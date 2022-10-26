|0.0 : Andy Balbirnie, the skipper of IrelandÂ says that they would have chased as well with rain around but adds that they need to do their best now. Tells that they need to come out with aggression and a positive approach against the top-class bowlers. Tells that they have played a practice game here and they will try to make special memories just liked they did in Hobart. Says that they have happy memories of the 2011 World Cup and adds that they would like to replicate the same in MCG. Informs they
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand (In place of Simi Singh), Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.Â
|England (Unchanged Playing XI) - Jos Buttler (C) (WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
|Jos Buttler, the skipper of England says thatÂ the weather influenced their decision to bowl first. Shares that this a huge game for them. Adds that they have set high fielding standards considering the huge playing fields in Australia. Informs that they are going with the same team as the last game.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of England. They have elected to BOWLÂ first.