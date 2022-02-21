|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|1.3 : Josh Little to Justin Broad, No run.
|1.2 : Josh Little to Talha Khan, Fuller ball, around middle. Talha KhanÂ taps it towards mid on for a quick single.Â
|1.1 : Josh Little to Talha Khan, Lenght ball, down the leg side. Talha KhanÂ misses his flick, the ball brushes off his pads.Â
|0.6 : Mark Adair to Justin Broad, Another fuller ball, outside off. Justin BroadÂ drives it to the fielder at cover. Dot ball to the end over.Â
|0.5 : Mark Adair to Justin Broad, FOUR! Top shot! First boundary! Fuller ball, outside off. Justin BroadÂ drives it past cover for a boundary.Â
|0.4 : Mark Adair to Talha Khan, Shorter ball, around the hips. Talha KhanÂ tucks it towards square leg for a single.Â
|0.3 : Mark Adair to Talha Khan, Fuller and on middle. Talha KhanÂ pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|0.0 : We are set for the game to begin! The players have made their way out to the middle. Justin BroadÂ and Talha KhanÂ will open the batting for Germany. Mark AdairÂ will begin with a new ball. Here we go...
|0.2 : Mark Adair to Justin Broad, Back of a length, outside off. Justin BroadÂ taps it towards point and takes a single. Justin BroadÂ and GermanyÂ are up and running.Â
|0.1 : Mark Adair to Justin Broad, Mark AdairÂ begins with a shorter ball, shaping away, outside off. Justin BroadÂ looks to push this away but misses. Good start from Mark Adair!
|0.0 : Germany (Playing XI) - Justin Broad, Talha Khan, Michael Richardson (WK), Faisal Mubashir, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Venkatraman Ganesan (C), Shoaib Azam (In for Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah), Dieter Klein, Fayaz Nasseri, Muslim Ashraf, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi.Â
|Ireland (Unchanged Playing XI) - Andy Balbirnie (C), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little.Â Â
|TOSS - IrelandÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.Â
Ireland have managed to grab 2 points in two games, they are coming into this game after defeating Bahrain and will be hoping they carry on the same way. Craig Young has been the standout bowler for Ireland he has picked up 5 wickets in two games so far and he proves to be a real threat. Germany, on the other hand, have not been able to get over the line so far. They have lost both their games and now they will have to put their best foot forward to defeat Ireland.
|Hello and a warm welcome to match number 9 of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier A, where IrelandÂ will be taking on GermanyÂ in their final group stage match. Andy BalbirnieÂ and his men will be eager to come out on top and try to seal a semi-final spot. While GermanyÂ will try to get their first win, however, it will be a challenge against the Irish.
|... MATCH DAY ...