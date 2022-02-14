|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 1 . 1 1 . | . . 2 . w 1 .
|Last bat : Andy Balbirnie (C)b Abinash Bohara19(13b3x40x6) SR:146.15, FoW:31/3 (4.5 Ovs)
|6.3 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Curtis Campher, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|6.2 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Shane Getkate, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|6.1 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Shane Getkate, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.6 : Sandeep LamichhaneÂ is into the attack now.
|Kamal Singh to Curtis Campher, Another dot ball to end the over! IrelandÂ are 35/3 after Powerplay. A length delivery, outside off. Campher pushes it towards point.
|5.5 : Kamal Singh to Curtis Campher, A fuller delivery on off. Campher drives it to covers now.
|5.4 : Kamal Singh to Shane Getkate, Back of a length, around off. Shane GetkateÂ pushes it towards point for a single now.
|5.3 : Kamal Singh to Shane Getkate, On a length, on middle. Shane GetkateÂ works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|5.2 : Kamal Singh to Shane Getkate, On a length , on middle. Shane GetkateÂ defends it towards the leg side this time.
|5.1 : Kamal Singh to Curtis Campher, A fuller delivery on off. Campher drives it to covers for a single.
|4.6 : Abinash Bohara to Shane Getkate, A length ball, on off. Shane GetkateÂ drives it to mid off.
|4.5 : Abinash Bohara to Andy Balbirnie, OUT! BOWLED! The skipper, Andy BalbirnieÂ departs now. Three down inside the Powerplay. A length ball, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to pull it but the ball takes the inside edge of his blade and shatters the stumps. A big wicket and Ireland sink further. Shane GetkateÂ is the next man in.
|4.4 : Abinash Bohara to Andy Balbirnie, Slightly shorter in length, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|4.3 : Abinash Bohara to Curtis Campher, On a length, on off. Pushed towards the off side for a single.
|4.2 : Abinash Bohara to Curtis Campher, A fuller ball, on off. Campher drives it to mid on.
|4.1 : Abinash Bohara to Andy Balbirnie, A full ball, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it to covers for a single.
|0.0 : Curtis CampherÂ is the next man in.
|3.6 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Gareth Delany, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Gareth DelanyÂ is gone this time. This is another big blow for Ireland. Nepal are chipping in with wickets quite early in this game. A length delivery on off. Delany drives it hard but straight to the bowler and Jitendra MukhiyaÂ takes a brilliant catch off his own bowling. Nepal are right on top here.
|3.5 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Andy Balbirnie, On a length, around off. Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes it to point and sets off for a quick single. There is a shy at the batter's end but misses. A single taken. Direct-hit and Delany was gone for all money.
|3.4 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Boundaries are flowing now for Ireland! A length ball, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ makes room and slams it through covers for a boundary.
|3.3 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Gareth Delany,Â A length ball, around off. Delany steers it to third man for a single.
|3.2 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Gareth Delany, FOUR! Great use of feet by Gareth Delany! A length ball, outside off. Gareth DelanyÂ dances down the track and smashes it through cover-point for a boundary.
|3.1 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Gareth Delany, A length ball, on off. Delany drives it to covers this time. Dot ball.
|2.6 : Kamal Singh to Andy Balbirnie, Another full toss and Andy BalbirnieÂ misses out again. He looks to drive this but gets the inside edge onto his pads.
|2.5 : Kamal Singh to Andy Balbirnie, A knuckle ball this time but it's a low full toss outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ swings across the line but misses.
|2.4 : Kamal Singh to Gareth Delany, A fuller delivery,outside off. Delany drives it to mid off and gets a single this time.
|2.3 : Kamal Singh to Andy Balbirnie, Singh goes fuller this time on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it to long on for a single.
|2.2 : Kamal Singh to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Another boundary! A length delivery on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ makes room and lifts this over mid off for a boundary.
|2.1 : Kamal Singh to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Andy BalbirnieÂ gets his first boundary now. The bowler drifts on the pads this time. Andy BalbirnieÂ flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|1.6 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Gareth Delany, Another good over for Nepal! A length delivery on off. Gareth DelanyÂ pushes it to covers this time.
|1.5 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Andy Balbirnie,Â A length ball, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ flicks it easily towards deep square leg for a single.
|1.4 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Gareth Delany, A length ball, outside off. Gareth DelanyÂ steers it to third man for a single.
|1.3 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Gareth Delany, Jitendra MukhiyaÂ goes fuller on middle this time. Gareth DelanyÂ drives it to mid on.
|0.6 : Jitendra MukhiyaÂ will start from the other end.
|1.2 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Andy Balbirnie, On a length, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ cuts it to point for a single now.
|1.1 : Jitendra Mukhiya to Gareth Delany, A length ball, on middle. Gareth DelanyÂ works it past square leg for a single.
|0.5 : Gareth DelanyÂ is the next man in.
|0.6 : Kamal Singh to Andy Balbirnie, Dot ball to end the over! A fuller delivery on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ blocks it out comfortably.
|0.5 : Kamal Singh to Gareth Delany, A length ball, on middle. Delany works it to square leg for a single.
|0.4 : Kamal Singh to Paul Stirling, OUT! BOWLED! Paul StirlingÂ departs early yet again! A brilliant yorker on off. Paul StirlingÂ is late to put his bat down in time and the ball shatters the off pole. This is quite a delivery to ball in the first over of the game. A perfect start for Nepal, they have got the big wicket.
|0.3 : Kamal Singh to Paul Stirling, A length ball, on off. Paul StirlingÂ blocks it off this time.
|0.2 : Kamal Singh to Paul Stirling, Another fuller delivery on middle. Paul StirlingÂ flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|0.1 : Kamal Singh to Paul Stirling, A full delivery on middle Paul StirlingÂ drives it to mid on.
|0.0 : We are ready for play! Paul StirlingÂ and Andy BalbirnieÂ are the Irish openers. Kamal SinghÂ to open the bowling for Nepal. Let's play...
|0.0 : Andrew Balbrine, the skipper of Ireland, says that would have batted first and they have played good cricket when they bat first. He says that it is a chance to redeemÂ themselves and play better cricket today. He says they have couple of changes.
|Sandeep Lamichhane, the skipper of NepalÂ Â says that they will have a bowl first because the weather looks a bit grainy and it will be better to chase. He adds that 14th February holds a special place in Nepal cricket as they won a match from out of nowhere against Namibia. He also informs that there are three changes to the side today.
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy.Â
|Nepal (Playing XI) - Kushal Bhurtel, Sharad Vesawkar, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee (WK), Kushal Malla, Lokesh Bam, Aasif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Abinash Bohara, Jitendra Mukhiya, Kamal Singh.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Nepal. They have elected to FIELD first.
|UPDATE - Alright folks! There is some good news that makes this game more interesting. Oman have beaten United Arab Emirates in the fifth match of the competition and now both Ireland and Nepal have a real chance to clinch this series. However, United Arab Emirates are still at the top of the table with superior run-rate but a convincing victory for the either team in this game can see them move to the top of the table and clinch this series.
|... MATCH DAY â¦
|Hello and a warm welcome to the sixth and final match of the Oman Quadrangular series. The final match is between Ireland and Nepal and both sides are desperate for a win in order to snatch the title if UAE slip up against Oman.
|Ireland would have come into the tournament on the back of a spirited performance against the Windies a month or so earlier and would have looked to win this series comfortably. This hasn't been the case because after a stellar display against the hosts, Ireland came up against an UAE side which was unstoppable and now even if they win against Nepal, their fate isn't in their own hands. Ireland will look to win this match nevertheless.Â
|Nepal have been a surprise package in this series and have performed exceedingly well. And, if they have a bit of luck on their side, they might just cause an upset here and even have a shot at winning the series. Dipendra Singh AireeÂ has been prolific with the bat and he will look to continue the rich vein of form he's in. So, will either side get a little bit of help from Oman? And if they do, then who will be able to snatch the series? We'll find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.