|0.0 : Done with the proceedings. It is time for action. Tamim IqbalÂ and Litton DasÂ to open for Bangladesh. Joshua LittleÂ to bowl first. Let's play...
|We are all set. The players are out in the middle for the national anthems. It will be Bangladesh'sÂ first followed by the national anthem of the home team.
|Tamim IqbalÂ feels after the first 10 overs it will soften up and good pitch to bat. Adds it is an exciting time for BangladeshÂ as there are few young players coming in and he is looking forward to the game.
|Andy BalbirnieÂ says they will bowl first. Adds they want to turn this place as the home for this week. Mentions they know what it is at stake but they will take one game at a time.Â
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam.
|TOSS - IrelandÂ have won the toss and will BOWL first!