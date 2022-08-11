|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 4 . . 0wd . | 1 . . . . . | 1 w 1 . . .
|Last bat : Curtis Campherc Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Fazalhaq Farooqi7(7b1x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:110/5 (16.5 Ovs)
|17.1 : Naveen-ul-Haq to George Dockrell, On middle, this is nudged on the leg side for two.
|16.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Gareth Delany, On off, this is defended.
|16.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Curtis Campher, OUT! TAKEN! A little too late maybe! Shorter and outside off, Campher looks to cut but it goes off the outside edge and it is taken by the keeper. A little too late though.
|16.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to George Dockrell, Shorter and around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|16.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to George Dockrell, FOUR! Thumped down the ground! Fuller and on middle, this is hit hard down the ground and it races away for a boundary.
|16.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Curtis Campher, On off, this is pushed towards cover for one more.
|16.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to George Dockrell, Shorter and outside off, George Dockrell chops it on the off side for one.
|15.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Curtis Campher, FOUR LEG BYES! Two boundaris in a row and this is probably the over which wins it for the hosts! On the pads, Campher looks to flick, it hits the pad and goes fine on the leg side for a boundary.
|15.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Curtis Campher, FOUR! A misfield and that is not what Afghanistan wanted! Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point. The fielder in the deep runs to his left but lets it through.
|15.4 : Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell, Sweep and it is hit through square leg for one.
|15.3 : Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell, Two! A full toss, it is hit wide of the fielder at long on for two.
|15.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Curtis Campher, Just the single again! The reverse sweep is out, it is played towards deep point for one.
|15.1 : Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell, On off, this is hit down to long off for one.
|14.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Curtis Campher, Just the three from the over! Outstanding over. Shorter and outside off, Campher looks to cut but is beaten.
|14.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to George Dockrell, On off, this is guided through point for one.
|14.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to George Dockrell, Two dots in a row! Another short one. George Dockrell pushes it to covers.
|14.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to George Dockrell, Shorter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
|14.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Curtis Campher, Another run as this is pushed through covers.
|14.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to George Dockrell, A single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
|13.6 : Mohammad Nabi to George Dockrell, A single as this is nudged on the leg side. 36 needed in 36.
|13.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Lorcan Tucker, OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Not sure why these shots are being played! On middle, the slog sweep is out again, he does not hit it all that well and Najibullah Zadran takes another easy catch. Two new batters out in the middle, Afghanistan can build a little pressure.
|13.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Lorcan Tucker, On middle, defended.
|13.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Lorcan Tucker, FOUR! Very nicely played! The reverse sweep, it is hit through point and a boundary results. Releases the pressure if there was any building.
|13.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Harry Tector, OUT! TAKEN! Afghanistan have two in quick succession. Do they have a sniff here? 41 needed in 40. This is tossed up nicely, on middle, Tector goes for the slog sweep. He hits it well but it is the longer side of the boundary. He holes out to the fielder there. Najibullah Zadran takes a good catch.
|13.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Lorcan Tucker, On middle, this is swept through mid-wicket for one.
|12.6 : Rashid Khan to Lorcan Tucker, A single to end and the biggest threat, Rashid is done with his spell! On middle, his last ball is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|12.5 : Rashid Khan to Harry Tector, Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|12.4 : Rashid Khan to Lorcan Tucker, Another sweep shot, this is hit through square leg for one.
|12.3 : Rashid Khan to Harry Tector, Shorter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|12.2 : Rashid Khan to Harry Tector, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|12.1 : Rashid Khan to Harry Tector, Misfield and two! On the pads, works it through square leg. Two taken.
|11.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Lorcan Tucker, Outside off, Tucker moves across and looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads.
|11.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Harry Tector, A leg bye! On the pods, Harry looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and goes behind for one.
|11.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Lorcan Tucker, Another single as this is nudged down to short fine leg.
|11.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Harry Tector, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|11.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Andy Balbirnie, OUT! c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Mujeeb Ur Rahman.OUT! THE FINGER GOES UP! Afghanistan have something to be happy about but is this wicket a little too late? 51 needed. Down the leg side. Andy Balbirnie looks to sweep, it hits the glove and then the keeper. Lobs kindly for Gurbaz who takes it and appeals. The finger is raised.
|11.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Andy Balbirnie, On middle, defended.
|10.6 : Rashid Khan to Lorcan Tucker, On middle, defended.
|10.5 : Rashid Khan to Andy Balbirnie, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|10.4 : Rashid Khan to Andy Balbirnie, Two more as this is hit wide of long off.
|10.3 : Rashid Khan to Andy Balbirnie, Two more! Shorter and on off, this is pushed wide of long off for two.
|10.2 : Rashid Khan to Andy Balbirnie, Overthrow! On middle, Andy sweeps it towards short fine leg. They go for a run. The fielder fires it towards the bowler but it is well wide. Another run taken.
|10.1 : Rashid Khan to Andy Balbirnie, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|9.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Lorcan Tucker, On middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|9.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Lorcan Tucker, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|9.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Lorcan Tucker, FOUR! In the gap! Lorcan Tucker makes room, this is tossed up, he plays the slog sweep and in the gap in the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|9.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Andy Balbirnie, Around off, this is guided towards backward point for a single.
|9.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Lorcan Tucker, Outside off, Tucker looks to play the reverse sweep, it goes more off the bottom towards short third man for one.
|9.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Lorcan Tucker, This is nicely swept, behind square on the leg side for two.
|8.6 : Rashid Khan to Andy Balbirnie, On middle, this is the googly, Andy Balbirnie looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A loud appeal but turned down. Looked close.
|8.5 : Rashid Khan to Lorcan Tucker, On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
|8.4 : Rashid Khan to Lorcan Tucker, Rashid gets away with one! This is down the leg side. Tucker looks to sweep but finds the man at short fine leg.
|8.3 : Rashid Khan to Andy Balbirnie, On middle, this is nudged through mid-wicket for one.
|8.2 : Rashid Khan to Andy Balbirnie, Shorter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
|8.1 : Rashid Khan to Lorcan Tucker, On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
|Rashid Khan to Lorcan Tucker, WIDE! Down the leg side, Tucker looks to pull but misses. Wided.
|7.6 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! A misjudgement from the fielder and a chance goes abegging. This is short and on middle, it is pulled towards deep square leg. The fielder runs in and leaps, iut goes over him for a boundary.
|7.5 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Andy Balbirnie, Fuller and outside off, Andy Balbirnie looks to drive but is beaten.
|7.4 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Lorcan Tucker, A bye! Shorter and on middle, Tucker comes down the track and looks to pull but misses. The keeper fails to collect it cleanly and a bye is taken.
|7.3 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Lorcan Tucker, FOUR! That is a lovely stroke! This is full and outside off, it is caressed through covers and the ball races away to the fence.
|7.2 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Lorcan Tucker, Two dots in a row! On off, this is hit hard to cover.
|7.1 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Lorcan Tucker, Tucker comes down the track but this is short! Tucker looks to hit it over point but misses.
|6.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Andy Balbirnie, Flatter and outside off, Andy Balbirnie looks to drive but misses.
|6.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Andy Balbirnie, SIX! Top edge and it flies over! On middle, the sweep is out, it goes off the top edge and over the square leg fence.
|6.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Lorcan Tucker, Another run as this is worked through mid-wicket.
|6.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Andy Balbirnie, Leading edge but a run! On middle, Andy Balbirnie looks to flick but it goes off the leading edge towards cover for one.
|6.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Lorcan Tucker, On middle, this is nudged towards mid-wicket for one.
|6.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Andy Balbirnie, Easy one as this is pushed towards cover.
|5.6 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Andy Balbirnie, Shorter and on off, Andy Balbirnie pushes it through covers and gets to the other end.
|5.5 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Shorter and outside off, this is cut over point and it races away to the fence.
|5.4 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Lorcan Tucker, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|5.3 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Lorcan Tucker, On middle, defended.
|5.2 : Andy Balbirnie is down injured! Not sure what happened to him but he is in a lot of pain. He now seems fine and all set to go.
|Azmatullah Omarzai to Andy Balbirnie, On middle, this is worked on the leg side for one.
|5.1 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Andy Balbirnie, On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket.
|4.6 : Rashid Khan to Andy Balbirnie, On middle, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
|4.5 : Rashid Khan to Andy Balbirnie,FOUR! Lovely shot! Andy Balbirnie makes room! This is full and on middle, it is driven through covers for a boundary.
|4.4 : Rashid Khan to Andy Balbirnie, On middle, defended.
|4.3 : Rashid Khan to Andy Balbirnie, Shorter and outside off, Andy looks to cut but is beaten.
|4.2 : Rashid Khan to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Misfield and a boundary! On middle, this is swept through mid-wicket. It goes towards deep square leg and the fielder lets it through.
|4.1 : Rashid Khan to Lorcan Tucker, A single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
|3.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Through mid-wicket! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled hard through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|3.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Andy Balbirnie, Around off, kept out.
|3.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Andy Balbirnie, On middle, defended.
|3.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Fuller and outside off, this is driven through covers for a boundary.
|3.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Andy Balbirnie, Outside off, Balbirnie slashes at it but misses.
|3.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Lorcan Tucker, A single to end! Angled into the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
|2.6 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Andy Balbirnie, Angled into the pads, Andy Balbirnie looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|2.5 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Andy Balbirnie, Outside off again, Andy looks to drive but misses.
|2.4 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Andy Balbirnie, Shorter and outside off, Andy Balbirnie slashes but misses again.
|2.3 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Lorcan Tucker, A single as this is guided down to third man.
|2.2 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, OUT! TIMBER! Stirling is gone! Naveen gets the early wicket his side needed! This is a big booming inswinger. It comes back in from outside off. Stirling looks to go downtown but misses and the stumps are shattered.
|2.1 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Andy Balbirnie, Around off, this is guided through point for one.
|1.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Paul Stirling, Yes, he can! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. The batter is beaten as he tries to block.
|1.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Paul Stirling, This is a really good over so far from Fazalhaq Farooqi! Length and on off, it is pushed to cover. Can he end it well?
|1.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Paul Stirling, Another dot! On off, Stirling plays it to covers.
|1.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Paul Stirling, Length and on off again, this is pushed to covers.
|1.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Paul Stirling, Good length and on off, defended.
|1.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Andy Balbirnie, Good length and on off, this is played down to third man for one.
|0.6 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, On middle, this is kept out. End of a good first over for Ireland.
|Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, WIDE! Well wide outside off, left alone. Naveen is not happy.
|0.5 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, Fuller and on off, this is driven but to covers.
|0.4 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, Appeal but turned down! Shorter and outside off, Stirling looks to pull but misses.
|0.3 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Off the mark in style! Stirling makes room, this is full and on off, it is lofted over covers for a boundary.
|0.2 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, Angled into middle, Stirling works it to mid-wicket.
|0.1 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, Good length and on off, defended.