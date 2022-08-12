|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 1 1 . 0wd . | . 0wd 1 . . . . 4
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|4.5 : Mark Adair to Hazratullah Zazai, Four!
|4.4 : Mark Adair to Hazratullah Zazai, No run.
|4.3 : Mark Adair to Hazratullah Zazai, On middle, stays a touch low. Zazai looks to pull but misses.
|4.2 : Mark Adair to Hazratullah Zazai, Two! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket for two.
|4.1 : Mark Adair to Hazratullah Zazai, Swing and a miss! Shorter and on middle, Zazai looks to pull but misses.
|3.6 : Josh Little to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A ripper to end the over! It is a length ball, outside off, angled across the right-hander. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ shuffles across and lets it be. 8 runs off the over, a good one for Afghanistan.
|3.5 : Josh Little to Hazratullah Zazai, Fraction short, on off. Zazai mistimes his pull to mid-wicket for one.
|3.4 : Josh Little to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Length ball, on the pads, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ flicks it to square leg for one.
|3.3 : Josh Little to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Outside off, left alone.
|3.2 : Josh Little to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Hard luck for IrelandÂ but Fionn HandÂ puts in a valiant effort to get to this high ball. It is a length ball, on off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ stays inside his crease and pulls it over mid on. Fionn HandÂ stationed there leaps high, but is unable to get to the ball. It races away to the boundary.
|3.1 : Josh Little to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A short ball, on off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ stays back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. It lands safely and they take two as there is protection in the deep.
|2.6 : Graham Hume to Hazratullah Zazai, Around off, this is guided to short third man. An excellent start from Hume.
|2.5 : Graham Hume to Hazratullah Zazai, Shorter yet again and outside off, Zazai looks to cut it but misses.
|2.4 : Graham Hume to Hazratullah Zazai, Good length and on off, Zazai looks to cut but misses.
|2.3 : Graham Hume to Hazratullah Zazai, Beaten! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Zazai is beaten as he tries to defend.
|2.2 : Graham Hume to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On off, this is guided to point for one.
|0.0 : Change. Graham HumeÂ comes into the attack now. He is on his debut, will he be able to grab the opportunity with both hands?
|2.1 : Graham Hume to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Good length and on off, defended.
|1.6 : Josh Little to Hazratullah Zazai, A dot to end then! A good over from Little! On a length and around off, this is guided to point.
|Josh Little to Hazratullah Zazai, WIDE! Another extra as this is also bowled down the leg side.
|1.5 : Josh Little to Hazratullah Zazai, Leading edge but lands short! On middle, Zazai looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early, it goes off a soft leading edge towards cover. Lands short.
|1.4 : Josh Little to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On off, this is pushed to cover for one.
|1.3 : Josh Little to Hazratullah Zazai, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
|1.2 : Josh Little to Hazratullah Zazai, On off, defended.
|1.1 : Josh Little to Hazratullah Zazai, Little gets away with one! This is short and outside off, it is cut but the fielder at point, Curtis CampherÂ dives to his left and makes a good stop.
|0.6 : Josh LittleÂ to share the new ball.
|Mark Adair to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Cut away! Gurbaz is off the mark in style and it is a very expensive first over by Adair! Short and outside off, Gurbaz cuts it past point and this races away to the fence.
|0.5 : Mark Adair to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Good length and on off, defended.
|0.4 : Mark Adair to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quite watchful from Gurbaz to begin with! Outside off, shaping away. Left alone.
|0.3 : Mark Adair to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Good length and on off, this is pushed to covers.
|0.2 : Mark Adair to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A full ball on off, shaping away, Gurbaz drives it to mid off.
|0.1 : Mark Adair to Hazratullah Zazai, Zazai is off the mark! On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket for one.
|Mark Adair to Hazratullah Zazai, WIDE! Another one down the leg side. Wided again. Fortunately this one does not run away.
|Mark Adair to Hazratullah Zazai, FIVE WIDES! That is the worst possible start for Adair and Ireland! Swing for him but the ball is way down the leg side. This swings away further, past the diving keeper and into the fine leg fence.
|0.0 : The match is set to begin. The IrelandÂ players are seen to be in a huddle before they take their respective fielding positions. Followed by Hazratullah ZazaiÂ and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ who walk out to open for Afghanistan. Mark AdairÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand (On T20I debut)Â (In for Andy McBrine), Mark Adair, Graham Hume (On T20I debut) (In for Barry McCarthy), Josh Little.Â
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Hazratullah Zazai (In for Hashmatullah Shahidi), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Ireland. They have opted to field first.
|One win can do wonders! After quite a few losses on the trot, Ireland have won two in a row and they are now one win away from sealing the series with two games to go. A close fought win was followed by a dominant performance by the hosts and their confidence will be on cloud 9 at the moment. Theyâll be eager to wrap the series up andÂ with the form they are in, you canât bet against them. One thing is for sure though, Afghanistan will come hard at them. They will be hurting from their last