|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . 6 4 . . | 0wd . 4 . 4 . . 6
|Last bat : Najibullah Zadranc Josh Little b Mark Adair50(24b4x43x6) SR:208.33, FoW:126/6 (10.4 Ovs)
|10.6 : Mark Adair to Rashid Khan, FOUR! Rashid KhanÂ ends off proceedings in style! Adair misses his mark and serves a low full toss outside off. Rashid stays deep and slashes it away, through the cover region for a boundary. AfghanistanÂ finish with 132/6 on the board!
|10.5 : Mark Adair to Rashid Khan, A slower ball, short and on middle, Rashid KhanÂ goes for the pull but mistimes it towards deep square leg for a brace. He will be on strike for the last ball. Can he finish the innings in style?
|10.4 : Sharafuddin AshrafÂ comes out to the middle.
|Mark Adair to Najibullah Zadran, OUT! TAKEN! A good take in the deep from Josh LittleÂ and Najibullah ZadranÂ departs after a sensational knock. This is bowled into the pitch by Mark AdairÂ and angling it across the left-hander. Zadran stays deep and tries to muscle it over the mid-wicket fence but gets hurried on. The ball goes high and towards wide long on where Little settles under it to take the catch.
|10.2 : George DockrellÂ looks in some pain in the middle. The physios are in to check on him. George DockrellÂ goes off the field for further treatment.
|10.3 : Mark Adair to Najibullah Zadran, Perfect! This is full and wide, Adair gets it full enough and just inside the tramline. Left alone by Zadran but no wide is called.
|10.2 : Mark Adair to Najibullah Zadran, In the air, it is a very difficult chance and it is DROPPED! That will be FIFTY for Najibullah ZadranÂ and what a brilliant knock this has been from the southpaw. George DockrellÂ though is down in some pain and it is not a pretty sight to watch. Hopefully, he is fine. Coming back to the ball, it is a sharp short ball over off, Zadran takes it on again and this time he isn't in control of it. The ball goes high and over square leg. Dockrell runs back and ma
|10.1 : Mark Adair to Najibullah Zadran, FOUR! AfghanistanÂ are putting on a monster total here! Banged in short and around off, Najibullah ZadranÂ takes it on and pulls it away behind square on the leg side for a one-bounce boundary.
|9.6 : Mark AdairÂ is ready to bowl the last over.
|Gareth Delany to Rashid Khan, SIX! Rashid KhanÂ has completely spoiled Gareth Delany'sÂ figures! Around middle, Rashid stays deep in his crease and just has a swipe across the line. Rashid connects well and the ball flies over the cow corner fence. 21 off it!
|9.5 : Gareth Delany to Rashid Khan, Tossed up, full and outside off, Rashid looks to slog-sweep but misses and gets hit on the body.
|Gareth Delany to Rashid Khan, WIDE! Delany fires it in, full and wide outside off, a bit too wide though for the umpire's liking.
|9.4 : Gareth Delany to Najibullah Zadran, Quicker and flatter, going across the left-hander, this is cut away to deep cover for a run.
|9.3 : Gareth Delany to Najibullah Zadran, SIX! Always risky to bowl the spinner at the death and AfghanistanÂ are making full use of it. This is the wrong 'un, full and wide, Najibullah ZadranÂ reaches out and smokes it over the wide long off fence for a biggie.
|9.2 : Gareth Delany to Rashid Khan, This is darted into middle, Rashid drills it down to long on for just a single.
|9.1 : Gareth Delany to Rashid Khan, SIX! Oh, that is a Rashid KhanÂ special! Quicker one, just a tad short and around the leg stump line, Rashid goes deep in his crease and whips it away hard and flat over the leaping fielder at the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. 100 up!
|8.6 : Barry McCarthy to Najibullah Zadran, SIX! BANG! This is short again and on middle, Najibullah ZadranÂ gets into position quickly and heaves it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie. 20 from the over, AfghanistanÂ are finishing strongly.
|8.5 : Barry McCarthy to Rashid Khan, DROPPED! This is short and on middle, Rashid KhanÂ pulls it high in the air and towards deep mid-wicket, Harry TectorÂ there tries to settle under it but probably loses it in the sky and makes a meal out of it. The batters run three.
|8.4 : Barry McCarthy to Rashid Khan, SIX! Boom! This is a bit shorter and there's ample width on offer. Rashid KhanÂ fetches it and slaps it over the point fence for a brilliant maximum.
|8.3 : Barry McCarthy to Rashid Khan, This is very full and outside off, Rashid KhanÂ reaches out and uses his wrists to loft it behind square on the leg side. Two fielders from inside the ring chase it and cut it off. Two taken and Zadran wants the third but is sent back by Rashid and rightly so.
|8.2 : Barry McCarthy to Najibullah Zadran, This is on a hard length and on middle, angling in, Najibullah ZadranÂ looks to play at it but misses and the ball deflects off his body to the off side. They cross.
|Barry McCarthy to Najibullah Zadran, WIDE! This is short and on the leg stump line, Najibullah ZadranÂ misses his hook. It is called a wide.
|8.1 : Barry McCarthy to Rashid Khan, Half-chance but dropped again. This is on a hard length and outside off, Rashid KhanÂ cuts it uppishly wide ofÂ cover-point, the fielder there dives and gets fingers on it but cannot hold on. A single taken.
|7.6 : Barry McCarthyÂ (1-0-6-1) is back on.
|Gareth Delany to Najibullah Zadran, Floated, full and on middle, Najibullah ZadranÂ goes for the reverse sweep but misses.
|7.5 : Gareth Delany to Najibullah Zadran, This is short again and on off, Najibullah ZadranÂ lofts it over covers for a couple of runs.
|Gareth Delany to Najibullah Zadran, WIDE! Darts this one way outside off. Wided.
|7.4 : Rashid KhanÂ is the new man in.
|Gareth Delany to Azmatullah Omarzai, OUT! CAUGHT! Gareth DelanyÂ picks up his third wicket and Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ has to depart as well. Delany drags this one down over middle and leg, Omarzai goes deep in his crease and tries to force the lofted shot over the mid-wicket fence. He though gets no timing on it and ends up skying it just over the mid-wicket region. George DockrellÂ runs in from the deep and takes it with both hands. Another timely wicket for IrelandÂ then.
|7.3 : Gareth Delany to Najibullah Zadran, A bit short and around off, Najibullah ZadranÂ stays back and punches it towards sweeper cover for a single.
|7.2 : Gareth Delany to Najibullah Zadran, DROPPED! This is tossed up, landingÂ full and outside off again, Najibullah ZadranÂ throws his bat at it and slices it towards the right of short third man, the fielder there dives but cannot grab it. Two taken.
|0.0 : Gareth DelanyÂ is back on. Also, the sun has made its maiden appearance today, peeping through the clouds.
|7.1 : Gareth Delany to Najibullah Zadran, Flighted delivery and on off, turning further away, Najibullah ZadranÂ tries to cut at it but misses.
|6.6 : Josh Little to Najibullah Zadran, Back to over the wicket now for the left-hander. This is on a length and around off, Zadran plays it towards the vacant cover-point region and is happy with just the single to retain strike.
|6.5 : Josh Little to Azmatullah Omarzai, Little switches to around the wicket now and angles it into the body, tucking Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ up. Omarzai though manages to swat it away towards deep mid-wicket and collects a single.
|6.4 : Josh Little to Azmatullah Omarzai, Swing and a miss! Little hits the hard length and pushes it wider. Omarzai stays inside the crease and looks to dispatch it over covers but misses.
|6.3 : Josh Little to Najibullah Zadran, Little goes full and wide, Zadran drives it firmly and through covers but just for a single.
|0.0 : The man with the golden arm at the moment for Ireland,Â Josh LittleÂ comes back into the attack.
|6.2 : Josh Little to Najibullah Zadran, FOUR! Stand and deliver and Najibullah ZadranÂ now holds the key for Afghanistan. Short of a length but it is the slower ball and outside off. Zadran plays almost a lofted back-foot punch and gets it over extra cover for a boundary.
|6.1 : Josh Little to Azmatullah Omarzai, This is on a shorter length and over leg stump, Omarzai plays itÂ close to the body and steers it down to third man for a single.
|5.6 : Simi Singh to Najibullah Zadran, SIX! Powerfully struck! Tossed up, full and around off, Najibullah ZadranÂ backs away a bit to open up the off-side field and lofts it brilliantly over the wide long off fence for a biggie.
|5.5 : Simi Singh to Azmatullah Omarzai, Singh drops it a bit short and around off, Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ punches it off the back foot and through cover-point for one more.
|5.4 : Simi Singh to Najibullah Zadran, A hint of flight, full and around off, stroked away through covers by Najibullah ZadranÂ for a single.
|5.3 : Simi Singh to Azmatullah Omarzai, This is flatter and outside off, cut away towards deep cover for just a single.
|5.2 : Simi Singh to Azmatullah Omarzai, Goes over the wicket and lands this short, outside off, Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ stays back and tries to cut it but cannot connect.
|5.1 : Simi Singh to Najibullah Zadran, Floated and around off, Najibullah ZadranÂ taps it towards short mid-wicket and scampers across for a single.
|4.6 : Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ comes in next.
|Fionn Hand to Mohammad Nabi, OUT! CAUGHT! The wickets keep tumbling and it is the skipper this time who has to walk back. Fionn HandÂ changes things up and bowls a slower ball, on a good length and angles it into the body. Mohammad NabiÂ backs away and tries to force it over covers but the ball goes off the higher part of the bat and over extra cover. Andy BalbirnieÂ over there just leaps up and takes a comfortable catch. IrelandÂ making a strong comeback here.
|4.5 : Fionn Hand to Mohammad Nabi, FOUR! A lucky boundary but they all count. Fionn HandÂ goes short this time and on middle and leg, Mohammad NabiÂ goes for the pull but gets a top edge towards the fine leg fence, it is wide of the fielder and goes to the fence.
|4.4 : Fionn Hand to Mohammad Nabi, Another slower one, full and on middle, Mohammad NabiÂ looks to work it to the leg side but chips it to the right of the bowler as he gets beaten by the change of pace.
|4.3 : Fionn Hand to Najibullah Zadran, This is short and outside off, Najibullah ZadranÂ again reaches for it and dabs it through cover-point for one.
|4.2 : Fionn Hand to Najibullah Zadran, In the air...safe! This is a slower ball, full and outside off, Najibullah ZadranÂ throws his bat at it and lofts it just past the extra cover fielder for a brace.
|4.1 : Fionn Hand to Najibullah Zadran, FOUR! Nicely played! Fionn HandÂ starts his spell with a loosener. This is a low full toss and on off, Najibullah ZadranÂ drives it through covers for a boundary.
|3.6 : Gareth Delany to Najibullah Zadran, This is pushed through quicker and on off, Zadran pushes it down to mid off for a single. End of a terrific over from Delany, 6 runs and two wickets from it.
|3.4 : Stat alert -Â 50 catches for George Dockrell in T20Is! He becomes the 7th player to do so after David Miller, Martin Guptill, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, David Warner and Shoaib Malik.
|3.5 : Gareth Delany to Najibullah Zadran, FOUR! Short and wide, Najibullah ZadranÂ rocks back and cuts it late past backward point for a boundary.
|3.4 : Gareth Delany to Mohammad Nabi, Shorter and on the pads, this is worked away towards square leg for one.
|3.3 : Gareth Delany to Mohammad Nabi, No hat-trick but that was close! Quicker and flatter, very close to the off pole. Mohammad NabiÂ tries to have a little nibble at it but gets beaten past the outside edge.
|3.2 : Mohammad NabiÂ walks in at number 5.
|Gareth Delany to Hazratullah Zazai, OUT! TAKEN! Two in two for Gareth Delany. This is tossed up full and around off, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ goes down and slogsÂ it hardÂ towards the deep mid-wicket fence. Unfortunately for him, he hits it straight into the hands ofÂ Barry McCarthy. AfghanistanÂ are losing their way a bit.
|0.0 : Najibullah ZadranÂ is the new man in.
|3.1 : Gareth Delany to Ibrahim Zadran, OUT! CAUGHT! Straight to the man and Ibrahim ZadranÂ will be kicking himself. A real long hop from Gareth DelanyÂ to start off his spell. It is around middle and leg, Zadran rocks back and pulls it without much timing. The ball goes straight down the throat of the man at the mid-wicket fence and George DockrellÂ takes an assured catch. It is Dockrell's 50th catch in T20I cricket and he becomes the 7th man to achieve this feat. Delany's golden arm continues t
|2.6 : Time for some spin now as Gareth DelanyÂ is brought into the attack.
|Barry McCarthy to Ibrahim Zadran, Full delivery and on middle, Ibrahim ZadranÂ forces it towards mid off for a quick single and gets off the mark. AfghanistanÂ are 38/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
|2.5 : Barry McCarthy to Ibrahim Zadran, Sharp bouncer to the new batter. Barry McCarthyÂ bangs this short and on middle, Ibrahim ZadranÂ goes for the pull but misses.
|2.4 : Ibrahim ZadranÂ is in at number 3.
|Barry McCarthy to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, OUT! CAUGHT! Rahmanullah Gurbaz'sÂ fiery little cameo comes to an end and IrelandÂ will be very much relieved here. Barry McCarthyÂ goes short and angles this one into the body. The ball rises up well and Gurbaz gets completely cramped for room. Gurbaz tries to hook it away over short fine leg but the ball seems to have come off the gloves or the shoulder of the bat. It lobsÂ towards Mark AdairÂ at short fine leg and he makes no mistake.
|2.3 : Barry McCarthy to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR LEG BYES! This is on a length and on the leg stump line, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ shuffles across and tries to scoop it towards the fine leg fence but misses and the ball deflects off his pads and goes for a boundary anyway.
|2.2 : Barry McCarthy to Hazratullah Zazai, Goes short and on middle, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ stays back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|2.1 : Barry McCarthy to Hazratullah Zazai, FOUR! Hazratullah ZazaiÂ welcomes Barry McCarthyÂ with a boundary. This is a juicy full toss and on leg, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ drills it towards the deep square leg fence for four runs.
|1.6 : Barry McCarthyÂ replaces Josh Little.
|Mark Adair to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A dot to end the over but AfghanistanÂ still get 11 off it. On a fullish length, around off, Gurbaz just looks to drop and run but fails to do so.
|1.5 : Mark Adair to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Good comeback delivery from Adair! This is a sharp bouncer, around middle. Gurbaz looks to take it on but gets beaten for pace.
|1.4 : Mark Adair to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Quick hands! Just short of a length, close to the off pole. Gurbaz rocks back and cuts it behind point for yet another boundary.
|1.3 : Mark Adair to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! WOW! This is the slower ball from Adair, fuller and on middle. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ picks it up and launches it into orbit as the ball goes sailing over the deep mid-wicket fence for a colossal hit. Gurbaz is in a destructive mood here.
|1.2 : Mark Adair to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, BEATEN! Adair bowls this one on a good length and delivers it in that channel around off. Gurbaz stays deep in his crease and has a feel for it but gets beaten past the outside edge.
|1.1 : Mark Adair to Hazratullah Zazai, Starts off with a fullish delivery, outside off and there's a bit of shape on it. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ gets low and drives it towards the man at wide mid off.
|0.6 : Mark AdairÂ comes into the attack now.
|Josh Little to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! Classic Gurbaz and heÂ ends the first over in style, 17 coming off it! This is short again and over middle and off, Gurbaz gets inside the line of the ball and pulls it all the way over the fine leg fence for a biggie. Perfect start for Afghanistan!
|0.5 : Josh Little to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Straight to the man! Shorter and around middle, Gurbaz muscles it but straight to the man at mid-wicket.
|0.4 : Josh Little to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A touch fuller and wider, Gurbaz has a wild swing across the line but gets beaten all ends up.
|0.3 : Josh Little to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, EDGY FOUR! Just back of a length, tighter around the off stump, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ awkwardly tries to fend it away. The ball takes the shoulder of the bat and flies away over short third man for yet another boundary.
|0.2 : Josh Little to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Half an appeal from the Irish players but that's all. Good length, on off and nipping back in off the deck. Gurbaz gets squared up and takes a blow high on the pads.
|0.1 : Josh Little to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! First runs off the bat and it is a boundary! Short of a length, angling across the right-hander, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ stays back and just steers it past short third man for a boundary.
|Josh Little to Hazratullah Zazai, TWO WIDES! Josh LittleÂ is off the radar here and gives away two more free runs. This is full and well down the leg side, the keeper fails to collect the ball and the batters scamper through for a run as well.
|Josh Little to Hazratullah Zazai, WIDE! Little starts off with a loosener and AfghanistanÂ are underway! This is bowled from over the stumps and angled down the leg side, a wide is called.
|0.0 : We are finally ready for play! The umpires and the players make their way out to the middle. The Powerplay will be the first 3 overs and four bowlers can bowl 2 overs each with only one bowler allowed to bowl 3 overs. The Afghan opening pair of Hazratullah ZazaiÂ and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ take their guard. Josh LittleÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go.
|Andy Balbirnie, the skipper of Ireland,Â says that they will bowl first. He says that with the overhead conditions they aren't sure what a good score is but yes, the bowlers will get help early on. Adds that they have played a few shortened games so is excited to see how it turns out. Informs that they have a couple of changes and one of them is Simi Singh coming in for Curtis Campher.
|Mohammad Nabi, the captain of Afghanistan, says that they will try to put some runs on the board and put pressure on Ireland. Tells that it was a brilliant show from their batters in the last game and they are looking forward to doing the same. Adds that it's very important to get a good start as they have power-hitters in the lower order. Informs that they also have a couple of changes.
|PITCH REPORT - Alan Lewis says that it's the same pitch as Friday but the overhead conditions are completely different. Says that the pitch has a tinge of green on it and the side winning the toss will look to bowl first.Â That's what Andy Balbirnie has done.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf (In for Usman Ghani), Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad (In for Fazalhaq Farooqi).
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Simi Singh (In for Curtis Campher), Barry McCarthy (In for Graham Hume), Josh Little.Â
|UPDATE 9.26 pm IST (3.56 pm GMT) - The covers are fully off and we have a start time! The play will commence at 10.00 pm IST (4.30 pm GMT). Toss will take place in a few minutes' time at 9.30 pm IST (4 pm GMT). Also, the match has been reduced to 11-overs-per-side, so expect some fireworks straightaway.Â Stay tuned.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Ireland. They have elected to BOWL first.