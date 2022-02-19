|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 4 . 1 . 1 1 | 1 . 4 1 1 4
|Last bat : Lorcan Tucker (W)lbw b Sarfaraz Ali5(8b0x40x6) SR:62.50, FoW:100/4 (15.1 Ovs)
|18.3 : Shahid Mahmood to Gareth Delany, 2 runs.
|18.2 : Shahid Mahmood to Gareth Delany, A full ball, on middle. Gareth DelanyÂ lofts it back over the bowler's head and comes back for the second run.
|18.1 : Shahid Mahmood to George Dockrell, Back of a length, on off. George DockrellÂ drags it towards deep square leg and manages only a run.
|17.6 : Shahid Mahmood (2-0-16-0) comes on.
|Sarfaraz Ali to Gareth Delany, A yorker-length delivery, on middle. Gareth DelanyÂ digs it out back to the bowler.
|17.5 : Sarfaraz Ali to Gareth Delany, PUT DOWN! A length ball, on middle. Gareth DelanyÂ tonks it towards the deep mid-wicket region but straight to the fielder. The fielder there makes a mess of it and the batters take two runs.
|17.4 : Sarfaraz Ali to George Dockrell, Flatter and quicker, on middle. George DockrellÂ works it through the leg side for a single.
|17.3 : Sarfaraz Ali to George Dockrell, SIX! WHACKED! On a length, around off. Dockrell gets under it and sends it sailing over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
|17.2 : Sarfaraz Ali to George Dockrell, FOUR! This is tossed up, on middle. Dockrell prods and whacks it through the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary. IrelandÂ need many of these!
|17.1 : Sarfaraz Ali to Gareth Delany, Flatter ball, on middle. Gareth DelanyÂ plays it to the leg side and collects a single.
|16.6 : Waseeq Ahmed to George Dockrell, Floated, fuller in length, outside off. George DockrellÂ drives it wide of long off and takes a couple of runs.
|16.5 : Waseeq Ahmed to Gareth Delany, Slightly shorter in length, outside off. Gareth DelanyÂ punches it towards deep cover and rotates the strike.
|16.4 : Waseeq Ahmed to Gareth Delany, Flatter and quicker, on off. Gareth DelanyÂ keeps it out.
|16.3 : Waseeq Ahmed to Gareth Delany, Looped up, on middle. Gareth DelanyÂ flicks it through mid-wicket and collects a couple of runs.
|16.2 : Waseeq Ahmed to George Dockrell, On off, this is pushes towards cover for a run.
|16.1 : Waseeq Ahmed to George Dockrell, SIX! BOOM! This is tossed up, around off. George DockrellÂ smacks it over long off and collects a maximum.
|15.6 : Sarfaraz Ali to Gareth Delany, Around off. Gareth DelanyÂ works it towards mid-wicket.
|15.5 : Sarfaraz Ali to Gareth Delany, FOUR BYES! That has missedÂ everything! A flatter ball, just outside off. Gareth DelanyÂ looks to heave it away but he misses and the ball goes just over the stumps. The keeper fails to grab it and it races away to the fence.
|15.4 : Sarfaraz Ali to Gareth Delany, Tossed up, around off. Gareth DelanyÂ blocks it off the front foot.
|15.3 : Sarfaraz Ali to George Dockrell, Flatter ball, on middle. Dockrell nudges it to the leg side and takes a single.
|15.2 : Sarfaraz Ali to George Dockrell, Outside off. George DockrellÂ keeps it out.
|0.0 : George DockrellÂ is the new batsman in.
|15.1 : Sarfaraz Ali to Lorcan Tucker, OUT! LBW! The skipper strikes and IrelandÂ lose their fourth wicket now! This is tossed up, on middle. Lorcan TuckerÂ looks to sweep by getting down on his knee. He misses and is pinged on his pad. Ali appeals and the umpire raises his finger.
|14.6 : Junaid Aziz to Lorcan Tucker, A full toss, on middle. Lorcan TuckerÂ sweeps it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike. End of a brilliant spell from Junaid Aziz. His figures read 4-0-16-2!Â
|14.5 : Junaid Aziz to Gareth Delany, Short and outside off, Gareth DelanyÂ punches it to long off for a single.Â
|14.4 : Junaid Aziz to Lorcan Tucker, Outside off, worked to long off for a run.
|14.3 : Junaid Aziz to Gareth Delany, Flighted delivery, outside off. Gareth DelanyÂ comes down thet track and drives it to deep cover only for a run.
|14.2 : Junaid Aziz to Gareth Delany, Loopy ball, outside off. Gareth DelanyÂ drives it to cover.Â
|14.1 : Junaid Aziz to Lorcan Tucker, Full and on middle, Lorcan TuckerÂ sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|13.6 : Muhammad Younis to Gareth Delany, FOUR! Nicely played! Full and flatter, on leg. Gareth DelanyÂ clears his front leg and whacks it to long on for a boundary.Â
|13.5 : Muhammad Younis to Lorcan Tucker, This is eased down to long on for a single.
|13.4 : Muhammad Younis to Lorcan Tucker, Loopy ball, outside off. Lorcan TuckerÂ chops it on the off side.Â
|13.3 : Muhammad Younis to Lorcan Tucker, On off, pushed back to the bowler.Â
|13.2 : Muhammad Younis to Gareth Delany, Full and outside off, steered to deep point for a single.
|Muhammad Younis to Gareth Delany, WIDE! Short and way too outside off. Left alone. Wided.Â
|13.1 : Muhammad Younis to Gareth Delany, SIX! Smoked! Tossed up, outside off. Gareth DelanyÂ stands tall and tonks it over long off for a biggie. Much-needed for Ireland!Â
|12.6 : Junaid Aziz to Gareth Delany, Short and on middle, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|12.5 : Junaid Aziz to Lorcan Tucker, Full and on off, pushed towards covers for a single.Â
|12.4 : Junaid Aziz to Gareth Delany, On the pads, nudged to square leg for a singe.Â
|12.3 : Lorcan TuckerÂ walks out to bat.
|Junaid Aziz to Harry Tector,Â RUN OUT! Ireland lose their third wicket and are in trouble now. Loopy ball, outside off. Tector smacks it straight to long off. The batters take a single. Delany is interested for the second run and starts running. Tector responds to that but then Delany pulls off and the throw from Sathaiya VeerapathiranÂ is a good one as AzizÂ whips the bails off and Tector is caught short of his crease.
|12.2 : Junaid Aziz to Harry Tector, Flighted ball, outside off. Driven straight to covers.Â
|12.1 : Junaid Aziz to Gareth Delany, Slower through the air, on off. Gareth DelanyÂ drives it to wide of long off for a single.
|11.6 : Waseeq Ahmed to Harry Tector, Loopy ball, on leg. Harry TectorÂ paddles it to fine leg. The fielder from deep square leg runs across and does well to keep it down to only a couple.Â
|11.5 : Waseeq Ahmed to Gareth Delany, On off, punched down to long off for one.
|11.4 : Waseeq Ahmed to Harry Tector, Outside off, Harry TectorÂ cuts it to backward point and rotates the strike.Â
|11.3 : Waseeq Ahmed to Gareth Delany, This is pushed down to long on for just a single.Â
|11.2 : Waseeq Ahmed to Gareth Delany, Flatter ball, on off. Pushed towards covers.Â
|11.1 : Waseeq Ahmed to Harry Tector, Tossed up, outside off. Harry TectorÂ drives it through covers for a run.
|10.6 : Junaid Aziz to Harry Tector, Short and outside off, Harry TectorÂ cuts it to deep extra cover for a single. Another good over for Bahrain! A wicket and 3 runs off it.Â
|10.5 : Junaid Aziz to Gareth Delany, Tossed up, on off. Gareth DelanyÂ plays it down to long off. He crosses ends.Â
|10.4 : Junaid Aziz to Harry Tector, A full toss, on middle. Harry TectorÂ sweeps it to mid-wicket for a run.
|10.3 : Junaid Aziz to Harry Tector, Loopy ball, outside off. Driven towards covers.Â
|10.2 : Harry TectorÂ walks out to bat.Â
|Junaid Aziz to Paul Stirling, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! This is a huge wicket as Junaid AzizÂ gets the big fish! Aziz bowls it slower through the air, on middle. Paul StirlingÂ looks to push it towards long on but he ends up chipping it straight back to the bowler. Junaid AzizÂ takes a sitter.
|10.1 : Junaid Aziz to Paul Stirling, Floated, fuller in length, outside off. Paul StirlingÂ drags it back to the bowler.
|9.6 : Sarfaraz Ali to Paul Stirling, Fuller in length, on middle and leg. Paul StirlingÂ works it back past the bowler towards mid on and collects a single.
|9.5 : Sarfaraz Ali to Gareth Delany, Delany punches this length ball towards long off and takes a run.
|9.4 : Sarfaraz Ali to Paul Stirling, Flatter ball, on the pads. Paul StirlingÂ plays it on the leg side and rotates the strike.
|9.3 : Sarfaraz Ali to Gareth Delany, Floated, on a length, around middle. Gareth DelanyÂ flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|9.2 : Sarfaraz Ali to Gareth Delany, Loopy ball, outside off. Gareth DelanyÂ drives but straight back to the bowler.
|9.1 : Sarfaraz Ali to Paul Stirling, Flatter and quicker, on off. Paul StirlingÂ covers the line of the ball and tucks it to the leg side for a run.
|8.6 : Sarfaraz AliÂ to operate now.
|Junaid Aziz to Paul Stirling, Shorter in length and outside off. Paul StirlingÂ taps it towards point for a quick run.
|8.5 : Junaid Aziz to Paul Stirling, Flatter ball, on off. Paul StirlingÂ keeps it out.
|8.4 : Gareth DelanyÂ walks out to bat at No.3.
|Junaid Aziz to Andy Balbirnie, OUT! TAKEN! Junaid AzizÂ strikes and gets the much-needed breakthrough for Bahrain.Â A full toss, around middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ heaves it away uppishly towards the deep square leg region where Shahid MahmoodÂ takes a simple catch.
|8.3 : Junaid Aziz to Andy Balbirnie, Flatter and quicker, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ keeps it out.
|8.2 : Junaid Aziz to Paul Stirling, Flatter ball, outside off. Paul StirlingÂ cuts it to sweeper cover for one run.
|8.1 : Junaid Aziz to Andy Balbirnie, Tossed up, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it through covers for a single.
|7.6 : Junaid AzizÂ comes into the attack.
|Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Paul Stirling, Back of a length, outside off. Paul StirlingÂ looks to cut but he misses.
|7.5 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Paul Stirling, SIX! BOOM! This is a full ball, on off. Paul StirlingÂ prods and lofts it way over the long off fence for a biggie.
|7.4 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Andy Balbirnie, Good-length ball, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ nudges it to the leg side and settles for a run.
|7.3 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Paul Stirling, Short of a length, outside off. Paul StirlingÂ drags it towards long on and takes a single.
|7.2 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Paul Stirling, On a length, on middle. Paul StirlingÂ looks to heave it away but he gets an inside edge towards short fine leg.
|7.1 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Andy Balbirnie, Full ball, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it down to long on for a run.
|6.6 : Waseeq Ahmed to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Nicely done! Tossed up, on middle. Paul StirlingÂ kneels and sweeps it through the square leg region for a boundary.
|6.5 : Waseeq Ahmed to Paul Stirling, Flatter ball, outside off. Paul StirlingÂ taps it to the off side.
|6.4 : Waseeq Ahmed to Paul Stirling, DROPPED! This is tossed up, outside off. Paul StirlingÂ looks to push it through the off side but he gets an outside edge towards the keeper who fails to gather it cleanly.
|6.3 : Waseeq Ahmed to Andy Balbirnie, Loopy ball, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes it through covers for a run.
|6.2 : Waseeq Ahmed to Paul Stirling, Darted on the pads. Paul StirlingÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
|6.1 : Waseeq Ahmed to Paul Stirling, Tossed up, on a length, outside off. Paul StirlingÂ leaves it alone.
|5.6 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Paul Stirling, Back of a length, outside off. Paul StirlingÂ punches it through covers for a run. IrelandÂ are 45/0 at the end of the Powerplay.
|5.5 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Andy Balbirnie, Fuller in length, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes it towards mid off and collects a single.
|5.4 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Andy Balbirnie, This is on a length, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|5.3 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Paul Stirling, Full ball, outside off. Paul StirlingÂ drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
|5.2 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Paul Stirling, Short of a length, on off. Paul StirlingÂ keeps it out.
|5.1 : Sathaiya Veerapathiran to Andy Balbirnie,Â Full ball, on middle. Clipped towards square leg for a single.
|4.6 : Waseeq Ahmed to Paul Stirling, Fraction short, on off. Punched towards covers off the back foot.Â
|4.5 : Waseeq Ahmed to Andy Balbirnie, Full and on off, driven to sweeper cover for one.
|4.4 : Waseeq Ahmed to Andy Balbirnie, Tosses it up, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ sweeps it to square leg. The fielder there misfields and allows the batters to take a couple of runs.
|4.3 : Waseeq Ahmed to Andy Balbirnie, Loopy ball, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ keeps it out.Â
|4.2 : Waseeq Ahmed to Andy Balbirnie, On off, driven towards cover.Â
|4.1 : Waseeq Ahmed to Andy Balbirnie, Floats it up, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ cuts it to point.
|3.6 : Imran Anwar to Andy Balbirnie, On the pads, it is clipped to deep square leg for a single.
|3.5 : Imran Anwar to Paul Stirling, Full and on middle, nudged to mid-wicket for a run.
|3.4 : Imran Anwar to Andy Balbirnie, On a length, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it to mid off for a quick single.Â
|3.3 : Imran Anwar to Andy Balbirnie, SIX!Â BANG! In the slot, outside off. Balbirnie shimmies down and lofts it over long off for a biggie.
|3.2 : Imran Anwar to Andy Balbirnie,Â On a length, on off. Driven straight to mid off.
|3.1 : Imran Anwar to Andy Balbirnie,Â FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Balbirnie picks it up and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|2.6 : Shahid Mahmood to Paul Stirling, A dot to end! Full and outside off, Paul StirlingÂ drives it straight to the cover fielder. Just 5 runs from the over.Â
|2.5 : Shahid Mahmood to Paul Stirling, Back of a length, outside off. Paul StirlingÂ hops and defends it to backward point.
|2.4 : Shahid Mahmood to Paul Stirling, Right into the blockhole, on middle. Paul StirlingÂ jams it out to cover.
|2.3 : Shahid Mahmood to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Put away! Short ball, on middle. Paul StirlingÂ swivel-pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|2.2 : Shahid Mahmood to Paul Stirling, Good-length ball, outside off, nipping in. Paul StirlingÂ looks to drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|2.1 : Shahid Mahmood to Paul Stirling, Nothing on free hit! Length ball, on middle. Worked to square leg.
|Shahid Mahmood to Paul Stirling, NO BALL! A full toss above waist high, on middle. Paul StirlingÂ swings his bat but gets hit on the gloves. Free Hit coming up...
|1.6 : Imran Anwar to Paul Stirling, On the pads again, Paul StirlingÂ clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|1.5 : Imran Anwar to Andy Balbirnie, Good-length ball, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes it to mid off for a quick single.Â
|1.4 : Imran Anwar to Andy Balbirnie, On a length, on off. Punched off the back foot towards covers.Â
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Imran AnwarÂ it is.
|1.3 : Imran Anwar to Paul Stirling, This is worked to deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|1.2 : Imran Anwar to Paul Stirling, On a length, on middle. Stirling keeps it out.Â
|1.1 : Imran Anwar to Paul Stirling,Â FOUR! On the pads, Stirling tickles it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
|0.6 : Shahid Mahmood to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Dispatched! Short ball, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ pulls it to deep mid-wicket for the second boundary of the over. A good start for Ireland! 11 runs off it.
|0.5 : Shahid Mahmood to Paul Stirling, Fuller in lengh, outside off. Paul StirlingÂ steers it to deep point for a single.
|0.4 : Shahid Mahmood to Andy Balbirnie, Length ball, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ cuts it to third man for a single.Â
|0.3 : Shahid Mahmood to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Lovely shot! Full and outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ leans onto it and drives it through cover-point to collect a boundary. He gets off the mark as well.Â
|0.0 : We are set for the game to begin! The players have made their way out to the middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ and Paul StirlingÂ to open the batting for Ireland. Shahid MahmoodÂ to start with the ball. Here we go...
|0.2 : Shahid Mahmood to Andy Balbirnie,Â On a length, on off. Balbirnie taps it to point.Â
|0.1 : Shahid Mahmood to Paul Stirling,Â Back of a length, outside off. Stirling cuts it to deep point to get off the mark with a single.
|0.0 : IrelandÂ (Playing XI) - Lorcan TuckerÂ (WK), Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector (In place of Shane Getkate), Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Josh Little.
|BahrainÂ (Playing XI) - Muhammad SafdarÂ (WK), Sarfaraz Ali (C),Â Muhammad Younis, Haider Ali Butt, Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Umar Toor (In place of Umer Imtiaz), Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Shahid Mahmood, Waseeq Ahmed, David Mathias.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and lands in the favor of Ireland. They have elected to BAT first.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Ireland haven't been showcasing their true potential for quite some time now and their struggles were there to be seen against the UAE. They would look to perform better as a unit in this do-or-die game. It is important for them that they don't panic after a single loss and gain some confidence with a win here.
|Bahrain on the other hand, were professional in their performance against Germany and would be confident of getting a win here as well. They will be wary of the fact that Ireland are a much stronger opposition than Germany and won't be taking things for granted. They have a fantastic chance to make history here. Let's see if they are able to do so or not. Toss and team news in a bit.
|Hello and welcome to the coverage of the ongoing T20 World Cup Qualifier A where Ireland will take on Bahrain in match 8. It's a must win for Andy BalbirnieÂ and his troops while Bahrain has a chance to seal their spot in the semis. Let's see which team comes out on top.