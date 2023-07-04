share
vs Live Cricket Score, 7/8 Place Play off, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2023, July 4, 2023

NEP
Ireland won the toss and elected to field
0.0 : We are all set. First, it's time for the national anthems. It will be Nepal's first followed by Ireland's.
Nepal (Playing XI) - Kushal Bhurtel, Arjun Saud (WK), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (C), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kishore Mahato.
Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.
TOSS - IrelandÂ have won the toss and will BOWL first!