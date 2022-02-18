|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . . 0nb 1nb 1 1 . | . . . w . .
|Last bat : Ishan Kishanc Kyle Mayers b Sheldon Cottrell2(10b0x40x6) SR:20.00, FoW:10/1 (1.5 Ovs)
|2.5 : Akeal Hosein to Virat Kohli, No run.
|2.4 : Akeal Hosein to Virat Kohli, No run.
|2.3 : Akeal Hosein to Virat Kohli, No run.
|2.2 : Akeal Hosein to Virat Kohli, FOUR! WOW! What a shot! A shorter ball, around middle and leg. Virat KohliÂ covers the line and tucks it towards deep square leg for a boundary.Â He gets off the mark in style!
|2.1 : Akeal Hosein to Virat Kohli, Shorter ball, around middle. Virat KohliÂ gets across and pushes it to mid on.Â
|1.6 : Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ blocks it out. A wicket maiden to begin with for Sheldon Cottrell!Â
|1.5 : Virat KohliÂ is the new batter in.
|1.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ishan Kishan, NOT OUT! This is great bowling by Sheldon Cottrell! Another shorter ball, outside off. Ishan KishanÂ hangs his bat outside again as he tries to cut this away but misses. West IndiesÂ think they heard a sound and they opt for a review. The replays roll in. UltraEdge confirms no bat involved. Ishan KishanÂ survives! West IndiesÂ lose a review here! To be honest, a very bad review from West Indies!
|1.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ishan Kishan, OUT! CAUGHT! What an over this has been for Sheldon Cottrell! A truly deserving wicket, he strikes early and draws first blood. Another length ball, around middle. Ishan KishanÂ looks to flick this away, he closes the bat face too early andÂ gets a leading edge towards cover-point. Kyle MayersÂ there takes an easy catch tracking back to dismiss Ishan Kishan!Â
|1.4 : Review time! After a long conversation among the players. West IndiesÂ take the review. There is a huge, huge gap between the bat and the ball. UltraEdge confirms the same. Review lost!
|1.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ishan Kishan, Another shorter ball, around middle. Ishan KishanÂ pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|1.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ishan Kishan, Another beauty! Tad shorter, outside off, shaping away once again. Ishan KishanÂ looks to push it again, but misses.Â
|1.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ishan Kishan, Sheldon CottrellÂ starts with a back-of-a-length ball, shaping away from outside off. Ishan KishanÂ staays in his crease and looks to push this away but misses!
|0.6 : Sheldon CottrellÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Akeal Hosein to Rohit Sharma, Fuller now, around middle. Rohit SharmaÂ pushes it back to the bowler. 10 runs off the first over!
|0.5 : Akeal Hosein to Ishan Kishan, Shorter ball, outside off. Ishan KishanÂ gets down on his knee and swipes it towards deep mid-wicket and rotates the strike.Â
|0.4 : Akeal Hosein to Rohit Sharma, Another low full toss, around middle. Rohit SharmaÂ gets low and sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. Another free-hit gone for a single. Could have been worse for West Indies!Â
|Akeal Hosein to Ishan Kishan, No ball! A full toss, around middle. Ishan KishanÂ sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket. Akeal HoseinÂ oversteps once again, and a no ball called. Free-hit coming up!
|Akeal Hosein to Ishan Kishan, No ball! A quicker one again, down the leg side. Ishan KishanÂ makes room and looks to flick but misses. The keeper fails to collect the ball as well. The ball races away towards the boundary. A wide was given but the umpire changed his decision after consulting upstairs.Â Akeal HoseinÂ has overstepped here and a no ball is given! Free-hit to follow!
|0.3 : Akeal Hosein to Ishan Kishan, Quicker now, shorter, around middle. Ishan KishanÂ gets an outside edge towards point. No run there!Â
|0.2 : Akeal Hosein to Ishan Kishan, Tosses it up, full again, outside off. Ishan KishanÂ leans and drives it to the fielder at mid off.Â
|0.1 : Akeal Hosein to Rohit Sharma, Akeal HoseinÂ begins with a loopy ball, outside off and full in length. Rohit SharmaÂ looks to drive but gets an inside edge towards deep square leg for a single.Â IndiaÂ and Rohit SharmaÂ are up and running!
|0.0 : All in readiness. The players walk out to the middle. Ishan KishanÂ and Rohit SharmaÂ are the openers for India. Ian Bishop rings the iconic bell atÂ Eden Gardens. Spin to start with as Akeal HoseinÂ has the ball. But before that, the players take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, we are ready and let's play says the umpire.Â
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of IndiaÂ says they need to get back to their basics, they need to understand the situation and take the game forward, they just want to come out and bat freely. Mentions that as a team they want to improve in all the departments, and that is their focus. There is always room for improvement and he says they want to get better every game. Concludes by saying that they are playing with the same team.
|Kieron Pollard, the skipper of West Indies,Â says that it looks a good track to bat on and the last game dew was the factor. TheyÂ want to avoid that. Mentions that theyÂ will try to bowl first and limit them to a low total. States that they will try and continue to execute their skills. Informs that they have madeÂ one change in their team.Â Jason HolderÂ is fit and he is in forÂ Fabian Allen.
|West IndiesÂ have a powerful batting line-up, but they have not been able to display their magic yet. Coming into this game, they will want theÂ middle-order, in particular, to step up. West IndiesÂ could make a few changes. We did see Akeal HoseinÂ being promoted up the order which did not work in their favor. However, they could shuffle things once more.Â They could get in Jason Holder, who has been in some fine touch with the ball and bat. He could prove to be a threat.Â They do have the qual
|India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder (In for Fabian Allen), Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell.Â Â Â
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Kieron Pollard. West IndiesÂ have elected BOWL first.Â
|... MATCH DAY ...
|IndiaÂ have been dominating in this entire series so far. We have seen the top-order firing,Â Rohit SharmaÂ in particular,Â and the middle-order chipping in with vital runs. However, Virat KohliÂ has not been at his best and he will want to get some runs under his belt and give a solid start to IndiaÂ in case of an early wicket. Ravi BishnoiÂ in his first game was one of the main architects behind India's victory in the first T20I, he will want to continue in the same way. Rohit SharmaÂ and his
|Hello and a warm welcome to the second T20I between the twoÂ power-packed sides, IndiaÂ and West Indies. IndiaÂ clinched the first game convincingly and have taken a 1-0 lead in this series. West Indies are still in search of their first victory in this tour. But this is the format that is best suited for the Men in Maroon, and we can never write them off. They will look to level the series in this match.