|0.0 : We are all set. First, it's time for the national anthems. It will be Nepal's first followed by Ireland's.
|Nepal (Playing XI) - Kushal Bhurtel, Arjun Saud (WK), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (C), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kishore Mahato.
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.
|TOSS - IrelandÂ have won the toss and will BOWL first!