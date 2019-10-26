|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 2 . . 2 | . 1 . . w .
|Last bat : Ademola Onikoyi (C) (W)c Paul Stirling b George Dockrell9(11b2x40x6) SR:81.82, FoW:24/4 (7.4 Ovs)
|8.1 : C Young to S Adedeji, No run.
|7.6 : Craig Young to bowl now.
|G Dockrell to S Adedeji, Around off, worked through square leg for a single to get off the mark.
|7.5 : G Dockrell to S Adedeji, Close shave! Outside off, Adedeji looks to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. Gary Wilson appeals for LBW but there was a big inside edge there.
|7.4 : Sesan Adedeji walks in at number 6, replacing his skipper.
|G Dockrell to A Onikoyi, OUT! Caught! A catching drill. Full and around middle, Onikoyi gets down to paddle but all he musters is a simple scoop to Paul Stirling at short fine leg. This is just going from bad to worse. Ireland are not even celebrating. Nigeria are 24/4!
|7.3 : G Dockrell to C Onwuzulike, Outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|7.2 : G Dockrell to A Onikoyi, Full and straight again, pushed down to long on for a single.
|7.1 : G Dockrell to A Onikoyi, Full and around middle, watchfully pushed towards short mid-wicket.
|6.6 : George Dockrell to bowl his left-arm spin.
|B Rankin to C Onwuzulike, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. A maiden for Rankin, whose figures read 2-1-3-0.
|6.5 : B Rankin to C Onwuzulike, A short ball outside off, Onwuzulike looks to pull but misses and is hit on the back.
|6.4 : B Rankin to C Onwuzulike, A short ball, down the leg side, Onwuzulike looks to pull but misses. Strangely, no wide signalled.
|6.3 : B Rankin to C Onwuzulike, DROPPED! Full and outside off, hammered straight back. Rankin sticks his left hand out but cannot hang on. The ball is parried it to cover.
|6.2 : B Rankin to C Onwuzulike, Outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|6.1 : B Rankin to C Onwuzulike, Full and outside off, Onwuzulike looks to slog but misses.
|5.6 : Boyd Rankin to bowl again. 1-0-3-0 so far.
|G Delany to A Onikoyi, LBW shout, but turned down. Two noises perhaps? Tossed up around middle, AO looks to play the slog but misses and is hit on the pads. Not quite sure whether there was an inside edge but it seemed to be going down leg. 22/3 in the Powerplay for Nigeria.
|5.5 : G Delany to A Onikoyi, Around middle and leg, cramping the batsman for room, pushed back to the bowler.
|5.4 : G Delany to A Onikoyi, FOUR! Too full again and is punished again! Outside off, comes with a touch of width as well, Ademola gets under it and lofts it over extra cover!
|5.3 : G Delany to A Onikoyi, Corrects his length, does Delany, landing it short of full, the skipper punches it towards short extra cover.
|5.2 : G Delany to A Onikoyi, FOUR! Nice shot. Full and outside off, too full perhaps, Onikoyi gets under it and lofts it over mid off!
|5.1 : G Delany to C Onwuzulike, 1 run.
|4.6 : M Adair to A Onikoyi, No run.
|4.5 : M Adair to A Onikoyi, No run.
|4.4 : M Adair to A Onikoyi, Outside off, fuller in length, Onikoyi looks to punch but misses.
|4.3 : Ademola Onikoyi, the captain, comes on to bat at number 5, replacing Gim.
|M Adair to D Gim, OUT! Caught behind! Nigeria are in a sorry state now. Landed outside off, Gim looks to drive this on the up but the ball moves away, takes the outside edge and the keeper does the rest.
|4.2 : M Adair to D Gim, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|4.1 : M Adair to D Gim, Around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|3.6 : Mark Adair comes back on. 1-0-4-0 so far.
|G Delany to C Onwuzulike, A lovely inswinging yorker, around middle, dug out back to the bowler.
|3.5 : G Delany to C Onwuzulike, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads.
|3.4 : Chimezie Onwuzulike comes on.
|G Delany to S Runsewe, OUT! RUN OUT! Total mix-up. Around middle, Runsewe paddles it towards backward square leg. Now, fine leg is deep and the batsmen think that a second is on. But it isn't. George Dockrell comes charging in from fine leg and returns a sharp throw to the keeper who whips the bails off. Runsewe dives in but is late.
|3.3 : G Delany to S Runsewe, Full and around off, Runsewe gets down and paddles it fine for a couple.
|3.2 : G Delany to D Gim, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. They pick up a single.
|3.1 : G Delany to D Gim, Slowly bowled, but angling down the leg side, the batsman misses his flick and is hit on the pads. There is a mild appeal for LBW but it is turned down.
|G Delany to D Gim, WIDE. Down the leg side, flick shot missed.
|2.6 : B Rankin to S Runsewe, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side.
|2.5 : B Rankin to S Runsewe, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
|2.4 : B Rankin to S Runsewe, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|2.3 : B Rankin to S Runsewe, Short and outside off, cut through point for a couple.
|2.2 : B Rankin to S Runsewe, Around off, defended to the off side.
|B Rankin to S Runsewe, WIDE. Full and down the leg side, Runsewe looks to flick but misses.
|2.1 : B Rankin to S Runsewe, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|1.6 : Boyd Rankin comes on to bowl now.
|G Delany to D Gim, Punched off the back foot by the batsman.
|1.5 : Daniel Gim arrives at number 3, replacing Ajekun.
|G Delany to D Ajekun, OUT! Chopped on! Landed outside off, Ajekun looks to cut but gets a bottom edge which knocks the off stump out of the ground! Early strike for Ireland.
|1.4 : G Delany to D Ajekun, On middle and leg, worked towards square leg.
|1.3 : G Delany to D Ajekun, Outside off, punched straight to cover.
|1.2 : G Delany to S Runsewe, On middle and leg, flicked towards square leg for a single.
|1.1 : G Delany to S Runsewe, Outside off, punched straight to cover.
|0.6 : Gareth Delany to share the new ball with Adair.
|M Adair to D Ajekun, EDGED, NO ONE THERE! Full and around off, Ajekun looks to drive but misses and gets a thick outside edge, which flies past first slip towards third man! Two runs taken.
|0.5 : M Adair to D Ajekun, Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
|0.4 : M Adair to D Ajekun, Full and around off, Ajekun looks to flick but misses and gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|0.3 : M Adair to D Ajekun, Short and outside off, cut through point for a couple. Nigeria are underway!
|0.2 : M Adair to D Ajekun, Outside off, driven towards mid off.
|0.1 : M Adair to D Ajekun, Full on middle, flicked towards short mid-wicket.
|0.0 : The players are out in the middle. Mark Adair to start off proceedings. Daniel Ajekun and Sulaimon Runsewe to open for Kenya. Ajekun to take strike. Here we go...
|PITCH REPORT - Bazid Khan observes that the pitch is the same one as used for the Canada-Oman game. Feels that since this is a day match, the ball will not skid onto the bat. Feels that the track is good for batting, so change of pace is key.
|Wilson says that he was looking to bowl anyway and now, aims to dismiss Nigeria to as low a total as possible. Is not too focussed on improving the net run rate and just believes to play good cricket. Has a look at the wicket and he too, like Onikoyi, believes that the track will not change much.
|Nigerian captain says that the wicket plays almost the same, so he would like to bat and enjoy the conditions. In spite of being knocked out, he says that it is a big stage and are still enjoying competing here. Would want to end the tournament with a couple of wins.
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Gary Wilson(C AND WK), Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson (IN FOR DAVID DELANY) and Craig Young.
|Nigeria (Playing XI) - Daniel Ajekun, Sulaimon Runsewe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Ademola Onikoyi(C AND WK), Sesan Adedeji, Isaac Okpe (IN FOR ABIODUN ABIOYE), Leke Oyede, Daniel Gim, Sylvester Okpe, Vincent Adewoye and Chima Akachukwu.
|TOSS - NIGERIA HAVE WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO BAT FIRST.
|Ireland's previous win against Jersey was a massive one and they will aim for a repeat today. Nigeria have not got anything going for them so far - but with their tournament done and with nothing to lose, they can aim to be party spoilers and get something for themselves in their final two games.
|We are approaching the dying stages of the league stage with two days left for the teams to stake a claim for the playoffs. Nigeria, sadly, are out of reckoning but Ireland have plenty to play for. Hello and a warm welcome to match number 35 of the ICC WT20 Qualifiers, 2019, between Ireland and Nigeria in Abu Dhabi.