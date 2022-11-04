|Batsmen
|4.3 : Josh Little to Devon Conway, Back of a length, around middle and leg, trying to follow the batter. Conway pushes it gently to mid off and scampers across to the other end.
|3.4 : Gareth Delany to Finn Allen, FOUR! Finn is getting into the act now. Shortish and around leg, once again Finn makes room as he jumps down the track and forces it down the ground towards long on for a boundary.
|4.2 : Josh Little to Devon Conway, Little keeps it around off, on a length, Conway defends it from the inner portion of his blade.
|3.6 : Josh LittleÂ comes back into the attack. He conceded 4 runs in his first over.
|4.1 : Josh Little to Devon Conway, Fractionally short and on off, Conway taps it down to backward point and looks for a run. His partner sends him back as the ball is too close to the fielder.
|3.6 : Gareth Delany to Finn Allen, Quicker and shorter on off, it's punched to extra cover. 13 from the over!
|3.5 : Gareth Delany to Finn Allen, FOUR! Finn is cashing in against some loose bowling. Short again from Gareth Delany, around leg, Finn hangs deep inside the crease and slaps it over extra cover for yet another boundary.Â
|3.3 : Gareth Delany to Finn Allen, Flatter and shorter, around leg, Finn goes back to cut but mistimes it towards cover-point.
|3.2 : Gareth Delany to Finn Allen,Â FOUR! Aerial but in the gap! Loopy delivery, full and around leg, Finn AllenÂ makes room for himself and drills it aerially past mid off for a boundary.
|3.1 : Gareth Delany to Devon Conway, Starts with a flighted delivery, landing full on off, Conway flicks it through mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
|2.6 : IrelandÂ going with spin now as Gareth DelanyÂ comes into the attack.
|Barry McCarthy to Finn Allen, Mishit! A length ball outside off, Finn steps back and throws his bat at it. It comes off from the toe end of the bat and flies towards mid off. The ball drops safely and they get two runs.
|2.5 : Barry McCarthy to Devon Conway, Back of a length, around leg, Conway attempts to glance but misses. It goes off his thigh pad to backward point. They cross for a leg bye.
|2.4 : Barry McCarthy to Devon Conway, Another play and a miss. In the channel outside off, on a length, Conway reaches out, trying to cut, but misses.
|2.3 : Barry McCarthy to Devon Conway, On a good length and around off, Conway advances down the track and tries to slap it through the line but misses.
|2.2 : Barry McCarthy to Finn Allen, Too full in length and around off, 139 kph, Finn drags his attempted shot and sends it through mid-wicket off the inner edge. They get a run.
|2.1 : Barry McCarthy to Devon Conway, Run out chance missed! Fullish and around off, Conway bunts it towards mid off and goes for a quick run. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end otherwise Conway would have been a goner.
|1.6 : Barry McCarthyÂ replaces Josh Little.
|Mark Adair to Finn Allen, Adair goes short and around middle, shaping in, Allen tries to pull but makes no connection. Two good overs from Ireland.
|1.5 : Mark Adair to Devon Conway, PUT DOWN! Early life for Conway. Fuller and around off, Devon ConwayÂ runs down the track to smack it through the line. It goes aerially to Harry TectorÂ at mid off who tries to catch it over his head but it bursts out of his hands. They get three runs. The replay shows that the ball was travelling and took off while reaching the fielder. Can't be an excuse though, that should have been taken at this level.
|1.4 : Mark Adair to Devon Conway, Around leg, on a length, Conway fails to put it away and wears it on his pads.Â
|1.3 : Mark Adair to Devon Conway, Finds the fielder. Adair pitches it up and outside off, Conway plays a flowing drive off the front foot but finds the fielder at cover-point. A slight fumble but no run is taken.
|1.2 : Mark Adair to Devon Conway, Better from Adair this time. He serves it on a length around middle, getting it to angle away from the batter, Conway covers the line and makes a leave.
|1.1 : Mark Adair to Devon Conway, Four leg byes!Â Poor line from Adair. Begins with a full ball down the leg side, 83 mph, Conway misses the flick but it tickles his pads and runs wide of the keeper. A boundary results at fine leg.
|0.6 : Mark AdairÂ to share the new ball.
|Josh Little to Finn Allen, A touch short and on off, Allen sits back to heave it over the leg side. But it takes the inner half and rolls away from short fine leg. They get two runs.
|0.5 : Josh Little to Finn Allen, Swing and a miss! This is how Finn bats. Josh LittleÂ gets this one to angle away from the right-hander, on a good length and outside off, Allen tries to power it through the line but misses.
|0.4 : Josh Little to Finn Allen, Lands it on a length this time, outside off, Allen shows his fast hands as he smashes it through the line. Again finds the fielder at cover-point.
|0.3 : Josh Little to Finn Allen, Shortish and on off, Allen goes on the back foot and punches. He finds the fielder at cover-point. Not much movement so far.
|0.2 : Josh Little to Devon Conway, Little is yet to get his line right. He drifts on the pads, fuller in length, Devon ConwayÂ clips it through square leg and picks up a single.
|0.1 : Josh Little to Finn Allen, Back of a length, around middle, Finn AllenÂ turns and pulls it behind square leg. The fielder stops it in the deep and they cross for a single.
|0.0 : We are ready for some action now! The IrishÂ players are taking their respective field positions. Finn AllenÂ and Devon ConwayÂ are the two openers for New Zealand. Josh LittleÂ to start proceedings with the ball. Let's play...
|The umpires and the players have lined up in the middle for the national anthems. It will be New Zealand'sÂ national anthem first followed by the national anthem of Ireland.
|Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand,Â says that it's a good surface and they will try to assess the conditions in order to get a good score on the board. Tells that they have got their lessons from the last game and have picked out the positives. Mentions that Ireland are a strong side and they want to focus on their plans and execution. Kane informs that New Zealand are also unchanged.Â Â
|Andy Balbirnie, the Irish captain, says that they want to bowl first as the pitch should play well for 40 overs. Wants his team to give one big push and see where they stand after the match. Informs that they have opted for the same XI.Â
|Ireland (Unchanged Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.
|New Zealand (Unchanged Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
|TOSS - IrelandÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.