|Recent overs : . 4 . . . . | . . . 4 . .
|Last bat : Rohit Sharma (C)b Dominic Drakes7(15b0x40x6) SR:46.67, FoW:93/4 (13.5 Ovs)
|16.3 : Romario Shepherd to Venkatesh Iyer, 4 Leg byes.
|16.2 : Romario Shepherd to Suryakumar Yadav, Only a single. Slower this time from Shepherd, full and angled in on the legs. Yadav flicks it down to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|16.1 : Romario Shepherd to Venkatesh Iyer, A length ball, on off. This is hit on the up and through cover-point for a run.
|15.6 : Romario Shepherd (2-0-16-0)Â comes back to the bowl.Â
|Dominic Drakes to Venkatesh Iyer, Full and wide, this is driven nicely again but straight to deep cover for just a single.
|15.5 : Dominic Drakes to Venkatesh Iyer, FOUR! Another cover drive that is brilliantly timed! This is a half-volley, outside off. Iyer drives it uppishly into the cover fence.
|15.4 : Dominic Drakes to Venkatesh Iyer, Nicely bowled! A slower ball this time, on a good length and close to the off stump. Iyer waits for it and looks to runs it past backward point but gets beaten by the lack of pace and the extra bit of bounce as well.
|Dominic Drakes to Venkatesh Iyer, WIDE! Full and wide, spilled beyond the tramline.
|15.3 : Dominic Drakes to Venkatesh Iyer, FOUR! Splendid timing! Pitched up, around off. Venkatesh IyerÂ with a superb cover-drive through the infield and the ball races away into the fence.
|15.2 : Dominic Drakes to Suryakumar Yadav, Uppish but in the gap! Slower length ball, outside off. SKY drives it through cover-point for a single.
|15.1 : Dominic Drakes to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX! What even is that shot? A length ball, angled across off. Suryakumar YadavÂ just plants his left leg across the off stump and scoops it way, way over the backward square leg fence. Nonchalant hit!
|14.6 : Fabian Allen to Suryakumar Yadav, Shorter ball, angling it in, on the pads. Suryakumar YadavÂ clips it towards square leg for a single.Â
|14.5 : Fabian Allen to Suryakumar Yadav, Quicker one, firing it on the sumps. Suryakumar YadavÂ looks to cut this away, but gets an under edge as the ball stays low.Â
|0.0 : Kieron PollardÂ has gone for a late review for an LBW decision. The third umpire checks the replay and the ball seems close to the bat. UltraEdge confirms that there is a faint inside edge on it and the onfield decision will stand. Venkatesh IyerÂ survives as West IndiesÂ lose a review.
|14.4 : Fabian Allen to Venkatesh Iyer, Fuller ball, around middle. Venkatesh IyerÂ steps down and drills it towards long on for a single.Â
|14.3 : Fabian Allen to Suryakumar Yadav, Flatter ball, outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ punches it towards deep cover for a single.Â
|14.2 : Fabian Allen to Venkatesh Iyer, NOT OUT! Fraction shorter, angling it in on the pads. Venkatesh IyerÂ looks to flick this away, but he misses. The ball deflects off the pads and goes towards the third man region. A huge appeal for LBW, but the umpire says no. West IndiesÂ opt for the review. The replays roll, ad UltraEdge confirms a slight spike as the ball passes through the bat. The on-field decision stays and West IndiesÂ lose a review here! Also, a single is taken!
|0.0 : Fabian AllenÂ comes on to bowl now.
|14.1 : Fabian Allen to Suryakumar Yadav, Shorter ball, outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ cuts it towards cover for a single.Â
|13.5 : Venkatesh IyerÂ walks in at number 6.
|13.6 : Dominic Drakes to Venkatesh Iyer, Back of a length, outside off. Venkatesh IyerÂ stands tall and looks to drives it on the up, but misses. Good start for Dominic Drakes!
|13.5 : Dominic Drakes to Rohit Sharma, OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Dominic DrakesÂ strikes in his first over and he gets rid of the Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma! A length ball, on the leg stump. Rohit SharmaÂ advances down the pitch and tries to go big over the leg side, but fails to get any connection. He misses the ball, which goes on to knock the stumps over. IndiaÂ lose their fourth wicket now.Â
|13.4 : Dominic Drakes to Rohit Sharma, Shorter ball, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ hangs back and looks to cut this away, but misses.Â
|13.3 : Dominic Drakes to Suryakumar Yadav, Length, around off. Suryakumar YadavÂ presents the full face of the bat, and taps it towards mid off for a quick single.Â
|13.2 : Dominic Drakes to Rohit Sharma, Good-length delivery, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ tries to get this one but gets an under edge towards point for a single.Â
|12.6 : Dominic DrakesÂ comes into the attack for the first time tonight.
|13.1 : Dominic Drakes to Suryakumar Yadav, On a length, outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ looks to push this away but gets an inside edge towards fine leg. One run taken!
|12.6 : Hayden Walsh to Rohit Sharma, Swing and a miss! Fuller this time, very quick again from Walsh, at 103 clicks. Rohit SharmaÂ looks to sweep this one, but misses.Â
|12.5 : Hayden Walsh to Suryakumar Yadav, Short in length, outside off. Suryakumar YadavÂ looks to cut it away but gets an under edge towards cover for a single.Â
|12.4 : Hayden Walsh to Suryakumar Yadav, Outside off this time, tad fuller. Suryakumar YadavÂ pushes it towards the fielder at cover.Â
|12.3 : Hayden Walsh to Rohit Sharma, Short again, another quicker ball, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ pulls it to the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Single taken!
|12.2 : Hayden Walsh to Suryakumar Yadav, Shorter, and quicker, at 100.5 clicks. Suryakumar YadavÂ pulls it wide of long on for a single.Â
|12.1 : Hayden Walsh to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX! HIGH AND HANDSOME! A loopy ball, full, around middle and leg. Suryakumar YadavÂ waits for it and heaves it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie!
|11.6 : Roston Chase to Rohit Sharma, Fuller, flatter, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ looks to heave this away but misses.Â
|11.5 : Roston Chase to Suryakumar Yadav, Very full again, quicker, on middle. Suryakumar YadavÂ drills it to long on and rotates the strike.Â
|11.4 : Roston Chase to Suryakumar Yadav, Another fuller ball, around the off pole. Suryakumar YadavÂ nudges it towards mid-wicket. No run there!
|11.3 : Roston Chase to Rohit Sharma, Fuller ball, around middle. Rohit SharmaÂ tucks it towards square leg for a single.Â
|0.0 : Roston ChaseÂ to end his spell here. He has figures of 3-0-20-1 so far.
|11.2 : Roston Chase to Rohit Sharma, Quicker ball, flatter, around middle. Rohit SharmaÂ pushes it towards the fielder at mid-wicket.Â
|11.1 : Roston Chase to Suryakumar Yadav, Loopy ball, fuller in length, on middle. Suryakumar YadavÂ knocks it to long on for a single.Â
|10.6 : Hayden Walsh to Rohit Sharma, Fuller ball, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ taps it to cover. Dot to end the over!
|10.4 : Hayden Walsh to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX! PUNISHED! Hayden WalshÂ drops it short again, on middle. Suryakumar YadavÂ stays in his crease and slaps it towards cow corner for a bigger. Fabian AllenÂ from deep mid-wicket runs and dives to his left, but fails to get there.Â
|10.5 : Hayden Walsh to Suryakumar Yadav, Shorter ball, outside off this time. Suryakumar YadavÂ pushes it towards deep cover for a single.Â
|10.3 : Hayden Walsh to Rohit Sharma, Shorter this time, around middle. Rohit Sharma, on back foot, knocks it towards mid-wicket for a single.Â
|10.2 : Hayden Walsh to Suryakumar Yadav, Much slower through the air, full and on middle. Suryakumar YadavÂ eases it down to long off and rotates the strike.Â
|10.1 : Hayden Walsh to Rohit Sharma, A quicker ball, firing it on the pads. Rohit SharmaÂ manages to tuck it away leg side off the inside edge for a single.
|9.6 : Roston Chase to Rohit Sharma, Quicker again, on off. Rohit SharmaÂ works it off the back foot through mid-wicket for a single. At the halfway mark, IndiaÂ are 68/3!
|9.4 : Drinks! IndiaÂ were cruising along nicely after losing Ruturaj GaikwadÂ early in the innings. However, they have lost wickets in quick succession and have lost the momentum for now. West IndiesÂ have done to fight back, and take things under control now. They need to capitalize on the same from here. India still have their skipper Rohit SharmaÂ at the crease, who would be hoping he stays till the end of the innings. Also, Suryakumar YadavÂ comes out to bat at number 5.Â
|9.5 : Roston Chase to Suryakumar Yadav, This is slowed up and spilled down the leg side. Yadav clips it past square leg for a single.
|9.4 : Roston Chase to Ishan Kishan, OUT! Cleaned up! Roston Chase'sÂ purple patch with the ballÂ continues and both set batters are now back in the hut. Chase keeps coming from 'round the wicket to the left-hander and keepsÂ angling the ball in. This is flatter and quicker, darted into off. Ishan KishanÂ gives himself room and looks to muscle the pull shot but the ball keeps a bit low. Kishan gets undone by the lack of bounce and the ball goes on to hit the top of off. IndiaÂ in a spot of bother
|9.3 : Roston Chase to Rohit Sharma, This is shorter again, on middle. Sharma keeps the scoreboard ticking over by just turning it through mid-wicket for a single.
|9.2 : Roston Chase to Ishan Kishan, shorter in length, at 100 clicks and angled into middle. Ishan KishanÂ hangs deep in his crease and pulls it in front of square for a run.
|9.1 : Roston Chase to Ishan Kishan, Darted in from 'round theÂ wicket. Kishan defends it out.
|8.6 : Hayden Walsh to Rohit Sharma, Beaten! This is beautifully bowled by Walsh. On a nagging length, around off and the ball seems to turn away but holds its line. Rohit SharmaÂ gets pushed on the back foot and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|8.5 : Hayden Walsh to Rohit Sharma, A bit slower through the air this time, around off. Sharma presses forward to defend it out.
|8.3 : Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India, comes to bat at number 4.Â
|8.4 : Hayden Walsh to Ishan Kishan, This is well dragged down, outside off. Kishan pulls it down to long on for one.
|8.3 : Hayden Walsh to Shreyas Iyer, OUT! CAUGHT! Hayden WalshÂ has his man and India lose their second! This is a bit tossed up, quicker, and around off. Shreyas IyerÂ looks to lift this one over the long on fence, against the turn and that is his undoing. He goes too hard at it and the ball just turns away a bit. The ball skies up off the toe end of the bat, towards long off. Jason HolderÂ keeps his eye on the ball and takes a simple catch.
|8.2 : Hayden Walsh to Shreyas Iyer, Flatter this time, over 100 clicks. Iyer is unable to get it away on the leg side.
|8.1 : Hayden Walsh to Shreyas Iyer, The call is for two and they get it with ease. Fuller, on off. Iyer wrists it through mid-wicket and picks up a couple of runs.
|7.6 : Roston Chase to Shreyas Iyer, Iyer winds up to play the big shot but Chase dropsÂ it shorter and quicker. Iyer flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|7.5 : Roston Chase to Ishan Kishan, Short, around off. Kishan taps it through cover-point for a single. The 50 partnership is up between these two.
|7.4 : Roston Chase to Shreyas Iyer, On a length, around off and there is a bit of turn on offer this time. Iyer just tucks it 'round the corner to turn the strike over to his partner.
|7.3 : Roston Chase to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! Stand and deliver! This is fired into off at a whopping 108 kph. Shreyas IyerÂ hangs back and heaves it into the vacant cow corner fence for another boundary.
|7.2 : Roston Chase to Ishan Kishan, This is floated up, on off. Kishan eases it down to long off and rotates the strike.
|7.1 : Roston Chase to Ishan Kishan, Quicker, around 95 clicks and skidding off the surface. Kishan looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat through mid-wicket. The batters do come back for the second as well.
|6.6 : Hayden Walsh to Ishan Kishan, Around off, this is punched through the cover region for a single.
|6.5 : Hayden Walsh to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Nicely tossed up, on middle. This time Ishan KishanÂ clears the front leg and manages to drill it back past the bowler for a glorious boundary.
|6.4 : Hayden Walsh to Shreyas Iyer, Shorter in length, on middle. Iyer turns it through mid-wicket for a single.
|6.2 : Hayden Walsh to Ishan Kishan, Put down! That was very firmly hit but it certainly was a chance for such a great fielder like Hayden Walsh. Tossed up, on middle. Kishan makes a bit of room and thumps it right back at the bowler. Walsh's reaction is good but the ball just doesn't stick.
|6.3 : Hayden Walsh to Ishan Kishan, A bit slower and dragged down again. Kishan pulls it towards long on for a run.
|0.0 : Hayden WalshÂ comes into the attack now.Â
|6.1 : Hayden Walsh to Shreyas Iyer, Walsh starts off with a quicker, flatter one, on middle. Iyer hops on the back foot and eases it through wide mid on for a single.
|5.6 : Roston Chase to Shreyas Iyer, Brilliantly bowled! A quick yorker fired in around the off pole. Iyer jams it out towards mid-wicket for one more.
|5.5 : Roston Chase to Ishan Kishan, A juicy full toss, outside off and dipping onto the batter. Kishan mistimes the drive straight towards the cover region. Just a single taken.
|5.4 : Roston Chase to Shreyas Iyer, Quicker again, full this time and on off. Shreyas IyerÂ nudges it onto the on side with soft hands and picks up a quick single.
|5.3 : Roston Chase to Ishan Kishan, This is angled into middle and leg. Kishan hangs on the back foot and punches it through mid on for a single.
|5.2 : Roston Chase to Ishan Kishan, Quicker and flatter, around off. Kishan watches it all the way through and makes the block.
|0.0 : Roston ChaseÂ is brought in to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
|5.1 : Roston Chase to Ishan Kishan, This is dragged down, well outside off. Ishan KishanÂ fetches it and sort of half-pulls it towards wide long on for a couple of runs.
|4.6 : Jason Holder to Ishan Kishan, A shorter ball, outside off. Ishan KishanÂ taps it towards cover and takes a single. He retains the strike.Â
|4.5 : Jason Holder to Ishan Kishan, On a length, outside off. Ishan KishanÂ slashes it towards the fielder at cover-point.Â
|4.4 : Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer, Back of a length, outside off. Shreyas IyerÂ taps it towards point and scampers through to the other end.Â
|4.3 : Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer, An appeal for caught behind, but the umpire says no! A length ball, outside off. Shreyas IyerÂ looks to block this but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|4.2 : Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries this time for Shreyas Iyer! Fuller again, width on offer. Shreyas IyerÂ slaps it past cover for a boundary.Â
|0.0 : Jason HolderÂ to bowl a third over on the trot. West IndiesÂ searching for another wicket in the Powerplay.
|4.1 : Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! Glorious! A half-volley this time, around middle. Shreyas IyerÂ presents the full face of the bat and drives it straight down the ground for a beautiful boundary.
|3.6 : Romario Shepherd to Ishan Kishan, Back of a length, outside off. Ishan KishanÂ looks to cut this away, but misses it this time.Â
|3.5 : Romario Shepherd to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Third boundary of the over! This is the Ishan KishanÂ we know! Shorter ball, outside off. Ishan KishanÂ stays back and slashes it past point for a boundary.Â
|3.4 : Romario Shepherd to Ishan Kishan, Shorter ball, outside off. Ishan KishanÂ taps it towards point.Â
|2.2 : Jason Holder to Ishan Kishan, On a length, around the pads. Ishan KishanÂ clips it towards fine leg for a single.Â
|2.1 : Jason Holder to Ishan Kishan, A stifled appeal for LBWÂ from Jason HolderÂ but the umpire is unmoved. A fuller ball, shaping back in, on the pads. Ishan KishanÂ misses his flick andÂ gets hit on the pads. That was pitching outside leg.Â
|1.6 : Romario Shepherd to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Good-length delivery, shaping outside off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ taps it towards the fielder at cover-point.Â
|1.5 : Romario Shepherd to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Very full now, outside off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ guides it towards point.Â
|1.4 : Romario Shepherd to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Swing and a miss! A length ball, outside off, shaping away late. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ steps down the pitch and swings his bat, but misses.Â
|3.3 : Romario Shepherd to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Ishan Kishan! Fuller now, outside off. Ishan KishanÂ leans in and drives it past cover for another boundary.Â
|1.2 : Romario Shepherd to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Finds the gap this time! Ruturaj GaikwadÂ is up and running in stye too! Length, width on offer. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ stays back and slashes it past point for a boundary.Â
|Romario Shepherd to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Top shot! Back of a length, outside off. Ishan KishanÂ advances down the track and slashes it over cover for a boundary.Â
|3.1 : Romario Shepherd to Ishan Kishan, Shepherd is also getting good shape on the ball. A good length ball, nipping back in from middle. Kishan keeps it out on the off side.
|Romario Shepherd to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Top save! A shorter ball, outside off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ stands tall and punches it towards cover. Fabian AllenÂ at cover, dives to his right, and makes an amazing stop. Dot ball!
|0.6 : Jason Holder to Ishan Kishan, Fuller now, around middle. Ishan KishanÂ drags it from the inner half of his bat towards mid-wicket. 5 runs off the first over!
|0.5 : Jason Holder to Ishan Kishan, On a length, aroundÂ middle and leg, at around 128 clicks. Ishan KishanÂ defends it out.Â
|0.4 : Jason Holder to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Easy pickings! Ishan KishanÂ gets off the mark in style! Tad shorter, around the thigh pads. Ishan KishanÂ stays in his crease and tucks it past square leg for a boundary.Â
|0.3 : Jason Holder to Ishan Kishan, Fuller length delivery, outside off this time. Ishan KishanÂ walks down and pushes it towards mid off. Dot ball!
|0.2 : Jason Holder to Ishan Kishan, On a length, around middle. Ishan KishanÂ blocks it out.Â
|0.1 : Jason Holder to Ruturaj Gaikwad, LEG BYE! Jason HolderÂ begins with a fuller ball, darting it on the pads. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ misses his flick and gets rapped on the front pad. The ball rolls towards fine leg and the batters steal a leg bye!Â
|2.6 : Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer, FOUR! WOW! Another player gets off the mark with aÂ boundary! Overpitched delivery, outside off. Shreyas IyerÂ lifts it over cover for a cracking boundary.Â
|2.5 : Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer, Just short of fist slip! Fuller ball, shaping away from outside off. Shreyas IyerÂ looks to drive but gets an outside edge, just short of the fielder at first slip.Â
|2.4 : Jason Holder to Ishan Kishan, Leg bye! Tad fuller, on the pads. Ishan KishanÂ misses his tuck. The ball deflects off his pads and goes fine leg. Leg bye taken!
|2.3 : Shreyas IyerÂ has been sent in at number 3.
|Jason Holder to Ruturaj Gaikwad, OUT! CAUGHT! Jason HolderÂ strikes and draws first blood! Ruturaj GaikwadÂ walks back to theÂ hut early in the innings! A length ball, nipping back in a tad, around middle. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ looks to flick this on the leg side but gets a thick outside edge towards third man. Kyle MayersÂ juggles a couple of times but holds on to it at the end. West IndiesÂ have an early breakthrough
|0.6 : Romario ShepherdÂ to share the new ball with Jason Holder.
|0.0 : We are ready for play! Ajit Agarkar rings the bell to signal the start of the match and the Indian openers, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and Ishan KishanÂ take guard. Jason HolderÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. But before that, the West IndiesÂ players take the knee as the Indian players have their hands on their badge to show their support for the BLM movement. All set now. Let's go...
|India (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad (In for Rishabh Pant), Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Shreyas Iyer (In for Virat Kohli), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur (In for Yuzvendra Chahal), Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan (On debut) (In for Bhuvneshwar Kumar).Â
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (C), Roston Chase, Fabian Allen (In for Sheldon Cottrell), Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh (In for Akeal Hosein), Dominic Drakes (In for Odean Smith), Shai Hope (WK) (In for Brandon King), Jason Holder.
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India,Â says that they batted first last time as well and did well so they are ready for the challenge tonight but they have a different batting lineup tonight. Informs that they have made four changes with Kohli, Pant, Bhuvi and Chahal making way for Ruturaj, Shreyas, Shardul, and Avesh Khan to make his debut. Rohit also mentions that tonight Ishan and Ruturaj will open the innings. He mentions that it is a good test of their physical and mental strength and hopes t
|Kieron Pollard, the skipper of West Indies, says that they are going to bowl first, and nothing much has changed for them since the last few games. Informs us that they have four changes, Walsh, Fabian, Drakes, and Hope come in. Mentions that they have done well with the bat in the previous games but they have to improve their fielding and bowl better at the death. States that it is an opportunity for all the young guys to get try these conditions and for them to see what they offer.Â
|TOSS - West IndiesÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.Â
|PITCH REPORT - Deepdas Gupta is alongside Ajit Agarkar for the Pitch Report. DDS says that the pitch is the same as the one used in the second T20I. Ajit adds that even though it's the second game on the same track, it should be a high-scoring game yet again. There are a few patches but the bowlers will find it difficult. DDS mentions that dew might be a factor but the conditions have been overcast all day long and that might mean that there's less dew tonight.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to the 3rd T20I between India and West Indies. This is the final match of the T20I series and also of the tour. The hosts will be looking to repeat the clean sweep that they achieved during the ODI series here as well. The visitors will be looking to round off a disappointing tour with a consolation victory.
|West IndiesÂ came really close to getting their first win of the tour last time around but the blitz from Nicholas PooranÂ and Rovman PowellÂ just wasn't enough. Their openers have failed throughout the tour and with almost nothing to play for, the visitors might also tweak their playing XI. One man who certainly deserves to keepÂ his place in the playing XI isÂ Roston Chase. He was given a chance in the first T20I as Holder was injured but Chase has turned out to be their best bowler. So, will
|Some exciting news!Â Avesh KhanÂ has justÂ received his T20I cap and he is all set to make his seniorÂ international debut for India..
|IndiaÂ have already taken an unassailable lead in the 3-match series and with Virat KohliÂ and the vice-captain Rishabh PantÂ being released from the bio bubble, a lot of changes are expected tonight to the playing XI. Avesh Khan, who has been sitting on the sidelines might get his international debut.Â Shreyas IyerÂ might alsoÂ come in for one of the two players released from the bio bubble and get a game at his new franchise's home ground. This match will help the hosts to utilize the bench st