length ball, outside off. Tector gets on his toes and slashes it over covers for a biggie.
|36.3 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Harry Tector, Around off, pushed on the off side.
|36.4 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Harry Tector, Around off. TectorÂ dances down the track and chops it straight to the point fielder.
|36.5 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Harry Tector, Outside off, dabbed to third man for one now. Good batting by Tector now.
|36.6 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Good over for Ireland. 12 coming off it. A length ball, outside off. Andy punches it through covers forÂ a boundary. The skipper is closing in on a ton now.
|37.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Harry Tector, On middle. Tector comes down the track and pushes it to long off for a single.
|37.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Harry Tector, Tossed up, on off. Tector lunges forward to defend but gets the upper half of his bat, just short of point.
|37.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Pitches it up, on middle. Eased down to long on for a single. 50-runs partnership between this two.
|37.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Harry Tector, On middle, flicked on thee leg side for one.
|37.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Tossed up, on middle. Pushed down to mid on.
|37.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Outside off, pushed to cover for a single.
|Tabraiz Shamsi (7-1-28-1)Â comes back on.
|38.1 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie,Â Darted on the pads, flicked to square leg for a single by Andy Balbirnie.
|38.2 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Harry Tector,Â Flighted ball, on off. Tector punches off the back foot to cover.
|38.3 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Harry Tector, Again on middle, tucked away to mid-wicket.
|38.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Harry Tector, On middle. Tector chips it down to long on for a single. It was uppish but landed well short of the fielder.
|38.5 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, Tossed up, outside off. Pushed to sweeper cover for one run. Moves to 90!
|38.6 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Harry Tector, Darted on the pads, flicked to square leg.
|39.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, SIX! Dispatched! Goes fuller, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ gets down and slogs it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
|39.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Tap and run! Short ball, outside off. Taps it to point for a single.
|39.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Harry Tector, Another fuller ball, outside off. Tector goes for the reverse sweep towards third man for a single.
|39.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, On middle. Andy pushes it to covers.
|39.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Pitches it up, on middle. Pushed to md on.
|39.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Andy Balbirnie, Tossed up, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ steps down and pushes it to point for a single. Keshav MaharajÂ finishes off his spell.Â
|Powerplay 2 is done! Now, 5 fielders can stay outside the ring till the end of the innings.
|40.1 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, Loopy ball, on off. Pushed to mid on.
|40.2 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, Darted on the pads. Andy BalbirnieÂ clips it to the leg side.
|40.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Harry Tector, Fuller ball, on off. Tector reverse sweeps it to short third man. A fumble allows the single.
|40.5 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, 100 for Andy Balbirnie! What a knock he has played so far! Loopy ball, on off. Pushed to the left of the bowler for one. He takes the helmet off and soaks in the applause from the crowd and his mates!
|40.3 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Andy Balbirnie, Fuller ball, outside off. Punched past covers. Tector wanted to run back for the second but Andy BalbirnieÂ was content with the single.
|40.6 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Harry Tector, Shorter ball, outside off. Cut away to deep point for one by Tector.
|Kagiso RabadaÂ is back on.
|41.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Harry Tector, Length ball, on the pads. Tector clips it to the leg side for one.
|41.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, Full ball, on the pads. Andy flicks it wide of square leg and collects a brace.
|41.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, A short ball, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ ducks under it.
|41.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Andy Balbirnie, OUT! CAUGHT! Andy BalbirnieÂ departs after a well made 100! Kagiso RabadaÂ gets his first wicket as well! A full ball, around leg pole. Andy backs away and looks to loft it over mid off, but does not get the required elevation. Hits it straight in the hands of Temba Bavuma.
|41.5 : Kagiso Rabada to George Dockrell, Full ball, on middle. George DockrellÂ works it on the leg side and gets off the mark with a single.
|41.4 : Who will walk out to bat? George Dockrell it is.
|41.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Harry Tector, SWINGS AND A MISS! A length ball, outside off. Tector slashes at it but misses.
|42.1 : Tabraiz Shamsi to George Dockrell, Loopy ball, on the pads. Clipped to deep square leg for one.
|0.0 : Umpire review has been taken up for stumping. Harry TectorÂ had some part of his shoes inside the crease.
|42.3 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Harry Tector, FOUR! Cheeky! Fuller ball, on the pads. Tector paddles it down to the fine leg fence. 200 up for Ireland.
|42.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Harry Tector, Fuller ball, on middle. Clipped to the leg side for one.
|42.5 : Tabraiz Shamsi to George Dockrell, Loopy ball, on the pads. Dockrell whips it to deep square leg for one.
|42.6 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Harry Tector, Full ball, on the pads. Tector gets the top edge as he looks to sweep but the ball lands in no-manÂ land.
|42.2 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Harry Tector, NOT OUT! Tossed up, outside off. Tector misses his slog. The keeper takes the bails off but Tector has some part of his feet behind the crease as confirmed by the TV umpire.
|43.1 : Kagiso Rabada to George Dockrell, SIX! Massive strike! Full ball, on off. Dockrell makes room for himself and sends it sailing over the long off fence.
|43.2 : Kagiso Rabada to George Dockrell, Full ball, on the pads. Dockrell gets hit on the pads and they get a leg bye.
|43.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Harry Tector, SIX! What a shot that is! Rabada bowls a pacy short one, on the body. Tector sways away from it and then ramps it over the third man fence.
|43.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Harry Tector, Full toss, on the pads. Clipped to deep mid-wicket for one.
|43.5 : Kagiso Rabada to George Dockrell, Slower short ball, on off. Dockrell pulls it across to deep square leg for one.
|43.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Harry Tector, Yorker, on off. Harry TectorÂ drills it to deep point for one.
|Anrich NortjeÂ comes back on.
|44.1 : Anrich Nortje to Harry Tector, Full length ball, outside off. Tector jams it out to covers for a single.
|44.2 : Anrich Nortje to George Dockrell, A full toss, on off. George DockrellÂ works it to sweeper cover for a single.
|44.3 : Anrich Nortje to Harry Tector, A length ball, angling just around off. Tector rocks back and looks to cut but misses it completely.
|44.4 : Anrich Nortje to Harry Tector, Full ball, on middle. Driven to mid off for one.
|44.5 : Anrich Nortje to George Dockrell, A slower length ball, outside off. Dockrell looks to go big but gets deceived by the pace of the ball.
|44.6 : Anrich Nortje to George Dockrell, FOUR! Edgy runs! A full length ball, outside off. Dockrell slices it over short third man for a boundary.
|Andile Phehlukwayo (8-0-47-0)Â is back on.Â
|45.1 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Harry Tector, FOUR! 50 up for Harry Tector, what a beautiful knock this is! A fuller, slower ball, outside off. Tector crisps his drive through covers for a boundary. The fielder in the deep runs across and dives but in vain.
|45.2 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Harry Tector, WIDE! A length ball way outside off. Left alone. Wide given.
|Andile Phehlukwayo to Harry Tector, Another length ball, outside off. Tector dabs it to third man for a single.
|45.4 : Andile Phehlukwayo to George Dockrell, FOUR! Cracking shot! Full and wide outside off. Dockrell comes down the track and sends this ball racing to the cover fence.
|45.5 : Andile Phehlukwayo to George Dockrell, Short ball, outside off. Dockrell misses his cut.
|45.6 : Andile Phehlukwayo to George Dockrell, SIX! This is sublime hitting by the Irish! A nice length ball, on off. Dockrell hits it straight down the ground and over the fence!
|46.1 : Anrich Nortje to Harry Tector, A full ball, on off. Pushed to covers for a quick single.
|46.2 : Anrich Nortje to George Dockrell, FOUR! George Dockrell isÂ playing a handy knock here! A slower short ball, outside off. Dockrell gets on top of the bounce and flat-bats it over mid off for a boundary.
|46.3 : Anrich Nortje to George Dockrell, Fuller on middle. Dockrell swivels back and drives it to covers for another quick single.
|46.4 : Anrich Nortje to Harry Tector, FOUR! Carved away! Another full ball, outside off. Tector drives it through point for a boundary. 250 up for Ireland.
|46.5 : Anrich Nortje to Harry Tector, A slower length ball, outside off. Tector works it on the off side forÂ a single.
|46.6 : Anrich Nortje to George Dockrell, Full ball, on the pads. Eased down to long on for a single. 12 coming off the over.
|47.1 : Kagiso Rabada to George Dockrell, A full toss, on middle. Dockrell checks his shot and chips it to long on for one.
|47.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Harry Tector, FOUR! Brilliant batting! A short ball way outside off. Tector slashes it over point forÂ a boundary.
|47.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Harry Tector, SIX! Hold that pose, Harry Tector! This is sublime batting! A full toss, on middle. Harry TectorÂ heaves it over mid-wicket for a biggie. Surely the biggest of the day so far!
|47.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Harry Tector, Full ball, on middle. Tector flicks it to mid-wicket. The fielder there runs to his right, dives and saves a couple of runs.
|47.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Harry Tector, Yorker length on middle. Tector digs it out in time.Â
|47.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Harry Tector, 15 runs coming off this over! On middle, clipped away to square leg for a brace. Kagiso RabadaÂ finishes off his spell.
|48.1 : Anrich Nortje to George Dockrell, Yorker length, on leg pole. Dockrell squeezes it out to covers for a single.
|48.2 : Anrich Nortje to Harry Tector,Â Another good yorker, on middle. Tector looks to paddle but gets an inside edge to the leg side for a single. South AfricaÂ optimistically appealÂ but turned down.
|48.5 : Anrich Nortje to Harry Tector, Full on middle. Tector looks to heave it but ends up lifting towards long on for a single.
|48.3 : Anrich Nortje to George Dockrell, Around off, pushed to covers for a single.
|48.6 : Andile PhehlukwayoÂ to bowl the final over.
|48.4 : Anrich Nortje to Harry Tector, FOUR! Cracked away! Another full ball, on middle. Misses his length by a bit and Tector takes full toll of it. Drives it crisply through covers for a boundary.
|48.6 : Anrich Nortje to George Dockrell, FOUR! Edgy runs! Moves to 40! A full ball, on middle. George DockrellÂ looks to flick but gets inner half of his bat, past short fine leg for a boundary. 12 runs coming off this over.
|49.1 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Harry Tector, Full and wide outside off. Tector drills it towards sweeper cover and they sprint back for the second.
|49.2 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Harry Tector, OUT! TAKEN! A blistering knock by Tector comes to an end as he walks back to a well-deserved ovation by the crowd! Full ball, outside off. Tector slices it away and Rabada takes a good low catch at deep point.
|49.4 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Mark Adair, Back of a length, outside off. Adair punches it to deep covers for one.
|49.3 : Andile Phehlukwayo to George Dockrell, Fuller ball, on off. Punched to deep cover for one.
|What an innings that was by Harry Tector. He struggled a touch at the start but got going at just the right time to provide Ireland with a great finish!
|49.2 : Mark AdairÂ walks out to bat.
|49.5 : Andile Phehlukwayo to George Dockrell, FOUR! Everything is going Ireland's way! Dockrell comes down the track to smack it but gets the outside edge. The ball runs past the keeper and runs to the fence.
|49.6 : Andile Phehlukwayo to George Dockrell, OUT! CAUGHT by Rassie van der Dussen! A slower full ball, outside off. George DockrellÂ goes big towardsÂ long off, but does not get the required distance, hits it straight in the hands of Rassie van der Dussen. A good cameo from George DockrellÂ helps his team to reach 290!Â
|What a fantastic batting performance that was by Ireland. They have put on a very good score and would hope that their bowlers defend it. Temba BavumaÂ mentioned at the toss that this ground would be tough to defend on but his batters will have to bat quite well if they want to win this.
|Ireland had a good start with the bat. Stirling and Balbirnie provided them with a 50-run stand with the latter getting boundaries more frequently. They did lose the momentum in the middle overs as Stirling and McBrine both fell to spinners and they weren't able to rotate the strike as freely as before. But Balbirnie held one end together and batted really well to get to his ton. Tector started off slowly at the start but teed off towards the end. He along with Dockrell provided them with a very
|South Africa did not have the best of days with the ball. Their pacers started well and even created opportunities at the start but their fielders could not hold on. The spin duo of Maharaj and Shamsi bowled well in the middle overs, they took a wicket each and also dried up the boundaries. But in the death overs, their pacers were taken apart by some brilliant hitting by the Irish. The two spinners gave 92 in their 20 overs and took two wickets. While their pacers went for 195 in their 30 overs
|Keshav MaharajÂ is down for a chat,Â Maharaj says that his first spell was good but he could have been a bit proactive. Adds that the pitch is really good so the batters should be able to chase it down. Further adds that this is a par scare and they need to keep wickets in hand while chasing. Also mentions that Andy BalbirnieÂ batted really well to set the platform for Tector and Dockrell.
|Right then! 291 runs in 300 balls is what South AfricaÂ need to win the game. Remember, they don't have Quinton de KockÂ so the other batters will have to take the responsibility of getting quick runs at the top. To be honest, they have a very good batting line up and would fancy their chances given the nice batting conditions. For the Irish, early wickets remain the key if they want to make South AfricaÂ sweat. Do join us for a while as the chase comes our way!
|45.3 : Andile Phehlukwayo to George Dockrell,Â Some effort from Aiden MarkramÂ in the deep!Â A full ball, on middle. Dockrell arcs back and smokes it over long on. It lookedÂ like a six before Markram in the deep, timedÂ his jump, stretched his right arm out, and took the catch. His momentum was taking him over the ropes so he lobbedÂ the ball out on the ground. Certainly saved four runs for his team.