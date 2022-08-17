|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 4 4 w 1 1 w | . 0wd 1 3 1 . .
|Last bat : Ibrahim Zadranc Barry McCarthy b Mark Adair8(8b1x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:26/3 (3.5 Ovs)
|10.2 : Josh Little to Usman Ghani, No run.
|10.1 : Josh Little to Najibullah Zadran, On a length and down the leg side, Najibullah ZadranÂ gently flicks it to square leg for one.
|9.6 : Drinks! Last over from Simi SinghÂ was an expensive one for Ireland. It yielded 20 runs.
|Simi Singh to Usman Ghani, FOUR! The boundaries are coming in thick and fast in this over. It is full, wide outside off. Ghani gets down on one knee and slaps it through covers. It races away. 20 runs off the over then. Could this be the turn around for Afghanistan?
|9.5 : Simi Singh to Usman Ghani, SIX! All the way! This over is turning out to an expensive one. It is full, on off. Ghani gets low and slogs it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.Â
|9.4 : Simi Singh to Usman Ghani, Quicker and full, wide outside off. Ghani leaves it alone but it is inside the tramline.
|9.3 : Simi Singh to Usman Ghani, Simi SinghÂ now comes 'round the wicket. It is full, outside off, Ghani looks to chase it but misses.
|9.2 : Simi Singh to Usman Ghani, FOUR! Usman GhaniÂ stepping on the gas here. It is full, wide outside off. Usman GhaniÂ bends his knee and crunches it through covers for four.
|0.0 : Simi SinghÂ comes into the attack.
|9.1 : Simi Singh to Usman Ghani, SIX! Just enough power to clear the man in the deep. It is tossed up, full and on off. Ghani comes down the track and lofts it towards long off. Mark AdairÂ is there in the deep but it clears his effort.Â
|8.6 : Curtis Campher to Usman Ghani, Full length, outside off. Ghani slashes it to sweeper cover for a single. This won't hurt IrelandÂ at all. They will certainly be happy to give away singles here. Only three off the over.
|8.5 : Curtis Campher to Usman Ghani, A full-length ball, angled into the pads. Ghani comes down the track and heaves but fails to get any bat on ball.
|8.4 : Curtis Campher to Usman Ghani, On a length, on off. Ghani defends it out watchfully.
|8.3 : Curtis Campher to Najibullah Zadran, Good length, outside off. Zadran punches it through covers for one more.
|8.2 : Curtis Campher to Usman Ghani, A length ball, on off. Ghani works it to square leg off the inside edge. They take a single.
|8.1 : Curtis Campher to Usman Ghani, Campher dishes it full, outside off. Ghani leans in and drives it to covers. Not in the gap though.
|7.6 : Curtis CampherÂ comes into the attack now.
|Gareth Delany to Najibullah Zadran, On off, blocked out. A really good first over for Gareth Delany. Just three runs off it.
|7.5 : Gareth Delany to Usman Ghani, Touch short, on off. Ghani pulls it through square leg for one more.
|7.4 : Gareth Delany to Najibullah Zadran, Full and outside off. Zadran slashes it through point for a single.
|7.3 : Gareth Delany to Najibullah Zadran, Tossed up, outside off. Zadran looks to go for the reverse sweep but misses it completely.
|7.2 : Gareth Delany to Najibullah Zadran, EDGED BUT SHORT! It is full, outside off. Najibullah ZadranÂ looks to drive it away. It takes the outside edge and goes towards short third man. It does not carry though.
|7.1 : Gareth Delany to Usman Ghani, Floated and full, on the stumps. Usman GhaniÂ pushes it down to mid off and rotates the strike.
|6.6 : Gareth DelanyÂ comes into the attack.
|Barry McCarthy to Usman Ghani, A length ball, on off. Usman GhaniÂ stays back and drives it through covers. They take one.Â
|Barry McCarthy to Usman Ghani, WIDE! This is too high! Barry McCarthyÂ bends his back hard and serves a bumper, on middle. Ghani ducks under it and the umpire signals a wide.
|6.5 : Barry McCarthy to Usman Ghani, Back-of-a-length ball, outside off. Usman GhaniÂ looks to cut it away but gets beaten on the outside edge. Four dots in the over so far.
|6.4 : Barry McCarthy to Usman Ghani, A full-length ball, drifting down leg. Usman GhaniÂ misses his flick. It goes to the left of the keeper off his pads.
|6.3 : Barry McCarthy to Najibullah Zadran, Fraction short, outside off. Zadran hangs back and cuts it to deep point. One taken as there is protection in the deep.
|6.2 : Barry McCarthy to Najibullah Zadran, Good length, on off. Zadran blocks it back to the bowler.
|6.1 : Barry McCarthy to Najibullah Zadran, A length ball, around off. Najibullah ZadranÂ stays back and tries to flick it away. He is a bit early into his shot. The ball goes to the off side off the leading edge. It does not carry though.
|5.6 : Curtis Campher to Usman Ghani, Touch fuller and outside off, Usman GhaniÂ drives it but finds the fielder at covers. A dot to end the over.
|5.5 : Curtis Campher to Usman Ghani, Shorter and on off, Usman Ghani ducks under it.
|5.4 : Curtis Campher to Usman Ghani, Fuller and on middle, Usman GhaniÂ hits it straight back towards the bowler.Â
|5.3 : Curtis Campher to Usman Ghani, On a length and outside off, Usman GhaniÂ looks to drive it but misses.
|5.2 : Curtis Campher to Najibullah Zadran, A single now as this is pushed to covers.
|0.0 : Curtis CampherÂ comes into the attack.
|5.1 : Curtis Campher to Najibullah Zadran, Overthrows! Bouns runs for AfghanistanÂ this time. It is full, on off. Najibullah ZadranÂ pushes it to mid off. The fielder there has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. There is no backing up and the ball races away to the fence.
|4.6 : Barry McCarthy to Usman Ghani, Shorter and on off, blocked out.
|4.5 : Barry McCarthy to Usman Ghani, Barry McCarthyÂ bowls it touch fuller and down the middle, Usman GhaniÂ fends it to covers. Dot.
|4.4 : Barry McCarthy to Najibullah Zadran, Keeps it bowling on a good length, Najibullah ZadranÂ gently flicks it to square leg for one.
|4.3 : Barry McCarthy to Najibullah Zadran, On a length and outside off, Najibullah ZadranÂ looks to play at it but misses.
|4.2 : Barry McCarthy to Najibullah Zadran, Fuller and on off, Najibullah ZadranÂ drives it but finds the fielder at covers.
|0.0 : Change. Barry McCarthyÂ comes into the attack now.
|4.1 : Barry McCarthy to Usman Ghani, On a length and on leg, Usman GhaniÂ flicks it to square leg for one.
|3.6 : Mark Adair to Najibullah Zadran, A length ball, outside off. Najibullah ZadranÂ taps it into covers. Yet another successful over from Mark AdairÂ comes to an end. He has taken three wickets in his two over so far.
|3.5 : Najibullah ZadranÂ is the new man in.
|Mark Adair to Ibrahim Zadran, OUT!CAUGHT! That is a brilliant catch from Barry McCarthy. Shorter and outside off,Â Ibrahim ZadranÂ hangs back and is caught in two minds. He decides to pull out of his shot but it a bit late. It takes theÂ toe-end of his bat and flies towards short third man. Barry McCarthyÂ moves to his left, leaps and takes a sensational catch with both hands above his head. AfghanistanÂ is a spot of bother here.
|3.4 : Mark Adair to Usman Ghani, On a length and on off, Usman GhaniÂ guides it to point for one.
|3.3 : Mark Adair to Usman Ghani, On off, blocked out.
|3.2 : Mark Adair to Ibrahim Zadran, Touch fuller and on off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ caresses it to point for one.
|3.1 : Mark Adair to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! On a length and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ cuts it through backward point for a boundary. Beautiful timing!
|2.6 : Josh Little to Ibrahim Zadran, Josh LittleÂ bowls it on a length and on off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ eases it to covers for one. Another tidy over from Little comes to an end.
|2.5 : Josh Little to Ibrahim Zadran, Slightly shorter again, Ibrahim ZadranÂ looks to block it but the ball hits the upper part of his bat and bounces on the surface. No runs.
|Josh Little to Ibrahim Zadran, Wide! Slightly shorter and wide outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ leaves it alone. Wide called.
|2.4 : Josh Little to Ibrahim Zadran, Slightly shorter and outside off this time, Ibrahim ZadranÂ miscuesÂ his punch to point. Dot.
|2.3 : Josh Little to Usman Ghani, Touch fuller and on off, Usman GhaniÂ cuts it to backward point for one.
|2.2 : Josh Little to Usman Ghani, Slightly shorter one outside off, Usman GhaniÂ shoulders arms to it.
|2.1 : Josh Little to Ibrahim Zadran, Shorter one on leg, Ibrahim ZadranÂ pulls it to square leg for one.
|1.6 : Usman GhaniÂ is the new batter in.
|Mark Adair to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! AÂ beauty from Mark Adair! He strikes twice in his first over. Slightly shorter and outside off shaping it away, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ looks to defend it but only manages to getÂ a slight outside edge. The keeper, Lorcan TuckerÂ takes a comfortable catch behind the sticks. The AfghanistanÂ openers are back in the hut in a jiffy. A bright start for Ireland.
|1.5 : Mark Adair to Ibrahim Zadran, Risky single here! Ibrahim ZadranÂ could've been a goner. Full length, on off. Ibrahim ZadranÂ drives it to extra cover and scampers across for a quick single. The fielder there gathers the ball and scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end. The IrelandÂ think they have got their man here, although the umpire thinks otherwise.Â
|1.4 : Mark Adair to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fraction short, on top of off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ stays inside the crease, hops and fends it out to covers. They take one.
|1.3 : Ibrahim ZadranÂ is the new man in.
|Mark Adair to Hazratullah Zazai, OUT! CAUGHT! IrelandÂ have an early breakthrough in the game. Fuller again, outside off, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ looks to loft it but mistimes it completely. The ball goes in the air and towards Simi SinghÂ at mid off who takes a brilliant catch running to his right. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ makes his way back into the dressing room.
|1.2 : Mark Adair to Hazratullah Zazai, FOUR! Beautiful shot. Fuller again, outside off, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ drives it through point for another boundary.
|1.1 : Mark Adair to Hazratullah Zazai, FOUR! Finds th gap really well here. Fuller and on off, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ steers it in the gap past point for a fine boundary.
|0.6 : Mark AdairÂ to share the new ball.
|Josh Little to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Similar to the last delivery. This one lands outside off as well, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ looks to play at it but misses and gets beaten on the outside edge. A good end to the over by Little.
|0.5 : Josh Little to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pitched up and away from the batter, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ leaves it alone.
|0.4 : Josh Little to Hazratullah Zazai, On a length and on leg, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ heaves it to deep square legÂ for one.
|0.3 : Josh Little to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Touch fuller and on off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ drives it through covers. The fielder chases it and just saves it before the fence. They collect three runs.
|0.2 : Josh Little to Hazratullah Zazai, Slightly shorter again, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ flicks it to deep square leg for one.
|Josh Little to Hazratullah Zazai, WIDE! This one lands outside leg, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ leaves it alone. Wided.
|0.1 : Josh Little to Hazratullah Zazai, Little starts with a slightly shorter length on leg, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ gently flicks it to backward square leg but straight to the fielder. A yard either side of the fielderÂ and it could've run down to the fence.
|0.0 : The clash is set to begin. IrelandÂ players are seen to be in a huddle before they take their respective fielding positions. They are followed by Rahmanullah GurbazÂ and Hazratullah ZazaiÂ who walk to open for Afghanistan. It will be Josh LittleÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
|Mohammad Nabi,Â the captain of AfghanistanÂ is in for a chat. He says that the pitch looks good and hard. Mentions they would've wanted to bat first anyways. Adds they will try to put a good total on the board here. Says the boys did really well to bounce back. Says they will try their best to win this game as well. Furthers adds that there is a single change to their side with Usman GhaniÂ coming in for Sharafuddin Ashraf.
|Andy Balbirnie, the skipper of Ireland is in for a chat. HeÂ says that they will bowl first on the fresh wicket and make good use of the conditions. Mentions that they started the series good but it is 2-2 now. Further says that they can create chances and make use of those chances. Mentions that they have one change in the team with Fionn HandÂ making way for Curtis Campher.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Usman GhaniÂ (In for Sharafuddin Ashraf),Â Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad.
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Curtis CampherÂ (In for Fionn Hand),Â Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Ireland. They have opted to BOWL first.
|Afghanistan were clinical in the last T20I game with bat and the ball. They will hope to replicate their performance in this one and win the series. Which side will bag the series? We shall find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.