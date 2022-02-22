|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 4 . 4 . . | 1 4 . . 4 .
|Last bat : Gareth Delanyc Bilal Khan b Khawar Ali47(32b3x43x6) SR:146.88, FoW:105/5 (13.3 Ovs)
|14.6 : Kaleemullah to George Dockrell, A yorker, on off. George DockrellÂ digs it out towards covers.Â
|14.5 : Kaleemullah to George Dockrell, FOUR! Poor ball! A full toss, outside off. George DockrellÂ smacks it to long off for a boundary.Â
|14.4 : Kaleemullah to Andy McBrine, On the pads, Andy McBrineÂ flicks it to deep square leg for one.
|14.3 : Kaleemullah to Andy McBrine, FOUR! Short of a length, on middle. Andy McBrineÂ tickles it to fine leg for a boundary.Â
|14.2 : Kaleemullah to George Dockrell, Full and outside off, George DockrellÂ drives it to sweeper cover for a run.
|14.1 : Kaleemullah to George Dockrell, SIX! BOOM! Short of a length, outside off. George DockrellÂ pulls it in disdain over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.Â
|13.6 : Khawar Ali to George Dockrell, Outside off, pushed towards covers for a single.
|13.5 : Khawar Ali to George Dockrell, Again! A googly, outside off. George DockrellÂ has no clue about it and tries to drive again but misses.Â
|13.4 : Khawar Ali to George Dockrell, Tosses it up, outside off. George DockrellÂ looks to drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|13.3 : Andy McBrineÂ is the new batter in.
|Khawar Ali to Gareth Delany, OUT! CAUGHT! Khawar AliÂ removes the dangerous Gareth Delany! Slower though the air, outside off. Gareth DelanyÂ reaches out for it and sweeps but with no timing. The ball goes off the top edge to square leg where Bilal KhanÂ takes a very simple catch. IrelandÂ lose their fifth wicket now. Gareth DelanyÂ departs three runs short of his half century.Â
|13.2 : Khawar Ali to George Dockrell, Short and on middle, punched to sweeper cover for a single.
|13.1 : Khawar Ali to George Dockrell, George DockrellÂ steps out and pushes this loopy ball back to the bowler.
|12.6 : Kaleemullah to George Dockrell, On a length, on middle. George DockrellÂ clips it to square leg for a single. A good over for Oman! 4 runs and 2 wickets from the over.
|12.5 : Kaleemullah to Gareth Delany, This is pushed to mid on for a run.
|12.4 : Kaleemullah to George Dockrell, Length ball, on off. George DockrellÂ tucks it to square leg for a single. No hat-trick for Kaleemullah!Â
|12.3 : George DockrellÂ walks out now as he faces the hat-trick ball.
|Kaleemullah to Lorcan Tucker, OUT! CHOPPED ON! KaleemullahÂ is on a hat-trick now! What an over this is turning out to be! Bowls a back-of-a-length delivery, outside off. Lorcan TuckerÂ has a feel for it. The ball goes off the inside edge and rolls back to disturb the stumps. Lorcan TuckerÂ departs for a golden duck. OmanÂ are right back in this game!Â
|12.2 : Lorcan TuckerÂ comes in.
|Kaleemullah to Harry Tector, OUT! CAUGHT! KaleemullahÂ breaks the 82-run stand. He bowls a length ball, outside off. Harry TectorÂ sees the width and slaps it but straight to backward point. Khawar AliÂ is stationed over there and snaffles it with both hands. Much-needed wicket for Oman.Â
|12.1 : Kaleemullah to Gareth Delany, Short of a length, outside off. Gareth DelanyÂ mistimes his pull to long off for a single.
|11.6 : Khawar Ali to Harry Tector, On the pads, Harry TectorÂ tucks it around the corner.Â
|11.5 : Khawar Ali to Gareth Delany, This is swept firmly to deep square leg for a single. 100 up for Ireland!Â
|11.4 : Khawar Ali to Gareth Delany, On middle, blocked out.Â
|11.3 : Khawar Ali to Gareth Delany, Floats it up, on middle. Gareth DelanyÂ kneels and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.Â
|11.2 : Khawar Ali to Gareth Delany, Full and on off, driven towards covers.Â
|11.1 : Khawar Ali to Harry Tector, Tosses it up, on middle. Tector clips it to square leg for one.Â
|10.6 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Gareth Delany, Flighted ball, outside off. Gareth DelanyÂ dabs it to short third man. 19 runs from the over.Â
|10.5 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Gareth Delany, SIX! Hat-trick of sixes! Gareth DelanyÂ is on fire! Loopy ball, on middle. Gareth DelanyÂ stands tall and pummels it over long on for another maximum. Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ is under a lot of pressure now.Â
|10.4 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Gareth Delany, SIX! Superb shot! Flatter ball, outside off. Gareth DelanyÂ waits for it and pumps it over wide long on for half-a-dozen.Â
|10.3 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Gareth Delany, SIX!Â Flat and brute power! Short and on middle, Gareth DelanyÂ picks it up and muscles it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.Â
|10.2 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Harry Tector, Full and on leg, nudged to mid-wicket for a single.
|10.1 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Harry Tector, Tossed up, on the pads. Harry TectorÂ sweeps but picks out short fine leg.
|9.6 : Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ brings himself on.
|Khawar Ali to Gareth Delany, Tossed up, on off. Kept out.
|9.5 : Khawar Ali to Harry Tector, Fuller and on middle. Tector looks to work on the leg side but gets a leading edge to covers and a single is taken.
|9.4 : Khawar Ali to Gareth Delany, Short ball, on middle. Delany pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|9.3 : Khawar Ali to Harry Tector, Tector prods and drives this full ball to covers for a single.
|9.2 : Khawar Ali to Gareth Delany, A loopy ball, on middle. Delany bunts it to mid-wicket for a single.
|9.1 : Khawar Ali to Gareth Delany,Â This is full and on off, pushed to covers.Â
|8.6 : Khawar AliÂ comes into the attack. He replaces Aamir Kaleem.
|Fayyaz Butt to Harry Tector, Length ball, outside off. Tector punches it to point. 14 coming off the over, good one for Ireland.
|8.5 : Fayyaz Butt to Gareth Delany, A low full toss now, on middle. Delany nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
|8.4 : Fayyaz Butt to Harry Tector, On middle, this is hit to square leg for one more.
|8.3 : Fayyaz Butt to Harry Tector, Fuller ball, on the pads, flicked to deep square leg for two more runs.
|8.2 : Fayyaz Butt to Harry Tector, FOUR! Full again, angling on the pads. Tector stays back and wrists it through square leg for a boundary.
|8.1 : Fayyaz Butt to Harry Tector, SIX! Hammered! A full ball, on off. Tector steps outÂ and tonks it over the long off fence. Sheer power.
|7.6 : Aamir Kaleem to Harry Tector, Another single to end the over as Harry TectorÂ turns it to mid-wicket. Good partnership building between these two.Â
|7.5 : Aamir Kaleem to Gareth Delany, Tossed up, on middle. Delany hits it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|7.4 : Aamir Kaleem to Gareth Delany, Flatter and outside off. Delany skips down and looks to go big but slices it over point and the ball lands safe in the deep. Two runs taken.Â
|7.3 : Aamir Kaleem to Harry Tector,Â Darted on the pads, flicked to square leg for a single.Â
|7.2 : Aamir Kaleem to Harry Tector,Â On off, kept out.Â
|7.1 : Aamir Kaleem to Harry Tector,Â This is full and on off, it lands and turns away. Tector looks to push but gets beaten by the away spin.
|6.6 : Fayyaz Butt to Gareth Delany, Full again, on off. Gareth drives it through covers for a couple of runs.Â
|6.5 : Fayyaz Butt to Gareth Delany, This is too full and on middle. Delany gets his bat down and plays it back to the bowler.
|6.4 : Fayyaz Butt to Gareth Delany, Length and on off, pushed to covers.
|6.3 : Fayyaz Butt to Gareth Delany, Length and outside off. Delany tries to play it down the ground but fails to connect.
|6.2 : Fayyaz Butt to Harry Tector, Short of a length, outside off. Harry steers it to third man for a single.
|6.1 : Fayyaz Butt to Harry Tector, SIX! Thumped! Short ball, on middle. Tector rides the bounce as he pulls it all the way to square leg for a biggie. 50 up as well!
|5.6 : Aamir Kaleem to Harry Tector, Leg bye! Angles it onto the pads, Tector misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. It rolls to the fine leg region and a single is taken.Â
|5.5 : Aamir Kaleem to Gareth Delany, A single as this is pushed to long off.
|5.4 : Aamir Kaleem to Gareth Delany, FOUR! Two in a row! This is full and on middle. Delany again gets low as he slogs it to mid-wicket for a boundary.
|5.3 : Aamir Kaleem to Gareth Delany, FOUR! Powered! Fuller and on off. Delany gets low and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|5.2 : Aamir Kaleem to Gareth Delany, Flatter again, on middle. Delany works it to square leg but straight to the fielder.Â
|5.1 : Aamir Kaleem to Harry Tector, Flatter and on off, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.Â
|4.6 : Fayyaz Butt to Harry Tector, Full and on off, worked to deep square leg for one.
|4.5 : Fayyaz Butt to Gareth Delany, Back of a length, outside off. Gareth DelanyÂ dabs it down to third man for a run.
|4.4 : Fayyaz Butt to Harry Tector, Length ball, outside off. Harry TectorÂ guides it to third man for a single.
|4.3 : Fayyaz Butt to Harry Tector, On the pads, Harry TectorÂ keeps it out.
|4.2 : Fayyaz Butt to Gareth Delany, Length ball, outside off. Gareth DelanyÂ steers it down to third man for a single.
|4.1 : Fayyaz Butt to Gareth Delany, Back of a length, outside off. Gareth DelanyÂ taps it to backward point.
|3.6 : Kaleemullah to Harry Tector, On a length, on leg. Harry TectorÂ clips it to deep square leg for a couple of runs.Â
|3.5 : Kaleemullah to Harry Tector, FOUR! Classic shot! Touch fuller, on off. Harry TectorÂ prods and drives it past the bowler to long off for a boundary.Â
|3.4 : Kaleemullah to Harry Tector, Good-length ball, outside off. Harry TectorÂ tries to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|3.3 : Kaleemullah to Gareth Delany, On the pads, tucked to square leg for a single.
|3.2 : Kaleemullah to Gareth Delany, On middle, Gareth DelanyÂ defends it to mid on.
|3.1 : Kaleemullah to Gareth Delany, FOUR! Edgy! Back of a length, outside off. Gareth DelanyÂ looks to defend. The ball goes off the outside edge to third man for a boundary.Â
|2.6 : Bilal Khan to Harry Tector, On a length, on off. Harry TectorÂ keeps it out. What an over from Bilal Khan! A double wicket-maiden!Â
|2.5 : Harry TectorÂ is the new man in.
|Bilal Khan to Paul Stirling,Â OUT! TAKEN! Bilal Khan is on fire! He has got both the openers in the same over. Another back-of-a-length ball, outside off. Stirling stands tall and has a slash at it. The ball goes straight into the hands of Khawar AliÂ at point who takes a sharp catch. Paul StirlingÂ is livid with himself. IrelandÂ in early trouble here.Â
|2.2 : Gareth DelanyÂ walks out to the middle.
|2.4 : Bilal Khan to Paul Stirling, Good-length ball, outside off. Paul StirlingÂ looks to drive again but misses it to connect. This is a good start by Bilal Khan.Â
|2.3 : Bilal Khan to Paul Stirling, Outside off, on a length, Paul StirlingÂ looks to drive but gets beaten.Â
|2.2 : Bilal Khan to Andy Balbirnie,Â OUT! TAKEN! Andy Balbirnie departs after a quick start. Back of a length, on middle. Balbirnie steps out and tries to pull but miscues it to mid off. Khurram NawazÂ there takes a fine catch above his head.Â
|2.1 : Bilal Khan to Andy Balbirnie, On a length, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ taps it to point.
|1.6 : Kaleemullah to Paul Stirling, Back of a length, on off. Paul StirlingÂ blocks it out.Â
|1.5 : Kaleemullah to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Well played! Good-length ball, on middle. Paul StirlingÂ shimmies down and lifts it over covers for a boundary. A good positive start from Ireland!Â
|1.4 : Kaleemullah to Paul Stirling, Good-length ball, outside off. Paul StirlingÂ tries to drive but misses.Â
|1.3 : Kaleemullah to Andy Balbirnie, On a length, on leg. Andy BalbirnieÂ misses his glance. He gets hit on the pads and the ball rolls to fine leg for a leg bye.
|1.2 : Kaleemullah to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Nice punch! Back of a length, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ stands tall and punches it through covers to get his third boundary.Â
|1.1 : Kaleemullah to Paul Stirling, Back of a length, on middle. Paul StirlingÂ tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|0.6 : Who will bowl now? It is Kaleemullah.
|Bilal Khan to Andy Balbirnie, Back of a length, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to punch but fails to connect and gets beaten. 9 runs off the first over.Â
|0.5 : Bilal Khan to Andy Balbirnie, Back of a length, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ defends it back to the bowler.Â
|0.0 : We are all set. Andy BalbirnieÂ and Paul StirlingÂ are the openers while Bilal KhanÂ to start with the ball. Here we go ...
|0.4 : Bilal Khan to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Shot! Back of a length, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets a boundary again.Â
|0.0 : Zeeshan Maqsood, the skipper of Oman, says that they will bowl first. Mentions that they will try to put Ireland under pressure by taking early wickets. Tells that they will try to play good cricket.
|0.3 : Bilal Khan to Andy Balbirnie, On a length, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to drive but misses.Â
|0.0 : Andy Balbirnie, the skipper of IrelandÂ says the toss doesn't matter but now they have to defend the total. Adds that they had a good result against Oman last week.
|0.2 : Bilal Khan to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Lovely shot! Width on offer, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ leans onto it and creams it through covers for the first boundary of the innings.Â
|0.1 : Bilal Khan to Paul Stirling,Â Good-length ball, on off. Paul StirlingÂ steers it to point for a single.
|0.0 : OmanÂ (Playing XI) -Â Â Naseem Khushi (WK), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan (In place of Sandeep Goud), Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ (C), Khurram Nawaz, Aamir Kaleem, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Fayyaz Butt.Â
|Ireland (Unchanged Playing XI) - Lorcan TuckerÂ (WK), Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Josh Little.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and lands in the favor of Oman. They have elected to BOWL first.Â
|... Match Day ...
|Welcome to the coverage of the secondÂ semi final of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier A where Ireland will take on Oman. Both teams would eye a victory here as only a win would help them get into finals and both teams cannot afford to put a foot wrong here. Whichever side loses here gets to play for the 3rd spot. But why aim for bronze when you get gold right? Let's see which team comes out on top.
|Meanwhile, Ireland led by Andy BalbirnieÂ topped the points chartÂ in Group B. They didn't have a great start to the campaign as they lost to the UAE but bounced back with two consecutive wins.Â Ireland may find it tough to get past Oman but they are a tough side to beat and would be confident of knocking their opponents down and head into the finals. Stay tuned for toss and team news.
|Oman, led by Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ have been very clinical in their group games. They finished second in their group with 4 points. They are heading into this game on the back of a thumping 9-wicket victory over Philippines. They would want to continue the good work and enter the finals. They are against Ireland which are a quality side in this format but they would be confident of winning this match.