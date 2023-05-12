|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 1 . w | 1 . . 2 . .
|Last bat : Stephen Dohenyc Mehidy Hasan b Hasan Mahmud12(21b2x40x6) SR:57.14, FoW:16/2 (6.1 Ovs)
|13.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Andy Balbirnie, No run.
|13.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Andy Balbirnie, No run.
|13.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Harry Tector, 1 run.
|12.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Drilled! Fuller and outside off, this is nailed through covers. This one races away to the fence.
|12.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Harry Tector, Around off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|12.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Andy Balbirnie, On off, this is punched towards cover for one.
|12.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Andy Balbirnie, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|12.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Harry Tector, Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|12.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Andy Balbirnie, A single as this is pushed through covers.
|11.6 : Shoriful Islam to Harry Tector, On off, kept out.
|11.5 : Shoriful Islam to Harry Tector, Two more! Outside off, this is guided through point. Two taken.
|11.4 : Shoriful Islam to Harry Tector, SIX! Bang! Gets hold of this one! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled over the mid-wicket fence for a massive hit.
|11.3 : Shoriful Islam to Andy Balbirnie, Shorter and outside off, this is played through point for one.
|11.2 : Shoriful Islam to Harry Tector, On off, this is guided through point for one.
|11.1 : Shoriful Islam to Harry Tector, FOUR! That is a lovely shot! Shorter and outside off, Harry Tector guides it past point and this one races away.
|10.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Harry Tector, Shakib is not happy with how he ends the over! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|10.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Harry Tector, On the stumps, no turn for Shakib. He keeps it out.
|10.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Harry Tector, Shorter and on middle, this is pushed to the right of the bowler.
|10.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Harry Tector, Floats it up on off, kept out.
|10.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Harry Tector, Around off, this is pushed to cover.
|10.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Harry Tector, On middle, defended.
|9.6 : Shoriful Islam to Andy Balbirnie, On the stumps, kept out.
|9.5 : Shoriful Islam to Andy Balbirnie, Outside off, not played at.
|9.4 : Shoriful Islam to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Lofted over! Fuller and on off, Andy Balbirnie lofts it over cover and this one races away to the fence.
|9.3 : Shoriful Islam to Andy Balbirnie, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|9.2 : Shoriful Islam to Andy Balbirnie, Outside off again, not played at.
|9.1 : Shoriful Islam to Andy Balbirnie, Outside off again, not played at.
|8.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Harry Tector, On off, defended.
|8.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Harry Tector, Outside off, left alone.
|8.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Harry Tector, FOUR! Pulled away! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled over mid-wicket and this one races away. A good shot, shot of authority.
|8.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Harry Tector, On off, kept out.
|8.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Harry Tector, There was a sound but the sound was of the bat hitting the ground! Fuller and outside off, Harry Tector looks to drive but is beaten.
|8.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Harry Tector, Full and outside off, Tector fails to jam it out.
|7.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Andy Balbirnie, On off, kept out.
|7.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Pulled away! This is shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|7.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Harry Tector, On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
|7.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Harry Tector, On the stumps, defended.
|7.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Harry Tector, Around off, blocked.
|7.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Harry Tector, On off, kept out.
|6.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Andy Balbirnie, On off, kept out.
|6.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Harry Tector, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
|6.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Harry Tector, Good length and on off, kept out.
|6.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Harry Tector, Back of a length and on middle, kept out.
|6.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Harry Tector, An appeal but not given! Too high! Length and outside off, this one comes back in. Harry Tector looks to defend but misses to get hit high on the pad.
|6.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, OUT! TAKEN! Ireland are two down early on and both have been taken by Hasan Mahmud! This is shortish and outside off, Stephen Doheny looks to punch it, it goes uppishly towards point where Mehidy Hasan takes it.
|5.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Andy Balbirnie, Back of a length and on off, this one jags back in. Andy Balbirnie looks to push at it, it goes off the inner half to mid on.
|5.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Stephen Doheny, On the pads, Stephen Doheny flicks it uppishly but wide of square leg for one.
|5.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Stephen Doheny, FOUR! Wonderfully timed Length and just outside off, Stephen Doheny goes back and plays it past point and this one races away to the fence.
|5.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Andy Balbirnie, Goes short and on the body, Andy Balbirnie looks to pull but misses, this hits the body and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|5.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Andy Balbirnie, Makes this one come back in with the angle, Andy Balbirnie looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|5.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Andy Balbirnie, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|4.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, Outside off, Stephen Doheny pushes at it but is beaten.
|4.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, Around off, this is guided but to point.
|4.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, On the stumps, defended nicely.
|4.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Andy Balbirnie, Another single as this is pushed towards md off.
|4.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Andy Balbirnie, Shorter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
|4.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Andy Balbirnie, Shorter and outside off, Andy Balbirnie looks to cut but misses.
|3.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Stephen Doheny, Around off, defended.
|3.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Stephen Doheny, Shorter and on off, this is guided to point.
|3.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Stephen Doheny, Angled into the pads, Stephen Doheny looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|3.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Stephen Doheny, BEATEN! Length and outside off, this lands and moves away. Stephen Doheny looks to push at it but is beaten.
|3.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Stephen Doheny, On off, kept out.
|3.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Stephen Doheny, Good length and on off, Stephen Doheny stays back and defends.
|2.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Andy Balbirnie, A dot to end! On middle, Andy Balbirnie looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|2.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, A single as this is pushed towards cover.
|2.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, On off, kept out.
|2.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, BEATEN! That is a beauty! From wide of the crease, this lands on off and then moves away. Stephen Doheny is beaten as he tries to defend.
|2.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, FOUR! Lovely stroke! Length and on off, Stephen Doheny carves it through point and this one races away to the fence.
|2.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, Around off, this is pushed to cover.
|1.6 : Shoriful Islam to Andy Balbirnie, On off, blocked.
|1.5 : Shoriful Islam to Andy Balbirnie, Back of a length and on off, defended.
|1.4 : Shoriful Islam to Andy Balbirnie, Two! Top shot! A firm push! Slightly closer to the off pole this time, Andy Balbirnie pushes it through covers for two.
|1.3 : Shoriful Islam to Andy Balbirnie, BEATEN! Not sure if that is the right shot to play so early on and in challenging conditions! Length and outside off, not a llength to drive but Andy Balbirnie goes after it. He is beaten.
|1.2 : Shoriful Islam to Andy Balbirnie, Edged but short! JUST SHORT! Length and just outside off, Andy Balbirnie pokes at one which is angling away further. It goes off the outside edge but lands just short of the second slip fielder.
|1.1 : Shoriful Islam to Stephen Doheny, Length and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|0.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Andy Balbirnie, A dot to end a successful first over for Bangladesh! Length and outside off, left alone.
|0.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Paul Stirling, Review time! A huge appeal for a caught behind has been turned down! Bangladesh review. Is it off the pad or bat? The ball seems close to the bat. UltraEdge shows a spike and Paul Stirling has to walk back! This is on a length and outside off, this one jags back in. Paul Stirling looks to defend, it goes off the inside edge to the left of Mushfiqur Rahim who dives and takes it. A good review by Bangladesh and Ireland have lost a big wicket. Paul Stirling walks
|0.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Paul Stirling, Good length and on off, kept out.
|0.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, Ireland and Stephen Doheny are underway! Length and around off, Stephen Doheny looks to defend, it goes off the outer half down towards third man for one.
|0.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, Length again and on off, this one comes in with the angle. Defended.
|0.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, A good outswinger to begin with! Length and outside off, this one shapes away. Left alone.
|0.0 : Time for the action to begin! The Bangladesh players are making their way out to the middle. They are followed by the Irish openers, Stephen Doheny and Paul Stirling! Hasan Mahmud to begin!
|Bangladesh (Unchanged XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain.Â
|Ireland (Unchanged XI) - Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little.Â
|TOSS - Bangladesh have won the toss and have elected to field.